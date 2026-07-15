TruTrade Highlights Its Growing Ecosystem of AI-Powered Trading Solutions

The TruTrade Ecosystem brings together AI-powered software for funded accounts, personal brokerage accounts, and multiple trading styles, giving traders the flexibility to choose the solution that best fits their goals.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruTrade, a software company focused on AI-powered trading technology, is highlighting its growing ecosystem of trading solutions designed to give traders more flexibility in how they participate in today's financial markets. The TruTrade Ecosystem brings together multiple AI-powered software platforms, allowing traders to choose solutions based on their preferred account type, trading style, and individual objectives.

As AI continues to reshape the trading landscape, more traders are looking for technology that can adapt to different approaches rather than relying on a single solution. The TruTrade Ecosystem is designed to support that demand by offering software for funded proprietary trading accounts, personal cash brokerage accounts, and hybrid trading environments, allowing users to select the platform that best fits their goals while maintaining control over their own accounts and risk settings.

The TruTrade Ecosystem includes RipperONE AI, a chartless AI trading solution, as well as TruTrade's Interactive AI Chart-Based Suite for traders who prefer a more hands-on experience. Both platforms are compatible with QuickFund AI, giving users access to funded trading opportunities through a single ecosystem. Each solution is built around AI-powered trading technology while giving traders the ability to customize risk parameters and start, stop, or pause trading at their discretion.

QuickFund AI is an integrated part of the TruTrade Ecosystem, helping traders obtain funded proprietary trading accounts through compatible third-party proprietary trading firms. By streamlining the funding process, QuickFund AI provides eligible traders with another pathway to access funded trading capital without relying solely on personal funds. QuickFund AI operates independently of any proprietary trading firm and is designed to complement TruTrade's software solutions.

By bringing its software together under the TruTrade Ecosystem, the company provides traders with multiple AI-powered solutions that support different trading preferences without requiring them to leave the TruTrade platform. As the ecosystem continues to evolve, TruTrade remains focused on developing software that offers flexibility, automation, and greater choice for today's traders.

For more information about the TruTrade Ecosystem and its AI-powered trading solutions, visit TruTrade.io

SOURCE TruTrade