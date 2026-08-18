Truth Initiative Advances Health Equity with Breath of Freedom Summit

Convening on Martha's Vineyard will spotlight impactful partnerships, community-led solutions, and proven support to help Black communities break free from nicotine addiction

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the power of culture and community to drive public health progress and advance health equity, Truth Initiative, the nation's largest nonprofit public health organization dedicated to preventing youth and young adult nicotine addiction and empowering quitting for all, will host its Breath of Freedom Summit this year on Martha's Vineyard. Truth Initiative has long approached tobacco use as a social justice issue, working with trusted community partners to address industry targeting and expand access to culturally relevant education and proven quit support. The summit builds on this work by engaging leading voices and strengthening partnerships that can turn awareness of tobacco-related health inequities into lasting action.

Throughout the summit, Truth Initiative will elevate the work of its Breath of Freedom coalition, an alliance that brings together Black-led organizations to reclaim the narrative around tobacco use, confront the industry's exploitation of Black communities, and expand access to EX Program by Truth Initiative, a free digital quit program developed with Mayo Clinic. Truth Initiative will also spotlight its partnership with the NAACP, which brings together expertise in public health, tobacco policy, cessation, racial justice, and health equity to expand culturally relevant education, community-centered support, and proven resources to quit.

The Breath of Freedom Summit will take place on Fri., Aug. 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Summit partners include the NAACP and BET, alongside Sanofi, Skai Blue Media at Actum, and Sundial Media & Technology Group, a human connections company and the parent company of iconic brands like ESSENCE. At the event, leaders from public health, policy, business, media, philanthropy, and community advocacy will explore innovative, community-centered approaches to advancing health equity and creating nicotine- and tobacco-free futures within Black communities.

"Bringing together leaders from across media, advocacy, business, and public health creates a powerful opportunity to honor the strength and resilience of Black communities and accelerate progress toward health equity," said Dr. Kendric Dartis, vice president of social impact and partnerships at Truth Initiative. "The Breath of Freedom Summit will harness our collective energy to shine a light on the disproportionate impact of tobacco use that has harmed Black communities for generations. Reclaiming our health from an industry that targeted our communities is an act of liberation, and meaningful change starts with honest conversation, trusted support, and community-led action."

The Breath of Freedom Summit underscores the urgent need to address the toll of tobacco use and nicotine addiction on Black communities. Despite significant progress, generations of tobacco industry targeting, particularly through the aggressive marketing of menthol cigarettes, have contributed to persistent tobacco-related health inequities. Menthol cigarettes, which are easier to start and harder to quit, are used by more than 80% of Black smokers, compared with 43% of adult smokers overall, and approximately 45,000 Black Americans die from smoking-related illness each year.

The summit will feature two panel discussions centered on Community & Culture and Health Equity Advocacy, with speakers from organizations including Truth Initiative and the NAACP, as well as voices from Black media brands ESSENCE and BET. The conversations will examine the role of culture and community influence in shaping attitudes toward nicotine and explore the policies, partnerships, research, and innovations needed to advance equitable health outcomes—recognizing that preventing and treating addiction is an essential part of whole-person health, not a standalone issue.

Following the panel discussions, attendees will gather for a celebratory brunch in an engaging atmosphere designed to deepen relationships and inspire collaboration. Through the intentional blending of intimate networking with substantive dialogue, the summit will create space for leaders to connect, exchange ideas, and identify opportunities for collective action.

By bringing these conversations to one of the nation's most significant gathering places for Black culture and leadership, Truth Initiative and its partners will help turn awareness into action and build momentum for a future in which every Black individual and community has the support needed to quit and thrive.

To learn more about Truth Initiative's Breath of Freedom coalition and work to advance health equity visit: https://truthinitiative.org/breath-of-freedom

For free support to quit smoking, vaping, hookah, nicotine pouches, or other nicotine products, text JOINFREEDOM to 88709 or visit EXProgram.com.

About Truth Initiative

Truth Initiative® is a national nonprofit public health organization committed to a future free from lifelong addiction, fostering healthier lives and a more resilient nation. Our mission is to prevent youth and young adult nicotine addiction and empower quitting for all. Through our evidence-based, market-leading cessation intervention, EX® Program, and national public education campaigns, we lead the fight against youth and young adult tobacco use. Learn more at truthinitiative.org.

SOURCE Truth Initiative