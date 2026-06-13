TTW Announces Top 50 Amusement Park Travel Destinations in the World for 2026

TTW's 2026 ranking names the United States as the world's leading amusement park travel destination, followed by Canada, Mexico, France, and Japan, while Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, China, and Singapore complete the top ten. Spanning North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, the Top 50 showcases destinations excelling in theme parks, water attractions, immersive entertainment, family experiences, and tourism innovation, reflecting the growing global demand for world-class amusement park travel experiences.

The global appetite for entertainment-driven travel is reshaping tourism preferences, with more travelers choosing destinations that offer world-class theme parks, immersive attractions, family adventures, and unforgettable experiences. Visitors are increasingly seeking destinations known for iconic amusement parks, record-breaking roller coasters, water attractions, movie-themed worlds, and cutting-edge entertainment districts.

"Amusement parks have become some of the world's most influential tourism attractions, combining entertainment, innovation, and immersive storytelling to appeal to travelers of all ages. As global uncertainties and ongoing conflicts shape travel decisions, multigenerational visitors increasingly seek safe destinations that offer escapism, excitement, and meaningful shared experiences.

From thrilling rides to themed environments rooted in culture, history, and imagination, amusement parks create lasting memories while encouraging family and multi-generational travel.

Beyond entertainment, they serve as powerful tourism drivers, attracting visitors, extending stays, increasing spending, and supporting broader economic growth across hospitality, transportation, retail, and local communities," says Anup Kumar Keshan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Travel and Tour World.

Top 50 Amusement Park Travel Destinations in the World for 2026

Rank Country Region 1 USA North America 2 Canada North America 3 Mexico North America 4 France Europe 5 Japan Asia-Pacific 6 Germany Europe 7 United Kingdom Europe 8 Spain Europe 9 China Asia-Pacific 10 Singapore Asia-Pacific 11 Brazil South America 12 Netherlands Europe 13 Denmark Europe 14 Italy Europe 15 South Korea Asia-Pacific 16 UAE Middle East 17 Sweden Europe 18 Thailand Asia-Pacific 19 Poland Europe 20 Australia Asia-Pacific 21 Hong Kong Asia-Pacific 22 Indonesia Asia-Pacific 23 Belgium Europe 24 Austria Europe 25 Finland Europe 26 Norway Europe 27 Czech Republic Europe 28 Russia Europe 29 Portugal Europe 30 India Asia-Pacific 31 Switzerland Europe 32 Turkey Europe 33 Malaysia Asia-Pacific 34 Costa Rica Central America 35 Ireland Europe 36 South Africa Africa 37 Argentina South America 38 Chile South America 39 Colombia South America 40 New Zealand Asia-Pacific 41 Saudi Arabia Middle East 42 Egypt Africa 43 Morocco Africa 44 Greece Europe 45 Peru South America 46 Hungary Europe 47 Croatia Europe 48 Guatemala Central America 49 Ecuador South America 50 Romania Europe

Detailed Overview

1. USA

USA remains the world's leading amusement park destination in 2026, offering iconic Disney parks, immersive movie-themed attractions, record-breaking roller coasters, marine-life experiences, wildlife adventures, and family resorts across Orlando, Anaheim, and Los Angeles. It leads global amusement park tourism with unmatched theme park variety, innovation, iconic attractions, and year-round entertainment. It leads the global amusement park industry with more than 400 amusement and theme parks spread across the country.

Best Time to Visit

Spring and autumn provide pleasant weather and lighter crowds, while summer features extended operating hours, seasonal events, and special entertainment.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Magic Kingdom, Orlando, Florida

Home to Cinderella Castle, TRON Lightcycle / Run, Space Mountain, themed lands, parades, and fireworks.

How to Reach There: Fly into Orlando International Airport and continue by shuttle, taxi or rideshare.

2. Disneyland Park, Anaheim, California

Features Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Indiana Jones Adventure, Space Mountain, beloved characters, and classic Disney storytelling.

How to Reach There: Fly into John Wayne or Los Angeles International Airport.

3. EPCOT, Orlando, Florida

Known for World Showcase, international culture, festivals, dining, Spaceship Earth, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

How to Reach There: Fly into Orlando International Airport.

4. Disney's Hollywood Studios, Orlando, Florida

Highlights Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Rise of the Resistance, Toy Story Land, and Tower of Terror.

How to Reach There: Fly into Orlando International Airport.

5. Universal's Islands of Adventure, Orlando, Florida

Famous for VelociCoaster, Hagrid's Motorbike Adventure, Marvel attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Orlando International Airport.

6. Disney California Adventure, Anaheim, California

Features Avengers Campus, Radiator Springs Racers and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!

How to Reach There: Fly into John Wayne, Long Beach, or Los Angeles International Airport.

7. Universal Studios Florida, Orlando, Florida

Offers Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Transformers, live shows, and movie-inspired rides.

How to Reach There: Fly into Orlando International Airport.

8. Universal Studios Hollywood, Los Angeles, California

Combines a working film studio with Studio Tour, Super Nintendo World, Jurassic World, and Harry Potter attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Los Angeles International Airport or Hollywood Burbank Airport.

9. Disney's Animal Kingdom, Orlando, Florida

Blends wildlife, conservation, Pandora – The World of Avatar, Kilimanjaro Safaris, and Expedition Everest.

How to Reach There: Fly into Orlando International Airport.

10. SeaWorld Orlando, Orlando, Florida

Known for marine-life encounters and major coasters including Mako, Pipeline, and Ice Breaker.

How to Reach There: Fly into Orlando International Airport and continue to the International Drive area.

2. Canada

Canada is one of the world's top amusement park destinations in 2026, offering thrilling roller coasters, family attractions, waterfront entertainment, wildlife experiences, and seasonal festivals across Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, and British Columbia. Canada combines world-class thrill rides, family-friendly attractions, scenic settings, and safe, well-developed tourism infrastructure. Canada is home to an estimated 100 amusement and theme parks, ranging from major attractions to regional family destinations.

Best Time to Visit

Late spring through early autumn offers pleasant weather, while summer delivers the full range of rides, events, and outdoor entertainment.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Canada's Wonderland, Vaughan, Ontario

Home to Leviathan, Yukon Striker, Behemoth, Splash Works, and over 200 attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Toronto Pearson International Airport and continue by car, bus, or taxi.

2. La Ronde, Montreal, Quebec

Features Goliath, Vampire, family rides, seasonal events, and riverside views.

How to Reach There: Fly into Montréal–Trudeau International Airport and travel to Île Sainte-Hélène.

3. Calaway Park, Calgary, Alberta

Known for family rides, roller coasters, live entertainment, and children's attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Calgary International Airport and continue by car or shuttle.

4. Galaxyland, Edmonton, Alberta

An indoor amusement park featuring Mindbender, family rides, and entertainment zones.

How to Reach There: Fly into Edmonton International Airport and travel to West Edmonton Mall.

5. Playland, Vancouver, British Columbia

Offers classic wooden coasters, thrill rides, midway games, and seasonal events.

How to Reach There: Fly into Vancouver International Airport and continue to Hastings Park.

6. Centreville Amusement Park, Toronto Islands, Ontario

Popular for family rides, scenic island surroundings, and children's attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Toronto Pearson International Airport and take a ferry to Toronto Islands.

7. Village Vacances Valcartier, Quebec City, Quebec

Combines water park attractions, family rides, and seasonal outdoor adventures.

How to Reach There: Fly into Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport.

8. Cultus Lake Adventure Park, British Columbia

Features roller coasters, family rides, interactive attractions, and themed experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Vancouver International Airport and continue by road.

9. Santa's Village, Bracebridge, Ontario

A family-focused park offering themed rides, water attractions, and holiday experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Toronto Pearson International Airport and travel north by car.

3. Mexico

Mexico is one of Latin America's leading amusement park destinations in 2026, offering world-class thrill rides, family attractions, water parks, cultural themes, and entertainment complexes across Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Cancun. Mexico combines thrilling attractions, cultural experiences, affordable entertainment, and year-round warm weather. It features approximately 90 amusement and theme parks that support its growing entertainment tourism sector.

Best Time to Visit

November to April offers pleasant weather and comfortable sightseeing conditions, while summer brings water park experiences and family holiday travel.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Six Flags México, Mexico City

Home to Superman El Último Escape, Medusa Steel Coaster, Batman The Ride, and major thrill attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Mexico City International Airport and continue by taxi or rideshare.

2. Xcaret Park, Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo

Features underground rivers, wildlife, cultural performances, beaches, and eco-adventures.

How to Reach There: Fly into Cancun International Airport and travel south to Riviera Maya.

3. Xplor Park, Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo

Known for zip lines, underground caves, amphibious vehicles, and adventure activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Cancun International Airport and continue by road.

4. Selva Mágica, Guadalajara, Jalisco

Offers roller coasters, family rides, children's attractions, and entertainment zones.

How to Reach There: Fly into Guadalajara International Airport.

5. Parque Fundidora and Plaza Sésamo, Monterrey, Nuevo León

Combines family rides, themed attractions, water experiences, and recreational spaces.

How to Reach There: Fly into Monterrey International Airport and continue to Fundidora Park.

6. Ventura Park, Cancun, Quintana Roo

Features water slides, zip lines, go-karts, virtual reality attractions, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Cancun International Airport.

7. Kataplum, Mexico City

Known for roller coasters, family rides, panoramic attractions, and urban entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Mexico City International Airport.

8. Parque Acuático El Rollo, Morelos

Popular for wave pools, water slides, family attractions, and aquatic adventures.

How to Reach There: Fly into Mexico City International Airport and continue by road.

9. Reino Animal, State of Mexico

Combines safari experiences, wildlife encounters, educational attractions, and family activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Mexico City International Airport and travel by car.

10. Granja Las Américas, Mexico City

A family-focused attraction featuring educational activities, themed zones, and interactive experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Mexico City International Airport and continue by taxi or rideshare.

4. France

France is Europe's premier amusement park destination in 2026, offering world-famous Disney experiences, historical themes, immersive storytelling, family attractions, and cutting-edge thrill rides across Paris and other major regions. France combines world-class themed entertainment, rich cultural storytelling, iconic attractions, and exceptional visitor experiences. It boasts more than 120 amusement and theme parks, including some of Europe's most visited attractions.

Best Time to Visit

Spring and autumn offer pleasant weather and shorter queues, while summer brings extended hours, festivals, and seasonal entertainment.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Disneyland Park, Marne-la-Vallée, Paris

Home to Sleeping Beauty Castle, Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Thunder Mountain, and Star Wars attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and take direct rail or shuttle services.

2. Walt Disney Studios Park, Marne-la-Vallée, Paris

Features Avengers Campus, Ratatouille Adventure, Tower of Terror, and movie-themed attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and continue by train or shuttle.

3. Parc Astérix, Plailly, Hauts-de-France

Known for Toutatis, OzIris, themed lands, family rides, and Gaul-inspired adventures.

How to Reach There: Fly into Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and travel by shuttle or car.

4. Puy du Fou, Les Epesses, Vendée

Famous for spectacular historical shows, live performances, medieval villages, and immersive experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Nantes Atlantique Airport and continue by road.

5. Futuroscope, Poitiers, Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Features multimedia attractions, immersive technology, flying theatres, and futuristic experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Poitiers Airport or travel by high-speed rail.

6. Nigloland, Dolancourt, Grand Est

Offers roller coasters, family rides, water attractions, and themed zones.

How to Reach There: Fly into Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and continue by car.

7. Le PAL, Saint-Pourçain-sur-Besbre, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Combines amusement rides, wildlife encounters, roller coasters, and family attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport and continue by road.

8. Walibi Rhône-Alpes, Les Avenières, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Known for thrill rides, Mystic coaster, water attractions, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport.

9. Parc Spirou Provence, Monteux, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur

Features comic-book themed rides, family attractions, simulators, and entertainment zones.

How to Reach There: Fly into Marseille Provence Airport and continue by road.

10. Jardin d'Acclimatation, Paris

Offers family rides, gardens, attractions, playgrounds, and cultural experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and travel by metro or taxi.

5. Japan

Japan is one of Asia's leading amusement park destinations in 2026, offering world-famous theme parks, immersive entertainment, cutting-edge technology, anime-inspired attractions, and family-friendly experiences across Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, and Yokohama. Japan combines innovative attractions, world-class themed entertainment, beloved characters, and exceptional visitor experiences. Japan's entertainment landscape includes an estimated 200 amusement and theme parks, reflecting its strong theme park culture.

Best Time to Visit

Spring and autumn provide pleasant weather and comfortable sightseeing, while summer features seasonal events, festivals, and extended park hours.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Tokyo Disneyland, Urayasu, Chiba

Home to Cinderella Castle, Pooh's Hunny Hunt, Splash Mountain, and classic Disney attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Tokyo Narita or Haneda Airport and take rail connections to Tokyo Disney Resort.

2. Tokyo DisneySea, Urayasu, Chiba

Known for unique themed ports, Journey to the Center of the Earth, Soaring, and world-class storytelling.

How to Reach There: Fly into Tokyo Narita or Haneda Airport.

3. Universal Studios Japan, Osaka

Features Super Nintendo World, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Minions, and blockbuster attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Kansai International Airport and continue by train.

4. Fuji-Q Highland, Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi

Famous for record-breaking roller coasters, thrilling rides, and Mount Fuji views.

How to Reach There: Fly into Tokyo Haneda Airport and travel by bus or train.

5. Nagashima Spa Land, Kuwana, Mie

Offers world-class roller coasters, water parks, family rides, and resort facilities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Chubu Centrair International Airport near Nagoya.

6. Yokohama Cosmo World, Yokohama

Known for Cosmo Clock 21 Ferris wheel, family rides, and waterfront entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Tokyo Haneda Airport and continue by rail.

7. Legoland Japan Resort, Nagoya

Features LEGO-themed attractions, interactive exhibits, family rides, and entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Chubu Centrair International Airport.

8. Huis Ten Bosch, Sasebo, Nagasaki

A Dutch-themed park offering attractions, gardens, illuminations, and entertainment experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Nagasaki Airport and continue by road or rail.

9. Yomiuriland, Tokyo

Offers roller coasters, seasonal events, family attractions, and nighttime illuminations.

How to Reach There: Fly into Tokyo Haneda or Narita Airport and continue by rail.

10. Sanrio Puroland, Tokyo

Home to Hello Kitty, character-themed attractions, live shows, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Tokyo Haneda or Narita Airport and travel by train to Tama City.

