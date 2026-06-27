TTW Highlights Top 100 Luxury Hotels in the World for 2026

"Luxury hospitality has transcended mere opulence to embrace authenticity, innovation, impeccable craftsmanship, and profoundly personalised experiences. Today's discerning travellers seek far more than lavish accommodation—they aspire to immerse themselves in destinations where architectural splendour, culinary mastery, holistic wellness, sustainability, privacy, and intuitive service converge seamlessly.

As luxury hotels elevate global hospitality through cultural authenticity and responsible innovation, they simultaneously strengthen tourism economies, preserve heritage, create meaningful employment, and inspire transformative journeys. These extraordinary properties have become global icons, continually redefining excellence and shaping the future of luxury travel", says Anup Kumar Keshan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Travel And Tour World.

Top 100 Luxury Hotels in the World for 2026

Rank Hotel City Country 1 Amangiri Canyon Point, Utah United States 2 Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge Clayoquot Sound, British Columbia Canada 3 Copacabana Palace, A Belmond Hotel Rio de Janeiro Brazil 4 Le Bristol Paris Paris France 5 Hotel Bel-Air Los Angeles, California United States 6 Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club Surfside, Florida United States 7 One&Only Mandarina Riviera Nayarit Mexico 8 Rosewood Mayakoba Playa del Carmen Mexico 9 The Mark New York City United States 10 Fogo Island Inn Fogo Island, Newfoundland and Labrador Canada 11 Waldorf Astoria New York New York City United States 12 The Lowell New York City United States 13 One&Only Moonlight Basin Big Sky, Montana United States 14 Fairmont Banff Springs Banff, Alberta Canada 15 Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve San José del Cabo Mexico 16 Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort San José del Cabo Mexico 17 Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise Lake Louise, Alberta Canada 18 Four Seasons Resort Whistler Whistler, British Columbia Canada 19 Chablé Yucatán Chocholá, Yucatán Mexico 20 Wickaninnish Inn Tofino, British Columbia Canada 21 San Ysidro Ranch Santa Barbara, California United States 22 Rosewood São Paulo São Paulo Brazil 23 Hotel Fasano Rio de Janeiro Rio de Janeiro Brazil 24 Passalacqua Moltrasio, Lake Como Italy 25 Aman Venice Venice Italy 26 Cheval Blanc Paris Paris France 27 Ritz Paris Paris France 28 The Lodge at Primland Meadows of Dan, Virginia United States 29 Ponta dos Ganchos Exclusive Resort Governador Celso Ramos Brazil 30 Hotel Unique São Paulo São Paulo Brazil 31 Four Seasons Hotel Firenze Florence Italy 32 Bulgari Hotel Roma Rome Italy 33 The Beverly Hills Hotel Beverly Hills, California United States 34 Claridge's London United Kingdom 35 The Connaught London United Kingdom 36 Aman Tokyo Tokyo Japan 37 The Ritz-Carlton Kyoto Kyoto Japan 38 Bulgari Hotel Tokyo Tokyo Japan 39 Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Dubai United Arab Emirates 40 Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates 41 Bulgari Resort Dubai Dubai United Arab Emirates 42 Raffles Singapore Singapore Singapore 43 Capella Singapore Singapore Singapore 44 Aman Summer Palace Beijing Beijing China 45 The Peninsula Shanghai Shanghai China 46 Badrutt's Palace Hotel St. Moritz Switzerland 47 The Dolder Grand Zurich Switzerland 48 Amanzoe Porto Heli Greece 49 Airelles Château de Versailles – Le Grand Contrôle Versailles France 50 Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal Cabo San Lucas Mexico 51 Rosewood Hotel Georgia Vancouver Canada 52 Amanruya Bodrum Turkey 53 Cheval Blanc Randheli Noonu Atoll Maldives 54 Six Senses Zil Pasyon Félicité Island Seychelles 55 Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel Paris France 56 Amanoi Vinh Hy Bay, Ninh Thuận Vietnam 57 Singita Lebombo Lodge Kruger National Park South Africa 58 Mandarin Oriental Bangkok Bangkok Thailand 59 Capella Ubud Ubud, Bali Indonesia 60 Hotel Sacher Vienna Vienna Austria 61 Borgo Egnazia Savelletri di Fasano, Puglia Italy 62 The Peninsula Istanbul Istanbul Turkey 63 The St. Regis Cairo Cairo Egypt 64 Amangalla Galle Sri Lanka 65 The Chedi Andermatt Andermatt Switzerland 66 Schloss Fuschl Hof bei Salzburg Austria 67 One&Only Reethi Rah North Malé Atoll Maldives 68 The Datai Langkawi Langkawi Malaysia 69 Belmond Hotel Caruso Ravello Italy 70 The Ritz-Carlton Kyoto Kyoto Japan 71 The Leela Palace Udaipur Udaipur India 72 Waldorf Astoria Doha West Bay Doha Qatar 73 Huka Lodge Taupō New Zealand 74 Ellerman House Cape Town South Africa 75 Park Hyatt Sydney Sydney Australia 76 Royal Mansour Marrakech Marrakech Morocco 77 Capella Bangkok Bangkok Thailand 78 The Chedi Muscat Muscat Oman 79 The Peninsula Hong Kong Hong Kong China 80 Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam Amsterdam Netherlands 81 Hotel Borg Reykjavík Iceland 82 Singita Sasakwa Lodge Serengeti National Park Tanzania 83 Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo Peninsula Papagayo, Guanacaste Costa Rica 84 La Mamounia Marrakech Morocco 85 Château Saint-Martin & Spa Vence France 86 The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles Los Angeles, California United States 87 Aman Kyoto Kyoto Japan 88 One&Only Cape Town Cape Town South Africa 89 Raffles Europejski Warsaw Warsaw Poland 90 Hotel Imperial Vienna Vienna Austria 91 Amanjena Marrakech Morocco 92 Tierra Patagonia Hotel & Spa Torres del Paine National Park Chile 93 Belmond Sanctuary Lodge Machu Picchu Peru 94 The Peninsula Paris Paris France 95 Soneva Fushi Baa Atoll Maldives 96 The Newt in Somerset Bruton, Somerset United Kingdom 97 Fairmont Château Laurier Ottawa Canada 98 JW Marriott El Convento Cusco Cusco Peru 99 Six Senses Douro Valley Lamego, Douro Valley Portugal 100 The Oberoi Amarvilas Agra India

