TruTrade Announces Access to the R400 Pro Demo Experience

Qualified individuals can now experience R400 Pro through our demo platform before deciding whether to continue

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruTrade, a software company focused on AI-driven trading technology, today announced the launch of its R400 Pro Demo, providing qualified individuals with the opportunity to experience the platform firsthand before deciding whether to continue using the software.

Designed for cash brokerage accounts, R400 Pro was developed to provide a more structured trading experience through advanced AI-driven execution technology. The platform emphasizes simplicity, automation, and operational consistency through a streamlined one-click user experience.

The R400 Pro Demo allows participants to work directly with the TruTrade team throughout the installation and onboarding process while becoming familiar with the platform's functionality, workflow, and overall user experience through a dedicated demo account.

"We believe the best way to understand a platform is to experience it firsthand," said Brian Nutt, Co-Founder of TruTrade. "The R400 Pro Demo gives individuals the opportunity to see how the platform operates while working directly with our team throughout the onboarding process."

The introduction of the R400 Pro Demo comes as increasing numbers of individuals continue exploring technology-driven approaches to market participation. TruTrade believes that providing prospective users with direct access to a hands-on demonstration allows them to make more informed decisions about the technology they choose to utilize.

"With R400 Pro, we don't ask you to believe it—we let you experience it," said Danny Rebello, Co-Founder of TruTrade. "This demo allows qualified individuals to explore the platform firsthand and determine whether it is the right fit for their needs."

Upon completion of the demo period, participants may choose whether to continue using the platform. There is no obligation to continue beyond the demonstration period.

For additional information about R400 Pro or to request access to the Demo, visit https://trutrade.io.

SOURCE TruTrade