Truyo Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Governance Platforms

PHOENIX, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truyo, a leading enterprise AI governance platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Governance Platforms.

Recognized based on the Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision, Truyo helps organizations identify and inventory AI usage, assess risk, manage data privacy requirements, and support responsible AI adoption across the enterprise.

"We are honored to be recognized among an esteemed group of leaders in AI governance, and we believe this recognition validates both our vision and our execution," said Kal Somani, CEO of Truyo. "AI governance is rapidly becoming foundational infrastructure for enterprise AI initiatives as organizations deploy increasingly sophisticated AI systems and autonomous agents. We are proud that Truyo is at the forefront of enterprise AI governance, helping organizations operationalize visibility, risk management, and governance at scale."

Truyo's recognition as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Governance Platforms comes as artificial intelligence moves rapidly from experimentation into enterprise-wide deployment. As organizations embed AI into core business functions, including marketing, finance, human resources, legal, and operations, the complexity of governing AI systems across the enterprise is increasing. As a result, organizations are placing greater emphasis on establishing effective governance frameworks that support responsible AI adoption without slowing innovation.

"Enterprise AI success depends on an organization's ability to scale innovation responsibly," said Dan Clarke, President of Truyo. "As AI initiatives expand across teams, models, agents, and vendors, maintaining visibility, accountability, and consistent governance becomes increasingly complex. Truyo helps organizations build the operational foundation necessary to accelerate AI adoption with confidence by providing real-time discovery, risk assessment, governance workflows, and workforce readiness."

Truyo's platform is designed to meet the demands of enterprise AI governance at scale. Key platform capabilities include:

AI Inventory: Catalogs AI use cases, shadow AI, AI agents, and related technologies for risk assessment and governance planning. Truyo scans URLs, repositories, emails, and source code for AI fingerprints.

Catalogs AI use cases, shadow AI, AI agents, and related technologies for risk assessment and governance planning. Truyo scans URLs, repositories, emails, and source code for AI fingerprints. Risk Assessment: Integrated assessments aligned with AI regulations and frameworks help organizations categorize, prioritize, and remediate AI-related risks.

Integrated assessments aligned with AI regulations and frameworks help organizations categorize, prioritize, and remediate AI-related risks. Employee Survey: Scheduled employee surveys help organizations understand where and how AI is being used and identify risks involving sensitive or regulated data.

Scheduled employee surveys help organizations understand where and how AI is being used and identify risks involving sensitive or regulated data. Vendor Assessment: Helps organizations evaluate third-party AI vendors and tools to identify governance, compliance, and operational risks.

Helps organizations evaluate third-party AI vendors and tools to identify governance, compliance, and operational risks. Employee Training: Provides education on AI governance, ethics, bias, transparency, disclosure obligations, and responsible AI practices.

Together, these capabilities help organizations operationalize AI programs across the enterprise.

To learn more about Truyo, visit truyo.com or reach out to [email protected] to request a demonstration of our AI Governance Platform.

To access the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Governance Platforms, visit: https://www.truyo.com/gartner.

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"Gartner, Magic Quadrant for AI Governance Platforms, Lauren Kornutick, Sumit Agarwal, Priya Sundararaman, Nader Henein, Brandon Medford, 16 June, 2026 Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

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About Truyo

Truyo is an enterprise AI governance platform that helps organizations operationalize AI oversight, accountability, and risk management at scale. Designed for regulated industries and complex environments, Truyo provides AI inventory, policy enforcement, model governance, and risk intelligence capabilities that enterprises need to deploy AI responsibly and with confidence. For more information, visit truyo.com.

SOURCE Truyo