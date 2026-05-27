TruTrade Launches R400 Pro, an AI Trading Platform Engineered for Brokered Accounts and Real-Time Execution

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TruTrade

May 27, 2026, 13:14 ET

AI-Driven Trading Technology Offers a Modern Alternative to Traditional Investing and Conventional Market Participation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruTrade, a leader in AI-powered trading technology, today announced the launch of R400 Pro, an advanced AI-driven trading system engineered to provide individuals with a more structured approach to participating in today's financial markets.

Designed around consistency, discipline, and real-time AI execution, R400 Pro was developed to simplify market participation while leveraging sophisticated automation infrastructure traditionally associated with institutional trading environments.

Unlike conventional investing strategies that often depend on long-term stock appreciation, manual decision-making, or complex chart analysis, R400 Pro utilizes advanced AI-powered automation technology designed to continuously adapt to changing market conditions in real time. The platform is built to support controlled execution, intelligent position management, and repeatable system behavior through a streamlined one-click user experience.

"As financial markets continue to evolve, individuals are increasingly searching for smarter and more modern ways to participate in market activity," said Brian Nutt (Co-Founder of TruTrade). "R400 Pro was created to deliver institutional-style AI trading technology in a simplified format designed for accessibility, structure, and operational consistency."

Danny Rebello (Co-Founder of TruTrade) added, "Our goal with R400 Pro was to create a platform that gives individuals access to advanced automation technology without requiring them to spend hours analyzing charts or manually managing market execution."

The launch of R400 Pro comes at a time when growing numbers of individuals are exploring alternatives to traditional retirement-focused investment models and conventional market exposure. TruTrade believes AI-driven automation technology represents the next evolution of modern market participation.

R400 Pro is currently being introduced to select TruTrade clients through limited platform demonstrations and onboarding opportunities.

To learn more about TruTrade and R400 Pro, visit https://trutrade.io

Trading involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. TruTrade provides software and technology tools only and does not provide investment, financial, or trading advice.

SOURCE TruTrade

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