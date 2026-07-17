Truth Initiative and NAACP Expand Partnership to Advance Health Equity and Increase Access to Proven Quit Resources

The continued collaboration will connect communities most impacted by nicotine addiction with EX Program by Truth Initiative, education, and community-centered support

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truth Initiative and the NAACP today announced the expansion of their partnership to address the disproportionate toll of tobacco and nicotine addiction on Black communities and other historically marginalized groups. This new phase of the collaboration launches the Breath of Freedom Movement, powered by Truth Initiative and the NAACP, combining a legacy of advancing racial justice and health equity with tobacco policy and cessation expertise. The movement builds on the work of the Breath of Freedom coalition, an alliance led by Truth Initiative across Black-led organizations working to reclaim the narrative about tobacco use and providing expanded access to EX Program, a free digital quit program developed by Truth Initiative with Mayo Clinic.

The Breath of Freedom Movement will launch at the NAACP National Convention, taking place July 18–22, 2026, in Chicago. Themed "We, The People," this year's convention commemorates the nation's 250th anniversary and marks 100 years since Chicago first hosted the NAACP conference in 1926. At the convention, Truth Initiative will debut the Rise Together EXperience: Culture, Community, and Nicotine-Free Lives, an immersive mobile exhibit exploring the impact of tobacco use and industry marketing tactics on Black, Hispanic, and LGBTQ+ communities.

This collaboration comes at a critical moment as Black Americans continue to experience a disproportionate burden of tobacco-related illness and death, driven in large part by decades of targeted marketing of menthol cigarettes and other flavored tobacco products. Approximately 45,000 Black Americans die each year from smoking-related illness. Additionally, according to the most recent available data, more than 80% of Black smokers use menthol cigarettes — compared to 43% of adult smokers overall — which are easier to start and harder to quit.

"For generations, the tobacco industry has targeted Black communities with products and marketing designed to drive nicotine addiction," said Dr. Dartis. "Expanding our partnership with the NAACP allows us to meet people where they are — in trusted spaces, through meaningful conversations, and with resources that recognize culture, history, and lived experience. Quitting nicotine is not just an individual health decision; it is an act of liberation, healing, and community power."

Through the expanded partnership, Truth Initiative and NAACP will work together to:

Host culturally relevant presentations, community forums, workshops, and healing-centered discussions that highlight the health consequences of smoking, vaping, and nicotine addiction, especially the disproportionate impact on Black communities.

Advance the mission of Breath of Freedom, a coalition within Truth Initiative's Culture + Cessation Collective, by reframing nicotine cessation as an act of liberation and resistance to the tobacco industry's exploitation of Black communities.

Co-develop and distribute culturally relevant public health content, including toolkits, digital resources, and community-informed cessation materials.

Promote awareness of and access to proven quit resources, including EX Program, in partnership with Black-led organizations, faith-based groups, LGBTQ+ advocates, and other culturally aligned stakeholders.

Strengthen local, regional, and national outreach strategies that elevate community voices and mobilize grassroots support for nicotine prevention and cessation.

"Health equity requires more than awareness — it requires action rooted in community, culture, and accountability," said Dr. Chris T. Pernell, Director of the NAACP Center of Health Equity. "Through this expanded partnership with Truth Initiative, we are creating space to tell the truth about tobacco's impact, elevate the voices of those most affected, and connect people with tools that support healing and freedom from nicotine addiction."

To further expand the reach of this partnership, Dr. Dartis will also be featured in an upcoming NAACP docuseries designed to bridge the gap between public health data and the lived experiences of Black men in America. The project will explore the systems, relationships, and environments that shape health, while highlighting the resilience of Black communities and calling for accountability from the systems meant to serve them.

By combining community leadership, public health expertise, and proven quit resources, Truth Initiative and the NAACP together are helping ensure that communities most impacted by tobacco-related harm have the support they need to heal, quit, and thrive. This expanded partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing health equity and building a future free from nicotine addiction.

For free support to quit smoking, vaping, or other nicotine products, text JoinFreedom to 88709 or visit exprogram.com.

About Truth Initiative

Truth Initiative® is a national nonprofit public health organization committed to a future free from lifelong addiction, fostering healthier lives and a more resilient nation. Our mission is to prevent youth and young adult nicotine addiction and empower quitting for all. Through our evidence-based, market-leading cessation intervention, EX® Program, and national public education campaigns, we lead the fight against youth and young adult tobacco use. Learn more at truthinitiative.org.

About NAACP

The NAACP advocates, agitates, and litigates for the civil rights due to Black America. Our legacy is built on the foundation of grassroots activism by the biggest civil rights pioneers of the 20th century and is sustained by 21st century activists. From classrooms and courtrooms to city halls and Congress, our network of members across the country works to secure the social and political power that will end race-based discrimination. That work is rooted in racial equity, civic engagement, and supportive policies and institutions for all marginalized people. We are committed to a world without racism where Black people enjoy equitable opportunities in thriving communities.

NOTE: The Legal Defense Fund – also referred to as the NAACP-LDF – was founded in 1940 as a part of the NAACP, but now operates as a completely separate entity.

SOURCE Truth Initiative