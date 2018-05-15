Trunk Injection Technology Report 2018 Featuring Arborjet, Bayer, Chemjet, Difesa Ambientale, Fertinyect, J. J. Mauget, Mediject, Phyton, Rainbow Tree Care & Syngenta

DUBLIN, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Trunk Injection Technology 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Although the trunk injection industry is relatively small, it is showing positive growth. Companies are looking to supply fungicides, insecticides, fertilisers and plant growth regulators (PGRs) in formulations which can be injected directly into the vascular tissue of trees to better protect orchards, forests, and urban trees.
Key Insights:
- 70 pages of unique information
- Sprays, capsules, and injection technologies
- Active ingredients and formulations
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1: Introduction
1. Introduction
1.1 Trunk anatomy
1.2 Tree physiology and flow rates
1.3 Tree classifications
- Angiosperms (hardwoods)
- Gymnosperms (softwoods)
- Palms
1.4 Trunk injection timeline
- In history
- Commercial use
1.5 Injection guidelines
- Tree health
- Injection position
- Timing
- Number of injection ports
1.6 Benefits and potential of trunk injection
- Efficient use of chemicals
- Efficacy over traditional application methods
- Environmental benefits
- Residual activity
- Other uses of trunk injection
1.7 Limitations
- Duration of application
- Limited number of formulations
- Tree wounding
Chapter 2: Trunk injection technologies
2.1 Methods of trunk interface
2.1.1 Plug interfaces
2.1.2 No-plug interfaces
2.1.3 No-drill interfaces
2.2 Methods of administering chemical
2.2.1 Macro-injection systems
- Gravity systems
- Low pressure macro-injection (<_0 />
- High pressure macro-injection
2.2.2 Micro-injection devices
- Hand injection devices
- Passive infusion
2.3 Novel trunk injection technologies
Chapter 3: Tree abiotic disorders, diseases and pests
3.1 Abiotic disorders
3.1.1 Iron and manganese chlorosis
3.1.2 Dieback
- Cause, symptoms and identification
- Occurrence and distribution
3.2 Tree diseases treated with trunk injection
3.2.1 Dutch elm disease
- Symptoms
- 3.2.2 Oak wilt
3.2.3 Elm wilt
3.2.4 Thousand cankers disease
3.2.5 Anthracnose
- Anthracnose treatments
- 3.3 Insect pests treated with trunk injection
3.3.1 Beetles (Coleoptera)
- Emerald ash borer (Agrilus planipennis)
- Bark beetles
- Asian Longhorned Beetle (Anoplophora glabripennis)
- Japanese beetle (Popillia japonica)
- Red palm weevil
3.3.2 Moths and caterpillars (Lepidoptera)
- Gypsy moth (Lymantria dispar)
- Winter Moth (Operophtera brumata)
3.3.3 Aphids and whiteflies (hemiptera)
- Hemlock woolly adelgid (Adelges tsugae)
Chapter 4: Injectable ingredients & formulations
- Water solubility
- Organic carbon-water partitioning coefficient (Koc)
- Solution pH
4.1 Injectable insecticides
4.1.1 Imidacloprid
- Chemistry and history
- Role in trunk injection
4.1.2 Emamectin
4.1.3 Abamectin
- Chemistry and history
- Role in trunk injection
4.1.4 Acephate
- Chemistry and history
- Role in trunk injection
4.1.5 Acetamiprid
4.1.6 Other injectable insecticides
4.2 Fungicides
4.2.1 Phosphorous acid
4.2.2 Propiconazole
4.2.3 Thiabendazole
- Chemistry and history
- Role in trunk injection
4.2.4 Other injectable fungicides
4.3 Antibiotics: Oxytetracycline Calcium
4.4 Biopesticides
4.5 Plant growth regulators
4.6 Novel trunk injection formulations
Chapter 5: Trunk injection markets
5.1 North America
5.1.1 USA
5.1.2 Canada
5.2 Europe
5.2.1 Spain
5.2.2 Italy
5.2.3 Russia
5.3 Middle East & Africa
5.3.1 South Africa
5.3.2 Iran
5.3.3 Other MEA
5.4 Central and Latin America
Chapter 6: Industry information
6.1 North American tree injection specialists
6.1.1 J. J. Mauget
- Research and development
- Training and resources
- Mauget view on growing the industry
6.1.2 Arborjet
- Research and development
- Training and resources
- Arborjet view on growing the industry
6.1.3 Bioforest technologies
- Research and development
- Training and resources
6.1.4 Rainbow Tree Care
6.1.5 ArborSystems
6.1.6 TreeCare Products
6.1.7 Mediject
6.1.8 Phyton Corporation
6.2 Global tree injection specialists
6.2.1 Chemjet
- Chemjet view on growing the industry
6.2.2 Fertinyect
- Research and development
- Training and resources
- Fertinyect view on growing the industry
6.2.3 Difesa Ambientale
6.3 Agrochemical majors
6.3.1 Syngenta
6.3.2 Bayer
Chapter 7: Trunk injection in agricultural fruit trees
7.1 Apples
7.1.1 Apple tree issues
- Potato leafhopper
7.1.2 Efficacy of trunk injection
7.1.3 Fruit residues
7.2 Phytophthora root rot in avocados
7.3 Citrus
7.4 Palms (Date, coconut, oil palm)
7.4.1 Efficacy of trunk injection
7.4.2 Fruit residues
7.5 Cocoa
7.6 Macadamia nuts
7.7 Grapevines
Chapter 8: Summary
- North American ornamental trees
- Formulations
- Global agricultural fruit trees
- European ornamental trees
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/33drsg/trunk_injection?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trunk-injection-technology-report-2018-featuring-arborjet-bayer-chemjet-difesa-ambientale-fertinyect-j-j-mauget-mediject-phyton-rainbow-tree-care--syngenta-300648611.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article