6. Germany

Germany is one of Europe's top amusement park destinations in 2026, offering world-class roller coasters, immersive themed lands, family attractions, water rides, and entertainment experiences across Rust, Brühl, Günzburg, and other major regions. Germany combines record-breaking attractions, innovative themed experiences, family entertainment, and exceptional value.Germany operates more than 250 amusement and theme parks, making it one of Europe's largest leisure markets.

Best Time to Visit

Late spring through early autumn offers pleasant weather and full park operations, while summer features festivals and extended opening hours.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Europa-Park, Rust, Baden-Württemberg

Home to Voltron Nevera, Silver Star, Blue Fire, themed European lands, and world-class entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Strasbourg Airport or Frankfurt Airport and continue by road or shuttle.

2. Phantasialand, Brühl, North Rhine-Westphalia

Features Taron, F.L.Y., Black Mamba, immersive themed worlds, and family attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Cologne Bonn Airport and continue by train or taxi.

3. Heide Park Resort, Soltau, Lower Saxony

Known for Colossos, Flug der Dämonen, family rides, and adventure-themed attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Hamburg Airport and continue by road or rail.

4. LEGOLAND Deutschland Resort, Günzburg, Bavaria

Offers LEGO-themed attractions, family rides, interactive exhibits, and entertainment zones.

How to Reach There: Fly into Munich Airport and continue by train or car.

5. Hansa-Park, Sierksdorf, Schleswig-Holstein

Features Kärnan, Schwur des Kärnan, family rides, and Baltic Sea views.

How to Reach There: Fly into Hamburg Airport and continue by rail or road.

6. Movie Park Germany, Bottrop, North Rhine-Westphalia

Known for movie-themed attractions, roller coasters, stunt shows, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Düsseldorf Airport and continue by train or car.

7. Tripsdrill Adventure Park, Cleebronn, Baden-Württemberg

Offers themed roller coasters, family rides, wildlife experiences, and German heritage attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Stuttgart Airport and continue by road.

8. Bayern-Park, Reisbach, Bavaria

Features thrill rides, family attractions, water rides, and outdoor entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Munich Airport and continue by car.

9. Serengeti Park, Hodenhagen, Lower Saxony

Combines safari experiences, amusement rides, wildlife encounters, and family attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Hanover Airport and continue by road.

10. Erlebnispark Schloss Thurn, Heroldsbach, Bavaria

Known for family rides, themed attractions, water experiences, and live entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Nuremberg Airport and continue by car or shuttle.

7. United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is one of Europe's leading amusement park destinations in 2026, offering world-famous roller coasters, immersive themed lands, family attractions, adventure parks, and entertainment resorts across England, Scotland, and Wales. The UK combines iconic thrill rides, family entertainment, rich themes, and some of Europe's most celebrated theme parks. The United Kingdom is estimated to have over 180 amusement and theme parks serving domestic and international visitors.

Best Time to Visit

Late spring through early autumn offers the best weather and full park operations, while summer brings seasonal events and extended opening hours.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Alton Towers Resort, Staffordshire, England

Home to Nemesis Reborn, Wicker Man, Oblivion, The Smiler, and immersive themed areas.

How to Reach There: Fly into Manchester Airport or Birmingham Airport and continue by road.

2. Thorpe Park Resort, Surrey, England

Features Hyperia, Stealth, Saw – The Ride, Nemesis Inferno, and major thrill attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into London Heathrow Airport and continue by road or rail.

3. Chessington World of Adventures, Surrey, England

Combines roller coasters, family rides, themed lands, and a wildlife zoo.

How to Reach There: Fly into London Heathrow Airport and continue by train or taxi.

4. Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Lancashire, England

Known for ICON, Big One, Revolution, Valhalla, and classic seaside entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Manchester Airport and continue by rail or road.

5. LEGOLAND Windsor Resort, Berkshire, England

Offers LEGO-themed attractions, interactive experiences, family rides, and entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into London Heathrow Airport and continue by road.

6. Paultons Park, Hampshire, England

Home to Peppa Pig World, family attractions, roller coasters, and themed experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Southampton Airport and continue by car.

7. Drayton Manor Resort, Staffordshire, England

Features family rides, thrill attractions, Thomas Land, and zoo experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Birmingham Airport and continue by road.

8. Flamingo Land Resort, North Yorkshire, England

Combines roller coasters, family attractions, animal encounters, and resort facilities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Leeds Bradford Airport and continue by road.

9. Adventure Island, Southend-on-Sea, England

Known for thrill rides, family attractions, arcades, and seaside entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into London Southend Airport and continue by local transport.

8. Spain

Spain is one of Europe's leading amusement park destinations in 2026, offering world-class theme parks, Mediterranean resorts, water attractions, family entertainment, and immersive themed experiences across Barcelona, Madrid, Tarragona, and Benidorm.

Best Time to Visit

Spring and autumn offer pleasant temperatures and lighter crowds, while summer delivers extended hours, festivals, and water park experiences. Spain combines thrilling attractions, Mediterranean weather, family-friendly resorts, and some of Europe's most visited theme parks. Spain offers around 150 amusement and theme parks, combining family entertainment with resort tourism.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. PortAventura World, Tarragona, Catalonia

Home to Shambhala, Dragon Khan, Ferrari Land, themed worlds, and family attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Barcelona-El Prat Airport and continue by train or road.

2. Ferrari Land, Tarragona, Catalonia

Features Red Force, Ferrari-themed experiences, simulators, and high-speed attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Barcelona-El Prat Airport and continue to PortAventura World.

3. Parque Warner Madrid, Madrid

Known for DC superheroes, Batman Gotham City Escape, movie-themed attractions, and family rides.

How to Reach There: Fly into Madrid-Barajas Airport and continue by train or taxi.

4. Siam Park, Tenerife, Canary Islands

Offers world-famous water attractions, wave pools, slides, and tropical settings.

How to Reach There: Fly into Tenerife South Airport and continue by road.

5. Tibidabo Amusement Park, Barcelona, Catalonia

Features classic rides, panoramic city views, family attractions, and historic charm.

How to Reach There: Fly into Barcelona-El Prat Airport and continue by public transport.

6. Isla Mágica, Seville, Andalusia

Combines themed attractions, family rides, water experiences, and historical themes.

How to Reach There: Fly into Seville Airport and continue by road.

7. Parque de Atracciones de Madrid, Madrid

Known for thrill rides, roller coasters, Nickelodeon Land, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Madrid-Barajas Airport and continue by metro or taxi.

8. Terra Mítica, Benidorm, Valencia

Features ancient civilization-themed rides, roller coasters, and family attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Alicante Airport and continue by road.

9. Katmandu Park, Mallorca, Balearic Islands

Offers interactive attractions, 4D experiences, family entertainment, and themed adventures.

How to Reach There: Fly into Palma de Mallorca Airport and continue by road.

10. Sendaviva, Navarra

Combines amusement rides, wildlife experiences, family attractions, and outdoor adventures.

How to Reach There: Fly into Pamplona Airport and continue by car.

9. China

China is one of Asia's fastest-growing amusement park destinations in 2026, offering world-class theme parks, immersive entertainment, cutting-edge attractions, cultural experiences, and family resorts across Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Zhuhai, and Shenzhen. China combines large-scale theme parks, advanced technology, cultural storytelling, and rapidly expanding entertainment destinations. China dominates Asia in scale, with more than 500 amusement and theme parks across the country.

Best Time to Visit

Spring and autumn provide comfortable weather and smaller crowds, while summer brings major events, festivals, and extended park hours.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Shanghai Disneyland, Shanghai

Home to TRON Lightcycle Power Run, Pirates of the Caribbean, Zootopia, and Enchanted Storybook Castle.

How to Reach There: Fly into Shanghai Pudong International Airport and continue by metro or taxi.

2. Universal Beijing Resort, Beijing

Features The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Transformers Metrobase, Jurassic World, and Minions attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Beijing Capital or Beijing Daxing International Airport.

3. Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, Zhuhai, Guangdong

Known for marine-life exhibits, roller coasters, aquarium experiences, and family attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Zhuhai Jinwan Airport or Hong Kong International Airport.

4. Chimelong Paradise, Guangzhou, Guangdong

Offers major roller coasters, thrill rides, family attractions, and entertainment shows.

How to Reach There: Fly into Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.

5. Hong Kong Disneyland, Hong Kong

Features World of Frozen, Mystic Manor, Iron Man Experience, and classic Disney attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Hong Kong International Airport and continue by rail.

6. OCT East, Shenzhen, Guangdong

Combines themed attractions, adventure experiences, scenic areas, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport.

7. Happy Valley Beijing, Beijing

Known for roller coasters, themed lands, water attractions, and family rides.

How to Reach There: Fly into Beijing Capital International Airport and continue by metro or taxi.

8. Happy Valley Shanghai, Shanghai

Features thrill rides, roller coasters, family attractions, and seasonal entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Shanghai Hongqiao or Pudong International Airport.

9. Fantawild Adventure, Wuhu, Anhui

Offers technology-driven attractions, themed experiences, family rides, and immersive entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Nanjing Lukou International Airport and continue by rail or road.

10. Sunac Land Guangzhou, Guangdong

Known for indoor attractions, roller coasters, themed zones, and year-round entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport and continue by metro or taxi.

10. Singapore

Singapore is one of Asia's premier amusement park destinations in 2026, offering world-class theme parks, immersive attractions, family entertainment, indoor experiences, and waterfront leisure destinations across Sentosa and the city-state. It combines world-class attractions, seamless infrastructure, family-friendly experiences, and year-round accessibility. Despite its size, Singapore hosts over 20 major amusement and themed entertainment parks.

Best Time to Visit

Singapore is a year-round destination, though February to April generally offers drier weather and comfortable conditions for outdoor attractions.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Universal Studios Singapore, Sentosa

Home to Battlestar Galactica, Transformers: The Ride, Jurassic World attractions, and themed movie worlds.

How to Reach There: Fly into Singapore Changi Airport and continue by MRT, taxi, or Sentosa Express.

2. Adventure Cove Waterpark, Sentosa

Features high-speed water slides, snorkeling experiences, wave pools, and family attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Singapore Changi Airport and continue to Sentosa Island.

3. Skyline Luge Singapore, Sentosa

Known for gravity-powered luge rides, scenic chairlifts, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Singapore Changi Airport and travel to Sentosa.

4. KidZania Singapore, Sentosa

Offers interactive role-playing activities, educational attractions, and family experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Singapore Changi Airport and continue to Sentosa. (When operating or reopened.)

5. HydroDash, Sentosa

Features floating obstacle courses, water-based adventures, and family-friendly fun.

How to Reach There: Fly into Singapore Changi Airport and continue to Palawan Beach, Sentosa.

6. Nestopia, Sentosa

Offers outdoor play structures, obstacle courses, and family attractions overlooking the beach.

How to Reach There: Fly into Singapore Changi Airport and continue to Sentosa.

7. Pororo Park Singapore, Marina Square

Known for themed indoor play zones, rides, and children's entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Singapore Changi Airport and continue by MRT or taxi.

8. SuperPark Singapore, Suntec City

Features indoor adventure zones, obstacle courses, sports activities, and family attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Singapore Changi Airport and continue by MRT or taxi.

9. Snow City Singapore, Jurong East

Offers snow play experiences, ice attractions, and family-friendly indoor activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Singapore Changi Airport and continue by MRT or taxi.

10. HeadRock VR, Sentosa

Known for virtual reality adventures, interactive attractions, and immersive entertainment experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Singapore Changi Airport and continue to Sentosa Island.

11. Brazil

Brazil is Latin America's leading amusement park destination in 2026, offering world-class roller coasters, water parks, family attractions, wildlife experiences, and entertainment resorts across São Paulo, Santa Catarina, Rio de Janeiro, and Paraná.

Best Time to Visit

April to October offers pleasant weather across most regions, while summer brings water park experiences and holiday entertainment. Brazil combines thrilling attractions, family entertainment, tropical settings, and some of South America's largest theme parks. Brazil's amusement park sector includes an estimated 180 parks and attractions nationwide.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Beto Carrero World, Penha, Santa Catarina

Home to FireWhip, Big Tower, themed lands, animal attractions, and live entertainment shows.

How to Reach There: Fly into Navegantes International Airport and continue by road.

2. Hopi Hari, São Paulo

Features roller coasters, themed zones, family rides, water attractions, and live entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into São Paulo Viracopos International Airport and continue by road.

3. Beach Park, Fortaleza, Ceará

Known for Insano, water slides, wave pools, family attractions, and beachfront experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Fortaleza International Airport and continue by road.

4. Parque da Mônica, São Paulo

Offers family rides, interactive attractions, themed experiences, and children's entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into São Paulo Congonhas or Guarulhos Airport.

5. Thermas dos Laranjais, Olímpia, São Paulo

Features water slides, thermal pools, family attractions, and aquatic entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into São José do Rio Preto Airport and continue by road.

6. Snowland, Gramado, Rio Grande do Sul

Known for indoor snow experiences, ice attractions, skiing activities, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Porto Alegre International Airport and continue by road.

7. Acqua Lokos, Capão da Canoa, Rio Grande do Sul

Combines water attractions, roller coasters, family rides, and adventure activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Porto Alegre International Airport and continue by road.

8. Magic City, Suzano, São Paulo

Offers water parks, wave pools, family attractions, and resort facilities.

How to Reach There: Fly into São Paulo Guarulhos International Airport and continue by road.

9. Rio Water Planet, Rio de Janeiro

Features water slides, pools, family attractions, and aquatic entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Rio de Janeiro–Galeão International Airport and continue by road.

10. Alpen Park, Canela, Rio Grande do Sul

Known for alpine-themed attractions, mountain coaster rides, zip lines, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Porto Alegre International Airport and continue by road.

12. Netherlands

The Netherlands is one of Europe's most popular amusement park destinations in 2026, offering fairy-tale attractions, thrilling roller coasters, family entertainment, immersive themed worlds, and innovative rides across North Brabant, South Holland, and Limburg. The Netherlands combines world-class family attractions, creative storytelling, thrilling rides, and exceptional visitor experiences. It is home to roughly 80 amusement and theme parks.

Best Time to Visit

Spring and summer provide pleasant weather and full park operations, while autumn offers lighter crowds and seasonal events.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Efteling, Kaatsheuvel, North Brabant

Home to Baron 1898, Symbolica, Fairy Tale Forest, and immersive fantasy-themed attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and continue by train or road.

2. Walibi Holland, Biddinghuizen, Flevoland

Features Untamed, Goliath, Lost Gravity, major thrill rides, and seasonal events.

