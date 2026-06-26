Trulieve Announces Planned Termination of Executive Automatic Securities Disposition Plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (NYSE: TRLV) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced that Ms. Kim Rivers, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, has notified the broker dealer administering her automatic securities disposition plan ("ASDP") of her intention to terminate the plan during the Company's next open trading window on August 11, 2026.

The ASDP, which was adopted on March 16, 2026, was initiated during an open trading window consistent with the conditions of Rule 10b5‑1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The plan provided for the orderly sale of 2.5 million shares to be sold in two tranches. Sales under the first tranche began on June 17, 2026, with the second tranche sales set to start on September 15, 2026. As of June 26, 2026, the first tranche of share sales totaling 1,699,007 subordinate voting shares has been completed. Ms. Rivers has notified the broker dealer administering the plan of her intention to terminate the plan on August 11, 2026, during the next open trading window, prior to any share sales under the second tranche.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in our periodic reports subsequently filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and in the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements herein will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established medical marijuana operations in Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Driven by a core mission to expand access to cannabis, Trulieve serves customers with innovative, high-quality branded products and exceptional experiences. With scaled operations in attractive markets and targeted expansion through its hub strategy, Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth. Trulieve is listed on the NYSE under the symbol TRLV. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

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Investor and Media Contact

Christine Hersey, Chief Corporate Affairs & Strategy Officer

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SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.