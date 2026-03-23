TruTrade's AI-Driven Technology Eliminates The Need for Charts in Trading Execution

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As financial systems continue to evolve, a growing number of participants are shifting away from traditional chart-based trading. TruTrade is among the companies advancing this change with an AI-driven system designed to eliminate the need for manual chart analysis in trade execution. This shift reflects a broader move toward simplifying participation in increasingly complex trading environments.

For decades, trading has centered around chart reading, pattern recognition, and real-time decision-making. While widely used, these methods can require constant monitoring and introduce complexity for many participants. TruTrade's approach focuses on removing that dependency.

By utilizing structured automation and predefined execution logic, the platform allows users to participate in financial systems without interpreting charts or tracking market movements throughout the day. Trades are executed through an AI-supported framework designed to operate across varying conditions, providing a more consistent and systematic experience.

"Traditional trading often relies on continuous observation and interpretation," said Danny Rebello, Co-Founder of TruTrade. "Our focus has been on building a system that replaces that process with structured, rules-based execution powered by automation."

The system also supports operating across multiple accounts and strategies simultaneously. This reflects a broader shift toward portfolio-level execution, where activity is distributed rather than concentrated in a single approach. Users can access and manage their system from anywhere with an internet connection, offering flexibility without requiring constant screen time.

As automation becomes more integrated into financial systems, models that reduce manual input are gaining traction. TruTrade 's chartless execution framework represents a move toward simplifying participation while maintaining a structured approach to execution.

For more information, visit https://trutrade.io

About TruTrade:

TruTrade is a technology-driven trading platform focused on automated execution, multi-asset trading, and institutional-grade risk management. Through its AI-powered systems and private client solutions, TruTrade provides traders with scalable infrastructure designed to meet professional trading standards.

SOURCE TruTrade