How to Reach There: Fly into Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and continue by road.

3. Toverland, Sevenum, Limburg

Known for Fenix, Troy, family attractions, indoor themed areas, and immersive experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Eindhoven Airport and continue by road.

4. Duinrell, Wassenaar, South Holland

Offers roller coasters, family rides, Tikibad water park, and holiday resort facilities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and continue by road.

5. Slagharen Theme Park & Resort, Overijssel

Features Wild West-themed attractions, roller coasters, family rides, and entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and continue by road.

6. Drievliet Family Park, The Hague, South Holland

Known for family rides, roller coasters, water attractions, and children's entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Rotterdam The Hague Airport and continue by local transport.

7. Adventure City Rotterdam, Rotterdam

Offers adventure activities, family attractions, climbing experiences, and outdoor entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Rotterdam The Hague Airport.

8. Attractiepark Hellendoorn, Overijssel

Features roller coasters, water rides, family attractions, and themed experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and continue by road.

9. DippieDoe, Best, North Brabant

Known for family rides, indoor attractions, outdoor entertainment, and children's activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Eindhoven Airport and continue by road.

10. Madurodam, The Hague, South Holland

Offers miniature Dutch landmarks, interactive attractions, family experiences, and educational exhibits.

How to Reach There: Fly into Rotterdam The Hague Airport or Amsterdam Schiphol Airport.

13. Denmark

Denmark is one of Europe's most charming amusement park destinations in 2026, offering historic theme parks, family attractions, innovative rides, fairy-tale experiences, and waterfront entertainment across Copenhagen, Aarhus, and other regions. Denmark combines historic amusement parks, family-friendly attractions, Scandinavian charm, and world-class visitor experiences. It maintains more than 60 amusement and leisure parks throughout the country.

Best Time to Visit

Late spring through early autumn offers pleasant weather, longer daylight hours, and full park operations.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Tivoli Gardens, Copenhagen

Home to The Demon, Star Flyer, historic rides, gardens, concerts, and seasonal festivals.

How to Reach There: Fly into Copenhagen Airport and continue by metro, train, or taxi.

2. Bakken, Klampenborg

Known as the world's oldest operating amusement park, featuring roller coasters, family rides, and entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Copenhagen Airport and continue by train.

3. Djurs Sommerland, Nimtofte, Jutland

Features Piraten, Juvelen, themed lands, water attractions, and family rides.

How to Reach There: Fly into Aarhus Airport and continue by road.

4. Fårup Sommerland, North Jutland

Offers roller coasters, water parks, family attractions, and forest-themed experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Aalborg Airport and continue by road.

5. BonBon-Land, Holme-Olstrup

Known for quirky themed attractions, roller coasters, family rides, and entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Copenhagen Airport and continue by train or car.

6. LEGOLAND Billund Resort, Billund

Features LEGO-themed attractions, family rides, interactive experiences, and entertainment zones.

How to Reach There: Fly into Billund Airport and continue by shuttle or taxi.

7. Tivoli Friheden, Aarhus

Offers roller coasters, family attractions, live entertainment, and seasonal festivals.

How to Reach There: Fly into Aarhus Airport and continue by road.

8. Jesperhus Holiday Park, Mors Island

Known for family attractions, themed experiences, water activities, and holiday entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Aalborg Airport and continue by road.

9. Sommerland Sjælland, Zealand

Features water attractions, family rides, playgrounds, and outdoor adventures.

How to Reach There: Fly into Copenhagen Airport and continue by road.

10. WOW PARK Billund, Billund

Offers nature-based adventure activities, climbing attractions, treehouse experiences, and family fun.

How to Reach There: Fly into Billund Airport and continue by road.

14. Italy

Italy is one of Europe's leading amusement park destinations in 2026, offering world-class roller coasters, family attractions, water parks, themed entertainment, and resort experiences across Lake Garda, Rome, and major tourism regions. Italy combines thrilling attractions, family-friendly entertainment, scenic settings, and world-renowned leisure destinations. It supports an estimated 150 amusement and theme parks catering to both domestic and international tourists.

Best Time to Visit

Spring and autumn offer pleasant weather and shorter queues, while summer brings extended operating hours and water park attractions.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Gardaland Resort, Lake Garda, Veneto

Home to Raptor, Oblivion: The Black Hole, Jumanji attractions, and family-themed experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Verona Airport and continue by road or shuttle.

2. Mirabilandia, Ravenna, Emilia-Romagna

Features iSpeed, Katun, Divertical, major thrill rides, and family attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Bologna Airport and continue by road.

3. Cinecittà World, Rome, Lazio

Known for movie-themed attractions, roller coasters, stunt shows, and immersive entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Rome Fiumicino Airport and continue by shuttle or taxi.

4. Leolandia, Capriate San Gervasio, Lombardy

Offers family rides, themed attractions, children's entertainment, and character experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Milan Bergamo Airport and continue by road.

5. Rainbow MagicLand, Valmontone, Lazio

Features roller coasters, family rides, themed worlds, and entertainment shows.

How to Reach There: Fly into Rome Fiumicino Airport and continue by road.

6. Zoomarine, Rome, Lazio

Combines water attractions, family rides, marine experiences, and entertainment shows.

How to Reach There: Fly into Rome Fiumicino Airport and continue by road.

7. Movieland Park, Lake Garda, Veneto

Known for movie-themed attractions, stunt performances, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Verona Airport and continue by road.

8. Caribe Bay, Jesolo, Veneto

Offers water slides, wave pools, tropical-themed attractions, and family experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Venice Marco Polo Airport and continue by road.

9. Oltremare, Riccione, Emilia-Romagna

Features wildlife experiences, educational attractions, family entertainment, and themed exhibits.

How to Reach There: Fly into Rimini Airport and continue by road.

10. Fiabilandia, Rimini, Emilia-Romagna

Known for family rides, fairy-tale themes, children's attractions, and entertainment zones.

How to Reach There: Fly into Rimini Federico Fellini Airport and continue by local transport.

15. South Korea

South Korea is one of Asia's leading amusement park destinations in 2026, offering world-class theme parks, cutting-edge attractions, family entertainment, cultural experiences, and immersive indoor and outdoor adventures across Seoul, Yongin, Busan, and Incheon. It combines innovative attractions, advanced technology, family entertainment, and unique cultural experiences. South Korea features over 100 amusement and entertainment parks driven by strong family travel demand.

Best Time to Visit

Spring and autumn provide pleasant temperatures and comfortable sightseeing, while summer brings festivals, extended park hours, and water attractions.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Everland, Yongin, Gyeonggi Province

Home to T Express, Zootopia, Safari World, themed lands, and seasonal festivals.

How to Reach There: Fly into Incheon International Airport and continue by shuttle or bus.

2. Lotte World Adventure, Seoul

Features one of the world's largest indoor theme parks, family rides, roller coasters, and entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Incheon International Airport and continue by metro or taxi.

3. Lotte World Adventure Busan, Busan

Offers themed attractions, family rides, roller coasters, and immersive entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Gimhae International Airport and continue by road.

4. Seoul Land, Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province

Known for roller coasters, themed zones, family attractions, and seasonal events.

How to Reach There: Fly into Incheon International Airport and continue by metro.

5. Gyeongju World, Gyeongju

Features Draken, major thrill rides, family attractions, and water experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Pohang Gyeongju Airport and continue by road.

6. Caribbean Bay, Yongin, Gyeonggi Province

Offers wave pools, water slides, aquatic attractions, and resort-style entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Incheon International Airport and continue by shuttle.

7. E-World, Daegu

Known for roller coasters, observation towers, family attractions, and seasonal festivals.

How to Reach There: Fly into Daegu International Airport and continue by metro or taxi.

8. Wolmi Theme Park, Incheon

Features waterfront rides, family attractions, Ferris wheels, and entertainment zones.

How to Reach There: Fly into Incheon International Airport and continue by local transport.

9. Jeju Shinhwa Theme Park, Jeju Island

Offers themed attractions, family rides, immersive experiences, and resort facilities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Jeju International Airport and continue by road.

10. Legoland Korea Resort, Chuncheon, Gangwon Province

Features LEGO-themed attractions, interactive experiences, family rides, and entertainment zones.

How to Reach There: Fly into Incheon International Airport and continue by rail or road.

16. United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates is one of the Middle East's leading amusement park destinations in 2026, offering world-class theme parks, indoor entertainment, record-breaking attractions, water parks, and immersive experiences across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It combines cutting-edge attractions, luxury tourism, indoor entertainment, and world-class themed experiences. The UAE has developed more than 50 amusement and theme parks, many of them destination-scale attractions.

Best Time to Visit

November to April offers pleasant weather for outdoor attractions, while indoor parks provide year-round entertainment.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi

Home to Formula Rossa, Flying Aces, Ferrari-themed attractions, and immersive racing experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Abu Dhabi International Airport and continue to Yas Island.

2. Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi

Features DC superheroes, Looney Tunes characters, immersive themed lands, and family attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Abu Dhabi International Airport and continue to Yas Island.

3. IMG Worlds of Adventure, Dubai

Known for Marvel attractions, Cartoon Network zones, roller coasters, and indoor entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Dubai International Airport and continue by taxi or car.

4. Motiongate Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts

Offers Hollywood-themed attractions, DreamWorks characters, John Wick experiences, and family rides.

How to Reach There: Fly into Dubai International Airport and continue by road.

5. LEGOLAND Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts

Features LEGO-themed attractions, interactive experiences, family rides, and entertainment zones.

How to Reach There: Fly into Dubai International Airport and continue by road.

6. LEGOLAND Water Park Dubai, Dubai

Known for family-friendly water slides, splash zones, and LEGO-themed attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Dubai International Airport and continue to Dubai Parks and Resorts.

7. Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi

Offers high-speed slides, wave pools, family attractions, and Emirati-themed experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Abu Dhabi International Airport and continue to Yas Island.

8. Aquaventure World, Dubai

Features record-breaking water slides, marine attractions, wave pools, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Dubai International Airport and continue to Palm Jumeirah.

9. Ski Dubai, Dubai

Known for indoor snow experiences, skiing, snowboarding, and family attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Dubai International Airport and continue to Mall of the Emirates.

10. Real Madrid World, Dubai Parks and Resorts

Offers football-themed attractions, family rides, immersive experiences, and entertainment zones.

How to Reach There: Fly into Dubai International Airport and continue by road to Dubai Parks and Resorts.

17. Sweden

Sweden is one of Northern Europe's top amusement park destinations in 2026, offering historic amusement parks, family attractions, thrilling roller coasters, waterfront entertainment, and Scandinavian-themed experiences across Stockholm and Gothenburg. It combines historic amusement parks, modern thrill rides, family entertainment, and scenic waterfront settings. Sweden's leisure sector includes approximately 70 amusement and family parks.

Best Time to Visit

Late spring through early autumn offers pleasant weather, long daylight hours, and full park operations.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Liseberg, Gothenburg

Home to Helix, Valkyria, Balder, themed attractions, and seasonal festivals.

How to Reach There: Fly into Gothenburg Landvetter Airport and continue by tram, bus, or taxi.

2. Gröna Lund, Stockholm

Known for Monster, Eclipse, Jetline, waterfront attractions, and live concerts.

How to Reach There: Fly into Stockholm Arlanda Airport and continue by ferry or public transport.

3. Kolmården Wildlife Park, Norrköping

Features Wildfire coaster, safari experiences, animal encounters, and family attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Stockholm Arlanda Airport and continue by rail or road.

4. Skara Sommarland, Skara

Offers water attractions, roller coasters, family rides, and summer entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Gothenburg Landvetter Airport and continue by road.

5. Furuvik, Gävle

Combines amusement rides, wildlife experiences, family attractions, and live entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Stockholm Arlanda Airport and continue by rail.

6. Daftöland, Strömstad

Known for pirate-themed attractions, family rides, and children's entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Gothenburg Landvetter Airport and continue by road.

7. High Chaparral, Småland

Features Wild West-themed attractions, live shows, family rides, and immersive experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Jönköping Airport and continue by road.

8. Tosselilla Summer Park, Tomelilla

Offers water attractions, family rides, playgrounds, and outdoor adventures.

How to Reach There: Fly into Malmö Airport and continue by road.

9. Sunne Sommarland, Värmland

Known for water slides, pools, family attractions, and summer entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Karlstad Airport and continue by road.

10. Parken Zoo, Eskilstuna

Combines amusement rides, zoo experiences, family attractions, and educational exhibits.

How to Reach There: Fly into Stockholm Arlanda Airport and continue by rail or road.

18. Thailand

Thailand is one of Southeast Asia's leading amusement park destinations in 2026, offering world-class water parks, themed attractions, family entertainment, cultural experiences, and resort-based leisure destinations across Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, and Hua Hin. Thailand combines affordable entertainment, tropical settings, family attractions, and world-class water parks. It hosts around 100 amusement, water, and theme parks across its tourism regions.

Best Time to Visit

November to February offers pleasant weather and comfortable sightseeing conditions, while summer is ideal for water parks and beach attractions.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Siam Amazing Park, Bangkok

Home to giant water attractions, roller coasters, family rides, and themed entertainment zones.

How to Reach There: Fly into Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport and continue by taxi or road.

2. Columbia Pictures Aquaverse, Pattaya

Features movie-themed water attractions, wave pools, slides, and immersive entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into U-Tapao International Airport and continue by road.

3. Dream World, Bangkok

Known for roller coasters, Snow Town, family attractions, themed lands, and entertainment shows.

How to Reach There: Fly into Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport and continue by road.

4. Andamanda Phuket, Phuket

Offers water slides, wave pools, family attractions, and Thai mythology-themed experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Phuket International Airport and continue by road.

5. Vana Nava Water Jungle, Hua Hin

Features high-speed water slides, adventure attractions, wave pools, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Hua Hin Airport and continue by road.

6. Ramayana Water Park, Pattaya

Known for water slides, lazy rivers, family attractions, and tropical surroundings.

How to Reach There: Fly into U-Tapao International Airport and continue by road.

7. Safari World, Bangkok

Combines wildlife experiences, marine shows, safari attractions, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport and continue by road.

8. Carnival Magic, Phuket

Offers themed parades, entertainment shows, cultural attractions, and family experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Phuket International Airport and continue by road.

9. Pororo AquaPark Bangkok, Bangkok

Features water attractions, children's entertainment, themed play areas, and family fun.

How to Reach There: Fly into Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport and continue by taxi or metro.

