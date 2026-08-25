Truist Premier deepens commitment to advice-led banking for mass affluent clients

Truist Premier delivers personalized planning, advice-led relationships and exclusive benefits for clients with growing financial complexity

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE: TFC) — As competition intensifies for mass affluent consumers, Truist today unveiled an expanded strategy and continued investment in advice-led banking through Truist Premier, an elevated experience designed for clients navigating increasing financial complexity. Truist Premier is a dedicated offering for mass affluent clients with $100,000 or more in assets that combines premium banking benefits, personalized financial planning, dedicated support, digital tools, and investment guidance1 from a Truist Investment Services financial advisor designed to help clients navigate increasing financial complexity.

Research conducted by Truist and Morning Consult found that while nearly all mass affluent consumers believe financial planning helps them achieve their goals, only 53% currently work with a professional financial advisor.

"Financial advice has never been more accessible, but clients still value partnership and a personalized plan," said Truist Chief Consumer and Small Business Banking Officer Dontá Wilson. "Truist Premier is a digitally empowered, deeply relational experience built around knowing each client's unique story and goals. This brings together digital innovation, dedicated guidance and human relationships to help clients achieve their ambitions with clarity."

A premium offering built for financial complexity

Truist Premier supports clients with $100,000 or more in assets through an advice-led banking and investing approach tailored to a client's evolving financial journey:

Planning Partnership:

Advice-led relationships: Access for all Premier clients to a team of advisors via the Client Advisory Center 1 providing investment guidance and support tailored to their portfolios and goals.

Access for all Premier clients to a team of advisors via the Client Advisory Center providing investment guidance and support tailored to their portfolios and goals. Plan-centered guidance: Truist Premier brings together personalized financial planning through a dedicated Premier advisor and investment guidance through a Truist Investment Services financial advisor to create tailored plans for clients, from comprehensive approaches to achieving specific goals for clients with $250,000 or more in assets.

Truist Premier brings together personalized financial planning through a dedicated Premier advisor and investment guidance through a Truist Investment Services financial advisor to create tailored plans for clients, from comprehensive approaches to achieving specific goals for clients with $250,000 or more in assets. Integrated expertise: Truist Premier clients who are also Truist Small Business owners have access to qualified expertise to grow personal and business financial plans with a holistic view aligned to their portfolio needs.

Truist Premier clients who are also Truist Small Business owners have access to qualified expertise to grow personal and business financial plans with a holistic view aligned to their portfolio needs. Purposeful digital innovation: A recently introduced digital financial planning experience for clients with $250,000 or more in assets gives clients more choice and flexibility tailored to their unique needs. Upcoming investments in digital planning will increase access, putting the power of financial planning into more clients' hands.

A recently introduced digital financial planning experience for clients with $250,000 or more in assets gives clients more choice and flexibility tailored to their unique needs. Upcoming investments in digital planning will increase access, putting the power of financial planning into more clients' hands. Relationship-focused growth: Truist is investing in expanding access to more clients, including hiring additional Premier advisors, accelerating its Premier Advisor Advancement Journey development program, and redesigning insights-driven branches to create space for deeper conversations.

Personalized Experience:

Dedicated support: Truist Premier clients receive dedicated support through Truist Premier Care Center 1 , providing priority access, coordinated service, and proactive assistance designed to help resolve needs quickly and keep clients focused on what matters most.

Truist Premier clients receive dedicated support through Truist Premier Care Center , providing priority access, coordinated service, and proactive assistance designed to help resolve needs quickly and keep clients focused on what matters most. Personalized touchpoints: Truist is driving a more personalized and connected experience as clients engage across channels, tailored to their portfolio and preferences.

Truist is driving a more personalized and connected experience as clients engage across channels, tailored to their portfolio and preferences. Insights-driven branch experience : AI-powered branch insights help teammates personalize conversations in real time, equipping bankers with relevant client context to deliver more meaningful guidance and a more tailored Premier banking experience.

: AI-powered branch insights help teammates personalize conversations in real time, equipping bankers with relevant client context to deliver more meaningful guidance and a more tailored Premier banking experience. Tailored AI-powered insights: The AI-driven Truist Insights platform has delivered more than 2 billion personalized, real-time financial insights across mobile and online banking. Continued investment will further harness the power of AI to deliver tailored, actionable planning and advice.

Rewarding Relationship:

Benefits that grow: Truist will continue to invest in expanding exclusive banking benefits and lending discounts to reward clients as they deepen their Truist relationship.

Truist will continue to invest in expanding exclusive banking benefits and lending discounts to reward clients as they deepen their Truist relationship. Purpose-built rewards: Recently introduced Truist Marquee Checking offers a premium checking experience with priority banking, enhanced benefits, higher transaction limits and waived fees.

Recently introduced Truist Marquee Checking offers a premium checking experience with priority banking, enhanced benefits, higher transaction limits and waived fees. Experiential differentiation: Signature platforms such as the Truist Championship bring Truist's relationship‑driven model to life through community-focused brand engagement touchpoints.

By introducing the Truist Premier brand, Truist is creating a more defined way to deliver a premium mass affluent banking experience. This builds on Truist's strong track record of serving mass affluent clients and accelerates its multi-year strategic investment into distinctive products, insights-driven relationships and personalized experiences across channels. The strategic focus is driving client impact, with Premier deposit production increasing 27% since last year.

"We've spent years working alongside mass affluent clients, and we've seen firsthand that they want more than transactions or standalone products," said Truist Head of Premier and Branch Banking Scott Stearsman. "They want a partner who understands their goals, helps them navigate important financial decisions, and evolves with them as their needs change. Truist Premier brings that together through personalized advice, dedicated support, and meaningful rewards delivered with unwavering care."

Together, Truist Premier and Truist Wealth provide a continuum of guidance and distinctive solutions that scale with clients as they build their wealth and their needs evolve. Truist clients with assets above $1 million will continue to be served by Truist Wealth. Truist clients with qualifying small business accounts will continue to be supported through integration with Truist Small Business, offering solutions and expertise tailored to the clients' growing goals and needs.

To learn more, visit truist.com/premier.

1 Securities, brokerage accounts, and/or annuities are offered through Truist Investment Services, Inc. ("TIS"), member FINRA and SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered by Truist Advisory Services, Inc. ("TAS"), an SEC registered investment adviser.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top 10 commercial bank with total assets of $556 billion as of June 30, 2026. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com

Investment and Insurance Products:

•Are not FDIC or any other Government Agency Insured •Are not Bank Guaranteed •May Lose Value

Truist Wealth is a marketing name used by Truist Financial Corporation (Truist). Truist Premier is a brand name used by Truist Bank, and Premier Advisors offer products and services through Truist Bank. Banking products and services, including loans, deposit accounts, trust and investment management services provided by Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Securities, brokerage accounts, and/or annuities offered by Truist Investment Services, Inc., member FINRA, SIPC, and a licensed insurance agency. Investment advisory services offered by Truist Advisory Services, Inc. and affiliated SEC registered investment advisers. Other insurance products are offered by third party insurance agencies unaffiliated with Truist Financial Corporation or any of its subsidiaries.

© 2026 Truist Financial Corporation. TRUIST, the Truist logo and Truist Purple are service marks of Truist Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation