Truth Initiative Brings National, Award-Winning Behavior-Change Expertise to Ohio Cannabis Education Efforts

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truth Initiative announced today that it is bringing its national, award-winning behavior change expertise to OneOhio Recovery Foundation's statewide cannabis education and prevention efforts. OneOhio has partnered with Truth Initiative to strengthen the effectiveness of its statewide efforts. Along with OneOhio's media and implementation partners, Truth Initiative will support the public education efforts' goal of preventing cannabis use across Ohio by providing strategic advisory services, conducting formative and message testing research, and leading rigorous evaluation.

"Truth Initiative is proud to partner with OneOhio, and we appreciate their recognition of our expertise in developing evidence-based, behavior-change public education campaigns," said Kathy Crosby, CEO and President of Truth Initiative. "For more than two decades, we've helped shape campaigns that raise awareness, and drive measurable behavior change results. By grounding Ohio's cannabis education efforts in science, behavioral research, and real-world evidence, we aim to support data-driven campaigns that resonate with priority audiences and ultimately help reduce cannabis use across the state."

Truth Initiative will support OneOhio's public education work by leading comprehensive formative research and message testing for a campaign focused on youth and advising on campaigns for young people, pregnant women and employers. Truth Initiative will leverage the expertise of its Schroeder Institute to do both qualitative and quantitative research in support of the campaigns with the goal of informing effective, evidence-based outcomes.

New research shows public education on cannabis use in Ohio is urgently needed. Statewide polling shows cannabis use is rising in Ohio while perceptions of risk are declining, especially around youth use and use during pregnancy.

Use is increasing. Forty-one percent of Ohioans report currently using cannabis, up from 35% in 2024. Nearly half of current users (48%) say they use it daily.

Legalization is changing public attitudes. More than two-thirds of Ohioans (67%) say cannabis has become more socially acceptable since legalization.

Risk perception is not keeping pace. As cannabis becomes more common, many Ohioans may underestimate the potential health and safety risks, particularly for teens and during pregnancy.

"With cannabis use rising and fewer Ohioans recognizing its potential risks, clear and credible public education is more important than ever," said Alisha Nelson, Executive Director of the OneOhio Recovery Foundation. "Truth Initiative has a proven ability to help people make informed decisions about their health. This partnership will give Ohioans practical, evidence-based information and tools to protect themselves, their families, and their communities."

Truth Initiative has a long history in developing successful behavior change media campaigns — including its award-winning truth® tobacco prevention campaign and its recent tobacco cessation campaign supporting EX Program, titled Outsmart Nicotine. Both efforts have been recognized for their creativity, effectiveness, innovation, and public health impact. The organization's truth campaign has played a significant and undeniable role in one of the biggest public health victories in modern history — helping reduce youth smoking prevalence from 23% in 2000 to less than 2% today, and youth e-cigarette use to its lowest point in a decade. It also included work about opioid prevention, through a series of ads called "The Truth About Opioids." Truth Initiative's work also extends beyond tobacco and nicotine with free, digital curricula for students in 8-12th grade addressing cannabis use and to help young people better understand and navigate prescription drug misuse.

The organization has received hundreds of major awards across, including more than 50 Effie Awards, including two Grand Effies. Truth Initiative also received a Creative Arts Emmy Award for its "The Truth About Opioids" campaign. The truth campaign was also named by Advertising Age as one of the top ad campaigns of the 21st Century.

About Truth Initiative

Truth Initiative® is a national nonprofit public health organization committed to a future free from lifelong addiction, fostering healthier lives and a more resilient nation. Our mission is to prevent youth and young adult nicotine addiction and empower quitting for all. Through our evidence-based, market-leading cessation intervention, EX® Program, and national public education campaigns, we lead the fight against youth and young adult tobacco use. Learn more at truthinitiative.org.

About OneOhio Recovery Foundation

The OneOhio Recovery Foundation is a charitable non-profit foundation created under the leadership of Governor Mike DeWine and Attorney General Dave Yost, and other state and local leaders, with the mission of advancing Ohio's addiction prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts now and into the future. The Foundation is governed by a 29-member board from across Ohio and is funded by 55 percent of settlement funds that Ohio is receiving from the pharmaceutical industry as a consequence of its role in the national opioid epidemic. Funds support local efforts to prevent and combat addiction and are also invested to support those efforts for the long term. To learn more about what they do, visit their website at oneohiofoundation.com.

SOURCE Truth Initiative