10. Santorini Park, Cha-Am, Phetchaburi

Known for Greek-inspired architecture, family rides, entertainment zones, and attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Hua Hin Airport and continue by road.

19. Poland

Poland is one of Europe's fastest-growing amusement park destinations in 2026, offering world-class roller coasters, family attractions, themed entertainment, water parks, and adventure experiences across Zator, Chorzów, and other major regions. Poland combines record-breaking roller coasters, affordable entertainment, family attractions, and rapidly expanding theme park infrastructure. It is estimated to have over 80 amusement and entertainment parks.

Best Time to Visit

Late spring through early autumn offers pleasant weather and full park operations, while summer brings festivals and extended opening hours.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Energylandia, Zator

Home to Hyperion, Zadra, Abyssus, Dragon Zone, water attractions, and over 100 rides.

How to Reach There: Fly into Kraków John Paul II International Airport and continue by road or shuttle.

2. Legendia, Chorzów, Silesia

Known for Lech Coaster, themed lands, family attractions, and entertainment experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Katowice Airport and continue by road or tram.

3. Majaland Warsaw, Warsaw

Features family rides, indoor attractions, themed entertainment, and children's experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Warsaw Chopin Airport and continue by road.

4. Mandoria, Rzgów, Łódź Province

Offers indoor roller coasters, family attractions, themed worlds, and year-round entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Łódź Airport and continue by road.

5. Rabkoland, Rabka-Zdrój

Known for family rides, themed attractions, children's entertainment, and outdoor experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Kraków Airport and continue by road.

6. Julinek Park, Mazovia

Features adventure attractions, rope courses, family rides, and outdoor entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Warsaw Chopin Airport and continue by road.

7. Zatorland, Zator

Offers dinosaur attractions, family rides, educational exhibits, and themed entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Kraków Airport and continue by road.

8. Magiczne Ogrody, Janowiec

Known for fairy-tale themed attractions, family rides, gardens, and interactive experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Warsaw Chopin Airport and continue by road.

9. Silesia Amusement Park, Chorzów

Features family attractions, entertainment zones, playgrounds, and recreational activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Katowice Airport and continue by local transport.

10. Park Rozrywki Farma Iluzji, Mościska

Offers illusion-based attractions, family entertainment, interactive exhibits, and outdoor adventures.

How to Reach There: Fly into Warsaw Chopin Airport and continue by road.

20. Australia

Australia is one of the Asia-Pacific region's leading amusement park destinations in 2026, offering world-class theme parks, marine attractions, water parks, wildlife encounters, and family entertainment across the Gold Coast, Sydney, Melbourne, and Queensland. It combines thrilling attractions, coastal settings, wildlife experiences, and some of the Southern Hemisphere's best theme parks. Australia's amusement park industry consists of roughly 120 major parks and attractions.

Best Time to Visit

Spring and autumn provide pleasant weather and lighter crowds, while summer delivers peak theme park operations and water-based attractions.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Warner Bros. Movie World, Gold Coast, Queensland

Home to DC Rivals HyperCoaster, Superman Escape, themed movie attractions, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Gold Coast Airport or Brisbane Airport and continue by road.

2. Dreamworld, Gold Coast, Queensland

Features major thrill rides, family attractions, wildlife experiences, and entertainment zones.

How to Reach There: Fly into Gold Coast Airport and continue by road.

3. Sea World Gold Coast, Queensland

Known for marine-life encounters, family attractions, live presentations, and rides.

How to Reach There: Fly into Gold Coast Airport and continue by road.

4. Wet'n'Wild Gold Coast, Queensland

Offers water slides, wave pools, family attractions, and aquatic adventures.

How to Reach There: Fly into Gold Coast Airport and continue by road.

5. Luna Park Sydney, New South Wales

Features historic rides, family attractions, waterfront entertainment, and iconic harbour views.

How to Reach There: Fly into Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport and continue by train or taxi.

6. Aussie World, Sunshine Coast, Queensland

Known for thrill rides, family attractions, water experiences, and entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Sunshine Coast Airport and continue by road.

7. Adventure World, Perth, Western Australia

Offers roller coasters, water attractions, family rides, and seasonal entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Perth Airport and continue by road.

8. Luna Park Melbourne, Victoria

Features the historic Scenic Railway, family rides, and classic amusement park experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Melbourne Airport and continue by tram or taxi.

9. Jamberoo Action Park, New South Wales

Known for water slides, wave pools, family attractions, and outdoor adventures.

How to Reach There: Fly into Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport and continue by road.

10. WhiteWater World, Gold Coast, Queensland

Offers water slides, aquatic attractions, family entertainment, and resort-style experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Gold Coast Airport and continue by road.

21. Hong Kong

Hong Kong is one of Asia's premier amusement park destinations in 2026, offering world-famous theme parks, marine attractions, family entertainment, immersive experiences, and waterfront leisure destinations across Lantau Island and Hong Kong Island. It combines world-class theme parks, iconic attractions, efficient transport, and unforgettable family experiences. Hong Kong maintains more than 15 significant amusement and entertainment parks.

Best Time to Visit

October to April offers pleasant temperatures and comfortable sightseeing conditions, while summer brings seasonal events and water attractions.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Hong Kong Disneyland, Lantau Island

Home to World of Frozen, Mystic Manor, Iron Man Experience, and classic Disney attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Hong Kong International Airport and continue by MTR or taxi.

2. Ocean Park Hong Kong, Hong Kong Island

Features marine-life exhibits, thrill rides, cable cars, family attractions, and entertainment shows.

How to Reach There: Fly into Hong Kong International Airport and continue by MTR.

3. Water World Ocean Park, Hong Kong Island

Offers water slides, wave pools, aquatic attractions, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Hong Kong International Airport and continue by MTR or taxi.

4. Noah's Ark Hong Kong, Ma Wan Island

Known for family attractions, educational exhibits, themed experiences, and entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Hong Kong International Airport and continue by road.

5. Hong Kong Observation Wheel, Central Harbourfront

Features panoramic harbour views, family attractions, and waterfront entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Hong Kong International Airport and continue by Airport Express and MTR.

6. Ngong Ping 360, Lantau Island

Offers cable car experiences, themed attractions, scenic views, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Hong Kong International Airport and continue by MTR.

7. KidZania Hong Kong, Kowloon

Features interactive role-playing experiences, educational activities, and family attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Hong Kong International Airport and continue by MTR or taxi.

8. SuperPark Hong Kong, Kowloon

Known for indoor adventure activities, obstacle courses, sports attractions, and family fun.

How to Reach There: Fly into Hong Kong International Airport and continue by MTR.

9. Ryze Hong Kong, Quarry Bay

Offers trampoline attractions, adventure activities, indoor entertainment, and family experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Hong Kong International Airport and continue by MTR.

10. Jumpin Gym U.S.A., Multiple Locations

Features indoor play zones, family attractions, children's activities, and entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Hong Kong International Airport and continue by MTR or taxi.

22. Indonesia

Indonesia is one of Southeast Asia's leading amusement park destinations in 2026, offering world-class theme parks, water attractions, cultural experiences, family entertainment, and marine-themed adventures across Jakarta, Bandung, Yogyakarta, and Bali. It combines affordable entertainment, family-friendly attractions, tropical settings, and diverse themed experiences. Indonesia features an estimated 150 amusement and family entertainment parks.

Best Time to Visit

May to October offers drier weather and comfortable conditions for outdoor attractions, while year-round warm temperatures support water park experiences.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Dunia Fantasi (Dufan), Jakarta

Home to Halilintar, Tornado, themed worlds, family rides, and major entertainment attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and continue by road.

2. Trans Studio Bandung, Bandung

Features indoor roller coasters, themed attractions, family rides, and immersive entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Kertajati International Airport or Husein Sastranegara Airport.

3. Trans Studio Cibubur, Greater Jakarta

Offers indoor attractions, family entertainment, thrill rides, and themed experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and continue by road.

4. Trans Studio Makassar, Makassar

Known for indoor attractions, themed rides, family entertainment, and immersive experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport.

5. Waterbom Bali, Bali

Features world-class water slides, tropical gardens, family attractions, and aquatic adventures.

How to Reach There: Fly into Ngurah Rai International Airport and continue by road.

6. Jatim Park 3, Batu, East Java

Offers dinosaur attractions, family rides, educational exhibits, and entertainment zones.

How to Reach There: Fly into Abdul Rachman Saleh Airport and continue by road.

7. Jatim Park 2, Batu, East Java

Combines wildlife experiences, educational attractions, family entertainment, and themed exhibits.

How to Reach There: Fly into Abdul Rachman Saleh Airport and continue by road.

8. Taman Safari Indonesia, Bogor

Known for safari experiences, wildlife encounters, family attractions, and adventure activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and continue by road.

9. The Lost World Castle, Yogyakarta

Features themed attractions, family entertainment, scenic experiences, and adventure zones.

How to Reach There: Fly into Yogyakarta International Airport and continue by road.

10. Bali Safari & Marine Park, Bali

Offers wildlife encounters, safari experiences, family attractions, and live entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Ngurah Rai International Airport and continue by road.

23. Belgium

Belgium is one of Europe's most family-friendly amusement park destinations in 2026, offering world-class roller coasters, themed attractions, indoor entertainment, water parks, and immersive experiences across Brussels, Antwerp, and Wallonia. Belgium combines thrilling attractions, family entertainment, compact travel distances, and high-quality themed experiences. It is home to approximately 60 amusement and theme parks.

Best Time to Visit

Late spring through early autumn offers pleasant weather and full park operations, while indoor attractions remain popular year-round.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Plopsa Coo, Stavelot

Home to thrilling rides, family attractions, waterfalls, and outdoor adventures in the Ardennes.

How to Reach There: Fly into Brussels Airport and continue by road.

2. Walibi Belgium, Wavre

Features Kondaa, Pulsar, roller coasters, family attractions, and themed entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Brussels Airport and continue by train or road.

3. Plopsaland De Panne, De Panne

Known for The Ride to Happiness, family attractions, themed lands, and live entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Brussels Airport and continue by rail or road.

4. Bellewaerde Park, Ypres

Combines roller coasters, wildlife experiences, water attractions, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Brussels Airport and continue by road.

5. Bobbejaanland, Lichtaart

Offers Fury coaster, thrill rides, family attractions, and themed experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Brussels Airport or Antwerp Airport and continue by road.

6. Plopsa Indoor Hasselt, Hasselt

Features indoor rides, children's attractions, themed entertainment, and family experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Brussels Airport and continue by train or road.

7. Mini-Europe, Brussels

Known for miniature European landmarks, educational attractions, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Brussels Airport and continue by metro.

8. Aqualibi, Wavre

Offers water slides, wave pools, aquatic attractions, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Brussels Airport and continue by road.

9. Pairi Daiza, Brugelette

Combines wildlife experiences, themed worlds, family attractions, and immersive environments.

How to Reach There: Fly into Brussels Airport and continue by rail or road.

10. Adventure Valley Durbuy, Durbuy

Features adventure attractions, zip lines, family activities, and outdoor entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Brussels Airport and continue by road.

24. Austria

Austria is one of Central Europe's most family-friendly amusement park destinations in 2026, offering historic amusement parks, alpine adventure attractions, family entertainment, themed experiences, and scenic leisure destinations across Vienna, Salzburg, and Tyrol. Austria combines historic charm, alpine scenery, family attractions, and unique leisure experiences. Austria's leisure market includes around 50 amusement and family parks.

Best Time to Visit

Late spring through early autumn offers pleasant weather and full park operations, while summer provides the best conditions for outdoor attractions.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Wiener Prater, Vienna

Home to the iconic Giant Ferris Wheel, roller coasters, thrill rides, and family attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Vienna International Airport and continue by metro or taxi.

2. Familypark, St. Margarethen, Burgenland

Features themed lands, family rides, children's attractions, and entertainment experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Vienna International Airport and continue by road.

3. Fantasiana Erlebnispark, Straßwalchen, Salzburg

Known for Helios coaster, themed attractions, family rides, and immersive experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Salzburg Airport and continue by road.

4. Area 47, Ötztal, Tyrol

Offers adventure attractions, water activities, zip lines, and outdoor entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Innsbruck Airport and continue by road.

5. Abenteuerpark Gröbming, Styria

Features climbing courses, zip lines, family attractions, and outdoor adventures.

How to Reach There: Fly into Salzburg Airport and continue by road.

6. Märchenpark Neusiedlersee, Burgenland

Offers fairy-tale themed attractions, family rides, and children's entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Vienna International Airport and continue by road.

7. Alpine Coaster Imst, Tyrol

Known for one of the world's longest alpine coasters, scenic views, and family fun.

How to Reach There: Fly into Innsbruck Airport and continue by road.

8. Erlebnispark Strasswalchen, Salzburg Region

Features family rides, outdoor attractions, themed experiences, and entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Salzburg Airport and continue by road.

9. Sommerrodelbahn Keltenblitz, Salzburg

Offers alpine coaster experiences, mountain attractions, and scenic adventures.

How to Reach There: Fly into Salzburg Airport and continue by road.

10. Minimundus, Klagenfurt, Carinthia

Known for miniature world landmarks, family attractions, educational exhibits, and entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Klagenfurt Airport and continue by local transport.

25. Finland

Finland is one of Northern Europe's most unique amusement park destinations in 2026, offering historic theme parks, family attractions, waterfront entertainment, adventure experiences, and Nordic-themed leisure destinations across Helsinki, Tampere, and Turku. Finland combines family-friendly attractions, Nordic charm, scenic settings, and distinctive amusement park experiences. It offers more than 50 amusement and adventure parks nationwide.

Best Time to Visit

Late spring through early autumn offers pleasant weather, long daylight hours, and full park operations.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Linnanmäki, Helsinki

Home to Taiga, Kirnu, Vuoristorata, family attractions, and panoramic city views.

How to Reach There: Fly into Helsinki Airport and continue by tram, bus, or taxi.

2. Särkänniemi, Tampere

Features roller coasters, aquarium attractions, observation towers, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Tampere-Pirkkala Airport and continue by local transport.

3. PowerPark, Alahärmä

Known for Junker coaster, family attractions, karting experiences, and entertainment zones.

How to Reach There: Fly into Vaasa Airport and continue by road.

4. Tykkimäki Amusement Park, Kouvola

Offers roller coasters, family rides, water attractions, and children's entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Helsinki Airport and continue by rail or road.

