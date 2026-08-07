Trump-Endorsed Congressman 'MAGA' Jim Jordan Endorses Michael Carbonara for Congress in Florida's 22nd Congressional District

The House Judiciary Chairman and Freedom Caucus co-founder backs the America First businessman ahead of the August 18 Republican primary.

WESTON, Fla., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbonara for Congress today announced that Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio has endorsed Michael Carbonara for Congress in Florida's 22nd Congressional District.

Jordan is one of the most consequential conservatives in the United States Congress. He is the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, the co-founder and first chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, and a leading fighter for President Trump's America First agenda. His endorsement adds a national conservative voice to a coalition that now reaches every corner of the newly drawn district.

"Michael Carbonara built businesses, created jobs, and put his own money on the line for what he believes. He will fight for President Trump's agenda, defend the Constitution, and never back down. Washington does not need another career politician. It needs innovators who owe nothing to the special interests and everything to the people. Americans need lower prices, safe streets, and a border that means something. Michael Carbonara is America First and MAGA to his core. He is a fighter, a builder, and now, more than ever the families of Florida's 22nd District need a leader like Mike Carbonara in Congress." - Congressman Jim Jordan

"Jim Jordan has spent his career doing exactly what he did in the wrestling room: outworking everyone and refusing to quit," said Carbonara. "From the border to the weaponization of government, he has led the fights that matter with the Constitution in one hand and the truth in the other. Jim Jordan is the MAGA movement at its best, and he has President Trump's trust for a reason. It is an honor to have him in our corner, and when I get to Congress I will stand with him and President Trump in every one of those fights for the families of Florida's 22nd District."

Jordan joins a coalition that now spans all four counties of the new district, from the coasts to the farm communities. Carbonara's signed pledges and full coalition of endorsements are below.

THE PLEDGES CARBONARA HAS SIGNED

U.S. Term Limits Amendment Pledge , signed May 18, 2026. The first candidate in the FL-22 field to sign.

, signed May 18, 2026. The first candidate in the FL-22 field to sign. Moms for Liberty Parent Pledge, signed April 10, 2026. The only Republican in the FL-22 field to sign.

THE CARBONARA COALITION

Congressman Jim Jordan (OH-04) , Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus

, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus HUCKPAC for America , Gov. Mike Huckabee's national political action committee

, Gov. Mike Huckabee's national political action committee Veterans for America First , national grassroots veterans coalition

, national grassroots veterans coalition LaBelle City Commissioner Hugo Vargas , the first Hendry County elected official to endorse in the race

, the first Hendry County elected official to endorse in the race Fort Lauderdale Young Republicans , full club endorsement

, full club endorsement MAJ Frank Miller Jr. (Ret) , combat veteran

, combat veteran Broward County School Board Member Adam Cervera , appointed by Governor DeSantis

, appointed by Governor DeSantis Dan Seidel , President of the Broward Jewish Republican Club

, President of the Broward Jewish Republican Club Weston City Commissioner Fabio A. Andrade

Weston Mayor Margaret "Peggy" Brown , President of the Florida League of Mayors

, President of the Florida League of Mayors Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner John C. Herbst , USMC veteran

, USMC veteran Coconut Creek Vice Mayor John Brodie , Army combat veteran

, Army combat veteran Pompano Beach City Commissioner Audrey Fesik

Catalina Stubbe , Moms for Liberty national Hispanic outreach leader

, Moms for Liberty national Hispanic outreach leader Alfie Oakes, owner of Oakes Farms and Seed to Table, Collier County

About Michael Carbonara

Michael Carbonara is a South Florida entrepreneur, husband, and father running for Congress in South Florida. After building companies, he is focused on restoring affordability, defending constitutional freedoms, and making communities safer. A lifelong conservative and groundbreaking entrepreneur, Carbonara has built successful businesses in banking, technology, and healthcare. He resides in South Florida with his wife, who escaped communist Cuba for freedom in America, and their children.

MichaelCarbonara.com

Paid for by Carbonara for Congress.

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