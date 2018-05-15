Trunk Injection Technology Report 2018 Featuring Arborjet, Bayer, Chemjet, Difesa Ambientale, Fertinyect, J. J. Mauget, Mediject, Phyton, Rainbow Tree Care & Syngenta

Although the trunk injection industry is relatively small, it is showing positive growth. Companies are looking to supply fungicides, insecticides, fertilisers and plant growth regulators (PGRs) in formulations which can be injected directly into the vascular tissue of trees to better protect orchards, forests, and urban trees.

Key Insights:

70 pages of unique information

Sprays, capsules, and injection technologies

Active ingredients and formulations

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1: Introduction



1. Introduction

1.1 Trunk anatomy

1.2 Tree physiology and flow rates

1.3 Tree classifications

Angiosperms (hardwoods)

Gymnosperms (softwoods)

Palms

1.4 Trunk injection timeline

In history

Commercial use

1.5 Injection guidelines

Tree health

Injection position

Timing

Number of injection ports

1.6 Benefits and potential of trunk injection

Efficient use of chemicals

Efficacy over traditional application methods

Environmental benefits

Residual activity

Other uses of trunk injection

1.7 Limitations

Duration of application

Limited number of formulations

Tree wounding

Chapter 2: Trunk injection technologies



2.1 Methods of trunk interface

2.1.1 Plug interfaces

2.1.2 No-plug interfaces

2.1.3 No-drill interfaces

2.2 Methods of administering chemical

2.2.1 Macro-injection systems

Gravity systems

Low pressure macro-injection (<_0 />

High pressure macro-injection

2.2.2 Micro-injection devices

Hand injection devices

Passive infusion

2.3 Novel trunk injection technologies



Chapter 3: Tree abiotic disorders, diseases and pests



3.1 Abiotic disorders

3.1.1 Iron and manganese chlorosis

3.1.2 Dieback

Cause, symptoms and identification

Occurrence and distribution

3.2 Tree diseases treated with trunk injection

3.2.1 Dutch elm disease

Symptoms

3.2.2 Oak wilt

3.2.3 Elm wilt

3.2.4 Thousand cankers disease

3.2.5 Anthracnose

Anthracnose treatments

3.3 Insect pests treated with trunk injection

3.3.1 Beetles (Coleoptera)

Emerald ash borer (Agrilus planipennis)

Bark beetles

Asian Longhorned Beetle (Anoplophora glabripennis)

Japanese beetle (Popillia japonica)

Red palm weevil

3.3.2 Moths and caterpillars (Lepidoptera)

Gypsy moth (Lymantria dispar)

Winter Moth (Operophtera brumata)

3.3.3 Aphids and whiteflies (hemiptera)

Hemlock woolly adelgid (Adelges tsugae)

Chapter 4: Injectable ingredients & formulations

Water solubility

Organic carbon-water partitioning coefficient (Koc)

Solution pH

4.1 Injectable insecticides

4.1.1 Imidacloprid

Chemistry and history

Role in trunk injection

4.1.2 Emamectin

4.1.3 Abamectin

Chemistry and history

Role in trunk injection

4.1.4 Acephate

Chemistry and history

Role in trunk injection

4.1.5 Acetamiprid

4.1.6 Other injectable insecticides

4.2 Fungicides

4.2.1 Phosphorous acid

4.2.2 Propiconazole

4.2.3 Thiabendazole

Chemistry and history

Role in trunk injection

4.2.4 Other injectable fungicides

4.3 Antibiotics: Oxytetracycline Calcium

4.4 Biopesticides

4.5 Plant growth regulators

4.6 Novel trunk injection formulations



Chapter 5: Trunk injection markets



5.1 North America

5.1.1 USA

5.1.2 Canada

5.2 Europe

5.2.1 Spain

5.2.2 Italy

5.2.3 Russia

5.3 Middle East & Africa

5.3.1 South Africa

5.3.2 Iran

5.3.3 Other MEA

5.4 Central and Latin America



Chapter 6: Industry information



6.1 North American tree injection specialists

6.1.1 J. J. Mauget

Research and development

Training and resources

Mauget view on growing the industry

6.1.2 Arborjet

Research and development

Training and resources

Arborjet view on growing the industry

6.1.3 Bioforest technologies

Research and development

Training and resources

6.1.4 Rainbow Tree Care

6.1.5 ArborSystems

6.1.6 TreeCare Products

6.1.7 Mediject

6.1.8 Phyton Corporation

6.2 Global tree injection specialists

6.2.1 Chemjet

Chemjet view on growing the industry

6.2.2 Fertinyect

Research and development

Training and resources

Fertinyect view on growing the industry

6.2.3 Difesa Ambientale

6.3 Agrochemical majors

6.3.1 Syngenta

6.3.2 Bayer



Chapter 7: Trunk injection in agricultural fruit trees



7.1 Apples

7.1.1 Apple tree issues

Potato leafhopper

7.1.2 Efficacy of trunk injection

7.1.3 Fruit residues

7.2 Phytophthora root rot in avocados

7.3 Citrus

7.4 Palms (Date, coconut, oil palm)

7.4.1 Efficacy of trunk injection

7.4.2 Fruit residues

7.5 Cocoa

7.6 Macadamia nuts

7.7 Grapevines



Chapter 8: Summary

North American ornamental trees

Formulations

Global agricultural fruit trees

European ornamental trees



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/33drsg/trunk_injection?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trunk-injection-technology-report-2018-featuring-arborjet-bayer-chemjet-difesa-ambientale-fertinyect-j-j-mauget-mediject-phyton-rainbow-tree-care--syngenta-300648611.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

