Trust & Will Ranks on the 2026 Inc. 5000 for the Fourth Year in a Row, Earning a Spot Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

The digital estate planning leader lands in the top quarter of this year's list, and Co-Founder and CEO Cody Barbo rang the Nasdaq opening bell in Times Square this morning to mark the milestone.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plenty of companies chase a single breakout year. Building something that keeps growing, year after year, is a rarer and harder thing, and it is exactly what Trust & Will is celebrating today. Trust & Will, the leader in online estate planning, has been ranked No. 1,119 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The placement puts Trust & Will in the top quarter of this year's honorees and marks the company's fourth consecutive year on the list.

Inc. 5000 CEOs ring Nasdaq opening bell in NYC

The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

Trust & Will, headquartered in San Diego, ranked No. 1,119 nationally on the 2026 Inc. 5000 with three-year revenue growth of 312%.

Four years of momentum

Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 once is a milestone. Earning it four years running is a different story, and one that far fewer companies get to tell. Since its debut, Trust & Will has stayed on the list through shifting markets, a higher cost of capital, and an estate planning industry in the middle of a long overdue transformation.

The company first landed on the Inc. 5000 in 2023 at No. 363, cracking the coveted Inc. 500 and ranking No. 21 in Financial Services and No. 59 in California. In 2024, it returned at No. 711 on the strength of 670 percent three-year revenue growth. In 2025, it placed No. 909, holding a spot in the top 20 percent for its third straight year. Now, at No. 1,119 in 2026 and inside the top quarter, Trust & Will extends one of the more durable growth stories in fintech and estate planning.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for four straight years is something very few companies ever achieve, and this milestone belongs to our entire team and the more than one million families who have trusted us with their legacy," said Cody Barbo, Co-Founder and CEO of Trust & Will. "When we started this company, estate planning was expensive, intimidating, and out of reach for most people. Sustained growth like this tells us the mission is landing, that families want a smarter and more accessible way to protect the people they love, and that we are only getting started."

Ringing in the milestone at Nasdaq

To mark the occasion, Barbo joined a select group of Inc. 5000 founders this morning to ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, as Inc. officially unveiled this year's list.

On the heels of several significant milestones

Trust & Will's return to the Inc. 5000 comes on the heels of a busy year of product launches and partnership milestones, including:

Launching Trust & Will for Attorneys : an AI-powered platform that helps estate planning attorneys move beyond one-time document creation toward ongoing, strategic client relationships, surfacing emerging planning needs and supporting long-term engagement.

an AI-powered platform that helps estate planning attorneys move beyond one-time document creation toward ongoing, strategic client relationships, surfacing emerging planning needs and supporting long-term engagement. Introducing the Featured Nonprofit Program : a scalable, high-intent channel that connects mission-driven organizations with donors at the exact moment they are planning their legacy, with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Doctors Without Borders, and Susan G. Komen among the first cohort. To date, Trust & Will has facilitated more than $4 billion in total estimated bequest value across nonprofit causes on its platform.

a scalable, high-intent channel that connects mission-driven organizations with donors at the exact moment they are planning their legacy, with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Doctors Without Borders, and Susan G. Komen among the first cohort. To date, Trust & Will has facilitated more than $4 billion in total estimated bequest value across nonprofit causes on its platform. Marking one year of its Fifth Third Bank partnership: with more than 39,000 wills redeemed, 3,000+ trusts created, $10+ billion in protected estate value, and $12.6 million in customer savings realized in the first year alone.

What is powering the growth

That kind of sustained growth is powered by a platform that keeps expanding what it can do and who it serves. Trust & Will is bringing AI-driven guidance and intelligent workflows to modern legacy planning, helping more than one million individuals and families, along with a network of over 26,000 financial advisors and 145 enterprise partners, move faster through complex decisions and document review. Partners include AARP, Fifth Third Bank, UBS, USAA, LPL Financial, and Northwestern Mutual, and members have protected over $300 billion in self-reported estate assets. As a certified B Corporation and Public Benefit Corporation, Trust & Will keeps its mission of accessible, affordable, and inclusive estate planning built into the business itself.

A banner year for recognition

In addition to the Inc. 5000, 2026 has brought a steady stream of recognition across innovation, growth, and workplace rankings:

Fast Company World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026: ranked No. 6 in the "Small and Mighty" category for companies with 51 to 200 employees.

ranked No. 6 in the "Small and Mighty" category for companies with 51 to 200 employees. Financial Times, The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2026: ranked No. 70.

ranked No. 70. Forbes America's Best Startup Employers of 2026.

FinTech Breakthrough Awards 2026: named Personal Finance Product of the Year.

named Personal Finance Product of the Year. Inc. Regionals: Pacific 2026: named among the region's fastest-growing private companies at No. 41.

named among the region's fastest-growing private companies at No. 41. NACUSO 2026 Fintech CUSO of the Year.

Banking Tech Awards USA 2026: Highly Commended in the Best WealthTech Solution category.

Highly Commended in the Best WealthTech Solution category. Wealth Management "Wealthies" Industry Awards 2026: a four-time finalist for the second consecutive year, recognized across estate planning technology, thought leadership, innovation platforms, and CEO of the Year (Cody Barbo).

a four-time finalist for the second consecutive year, recognized across estate planning technology, thought leadership, innovation platforms, and CEO of the Year (Cody Barbo). San Diego Business Impact Awards 2026: named one of 100 company honorees.

A standout class of companies

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance, it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate this year's honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14-16 in Dallas, Texas, and the top 500 companies will be featured in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

To learn more about Trust & Will and start protecting your own legacy, visit trustandwill.com.

About Trust & Will

Founded in 2017, Trust & Will is the leading digital estate planning platform in the U.S., trusted by over one million families. Our simple, secure, and attorney-approved online solutions empower Americans to create wills, trusts, healthcare directives, and other essential estate planning documents tailored to state-specific laws. As a certified B Corporation, our mission to help every family leave a meaningful legacy is embedded into our business model, ensuring estate planning is accessible, affordable, and inclusive for all.

Trust & Will is advancing modern legacy planning with AI-driven innovation, helping families and professionals simplify complex decisions and accelerate collaborative workflows.

Our platform supports 26,000+ financial advisors and 145+ enterprise partners, including banks, financial institutions, attorneys, nonprofits, real estate agents, and technology platforms. Notable partners include AARP, Fifth Third Bank, UBS, USAA, LPL Financial, and Northwestern Mutual. With more than one million users and over $300 billion in self-reported estate assets, Trust & Will is redefining estate planning as a strategic pillar of modern financial wellness.

Trust & Will has been consistently recognized for innovation and leadership. In 2026 alone, the company was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, the Financial Times' Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies, the Inc. Regionals: Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers, and received the FinTech Breakthrough Award for Personal Finance Product of the Year. The company has also earned spots on the CNBC Disruptor 50, Inc. 5000, and Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ lists, and was named a winner at the 2025 Wealth Management ("Wealthies") and ThinkAdvisor Luminaries awards, and recognized as a "Rising Star in Estate Planning" in the 2025 Kitces Research on Advisor Technology report.

Learn more at trustandwill.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

SOURCE Trust & Will