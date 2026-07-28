Truist declares common and preferred stock dividends

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on September 1, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2026.

The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock Dividend per

Share Dividend per

Depositary

Share Record Date Payment Date Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q810) $1,138.74533(1) $0.28469(1) Aug. 14 Sep. 15 Series J Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 86800XAA6) $1,168.13422(1) $11.68134(1) Aug. 14 (2) Sep. 15 Series N Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAD1) $833.625 $33.345 Aug. 14 Sep. 1(3) Series O Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q745) $328.125 $0.328125 Aug. 14 Sep. 1 Series Q Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAF6) $637.50 $25.50 Aug. 14 Sep. 1(3) Series R Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q695) $296.875 $0.296875 Aug. 14 Sep. 1 Series S Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAK5) $520.83333(1,4) $20.83333(1,4) Aug. 17 Sep. 15(4)

Notes:

(1) In the table, dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I, Series J, and Series S are rounded to the hundred-thousandths position for the convenience of the reader.

(2) In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Preferred Purchase Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be August 31, 2026.

(3) Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series N and Series Q are declared and paid semiannually.

(4) The dividend per share and dividend per depositary share for Series S reflect the initial dividend period that began on May 15, 2026, the original issuance date, and ends immediately prior to the September 15, 2026 dividend payment date. For a regular quarterly dividend period prior to the first reset date, dividends on Series S would be $390.625 per share and $15.625 per depositary share.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $556 billion as of June 30, 2026. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation