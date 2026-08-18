Trusted Health Acquires ShiftOS to Advance Agentic Staffing and Scheduling for Health Systems

Holly, ShiftOS's AI scheduling agent, builds schedules, fills call-offs, and communicates with users directly by text and phone

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusted Health, a healthcare workforce technology company, today announced it has acquired the technology, intellectual property, and other assets of ShiftOS, developer of Holly, an AI scheduling agent built for hospitals, health systems, and other organizations with complex workforces. Holly will be integrated into Trusted Works, Trusted Health's staffing and scheduling optimization platform for hospitals and health systems.

Holly — purpose-built by a clinician-led team — coordinates day-to-day workforce operations, including scheduling, call-offs, shift swaps, paid-time-off requests, license tracking, and compliance monitoring. Across its deployments, Holly has adapted to each organization's workflows, labor and union rules, and operational controls, supporting workforces ranging from 25 to more than 2,000 employees.

Unlike conventional scheduling software augmented with individual AI features, Holly was designed from the ground up around an agent-first architecture. Its system coordinates more than 50 specialized AI agents responsible for discrete workforce tasks and uses continuous evaluation, benchmarking, and feedback to improve their performance. This architecture enables Holly to take requests directly from staff by text or phone, coordinate work across systems, and complete approved actions — not simply recommend them.

"Our healthcare partners need a new workforce operating system. One that can anticipate demand, balance schedules, fill workforce gaps, and determine when external labor or premium rates are truly needed. But we won't get there by simply adding AI features to legacy systems," said Lennie Sliwinski, founder and CEO of Trusted Health. "ShiftOS built Holly from first principles to reinvent complex scheduling workflows, and this acquisition will help us deliver that operating system across the entire staffing and scheduling lifecycle."

"We built Holly to operate as part of the workforce operations team, adapting to the tools, policies, and workflows each organization already uses," said Autumn-Kyoko Cushman, co-founder of ShiftOS. "The best workforce technology should not create another dashboard or another task for managers — it should take work off their plates while operating within their controls. Trusted brings the healthcare expertise, scale, and enterprise relationships to deploy this technology in some of the most complex workforce environments. That is exactly where Holly belongs."

Trusted Health will integrate ShiftOS's agentic architecture into the broader Trusted Works platform. The immediate focus will be accelerating Trusted Works' schedule generation and user interfaces. Over time, the technology will connect workforce demand forecasting, schedule optimization, open-shift automation, and external workforce planning — advancing Trusted's vision for a healthcare workforce operating system.

About Trusted, Inc.

Trusted, Inc. is a healthcare workforce technology company that builds products to power real-time, AI-driven decision-making and automation across the healthcare staffing and scheduling lifecycle. Through Trusted Health's marketplace, clinicians get matched to flexible work. Through Trusted Works, its staffing and scheduling optimization platform, hospitals and health systems can anticipate workforce demand, optimize schedules, automate shift fulfillment, and plan external workforce needs. Founded in 2017 to help people everywhere get care, Trusted is based in San Francisco and backed by investors including Craft Ventures, Felicis, StepStone Group, Founder Collective, and Town Hall Ventures. Learn more at trustedhealth.com and works.ai.

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SOURCE Trusted, Inc