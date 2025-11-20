Trumpdrive Energy® Partners with Robert Garcia Boxing Academy to Fuel Champions With Cognitive Energy

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumpdrive Energy®, the first Cognitive Energy Drink® designed to fuel both mind and body, is proud to announce a partnership with the world-renowned Robert Garcia Boxing Academy (RGBA). This collaboration brings together two champions in their fields — innovation in cognitive energy drinks and excellence in boxing — to power athletes, fans, and communities with smarter energy.

Through this partnership, RGBA's fighters will represent Trumpdrive Energy® at fights, training camps, and community events, showcasing the brand's mission of Fueling Mind Over Matter®. The Academy will also promote the brand across its network of affiliated boxers and through gear placements, apparel, equipment, and event activations.

"Boxing is as much mental as it is physical," said Robert Garcia, founder of the Academy and former world champion. "Partnering with Trumpdrive Energy® makes sense because it's not just about energy — it's about focus, clarity, and peak performance. That's exactly what our fighters need inside and outside the ring."

Trumpdrive Energy® is formulated with clinically studied nootropics (Cognizin® Citicoline, L-Theanine, Acetyl L Tyrosine), natural caffeine, electrolytes, vitamins, and only 11g of cane sugar — giving athletes and high-performers sustained energy and mental clarity without the crash.

"This partnership with Robert Garcia Boxing Academy reinforces our commitment to fueling today's athletes with a smarter alternative to traditional energy drinks," said Silver J. Mendez, Founder and CEO of Trumpdrive Energy®. "Together, we're building awareness, inspiring performance, and connecting with communities through sport."

About Trumpdrive Energy®

Trumpdrive Energy® is the first Cognitive Energy Drink®, created to deliver energy that goes beyond the buzz. Powered by nootropics, vitamins, electrolytes, and natural caffeine, Trumpdrive fuels both mind and body. Available across retail, e-commerce, and foodservice channels, Trumpdrive is reshaping how consumers think about energy. Fueling Mind Over Matter.

About Robert Garcia Boxing Academy

The Robert Garcia Boxing Academy, based in Riverside, California, is one of the premier boxing gyms in the world. Led by former IBF Super Featherweight Champion Robert Garcia, RGBA has trained numerous world champions and is recognized for producing elite fighters who excel at the highest levels of the sport.

Media Contact:

Genesis B. Mendez, Executive Vice President

Trumpdrive Energy®

[email protected]

www.TrumpdriveEnergy.com

SOURCE Trumpdrive Energy