TruTrade Removes the Need for Charts with Its Automated Trading Platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Apr. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruTrade, a software company specializing in automated trade execution, continues to gain traction with its chartless approach to trading, built around a structured, rules-based platform.

Designed to simplify the trading experience, TruTrade's platform automates trade execution, removing the need for manual decision-making. By focusing on structured systems rather than real-time interpretation, the software aims to provide a more consistent approach to participating in the markets.

TruTrade, a software company specializing in automated trade execution, continues to gain traction in the market. Post this

"Many traders struggle with consistency," said a TruTrade spokesperson. "Our platform is built to remove that layer of decision-making and replace it with structured automation."

TruTrade enables users to activate trading systems without needing to analyze charts or actively manage trades. Each system operates within a defined framework, allowing execution to occur automatically based on preconfigured parameters.

The platform also supports multiple trading systems within a single account environment, giving users the ability to manage execution across different strategies simultaneously. This approach allows for broader exposure while maintaining centralized control over risk.

Accessible on both desktop and mobile, TruTrade offers a streamlined onboarding process and one-click activation, making it easier for users to deploy automated strategies without technical complexity. The company also provides onboarding support to assist users in setting up and configuring their accounts.

In addition to its execution framework, TruTrade places an emphasis on structured risk management. Each system is designed to operate within predefined parameters, helping to maintain consistency in how trades are managed across varying market conditions. As market conditions continue to evolve, TruTrade positions its platform as an alternative to traditional, chart-based trading methods, focusing on structure, consistency, and automation rather than real-time interpretation.

TruTrade continues to expand its platform capabilities, including its Private Client tier, which offers access to additional systems and enhanced account features.

For more information, visit https://trutrade.io.

About TruTrade:

TruTrade is a technology-driven trading platform focused on automated execution, multi-asset trading, and institutional-grade risk management. Through its platform and private client solutions, TruTrade provides traders with scalable infrastructure designed to meet professional trading standards.

SOURCE TruTrade