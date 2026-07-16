Truyo Introduces Truyo Trust, Offering Up to $1 Million in Protection for Qualified AI Governance Customers

Certification warranty program provides financial protection for qualified customers across privacy compliance and AI governance solutions

PHOENIX, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truyo, the leader in managing AI compliance and risk, today announced the launch of Truyo Warranty Certification Program, a new offering that provides qualified customers with financial protection for their privacy compliance and AI governance programs.

Available through Truyo's Compliance Advisor and AI Governance solutions, the program is designed to help organizations address growing regulatory, enforcement, and litigation risks while strengthening confidence in their compliance posture. Unlike traditional software warranties that focus on performance and availability, Truyo Trust is designed to address compliance, regulatory, and litigation risks tied to privacy and AI governance programs.

"Organizations are entering a new era of AI and privacy regulation where enforcement actions, litigation, and financial penalties are becoming a real business risk," said Dan Clarke, President of Truyo. "Companies need more than software. They need confidence that their compliance program will stand up to scrutiny. We're so confident in our platform and certification process that we're willing to stand behind it with a warranty. That's what the Truyo Warranty Certification Program represents."

The Truyo Certification Warranty Program provides up to $500,000 in protection for qualified customers utilizing Truyo's privacy compliance solutions and up to $1 million for organizations leveraging Truyo's AI governance capabilities. Protection is available to organizations that meet Truyo's certification and program eligibility requirements, implement and maintain the platform in accordance with program requirements, and meet all eligibility criteria. This warranty program is being underwritten by Cysurance, a cybersecurity risk management company.

The launch comes as organizations face increasing privacy and AI-related compliance exposure. According to research from Norton Rose Fulbright, 40% of compliance professionals identify data privacy as their top concern, while 35-40% of class actions faced by corporate counsel are tied to data privacy matters. At the same time, new AI regulations continue to emerge at the state, federal, and international levels, creating additional compliance obligations and potential liability for organizations adopting AI technologies. Truyo Trust reflects the company's commitment to helping organizations proactively manage those risks while strengthening confidence in their compliance programs.

"At Cysurance, one of our core values is fully believing in and standing behind our promise on every product we sell," said Kirsten Bay, Co-Founder and CEO of Cysurance. "When we learned about Truyo and how they were approaching the market with the same core value, it simply made sense to partner with them. They are meaningfully solving for the significant risks organizations are facing in the evolving privacy-related compliance landscape, and we are delighted to highlight how Truyo manages this risk."

To learn more about the Truyo Warranty Certification Program and Truyo's privacy compliance and AI governance solutions, visit truyo.com.

About Truyo

Truyo was founded to achieve the mission of making AI governance and data privacy compliance simple, smart, and accessible for every organization. The company bridges the gap between companies and dynamically changing AI and privacy regulations worldwide. The Truyo AI Governance platform empowers business systems with risk visibility and guardrails, building trust and shaping the future of ethical AI adoption and privacy management. To learn more, please visit www.truyo.com.

SOURCE Truyo