5. Moominworld, Naantali

Features Moomin-themed attractions, family experiences, live entertainment, and children's activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Turku Airport and continue by road.

6. Nokkakivi Amusement Park, Lievestuore

Known for family rides, nostalgic attractions, and traditional amusement park experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Jyväskylä Airport and continue by road.

7. Visulahti Amusement Park, Mikkeli

Offers family attractions, water activities, entertainment zones, and outdoor experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Helsinki Airport and continue by road.

8. Ahvenisto Action Park, Hämeenlinna

Features outdoor adventure attractions, family activities, and recreational entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Helsinki Airport and continue by road.

9. Angry Birds Activity Park, Vuokatti

Known for interactive attractions, family entertainment, and themed activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Kajaani Airport and continue by road.

10. HopLop Adventure Parks, Multiple Locations

Offers indoor adventure attractions, climbing zones, play areas, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Helsinki Airport and continue by local transport.

26. Norway

Norway is one of Northern Europe's most scenic amusement park destinations in 2026, offering family attractions, adventure parks, historic amusement parks, water experiences, and Nordic-themed entertainment across Oslo, Kristiansand, and other major regions. Norway combines family-friendly attractions, spectacular natural surroundings, Nordic culture, and outdoor adventure experiences. It has approximately 40 amusement and family-oriented parks.

Best Time to Visit

Late spring through early autumn offers pleasant weather, long daylight hours, and full park operations.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. TusenFryd, Vinterbro, Oslo Region

Home to Storm, SpeedMonster, ThunderCoaster, family rides, and water attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Oslo Gardermoen Airport and continue by road or bus.

2. Dyreparken (Kristiansand Zoo and Amusement Park), Kristiansand

Combines amusement rides, wildlife attractions, themed worlds, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Kristiansand Airport and continue by road.

3. Kongeparken, Stavanger Region

Known for family attractions, themed rides, interactive experiences, and entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Stavanger Airport and continue by road.

4. Hunderfossen Adventure Park, Lillehammer

Features fairy-tale attractions, family rides, themed experiences, and seasonal entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Oslo Gardermoen Airport and continue by rail or road.

5. Bø Sommarland, Telemark

Offers water slides, wave pools, family attractions, and aquatic adventures.

How to Reach There: Fly into Oslo Gardermoen Airport and continue by road.

6. Namsskogan Family Park, Trøndelag

Combines wildlife experiences, family rides, outdoor attractions, and adventure activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Trondheim Airport and continue by road.

7. Foldvik Family Park, Larvik

Known for family attractions, farm experiences, play areas, and entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Sandefjord Airport Torp and continue by road.

8. Lilleputthammer Family Park, Lillehammer

Features child-friendly attractions, themed experiences, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Oslo Gardermoen Airport and continue by road.

9. Leo's Adventure Park, Multiple Locations

Offers indoor play zones, climbing attractions, family entertainment, and children's activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Oslo Gardermoen Airport and continue by local transport.

10. Rush Trampoline Park, Multiple Locations

Known for indoor adventure attractions, trampoline experiences, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Oslo Gardermoen Airport and continue by local transport.

27. Czech Republic

The Czech Republic is one of Central Europe's emerging amusement park destinations in 2026, offering family attractions, adventure parks, water experiences, themed entertainment, and leisure destinations across Prague, Brno, and other major regions. It combines affordable family entertainment, adventure attractions, historic settings, and growing leisure infrastructure. The Czech Republic supports around 40 amusement and leisure parks.

Best Time to Visit

Late spring through early autumn offers pleasant weather and full park operations, while summer is ideal for outdoor attractions and water parks.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Aquapalace Praha, Prague

Home to water slides, wave pools, wellness facilities, family attractions, and aquatic adventures.

How to Reach There: Fly into Prague Václav Havel Airport and continue by road or shuttle.

2. Matějská Pouť, Prague

Known for roller coasters, thrill rides, family attractions, and seasonal fairground entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Prague Václav Havel Airport and continue by public transport.

3. Mirakulum Park, Milovice

Features adventure playgrounds, family attractions, rope courses, and outdoor entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Prague Václav Havel Airport and continue by road.

4. DinoPark Prague, Prague

Offers dinosaur-themed attractions, family entertainment, educational exhibits, and interactive experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Prague Václav Havel Airport and continue by local transport.

5. DinoPark Plzeň, Plzeň

Known for life-sized dinosaur models, family attractions, and educational experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Prague Václav Havel Airport and continue by rail or road.

6. iQLANDIA Science Center, Liberec

Features interactive exhibits, family attractions, educational entertainment, and science experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Prague Václav Havel Airport and continue by road.

7. Šikland Adventure Park, Vysočina Region

Offers themed attractions, Western-style entertainment, family rides, and adventure activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Brno Airport and continue by road.

8. Western Park Boskovice, South Moravia

Known for Wild West-themed attractions, family entertainment, and immersive experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Brno Airport and continue by road.

9. Funpark Žirafa, Brno

Features indoor attractions, family entertainment, climbing activities, and children's experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Brno Airport and continue by local transport.

10. Aquacentrum Moravia, Pasohlávky

Offers water attractions, family entertainment, pools, and wellness experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Brno Airport and continue by road.

28. Russia

Russia is one of Eurasia's largest amusement park destinations in 2026, offering world-class theme parks, family attractions, indoor entertainment, cultural experiences, and adventure destinations across Moscow, Sochi, Saint Petersburg, and other major cities. It combines large-scale attractions, themed entertainment, family experiences, and diverse leisure destinations across multiple regions. Russia's vast tourism market includes an estimated 200 amusement and entertainment parks.

Best Time to Visit

Late spring through early autumn offers pleasant weather and full park operations, while indoor attractions remain popular year-round.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Sochi Park, Sochi

Home to Quantum Leap, Firebird, themed Russian folklore attractions, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Sochi International Airport and continue by road or rail.

2. Dream Island, Moscow

Features indoor themed worlds, roller coasters, family attractions, and entertainment zones.

How to Reach There: Fly into Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport and continue by metro or taxi.

3. Divo Ostrov, Saint Petersburg

Known for major roller coasters, thrill rides, family attractions, and waterfront entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Pulkovo Airport and continue by metro or taxi.

4. Skazka Park, Moscow

Offers family rides, themed attractions, interactive experiences, and children's entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport and continue by road.

5. Happylon Magic Park, Moscow Region

Features indoor attractions, family entertainment, arcade experiences, and themed rides.

How to Reach There: Fly into Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport and continue by local transport.

6. Gorky Park Attractions, Moscow

Known for family attractions, recreational entertainment, seasonal rides, and cultural experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport and continue by metro.

7. Riviera Aquapark, Kazan

Offers water slides, wave pools, family attractions, and year-round aquatic entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Kazan International Airport and continue by road.

8. Aquamir Water Park, Novosibirsk

Features water attractions, family entertainment, wave pools, and indoor aquatic experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Novosibirsk Tolmachevo Airport and continue by road.

9. Yelagin Park Attractions, Saint Petersburg

Offers family rides, seasonal entertainment, outdoor attractions, and recreational experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Pulkovo Airport and continue by local transport.

10. Safari Park Gelendzhik, Krasnodar Krai

Combines wildlife experiences, family attractions, educational exhibits, and outdoor entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Gelendzhik Airport and continue by road.

29. Portugal

Portugal is one of Southern Europe's most family-friendly amusement park destinations in 2026, offering themed attractions, water parks, marine experiences, adventure activities, and entertainment resorts across Lisbon, Algarve, Porto, and Madeira. Portugal combines family entertainment, coastal scenery, water attractions, and year-round tourism appeal. It features roughly 60 amusement and theme parks.

Best Time to Visit

Spring and autumn offer pleasant weather and lighter crowds, while summer is ideal for water parks and coastal attractions.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Zoomarine Algarve, Guia, Algarve

Home to marine-life experiences, water attractions, family rides, and live entertainment shows.

How to Reach There: Fly into Faro Airport and continue by road.

2. Aquashow Park, Quarteira, Algarve

Features Europe's largest water coaster, water slides, family attractions, and indoor entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Faro Airport and continue by road.

3. Magikland, Penafiel

Known for family rides, roller coasters, water attractions, and themed entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Porto Airport and continue by road.

4. Krazy World, Algarve

Offers family attractions, animal encounters, mini-golf, and interactive experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Faro Airport and continue by road.

5. Slide & Splash, Lagoa, Algarve

Features water slides, aquatic attractions, family entertainment, and relaxation areas.

How to Reach There: Fly into Faro Airport and continue by road.

6. Parque Aventura, Lisbon

Known for zip lines, rope courses, outdoor adventures, and family activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport and continue by road.

7. Lisbon Oceanarium Experience Zone, Lisbon

Offers interactive marine exhibits, family attractions, and educational entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Lisbon Airport and continue by metro or taxi.

8. Madeira Theme Park, Santana, Madeira

Features themed attractions, cultural exhibits, family rides, and educational experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Madeira International Airport and continue by road.

9. Norpark Nazaré, Nazaré

Offers family attractions, amusement rides, outdoor entertainment, and recreational activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Lisbon Airport and continue by road.

10. DiverLanhoso Adventure Park, Braga District

Known for adventure activities, zip lines, family entertainment, and outdoor experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Porto Airport and continue by road.

30. India

India is one of Asia's fastest-growing amusement park destinations in 2026, offering world-class theme parks, water attractions, adventure experiences, family entertainment, and immersive leisure destinations across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kochi. India combines affordable entertainment, diverse attractions, family-friendly experiences, and rapidly expanding leisure infrastructure. India's rapidly expanding leisure sector includes more than 300 amusement and theme parks.

Best Time to Visit

October to March offers pleasant weather for outdoor attractions, while summer is ideal for water parks and indoor entertainment.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Imagicaa, Khopoli, Maharashtra

Home to Nitro, Deep Space, themed attractions, family rides, and world-class entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Mumbai International Airport and continue by road.

2. Wonderla Bengaluru, Karnataka

Features high-thrill roller coasters, water attractions, family rides, and entertainment zones.

How to Reach There: Fly into Kempegowda International Airport and continue by road.

3. Wonderla Kochi, Kerala

Known for water slides, thrill rides, family attractions, and immersive entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Cochin International Airport and continue by road.

4. Wonderla Hyderabad, Telangana

Offers roller coasters, water attractions, family rides, and themed entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and continue by road.

5. Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad

Features film-themed attractions, adventure experiences, family entertainment, and live shows.

How to Reach There: Fly into Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and continue by road.

6. MGM Dizzee World, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Known for roller coasters, water attractions, family rides, and amusement experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Chennai International Airport and continue by road.

7. Adlabs Aquamagicaa, Khopoli, Maharashtra

Features water slides, wave pools, aquatic attractions, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Mumbai International Airport and continue by road.

8. Nicco Park, Kolkata, West Bengal

Offers family rides, roller coasters, water attractions, and recreational entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport and continue by road.

9. Appu Ghar Oysters Water Park, Gurugram, Haryana

Known for water attractions, adventure activities, family entertainment, and leisure experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport and continue by road.

31. Switzerland

Switzerland is one of Europe's most scenic amusement park destinations in 2026, offering family attractions, alpine adventure parks, water experiences, mountain entertainment, and leisure destinations across Zurich, Lucerne, Bern, and the Swiss Alps. Switzerland combines family-friendly attractions, breathtaking alpine scenery, outdoor adventures, and world-class tourism infrastructure. It hosts around 40 amusement, water, and family parks.

Best Time to Visit

Late spring through early autumn offers pleasant weather and full park operations, while summer provides ideal conditions for outdoor attractions.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Conny-Land, Lipperswil, Thurgau

Home to roller coasters, water attractions, family rides, and live entertainment shows.

How to Reach There: Fly into Zurich Airport and continue by road or rail.

2. Swiss Vapeur Parc, Le Bouveret, Valais

Features miniature railways, themed attractions, family entertainment, and scenic surroundings.

How to Reach There: Fly into Geneva Airport and continue by rail.

3. Alpamare, Pfäffikon, Schwyz

Known for thrilling water slides, wave pools, wellness facilities, and family attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Zurich Airport and continue by train or road.

4. Monte Tamaro Adventure Park, Ticino

Offers zip lines, rope courses, alpine attractions, and outdoor adventures.

How to Reach There: Fly into Lugano Airport and continue by road.

5. Seilpark Interlaken, Bernese Oberland

Features adventure courses, climbing attractions, family activities, and outdoor entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Zurich Airport and continue by rail.

6. Labyrinthe Aventure, Evionnaz, Valais

Known for giant mazes, family attractions, adventure activities, and outdoor fun.

How to Reach There: Fly into Geneva Airport and continue by rail or road.

7. Happyland, Granges, Valais

Offers family rides, children's attractions, water experiences, and entertainment zones.

How to Reach There: Fly into Geneva Airport and continue by road.

8. Rope Park Zurich, Zurich

Features zip lines, climbing courses, family activities, and outdoor adventures.

How to Reach There: Fly into Zurich Airport and continue by local transport.

9. Aquaparc, Le Bouveret, Valais

Known for water slides, wave pools, family attractions, and aquatic entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Geneva Airport and continue by rail or road.

10. Atzmännig Adventure Park, St. Gallen Region

Offers alpine coasters, rope courses, family attractions, and outdoor experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Zurich Airport and continue by road.

32. Turkey

Turkey is one of Eurasia's leading amusement park destinations in 2026, offering world-class theme parks, water attractions, family entertainment, marine experiences, and adventure destinations across Istanbul, Antalya, Ankara, and Izmir. It combines family-friendly attractions, coastal resorts, cultural experiences, and affordable entertainment. Turkey is estimated to have over 120 amusement and themed attractions.

Best Time to Visit

Spring and autumn offer pleasant weather and comfortable sightseeing conditions, while summer is ideal for water parks and coastal attractions.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. The Land of Legends Theme Park, Antalya

Home to roller coasters, water attractions, themed entertainment, and resort-style experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Antalya Airport and continue by road.

2. Vialand (Isfanbul Theme Park), Istanbul

Features roller coasters, family rides, themed attractions, shopping, and entertainment zones.

How to Reach There: Fly into Istanbul Airport and continue by road.

3. Adaland Aquapark, Kuşadası

Known for water slides, wave pools, family attractions, and aquatic adventures.

How to Reach There: Fly into Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport and continue by road.

4. Aqua Fantasy Aquapark, Kuşadası

Offers water attractions, family entertainment, wave pools, and resort facilities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport and continue by road.

