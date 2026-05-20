TruTrade's R400 Brings One-Click Simplicity to Modern Trading

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruTrade, a software company focused on AI-driven trading technology and structured market execution systems, has introduced R400, a new platform designed for cash broker trading accounts, including retirement-focused accounts such as 401(k)s and other self-directed investment accounts.

According to the company, R400 was engineered around structured execution, multi-account management, and one-click activation. The platform is designed to help users automate their trading portfolios through AI-driven execution systems rather than relying solely on traditional manual market analysis.

TruTrade, a software company focused on AI-driven trading technology, has introduced R400, its latest trading software. Post this

TruTrade says many traders today are exploring technology-driven approaches to market participation instead of relying solely on traditional long-term investing strategies. The company believes the conversation around modern trading is changing rapidly as technology continues improving accessibility for retail traders.

"R400 was built around the idea of one-click simplicity," said Danny Rebello. "We wanted to create a platform focused on structured execution and operational simplicity for individuals using cash broker platforms and retirement accounts."

"Technology is continuing to evolve the trading landscape," said Brian Nutt. "More traders today are looking for systems that simplify execution and reduce unnecessary complexity. We believe structured, technology-driven trading platforms will continue becoming more important as the markets evolve."

TruTrade says R400 leverages AI-driven execution, real-time market responsiveness, and automated risk management technology designed to support structured portfolio management and streamlined day-to-day operations.

As always, trading involves risk and requires discipline, but the landscape today looks very different than it did even five years ago.

According to TruTrade, the launch of R400 reflects the company's continued focus on developing technology-driven trading solutions centered around operational simplicity, structured execution, and one-click activation for modern traders navigating increasingly technology-focused financial markets.

For more information, visit https://trutrade.io.

SOURCE TruTrade