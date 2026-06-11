Trust & Will and Fifth Third Mark One Year of Free Wills, $10 Billion in Protected Estate Value, and Hundreds of Thousands of New Customers Ahead

The nation's first bank to offer free wills to all customers marks a year of impact, with more than 42,000 estate plans redeemed, $12.6 million in customer savings, and hundreds of thousands of new customers set to gain access this fall

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust & Will, the leader in online estate planning, today announced that its landmark partnership with Fifth Third Bank has reached its one-year milestone, delivering measurable impact for customers across the country. Since Fifth Third became the first U.S. bank to offer free, attorney-approved wills to all customers in May 2025, more than 39,000 wills have been redeemed, more than 3,000 trusts created, and $12.6 million in customer savings realized. Customers collectively reported more than $10 billion in protected estate value through their new estate plans.

Trust & Will and Fifth Third celebrate one year of their landmark estate planning partnership, which has saved customers $12.6 million and protected over $10 billion in estate value.

As Fifth Third completes its acquisition of Comerica, the free will benefit will extend to hundreds of thousands of additional customers when the Comerica branch network transitions to the Fifth Third brand this fall.

"This partnership has shown what's possible when estate planning is made simple and part of a trusted financial relationship," said Cody Barbo, Co-Founder and CEO, Trust & Will. "Many of these customers were engaging with estate planning for the very first time. That is what makes this work meaningful, helping people who never had access to these tools take a critical step toward protecting their families."

The program reached demographics historically underserved by traditional estate planning, including younger adults, single individuals, and families with modest estates. Many participants were first-time planners, a sign that removing cost and complexity as barriers genuinely moves people to act. The program achieved a 64.8% conversion rate from registration to completed will, well above industry benchmarks for digital engagement.

"Our customers look to us not only to manage their money but to help protect their families," said Erin Crawford, VP, Head of Consumer Digital, Payments and Money Management, Fifth Third Bank. "By partnering with Trust & Will to make wills free and accessible, we are delivering peace of mind for millions of households while redefining what it means to be a trusted financial partner in today's world."

The urgency is clear. According to Trust & Will's 2026 Estate Planning Report, 56% of Americans still have no estate planning documents of any kind, only 26% have a will, and yet 73% say estate planning is personally important to them. Without a will, families can face probate delays that take up to 20 months to resolve, costs averaging $25,000, and frozen accounts at some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

Any Fifth Third customer who has not yet created a free will or explored a trust upgrade can get started today at 53.com/trustandwill.

About Trust & Will

Founded in 2017, Trust & Will is the leading digital estate planning platform in the U.S., trusted by over one million families. Our simple, secure, and attorney-approved online solutions empower Americans to create wills, trusts, healthcare directives, and other essential estate planning documents tailored to state-specific laws. As a certified B Corporation, our mission to help every family leave a meaningful legacy is embedded into our business model, ensuring estate planning is accessible, affordable, and inclusive for all.

Trust & Will is advancing modern legacy planning with AI-driven innovation, helping families and professionals simplify complex decisions and accelerate collaborative workflows.

Our platform supports 26,000+ financial advisors and 145+ enterprise partners, including banks, financial institutions, attorneys, nonprofits, real estate agents, and technology platforms. Notable partners include AARP, Fifth Third Bank, UBS, USAA, LPL Financial, and Northwestern Mutual. With more than one million users and over $300 billion in self-reported estate assets, Trust & Will is redefining estate planning as a strategic pillar of modern financial wellness.

Trust & Will has been consistently recognized for innovation and leadership. In 2026 alone, the company was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, the Financial Times' Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies, the Inc. Regionals: Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers, and received the FinTech Breakthrough Award for Personal Finance Product of the Year. The company has also earned spots on the CNBC Disruptor 50, Inc. 5000, and Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ lists, and was named a winner at the 2025 Wealth Management ("Wealthies") and ThinkAdvisor Luminaries awards, and recognized as a "Rising Star in Estate Planning" in the 2025 Kitces Research on Advisor Technology report. Learn more at trustandwill.com.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation's highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Deposit and credit products provided by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

SOURCE Trust & Will