5. Luna Park Antalya, Antalya

Features family rides, thrill attractions, entertainment zones, and waterfront leisure.

How to Reach There: Fly into Antalya Airport and continue by road.

6. Viasea Theme Park, Istanbul

Known for roller coasters, marine attractions, family rides, and entertainment experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport and continue by road.

7. Wonderland Eurasia (Ankapark), Ankara

Offers large-scale themed attractions, family rides, entertainment zones, and recreational experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Ankara Esenboğa Airport and continue by road.

8. Aqua Dolphin Water Park, Istanbul

Features water slides, pools, family attractions, and summer entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Istanbul Airport and continue by road.

9. Aktur Park, Antalya

Known for Ferris wheels, thrill rides, family attractions, and amusement experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Antalya Airport and continue by road.

10. Moipark, Istanbul

Offers indoor attractions, family entertainment, rides, and children's activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Istanbul Airport and continue by metro or taxi.

33. Malaysia

Malaysia is one of Southeast Asia's leading amusement park destinations in 2026, offering world-class theme parks, water attractions, family entertainment, indoor experiences, and resort-based leisure destinations across Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Genting Highlands, and Penang. Malaysia combines affordable family entertainment, world-class attractions, tropical settings, and integrated resort experiences. It supports approximately 80 amusement and entertainment parks.

Best Time to Visit

December to April offers generally favourable weather across much of the country, while indoor attractions and water parks remain popular year-round.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park, Genting Highlands

Home to immersive themed worlds, major thrill rides, family attractions, and entertainment experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Kuala Lumpur International Airport and continue by road and cable car.

2. Legoland Malaysia Resort, Johor Bahru

Features LEGO-themed attractions, family rides, interactive experiences, and entertainment zones.

How to Reach There: Fly into Senai International Airport and continue by road.

3. Sunway Lagoon, Selangor

Known for water attractions, wildlife experiences, amusement rides, and adventure activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Kuala Lumpur International Airport and continue by road.

4. Escape Penang, Penang

Offers adventure activities, water attractions, zip lines, and outdoor entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Penang International Airport and continue by road.

5. Berjaya Times Square Theme Park, Kuala Lumpur

Features indoor roller coasters, family attractions, and year-round entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Kuala Lumpur International Airport and continue by rail or taxi.

6. Lost World of Tambun, Ipoh

Combines water attractions, hot springs, family entertainment, and adventure experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Sultan Azlan Shah Airport and continue by road.

7. SplashMania Waterpark, Selangor

Known for water slides, wave pools, family attractions, and aquatic entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Kuala Lumpur International Airport and continue by road.

8. KidZania Kuala Lumpur, Selangor

Offers interactive role-playing experiences, educational attractions, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Kuala Lumpur International Airport and continue by road.

9. Adventure Waterpark Desaru Coast, Johor

Features water slides, wave pools, family attractions, and coastal entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Senai International Airport and continue by road.

10. i-City Theme Park, Shah Alam

Known for illuminated attractions, family rides, snow experiences, and entertainment zones.

How to Reach There: Fly into Kuala Lumpur International Airport and continue by road.

34. Costa Rica

Costa Rica is one of Central America's most family-friendly amusement park destinations in 2026, offering adventure parks, wildlife experiences, water attractions, eco-tourism entertainment, and family leisure destinations across San José, Guanacaste, and the Pacific Coast. Costa Rica combines adventure attractions, eco-tourism experiences, wildlife encounters, and stunning natural surroundings. It features more than 30 amusement and adventure parks.

Best Time to Visit

December to April offers sunny weather and ideal conditions for outdoor attractions, while the green season provides lush landscapes and fewer crowds.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Parque Diversiones, San José

Home to roller coasters, family rides, themed attractions, and Costa Rica's largest amusement park experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Juan Santamaría International Airport and continue by road.

2. Diamante Eco Adventure Park, Guanacaste

Features zip lines, wildlife experiences, cultural attractions, and outdoor adventures.

How to Reach There: Fly into Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport and continue by road.

3. Selvatura Adventure Park, Monteverde

Known for hanging bridges, zip lines, family attractions, and nature experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Juan Santamaría International Airport and continue by road.

4. Rainforest Adventures Arenal, La Fortuna

Offers aerial tram rides, zip lines, wildlife attractions, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Juan Santamaría International Airport and continue by road.

5. Adventure Park Costa Rica, Guanacaste

Features horseback riding, zip lines, family attractions, and outdoor activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Liberia International Airport and continue by road.

6. Kalambu Hot Springs Water Park, La Fortuna

Known for thermal pools, water slides, family attractions, and aquatic entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Juan Santamaría International Airport and continue by road.

7. Vista Los Sueños Adventure Park, Jacó

Offers zip lines, ATV tours, family activities, and outdoor entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Juan Santamaría International Airport and continue by road.

8. Ocean Ranch Park, Guanacaste

Features adventure activities, horseback riding, family attractions, and eco-experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Liberia International Airport and continue by road.

9. Arenal Natura Ecological Park, La Fortuna

Combines wildlife attractions, family experiences, educational exhibits, and nature trails.

How to Reach There: Fly into Juan Santamaría International Airport and continue by road.

10. Hacienda Guachipelín Adventure Center, Guanacaste

Known for zip lines, tubing, horseback riding, family attractions, and volcanic landscapes.

How to Reach There: Fly into Liberia International Airport and continue by road.

35. Ireland

Ireland is one of Europe's most family-friendly amusement park destinations in 2026, offering adventure parks, theme parks, water attractions, wildlife experiences, and family entertainment across Dublin, Meath, Cork, and other scenic regions. Ireland combines family attractions, outdoor adventures, scenic landscapes, and welcoming visitor experiences. Ireland's family entertainment sector includes roughly 30 amusement parks.

Best Time to Visit

Late spring through early autumn offers pleasant weather, longer daylight hours, and ideal conditions for outdoor attractions.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Emerald Park, County Meath

Home to Cú Chulainn Coaster, Tír na nÓg themed land, family rides, and wildlife attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Dublin Airport and continue by road.

2. Fota Wildlife Park, County Cork

Combines wildlife experiences, family attractions, educational exhibits, and outdoor entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Cork Airport and continue by road or rail.

3. Clara Lara FunPark, County Wicklow

Known for water attractions, adventure activities, family entertainment, and outdoor experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Dublin Airport and continue by road.

4. Fort Lucan Adventureland, County Dublin

Features water slides, family rides, adventure attractions, and children's entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Dublin Airport and continue by road.

5. Tayto Park Adventure Zone, County Meath

Offers family attractions, themed rides, entertainment zones, and outdoor activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Dublin Airport and continue by road.

6. Lullymore Heritage & Discovery Park, County Kildare

Known for family attractions, train rides, nature experiences, and educational activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Dublin Airport and continue by road.

7. Westport House Adventure Park, County Mayo

Features zip lines, family rides, outdoor attractions, and adventure experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Ireland West Airport Knock and continue by road.

8. Pirates Cove Adventure Park, County Wexford

Offers family attractions, mini-golf, amusement rides, and entertainment activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Dublin Airport and continue by road.

9. Airtastic Entertainment Centre, Multiple Locations

Known for indoor attractions, family entertainment, bowling, and adventure activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Dublin Airport and continue by local transport.

10. Castlecomer Discovery Park, County Kilkenny

Features zip lines, outdoor adventures, family attractions, and woodland experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Dublin Airport and continue by road.

36. South Africa

South Africa is one of Africa's leading amusement park destinations in 2026, offering world-class theme parks, wildlife attractions, water parks, family entertainment, and adventure experiences across Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, and other major tourism regions. South Africa combines thrilling attractions, wildlife experiences, family entertainment, and diverse adventure tourism opportunities. It is home to an estimated 70 amusement and leisure parks.

Best Time to Visit

March to May and September to November offer pleasant weather and comfortable conditions for outdoor attractions and family activities.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Gold Reef City Theme Park, Johannesburg

Home to major roller coasters, mining-themed attractions, family rides, and entertainment experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into O.R. Tambo International Airport and continue by road.

2. uShaka Marine World, Durban

Features marine-life attractions, water parks, family entertainment, and aquatic adventures.

How to Reach There: Fly into King Shaka International Airport and continue by road.

3. Ratanga Junction Entertainment Area, Cape Town

Known for family attractions, entertainment zones, and recreational experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Cape Town International Airport and continue by road.

4. Wild Waves Water Park, Eastern Cape

Offers water slides, wave pools, family attractions, and coastal entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Margate Airport and continue by road.

5. Happy Island Waterworld, Muldersdrift

Features water attractions, family entertainment, splash zones, and outdoor fun.

How to Reach There: Fly into O.R. Tambo International Airport and continue by road.

6. Bugz Family Playpark, Cape Town

Known for children's attractions, family rides, play areas, and outdoor entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Cape Town International Airport and continue by road.

7. Acrobranch Adventure Parks, Multiple Locations

Offers zip lines, rope courses, family activities, and outdoor adventure experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into major airports including Johannesburg, Cape Town, or Durban.

8. Pine City Zoo and Amusement Park, Johannesburg

Combines family rides, wildlife attractions, entertainment zones, and outdoor recreation.

How to Reach There: Fly into O.R. Tambo International Airport and continue by road.

9. Adventure Land Water Park, Plettenberg Bay

Features water slides, family attractions, pools, and summer entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into George Airport and continue by road.

10. The Fun Company, Multiple Locations

Offers indoor attractions, arcade entertainment, bowling, and family experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into major South African airports and continue by local transport.

37. Argentina

Argentina is one of South America's leading amusement park destinations in 2026, offering world-class theme parks, family attractions, water parks, adventure experiences, and entertainment destinations across Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Mendoza, and other major regions. It combines family entertainment, adventure attractions, scenic landscapes, and diverse leisure experiences. Argentina offers around 80 amusement and entertainment parks.

Best Time to Visit

September to April offers pleasant weather and ideal conditions for outdoor attractions, while summer is perfect for water parks and family activities.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Parque de la Costa, Tigre, Buenos Aires Province

Home to major roller coasters, family rides, water attractions, and live entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Buenos Aires Ezeiza International Airport and continue by rail or road.

2. República de los Niños, La Plata

Features themed attractions, family rides, educational experiences, and children's entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Buenos Aires Ezeiza International Airport and continue by road.

3. Temaikèn Biopark, Escobar

Combines wildlife experiences, family attractions, educational exhibits, and entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Buenos Aires Ezeiza International Airport and continue by road.

4. Aquasol Water Park, Mar del Plata

Known for water slides, wave pools, family attractions, and aquatic entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Astor Piazzolla International Airport and continue by road.

5. Tierra Santa, Buenos Aires

Offers themed attractions, cultural experiences, family entertainment, and immersive exhibits.

How to Reach There: Fly into Buenos Aires Jorge Newbery Airport and continue by road.

6. Complejo Aerosilla Carlos Paz, Córdoba

Features cable car experiences, family attractions, scenic views, and outdoor entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Córdoba International Airport and continue by road.

7. Parque Aéreo Euca Tigre, Buenos Aires Province

Known for zip lines, rope courses, family activities, and adventure experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Buenos Aires Ezeiza International Airport and continue by road.

8. Euca Mendoza Adventure Park, Mendoza

Offers outdoor adventure attractions, zip lines, climbing activities, and family fun.

How to Reach There: Fly into El Plumerillo International Airport and continue by road.

9. Mundo Marino, San Clemente del Tuyú

Features marine-life attractions, family entertainment, educational exhibits, and live presentations.

How to Reach There: Fly into Buenos Aires Ezeiza International Airport and continue by road.

10. Parque Aventura San Juan, San Juan Province

Known for adventure activities, family attractions, outdoor recreation, and entertainment experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Domingo Faustino Sarmiento Airport and continue by road.

38. Chile

Chile is one of South America's most exciting amusement park destinations in 2026, offering family attractions, adventure parks, water experiences, mountain entertainment, and themed leisure destinations across Santiago, Valparaíso, Concepción, and other major regions. Chile combines family-friendly attractions, outdoor adventures, scenic landscapes, and diverse entertainment experiences. It maintains approximately 40 amusement and family attractions.

Best Time to Visit

October to April offers pleasant weather and ideal conditions for outdoor attractions, while summer is perfect for water parks and family entertainment.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Fantasilandia, Santiago

Home to Tsunami, Boomerang, family rides, thrill attractions, and live entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Santiago International Airport and continue by metro or taxi.

2. Parque Safari, Rancagua

Features wildlife experiences, safari attractions, family entertainment, and educational exhibits.

How to Reach There: Fly into Santiago International Airport and continue by road.

3. Mampato Park, Santiago

Known for family rides, children's attractions, interactive experiences, and entertainment zones.

How to Reach There: Fly into Santiago International Airport and continue by road.

4. Granja Aventura, Santiago

Offers family attractions, animal encounters, outdoor activities, and recreational entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Santiago International Airport and continue by road.

5. Aquabuin Water Park, Santiago Region

Features water slides, wave pools, family attractions, and aquatic adventures.

How to Reach There: Fly into Santiago International Airport and continue by road.

6. Happyland Entertainment Centers, Multiple Locations

Known for indoor attractions, family entertainment, arcade experiences, and children's activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Santiago International Airport and continue by local transport.

7. Parque Mahuida Adventure Park, Santiago

Offers zip lines, adventure activities, family attractions, and outdoor recreation.

How to Reach There: Fly into Santiago International Airport and continue by road.

8. Parque Metropolitano Attractions, Santiago

Features cable cars, funicular rides, family attractions, and panoramic city views.

How to Reach There: Fly into Santiago International Airport and continue by metro or taxi.

9. Aventura Center, Multiple Locations

Provides indoor rides, family entertainment, arcade attractions, and recreational experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Santiago International Airport and continue by local transport.

10. Parque de Agua Curunina, Biobío Region

Known for water attractions, family entertainment, pools, and outdoor leisure experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Carriel Sur International Airport and continue by road.

39. Colombia

Colombia is one of South America's fastest-growing amusement park destinations in 2026, offering world-class theme parks, family attractions, water parks, adventure experiences, and entertainment destinations across Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, and the Coffee Region. Colombia combines affordable family entertainment, adventure attractions, cultural experiences, and year-round tourism appeal. It hosts more than 70 amusement and theme parks.

