Trulieve to Ring The Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange as First U.S. Cannabis Company Listed on the NYSE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (NYSE: TRLV) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing medical cannabis company in the U.S., announced it will ring The Closing Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at 4:00 P.M. eastern time today, August 18, 2026, in celebration of its NYSE listing on June 10, 2026.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers will be joined by members of Trulieve's Board of Directors and executive leadership team to commemorate the occasion. The bell-ringing ceremony marks a historic achievement for Trulieve as the first U.S. cannabis company listed on the NYSE and reflects the Company's leadership position in the U.S. cannabis industry.

"Ringing The Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange is an incredible honor and a proud moment for everyone who has contributed to Trulieve's success," said Kim Rivers, Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer. "Our NYSE listing represents the culmination of years of disciplined execution, operational excellence, and a commitment to creating long-term value for our shareholders. We are excited to celebrate this milestone alongside our team as we continue to build on our successes and capitalize on the opportunities ahead."

Company Highlights:

Scale: Trulieve is the largest medical cannabis operator in the U.S., with 207 medical dispensaries, more than 5,000 employees, and 3.5 million square feet of cultivation and production capacity across Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Federal rescheduling: Following state licensed medical marijuana rescheduling to Schedule III in April 2026, all 207 Trulieve medical dispensaries were registered with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), with inspections completed in Florida, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Georgia: Medical marijuana program expansion under SB 220 accelerated patient enrollment and enabled the launch of new Modern Flower and Roll One branded vape and inhalable flower products across retail dispensaries and independent pharmacies.

Texas: Trulieve has initial production capacity ready for final inspection and retail pipeline spanning all 11 public health regions to serve patients under the Texas Compassionate Use Program (TCUP) upon receipt of final licensure.

Financial Strength: Trulieve generated $109 million in cash flow from operations in the first half of 2026, ending the second quarter with $325 million in cash.

A video of the bell-ringing ceremony will be available for viewing on the NYSE's website at www.nyse.com/bell.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established medical marijuana operations in Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Driven by a core mission to expand access to cannabis, Trulieve serves customers with innovative, high-quality branded products and exceptional experiences. With scaled operations in attractive markets and targeted expansion through its hub strategy, Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth. Trulieve is listed on the NYSE under the symbol TRLV. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve Instagram: @Trulieve X: @Trulieve

Investor and Media Contact

Christine Hersey, Chief Corporate Affairs and Strategy Officer

+1 (424) 202-0210

[email protected]

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.