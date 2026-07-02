TruTrade Highlights Growing Demand for Funded Trading Accounts Through QuickFund

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As access to trading capital continues to shape participation in today's financial markets, funded trading accounts are gaining momentum among traders seeking alternatives to relying exclusively on personal capital. Interest in funding programs has continued to grow as traders look for opportunities to access additional trading capital through structured funding models.

In response to this growing trend, TruTrade, a software company focused on AI-driven trading technology, continues to expand awareness of QuickFund, its funding program designed to provide a streamlined pathway to funded trading opportunities.

QuickFund offers access to funded trading accounts with allocations of up to $300,000. The program is designed to simplify the funding process, with average funding completed in as little as four days. QuickFund is also supported by the TruTrade Guarantee, reflecting the company's commitment to providing a streamlined and reliable funding experience.

Access to trading capital has become an increasingly important topic throughout the trading community as more individuals explore ways to participate in the markets without being limited by the size of a personal trading account. Funding programs such as QuickFund are designed to simplify the funding process while providing a structured pathway to larger trading allocations.

The continued growth of funded trading reflects broader changes across the financial technology industry, where software, automation, and access to capital are becoming increasingly interconnected. As traders seek greater flexibility and scalability, funding programs continue to play a larger role in modern market participation by complementing technology designed to simplify trading workflows and execution.

QuickFund complements TruTrade's broader ecosystem of AI-driven trading technology, including software and solutions designed to support automated execution, structured trading, and modern market participation. Together, these technologies are intended to provide traders with tools that simplify execution while expanding access to funding opportunities through a more streamlined experience.

Additional information about QuickFund and TruTrade's technology solutions is available at https://TruTrade.io.

SOURCE TruTrade