Best Time to Visit

December to March and July to August offer generally drier weather and ideal conditions for outdoor attractions.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Parque del Café, Quindío

Home to roller coasters, themed attractions, cultural experiences, and Coffee Region entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into El Edén International Airport and continue by road.

2. Salitre Mágico, Bogotá

Features major thrill rides, family attractions, roller coasters, and entertainment zones.

How to Reach There: Fly into El Dorado International Airport and continue by road.

3. Hacienda Nápoles Theme Park, Antioquia

Known for water attractions, wildlife experiences, family entertainment, and adventure activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into José María Córdova International Airport and continue by road.

4. Mundo Aventura, Bogotá

Offers roller coasters, family rides, themed attractions, and entertainment experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into El Dorado International Airport and continue by road.

5. Piscilago Water Park, Cundinamarca

Features water slides, wildlife attractions, family entertainment, and aquatic adventures.

How to Reach There: Fly into El Dorado International Airport and continue by road.

6. Panaca, Quindío

Combines agricultural experiences, family attractions, animal encounters, and educational entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into El Edén International Airport and continue by road.

7. Divercity Bogotá, Bogotá

Known for interactive role-playing experiences, educational attractions, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into El Dorado International Airport and continue by local transport.

8. Parque Jaime Duque, Tocancipá

Offers themed attractions, family rides, cultural exhibits, and recreational experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into El Dorado International Airport and continue by road.

9. Acuaparque de la Caña, Cali

Features water attractions, pools, family entertainment, and aquatic activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Alfonso Bonilla Aragón International Airport and continue by road.

10. City Park Medellín, Medellín

Known for family attractions, arcade entertainment, rides, and recreational experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into José María Córdova International Airport and continue by road.

40. New Zealand

New Zealand is one of the Asia-Pacific region's most scenic amusement park destinations in 2026, offering adventure parks, family attractions, wildlife experiences, water activities, and outdoor entertainment across Auckland, Rotorua, Queenstown, and Christchurch.New Zealand combines adventure tourism, family entertainment, spectacular natural landscapes, and unique outdoor experiences. It features around 30 amusement and adventure parks.

Best Time to Visit

November to April offers warm weather and ideal conditions for outdoor attractions, while summer is perfect for adventure and water-based activities.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Rainbow's End, Auckland

Home to Stratosfear, Invader, family rides, roller coasters, and entertainment attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Auckland Airport and continue by road or train.

2. Velocity Valley, Rotorua

Features adventure rides, giant swings, zip lines, and adrenaline-filled attractions.

How to Reach There: Fly into Rotorua Airport and continue by road.

3. Skyline Rotorua, Rotorua

Known for luge rides, gondola experiences, family attractions, and panoramic views.

How to Reach There: Fly into Rotorua Airport and continue by road.

4. Skyline Queenstown, Queenstown

Offers luge tracks, gondola rides, family entertainment, and scenic alpine experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Queenstown Airport and continue by road.

5. Splash Planet, Hastings

Features water slides, pools, family attractions, and aquatic entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Hawke's Bay Airport and continue by road.

6. Christchurch Adventure Park, Christchurch

Known for zip lines, mountain biking, family activities, and outdoor adventures.

How to Reach There: Fly into Christchurch Airport and continue by road.

7. Butterfly Creek, Auckland

Combines wildlife attractions, family entertainment, educational exhibits, and themed experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Auckland Airport and continue by local transport.

8. Auckland Adventure Park, Silverdale

Offers zip lines, family attractions, outdoor activities, and recreational entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Auckland Airport and continue by road.

9. Kiwi Valley Farm Park, New Plymouth

Features family attractions, animal encounters, train rides, and outdoor entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into New Plymouth Airport and continue by road.

10. Action World, Auckland

Known for indoor adventure attractions, family entertainment, climbing activities, and recreational experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Auckland Airport and continue by local transport.

41. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is one of the Middle East's fastest-growing amusement park destinations in 2026, offering world-class theme parks, entertainment cities, water attractions, family experiences, and mega tourism projects across Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, and other emerging destinations. It combines mega-scale entertainment projects, family attractions, modern infrastructure, and rapidly expanding tourism experiences. Saudi Arabia's rapidly growing entertainment industry includes more than 40 amusement parks.

Best Time to Visit

November to March offers pleasant weather for outdoor attractions, while indoor entertainment venues operate year-round.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Boulevard World, Riyadh

Home to international-themed zones, rides, attractions, entertainment shows, and family experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into King Khalid International Airport and continue by road.

2. Al Hokair Land, Riyadh

Features roller coasters, family rides, indoor attractions, and entertainment zones.

How to Reach There: Fly into King Khalid International Airport and continue by road.

3. Jungle Land Theme Park, Jeddah

Known for family rides, amusement attractions, entertainment shows, and recreational experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into King Abdulaziz International Airport and continue by road.

4. Al Shallal Theme Park, Jeddah

Offers roller coasters, family attractions, ice-skating facilities, and waterfront entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into King Abdulaziz International Airport and continue by road.

5. Snow City Riyadh, Riyadh

Features indoor snow attractions, family entertainment, and adventure experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into King Khalid International Airport and continue by road.

6. Chuck E. Cheese Entertainment Centers, Multiple Cities

Known for family attractions, arcade entertainment, rides, and children's activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into major Saudi airports and continue by local transport.

7. Loopagoon Water Park, Riyadh

Offers water slides, pools, family attractions, and aquatic entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into King Khalid International Airport and continue by road.

8. Dolphin Village, Riyadh

Features dolphin shows, family attractions, entertainment experiences, and children's activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into King Khalid International Airport and continue by road.

9. Ithra Adventure Park, Dhahran

Offers family entertainment, interactive attractions, educational experiences, and outdoor activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into King Fahd International Airport and continue by road.

10. Seven Entertainment Destination Projects, Multiple Cities

Known for next-generation amusement attractions, family entertainment, and immersive experiences under Saudi Arabia's major tourism expansion plans.

How to Reach There: Fly into major Saudi international airports and continue by local transport.

42. Egypt

Egypt is one of North Africa's leading amusement park destinations in 2026, offering theme parks, water attractions, family entertainment, cultural experiences, and resort-based leisure destinations across Cairo, Alexandria, Sharm El Sheikh, and Hurghada. It combines family entertainment, cultural tourism, water attractions, and affordable leisure experiences. Egypt supports approximately 40 amusement and family entertainment parks.

Best Time to Visit

October to April offers pleasant temperatures and ideal conditions for outdoor attractions, while coastal resorts remain popular year-round.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Dream Park, Giza

Home to roller coasters, thrill rides, family attractions, and one of the largest amusement parks in the Middle East.

How to Reach There: Fly into Cairo International Airport and continue by road.

2. Magic Galaxy, Cairo

Features indoor rides, family attractions, arcade entertainment, and children's activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Cairo International Airport and continue by road.

3. Aqua Park Resort, Sharm El Sheikh

Known for water slides, family attractions, pools, and aquatic entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Sharm El Sheikh International Airport and continue by road.

4. Makadi Water World, Hurghada

Offers extensive water slides, wave pools, family attractions, and resort entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Hurghada International Airport and continue by road.

5. Sindbad Aqua Park, Hurghada

Features water attractions, family entertainment, slides, and aquatic adventures.

How to Reach There: Fly into Hurghada International Airport and continue by road.

6. Tivoli Dome Entertainment Complex, Sharm El Sheikh

Known for family entertainment, recreational attractions, dining, and leisure experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Sharm El Sheikh International Airport and continue by road.

7. KidZania Cairo, Cairo

Offers interactive role-playing experiences, educational attractions, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Cairo International Airport and continue by road.

8. Crazy Water Park, Cairo

Features water slides, pools, family attractions, and outdoor entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Cairo International Airport and continue by road.

9. Montazah Fantasy Land, Alexandria

Offers family rides, children's attractions, entertainment zones, and recreational activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Borg El Arab International Airport and continue by road.

10. Jungle Aqua Park, Hurghada

Known for water slides, family attractions, wave pools, and resort-style entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Hurghada International Airport and continue by road.

43. Morocco

Morocco is one of North Africa's emerging amusement park destinations in 2026, offering family attractions, water parks, adventure experiences, cultural entertainment, and leisure destinations across Casablanca, Marrakech, Agadir, and Rabat. Morocco combines family entertainment, cultural experiences, adventure attractions, and year-round tourism appeal. It is estimated to have over 25 amusement and leisure parks.

Best Time to Visit

March to May and September to November offer pleasant temperatures and ideal conditions for outdoor attractions and family activities.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Sindibad Park, Casablanca

Home to roller coasters, family rides, themed attractions, and one of Morocco's largest amusement parks.

How to Reach There: Fly into Mohammed V International Airport and continue by road.

2. Tamaris Aquaparc, Casablanca

Features water slides, wave pools, family attractions, and aquatic entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Mohammed V International Airport and continue by road.

3. Oasiria Water Park, Marrakech

Known for water attractions, wave pools, family entertainment, and resort-style experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Marrakech Menara Airport and continue by road.

4. Eden Aquapark, Marrakech

Offers water slides, family attractions, pools, and outdoor entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Marrakech Menara Airport and continue by road.

5. Crocoparc, Agadir

Features wildlife attractions, family experiences, educational exhibits, and landscaped gardens.

How to Reach There: Fly into Agadir Al Massira Airport and continue by road.

6. Palooza Land, Marrakech

Known for dinosaur-themed attractions, family rides, entertainment zones, and children's activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Marrakech Menara Airport and continue by road.

7. Danialand, Tangier

Offers amusement rides, family attractions, water features, and entertainment experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Tangier Ibn Battuta Airport and continue by road.

8. Parc de Jeux Ain Diab, Casablanca

Features family rides, recreational attractions, and seaside entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Mohammed V International Airport and continue by road.

9. Adventureland Rabat, Rabat

Known for family entertainment, children's attractions, and outdoor recreational activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Rabat–Salé Airport and continue by road.

10. Aqua Mirage Water Park, Marrakech

Offers water slides, pools, family attractions, and resort-style leisure experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Marrakech Menara Airport and continue by road.

44. Greece

Greece is one of Southern Europe's most attractive amusement park destinations in 2026, offering water parks, family attractions, adventure experiences, themed entertainment, and coastal leisure destinations across Athens, Crete, Rhodes, Thessaloniki, and Corfu. Greece combines family entertainment, Mediterranean resorts, water attractions, and spectacular coastal settings. It features around 50 amusement and water parks serving both locals and tourists.

Best Time to Visit

April to October offers warm weather and ideal conditions for outdoor attractions, while summer is perfect for water parks and seaside entertainment.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Allou! Fun Park, Athens

Home to roller coasters, thrill rides, family attractions, and one of Greece's largest amusement parks.

How to Reach There: Fly into Athens International Airport and continue by metro or road.

2. Watercity Waterpark, Crete

Features water slides, wave pools, family attractions, and aquatic entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Heraklion International Airport and continue by road.

3. Acqua Plus Water Park, Crete

Known for water attractions, family rides, pools, and summer entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Heraklion International Airport and continue by road.

4. The Magic Park, Thessaloniki

Offers family rides, children's attractions, entertainment zones, and recreational activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Thessaloniki Airport and continue by road.

5. Aquaworld Water Park, Rhodes

Features water slides, family attractions, pools, and coastal entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Rhodes International Airport and continue by road.

6. Aqualand Corfu, Corfu

Known for extensive water slides, wave pools, family attractions, and resort experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Corfu International Airport and continue by road.

7. Aquatica Water Park, Kos

Offers aquatic attractions, family entertainment, pools, and water adventures.

How to Reach There: Fly into Kos International Airport and continue by road.

8. Dinosauria Park, Crete

Features dinosaur-themed attractions, family entertainment, educational exhibits, and interactive experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Heraklion International Airport and continue by road.

9. Luna Park Aidonakia, Athens

Known for family rides, amusement attractions, entertainment zones, and recreational activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Athens International Airport and continue by metro or road.

10. Aquatica Water Park Faliraki, Rhodes

Offers water slides, family attractions, aquatic entertainment, and summer leisure experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Rhodes International Airport and continue by road.

45. Peru

Peru is one of South America's emerging amusement park destinations in 2026, offering family attractions, water parks, adventure experiences, themed entertainment, and leisure destinations across Lima, Cusco, Arequipa, and other major regions. Peru combines family entertainment, adventure attractions, cultural experiences, and affordable leisure activities. Its entertainment sector includes roughly 30 amusement parks and attractions.

Best Time to Visit

May to October offers dry weather and ideal conditions for outdoor attractions, while coastal destinations remain popular year-round.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Parque de las Leyendas, Lima

Combines wildlife attractions, family entertainment, educational exhibits, and recreational experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Jorge Chávez International Airport and continue by road.

2. Divercity Lima, Lima

Features interactive role-playing activities, educational attractions, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Jorge Chávez International Airport and continue by road.

3. Daytona Park, Lima

Known for amusement rides, family attractions, arcade entertainment, and recreational activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Jorge Chávez International Airport and continue by road.

4. Parque de la Imaginación, Lima

Offers interactive exhibits, family attractions, educational entertainment, and children's activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Jorge Chávez International Airport and continue by road.

5. Aquapark Lima, Lima Region

Features water slides, pools, family attractions, and aquatic entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Jorge Chávez International Airport and continue by road.

6. Happyland Perú, Multiple Locations

Known for indoor rides, arcade entertainment, family attractions, and children's activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into major Peruvian airports and continue by local transport.

7. Granja Villa, Lima

Combines animal encounters, family rides, outdoor attractions, and recreational experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Jorge Chávez International Airport and continue by road.

8. Parque Temático del Agua, Lima

Offers water attractions, family entertainment, fountains, and recreational activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Jorge Chávez International Airport and continue by road.

9. Coney Park, Multiple Locations

Features family rides, arcade attractions, entertainment zones, and children's experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into major Peruvian airports and continue by local transport.

10. Parque Aventura Lunahuaná, Cañete

Known for adventure activities, zip lines, family entertainment, and outdoor experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Jorge Chávez International Airport and continue by road.

46. Hungary

Hungary is one of Central Europe's emerging amusement park destinations in 2026, offering family attractions, water parks, adventure experiences, themed entertainment, and leisure destinations across Budapest, Balaton, Debrecen, and other major regions. Hungary combines affordable family entertainment, thermal leisure experiences, adventure attractions, and scenic destinations. It maintains approximately 30 amusement and family parks.

