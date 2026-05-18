TruHeight Launches Free App That Projects Your Child's Adult Height, Using the Same Formula Pediatricians Do

A new iOS and Android app shows your child's growth percentile on a CDC reference chart and projects their adult height range using the same mid-parental height formula pediatricians have used for decades, plus daily habit tracking, streaks, and a leaderboard for the family group chat.

LAS VEGAS, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruHeight, the children's nutrition brand trusted by parents and pediatricians nationwide, today announced the launch of the TruHeight Growth Tracker, a free app that gives parents two things they've historically only seen inside a pediatrician's office: their child's growth percentile on a standardized CDC chart, and a projected adult height range based on the mid-parental height (MPH) formula.

TruHeight Products

For decades, pediatricians have used the MPH formula, a calculation based on mom and dad's heights, to estimate the range a child is genetically likely to land in as an adult. It's one of the most-asked questions in any well-child visit: "How tall will she be?" The Growth Tracker now puts that same projection, alongside live percentile tracking, into any parent's hands.

"Every parent has wondered how tall their kid is going to be. Pediatricians have been answering that with the same formula for years, and most parents just never get to see it themselves," said Eden Stelmach, Co-Founder of TruHeight. "We built the Growth Tracker so families can see the same charts their doctor sees, anytime they want."

What the App Does

Adult Height Projection Range. Calculates a projected range using the same MPH formula pediatricians use.

Calculates a projected range using the same MPH formula pediatricians use. Growth Percentile Charting. See where your child falls on standardized CDC growth chart references for height and weight.

See where your child falls on standardized CDC growth chart references for height and weight. Height and Weight Tracking. Log measurements every 1 to 3 months and watch a clear chart fill in.

Log measurements every 1 to 3 months and watch a clear chart fill in. Daily Habits Across 4 Pillars. Sleep, Nutrition, Activity, and Wellness, with one habit per category daily.

Sleep, Nutrition, Activity, and Wellness, with one habit per category daily. Streaks, Badges, and a Leaderboard. Built-in motivation that keeps kids coming back.

Built-in motivation that keeps kids coming back. Multiple Profiles and Parent or Teen Modes. Track every child in one app.

Track every child in one app. Smart Reminders. Bedtime, measurement, and habit nudges so nothing slips.

What Parents Are Saying

"Putting in our heights and seeing the projection range was a 'wow' moment. It's the exact thing our pediatrician told us last year, I just never got to see the math."

"Seeing her percentile at home was the thing I didn't know I wanted. I used to leave the pediatrician's office and forget the numbers by dinner."

"The streaks have her completely hooked on her bedtime routine, which I could never make happen before."

A Note on Approach

The TruHeight Growth Tracker is for educational and tracking purposes only. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any condition. The projection is an estimated range, not a guarantee, and individual outcomes vary. Always consult a healthcare professional for medical questions.

Availability

Free on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Learn more at truheightvitamins.com/pages/growth-tracker-app .

About TruHeight

TruHeight is a children's nutrition brand on a mission to support healthy childhood growth and development through better daily habits and pediatrician-formulated supplements. Founded by Eden Stelmach and Justin Rapoport, TruHeight products are made in the USA in an FDA-registered facility, third-party tested, and recommended by board-certified pediatricians nationwide. Available direct-to-consumer, on Amazon, and in Target and CVS.

Media Contact

Kim Brown, PR Rep for TruHeight, [email protected], 678.829.9075

TruHeight Press Team, [email protected]

Press kit, app screenshots, and founder headshots available on request.

SOURCE TruHeight