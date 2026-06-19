Trumpdrive Energy® Launches Jupiter Matcha Lychee. The First Cognitive Energy Drink to Fuse Matcha and Lychee in a Planetary-Inspired Formula

SpaceBev X, brings its boldest flavor yet to Walmart.com and Trumpdriveenergy.com on July 4, 2026

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumpdrive Energy®, flagship brand of SpaceBev X, LLC and creator of the Cognitive Energy Drink® category, today announced the launch of Jupiter Matcha Lychee, its newest planetary flavor, available July 4, 2026 on Walmart.com and Trumpdriveenergy.com.

No energy drink company has brought matcha and lychee together in a nootropic formula, until now. Named after the largest planet in our solar system, Jupiter Matcha Lychee pairs the earthy, antioxidant-rich depth of premium matcha with the sweet-tart brightness of exotic lychee, bold, refined, and unmistakably Trumpdrive.

Two of the Fastest-Growing Ingredients in Functional Beverage

The global matcha market is projected to reach $9 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 9%, with North America the fastest-growing region. Lychee is equally compelling: forecast to grow from $2.4 billion to $4.5 billion by 2035, with lychee juice the fastest-growing beverage segment, driven by demand for exotic, Asian-inspired flavors. Trumpdrive Energy® is the first cognitive energy drink to bring both together.

The Formula

Jupiter Matcha Lychee carries the Trumpdrive nootropic stack: 200mg plant-based caffeine, Cognizin® (Citicoline), Lion's Mane, Bacopa Monnieri, and L-Theanine, amplified by matcha's natural L-Theanine for a double-dose of smooth cognitive lift. Six B-Complex vitamins, four electrolytes, 11 grams of sugar, 50 calories. A superior alternative to conventional energy drinks.

"Every other energy drink plays it safe with the same tired flavors. We went to Jupiter. We built a cognitive powerhouse wrapped in a flavor the category has never seen. That's Trumpdrive." Genesis B. Mendez, Executive Vice President, Trumpdrive Energy

Availability

Available July 4, 2026 on Walmart.com and Trumpdriveenergy.com. In-store retail to follow. Wholesale and distribution inquiries: contact SpaceBev X, directly.

About Trumpdrive Energy® and SpaceBev X, LLC

Trumpdrive Energy® is a brand of SpaceBev X, LLC and originator of The Cognitive Energy Drink® category. Seven planetary flavors, four trademarks, distributed nationwide. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Media Contact

Genesis B. Mendez | Executive Vice President, SpaceBev X LL

561-473-1500, ext. 1158 | [email protected] | www.trumpdriveenergy.com

SOURCE Trumpdrive Energy