Best Time to Visit

Late spring through early autumn offers pleasant weather and ideal conditions for outdoor attractions, while summer is perfect for water parks and family activities.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Budapest Zoo & Amusement Area, Budapest

Combines family attractions, wildlife experiences, recreational rides, and entertainment activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport and continue by metro or road.

2. Aquaworld Resort Budapest, Budapest

Features water slides, wave pools, family attractions, and one of Europe's largest indoor water parks.

How to Reach There: Fly into Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport and continue by road.

3. BalatoniBob Leisure Park, Balatonfűzfő

Known for alpine coaster rides, family attractions, and outdoor adventure experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport and continue by road.

4. Annagora Aquapark, Balatonfüred

Offers water slides, family attractions, pools, and aquatic entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport and continue by road.

5. Zamárdi Adventure Park, Lake Balaton

Features rope courses, zip lines, family activities, and outdoor entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport and continue by road.

6. Kerekerdő Adventure Park, Debrecen

Known for family rides, adventure attractions, children's entertainment, and recreational activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Debrecen International Airport and continue by road.

7. Katica Tanya Adventure Park, Patca

Offers family attractions, outdoor play zones, adventure activities, and educational experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport and continue by road.

8. Hungarospa Aqua-Palace, Hajdúszoboszló

Features water attractions, indoor entertainment, family activities, and wellness facilities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Debrecen International Airport and continue by road.

9. Tarzan Park, Budapest

Known for outdoor playgrounds, family attractions, adventure activities, and children's entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport and continue by road.

10. Ramazuri Adventure Park, Budapest

Offers climbing attractions, family entertainment, obstacle courses, and outdoor recreation.

How to Reach There: Fly into Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport and continue by road.

47. Croatia

Croatia is one of Europe's emerging amusement park destinations in 2026, offering water parks, family attractions, adventure experiences, themed entertainment, and coastal leisure destinations across Istria, Dalmatia, Zagreb, and Kvarner. Croatia combines family entertainment, Adriatic coastal resorts, water attractions, and outdoor adventure experiences. It is home to more than 25 amusement and water parks.

Best Time to Visit

May to September offers warm weather and ideal conditions for outdoor attractions, while summer is perfect for water parks and coastal entertainment.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Istralandia Aquapark, Istria

Home to high-speed water slides, wave pools, family attractions, and aquatic entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Pula Airport and continue by road.

2. Aquapark Dalmatia, Šibenik

Features water attractions, children's zones, family entertainment, and resort experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Split Airport and continue by road.

3. Fun Park Biograd, Biograd na Moru

Known for roller coasters, themed attractions, family rides, and adventure experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Zadar Airport and continue by road.

4. Aquacolors Poreč, Istria

Offers water slides, wave pools, family attractions, and aquatic adventures.

How to Reach There: Fly into Pula Airport and continue by road.

5. Dinopark Funtana, Istria

Features dinosaur-themed attractions, family entertainment, live shows, and adventure activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Pula Airport and continue by road.

6. Glavani Park Adventure Centre, Istria

Known for zip lines, rope courses, family attractions, and outdoor recreation.

How to Reach There: Fly into Pula Airport and continue by road.

7. Dalmaland Theme Park, Biograd na Moru

Offers family rides, roller coasters, themed zones, and entertainment experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Zadar Airport and continue by road.

8. Aquagan Water Park, Makarska Riviera

Features water slides, pools, family attractions, and summer entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Split Airport and continue by road.

9. Roski Slap Adventure Park, Dalmatia

Known for outdoor adventure activities, family attractions, and recreational experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Split Airport and continue by road.

10. Family Park Mirnovec, Dalmatia

Offers children's attractions, family entertainment, outdoor activities, and recreational experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Zadar Airport and continue by road.

48. Guatemala

Guatemala is one of Central America's emerging amusement park destinations in 2026, offering family attractions, water parks, adventure experiences, wildlife encounters, and entertainment destinations across Guatemala City, Retalhuleu, Antigua, and other major regions. Guatemala combines affordable family entertainment, adventure attractions, cultural experiences, and natural beauty. It features around 20 amusement and leisure parks nationwide.

Best Time to Visit

November to April offers dry weather and ideal conditions for outdoor attractions, while family entertainment venues operate year-round.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Xetulul Theme Park, Retalhuleu

Home to roller coasters, themed international zones, family rides, and one of Latin America's largest amusement parks.

How to Reach There: Fly into La Aurora International Airport and continue by road.

2. Xocomil Water Park, Retalhuleu

Features water slides, wave pools, family attractions, and aquatic entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into La Aurora International Airport and continue by road.

3. Mundo Petapa, Guatemala City

Known for family rides, roller coasters, children's attractions, and entertainment experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into La Aurora International Airport and continue by road.

4. Auto Safari Chapín, Escuintla

Combines wildlife encounters, safari experiences, family attractions, and educational activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into La Aurora International Airport and continue by road.

5. Parque Naciones Unidas, Amatitlán

Offers outdoor recreation, family activities, scenic attractions, and adventure experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into La Aurora International Airport and continue by road.

6. Dino Park Guatemala, Guatemala City

Features dinosaur-themed attractions, family entertainment, and educational exhibits.

How to Reach There: Fly into La Aurora International Airport and continue by road.

7. IRTRA Hostales del IRTRA Recreation Complex, Retalhuleu

Known for family attractions, entertainment facilities, recreational activities, and resort experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into La Aurora International Airport and continue by road.

8. Parque Acuático Los Aposentos, Chimaltenango

Offers pools, water attractions, family entertainment, and outdoor leisure activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into La Aurora International Airport and continue by road.

9. Finca Filadelfia Adventure Park, Antigua Guatemala

Features zip lines, outdoor attractions, family activities, and adventure experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into La Aurora International Airport and continue by road.

10. Parque Ecológico Senderos de Alux, Guatemala Department

Known for adventure activities, family attractions, nature trails, and outdoor recreation.

How to Reach There: Fly into La Aurora International Airport and continue by road.

49. Ecuador

Ecuador is one of South America's emerging amusement park destinations in 2026, offering family attractions, adventure parks, water experiences, wildlife encounters, and entertainment destinations across Quito, Guayaquil, Cuenca, and other major regions. Ecuador combines family entertainment, adventure attractions, biodiversity, and affordable leisure experiences. It supports an estimated 20 amusement and family entertainment parks.

Best Time to Visit

June to September offers generally drier weather in many regions, while family attractions and entertainment venues operate year-round.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Vulqano Park, Quito

Home to thrill rides, roller coasters, family attractions, and panoramic views of Quito.

How to Reach There: Fly into Mariscal Sucre International Airport and continue by road.

2. Parque Histórico Guayaquil, Guayaquil

Combines wildlife attractions, cultural exhibits, family entertainment, and educational experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport and continue by road.

3. Fantasy Land Amusement Park, Quito

Features family rides, children's attractions, entertainment zones, and recreational activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Mariscal Sucre International Airport and continue by road.

4. Aqua River Park, Guayaquil

Known for water slides, pools, family attractions, and aquatic entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport and continue by road.

5. Parque de la Familia, Ambato

Offers family attractions, outdoor recreation, adventure activities, and entertainment experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Quito International Airport and continue by road.

6. Bosque Aventura Adventure Park, Baños

Features zip lines, rope courses, family activities, and outdoor adventure experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Quito International Airport and continue by road.

7. Safari Park Ecuador, Guayaquil Region

Combines wildlife encounters, family attractions, educational exhibits, and outdoor entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport and continue by road.

8. Parque Acuático El Surillal, Manabí

Known for water attractions, family entertainment, pools, and recreational activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Eloy Alfaro International Airport and continue by road.

9. Malecón 2000 Family Entertainment Zone, Guayaquil

Offers family attractions, recreational activities, entertainment venues, and waterfront experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport and continue by road.

10. Parque de Diversiones Cuenca, Cuenca

Features family rides, children's attractions, entertainment zones, and leisure activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Mariscal Lamar International Airport and continue by road.

50. Romania

Romania is one of Eastern Europe's emerging amusement park destinations in 2026, offering family attractions, adventure parks, water parks, themed entertainment, and leisure destinations across Bucharest, Brașov, Cluj-Napoca, and the Black Sea coast. It combines affordable family entertainment, adventure attractions, scenic landscapes, and growing leisure infrastructure. Romania rounds out the list with approximately 40 amusement and theme parks.

Best Time to Visit

Late spring through early autumn offers pleasant weather and ideal conditions for outdoor attractions, while summer is perfect for water parks and family entertainment.

Top 10 Amusement Parks

1. Divertiland Water Park, Bucharest

Home to water slides, wave pools, family attractions, and one of Romania's largest aquatic entertainment complexes.

How to Reach There: Fly into Bucharest Henri Coandă International Airport and continue by road.

2. Edenland Park, Balotești

Features zip lines, adventure courses, tree-top activities, and family entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Bucharest Henri Coandă International Airport and continue by road.

3. Dino Parc Râșnov, Brașov County

Known for dinosaur-themed attractions, family entertainment, educational exhibits, and outdoor experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Brașov-Ghimbav International Airport and continue by road.

4. Aqua Magic Mamaia, Constanța

Offers water slides, pools, family attractions, and seaside entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Mihail Kogălniceanu International Airport and continue by road.

5. Parc Aventura Brașov, Brașov

Features rope courses, zip lines, family attractions, and outdoor adventure experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Brașov-Ghimbav International Airport and continue by road.

6. Therme București, Bucharest Region

Known for water attractions, wellness facilities, family entertainment, and indoor leisure experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Bucharest Henri Coandă International Airport and continue by road.

7. Nymphaea Aquapark, Oradea

Offers water slides, wave pools, family attractions, and aquatic entertainment.

How to Reach There: Fly into Oradea International Airport and continue by road.

8. Wonderland Cluj Resort, Cluj-Napoca

Features family attractions, outdoor entertainment, recreational activities, and adventure experiences.

How to Reach There: Fly into Cluj International Airport and continue by road.

9. Ariniș Aqua Park, Gura Humorului

Known for water attractions, family entertainment, pools, and leisure activities.

How to Reach There: Fly into Suceava International Airport and continue by road.

10. Escapeland Adventure Park, Bucharest

Offers climbing attractions, rope courses, family activities, and outdoor recreation.

How to Reach There: Fly into Bucharest Henri Coandă International Airport and continue by road.

"Today's travelers are looking beyond traditional sightseeing and embracing destinations that deliver excitement, imagination, and memorable shared experiences. The world's leading amusement park destinations are creating powerful tourism ecosystems that combine entertainment, hospitality, technology, and adventure, making them some of the most influential drivers of global travel growth in 2026," said Anup Kumar Keshan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Travel and Tour World.

Earlier, Travel And Tour World has published TTW Releases Top 15 Coolcation Destinations in the Americas and Caribbean for 2026, TTW Unveils Top 50 Coolcation Travel Destinations in the World for 2026, TTW Picks Top 30 Wellness Tourism Destinations in Americas and Caribbean for 2026, TTW Ranks the Top 50 Wellness Destinations in the World for 2026 TTW Announces Top 30 Eco-Tourism Destinations in the Americas and Caribbean for 2026, TTW Reveals 50 Best Eco Tourism Destinations in the World for 2026, TTW Unveils Top 50 Airlines in the World for 2026 TTW Reveals Top 100 Convention Centers in the World for 2026.

Research Methodology

The Top 50 Amusement Park Travel Destinations in the World for 2026 were selected through a comprehensive evaluation framework combining tourism performance, amusement park infrastructure, visitor demand, attraction diversity, innovation, and destination appeal. Developed by TTW's editorial and research team, the ranking highlights destinations delivering exceptional entertainment experiences while driving tourism growth and visitor engagement worldwide.

1. Research Design

The study used descriptive, comparative, and evaluative research methods to assess amusement park ecosystems, attraction quality, visitor experiences, tourism infrastructure, and entertainment innovation. Particular emphasis was placed on destinations offering a strong mix of thrill rides, themed attractions, water parks, family entertainment, and immersive experiences.

2. Data Collection

Research incorporated tourism board statistics, theme park operator data, industry reports, travel publications, hospitality studies, visitor reviews, and attendance records. More than 100 destinations were analyzed, with the final Top 50 selected based on attraction quality, tourism significance, market influence, and TTW audience engagement.

3. Data Parameters

Evaluation focused on:

Theme Park Infrastructure and Attraction Diversity

Visitor Experience and Guest Satisfaction

Family and Multi-Generational Appeal

Tourism Accessibility and Connectivity

Innovation, Technology, and Investment

Global Popularity and Visitor Demand

Economic and Tourism Impact

4. Analytical Approach

Destinations were benchmarked against regional competitors using standardized indicators covering attraction quality, accessibility, innovation, and tourism performance.

North America: USA, Canada, Mexico

USA, Canada, Mexico Europe: France, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands and others

France, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands and others Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, India

Japan, China, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, India Latin America, Middle East & Africa: Brazil, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Argentina, Colombia, Egypt, Morocco and others

5. Case Studies

Detailed assessments highlighted leading performers including the United States for its unmatched theme park concentration, France for destination-scale entertainment resorts, Japan for immersive storytelling, China for rapid expansion, Singapore for integrated entertainment tourism, and the UAE for next-generation themed attractions.

6. Validation & Reliability

Findings were cross-verified through tourism statistics, industry publications, attendance data, destination performance reports, and traveler feedback. A standardized scoring framework ensured transparency, consistency, regional balance, and credibility, resulting in a reliable and globally representative ranking for 2026.

About Travel And Tour World (TTW)

Travel and Tour World (TTW) is a premier global digital travel media platform reaching over 25 million readers worldwide across 104 regional platforms in European, Asian, African, Middle East and Indian languages. Since 2009, TTW has been a trusted source of travel and tourism industry news, intelligence, and trend analysis. Through insightful content, reliable information, and effective communication, TTW delivers valuable perspectives that support informed decision-making and inspire modern travellers worldwide. Built on years of industry expertise, the platform has evolved into a trusted source for comprehensive travel and tourism insights.

As an official media partner to more than 1,500 international travel and hospitality events, including WTM Events, ITB Asia, ITB China, IMEX America & Frankfurt, and ATM, TTW connects tourism boards, airlines, hotels, tour operators, MICE planners, and luxury travel brands with global industry decision-makers. With its unmatched multilingual reach and editorial credibility, TTW continues to shape conversations that define the future of global travel.

Media Contact:

Tuhin Sarkar

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Travel and Tour World

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SOURCE Travel And Tour World