Detailed Overview of Top 100 Luxury Hotels in the World for 2026

1. Amangiri, United States

Widely regarded as one of the world's most exclusive luxury retreats, Amangiri offers an extraordinary escape amid the dramatic desert landscapes of southern Utah. Designed to blend seamlessly into its rugged surroundings, the resort combines minimalist architecture with expansive suites, private pools, personalised wellness programmes, and curated outdoor adventures. Guests enjoy remarkable privacy, exceptional service, and unforgettable experiences ranging from canyon explorations to spa rituals, making Amangiri a benchmark for ultra-luxury hospitality and experiential travel.

2. Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge, Canada

Accessible only by boat or seaplane, Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge offers an extraordinary blend of adventure and luxury on the remote west coast of Canada. Luxurious safari-style tents, gourmet cuisine, guided wilderness excursions, sustainable tourism initiatives, and immersive outdoor experiences allow guests to reconnect with nature without compromising comfort. The lodge's exceptional service and spectacular surroundings establish it as one of North America's most distinctive luxury escapes.

3. Copacabana Palace, A Belmond Hotel, Brazil

Overlooking the world-famous Copacabana Beach, Copacabana Palace has long represented the pinnacle of Brazilian luxury hospitality. The iconic hotel blends timeless elegance with contemporary sophistication through beautifully appointed rooms, award-winning dining, exceptional wellness facilities, and impeccable Belmond service. Rich in history and synonymous with glamour, it continues welcoming celebrities, dignitaries, and international travellers seeking an unforgettable stay in one of South America's most celebrated luxury landmarks.

4. Le Bristol Paris, France

Le Bristol Paris has earned global acclaim through its enduring commitment to refined French hospitality and exceptional luxury. Beautifully designed rooms, celebrated culinary experiences, premium wellness facilities, elegant interiors, and attentive personalised service create a sophisticated atmosphere that appeals to discerning travellers. Combining heritage, comfort, and consistently outstanding guest experiences, the hotel remains one of Paris's most respected luxury addresses.

5. Hotel Bel-Air, United States

Hidden within beautifully landscaped gardens, Hotel Bel-Air offers a peaceful sanctuary just minutes from the excitement of Los Angeles. Spacious rooms, elegant suites, private villas, a celebrated wellness spa, refined dining, and discreet service create an atmosphere of effortless luxury. Its secluded setting, timeless sophistication, and personalised hospitality make the property a favourite among travellers seeking privacy while enjoying one of California's most prestigious luxury hotel experiences.

6. Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, United States

Combining timeless elegance with contemporary sophistication, Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club has become one of America's most prestigious beachfront destinations. Historic architecture, beautifully appointed rooms, world-class wellness facilities, exceptional dining experiences, and impeccable Four Seasons hospitality create a refined atmosphere that appeals to discerning international travellers. The property balances heritage with innovation, delivering luxurious comfort while preserving the glamour that has defined this iconic oceanfront retreat for generations.

7. One&Only Mandarina, Mexico

Set between lush rainforest and the Pacific Ocean, One&Only Mandarina redefines modern coastal luxury through innovative architecture and immersive natural experiences. Treehouse accommodations, cliffside villas, private pools, holistic wellness programmes, outdoor adventures, and exceptional dining celebrate Mexico's stunning biodiversity. The seamless integration of luxury, sustainability, and personalised service creates an unforgettable destination where guests experience both tranquillity and adventure in equal measure.

8. Rosewood Mayakoba, Mexico

Rosewood Mayakoba delivers sophisticated beachfront luxury within an extraordinary ecosystem of lagoons, mangroves, and white-sand beaches. Elegant suites, private plunge pools, attentive butler service, award-winning wellness facilities, gourmet dining, and exceptional hospitality combine to create a refined resort experience. The property's harmonious relationship with nature, combined with consistently outstanding service, positions it among Mexico's finest luxury destinations for international travellers seeking relaxation and exclusivity.

9. The Mark, United States

Located in New York City's prestigious Upper East Side, The Mark represents contemporary urban luxury at its finest. Spacious suites, acclaimed fine dining, sophisticated interiors, personalised concierge services, and exceptional attention to detail attract discerning guests from around the world. Combining refined elegance with modern comfort, the hotel offers effortless access to Manhattan's cultural attractions while maintaining an exclusive residential atmosphere that distinguishes it among the city's premier luxury hotels.

10. Fogo Island Inn, Canada

Standing dramatically above the North Atlantic coastline, Fogo Island Inn showcases innovative architecture while celebrating local heritage and sustainability. Every stay combines handcrafted interiors, authentic cultural experiences, outstanding regional cuisine, and spectacular coastal scenery. Guests enjoy meaningful connections with local communities alongside luxurious accommodation and personalised service. Its commitment to preserving culture and supporting sustainable tourism makes the inn one of Canada's most remarkable hospitality experiences.

11. Waldorf Astoria New York, United States

Following its celebrated restoration, Waldorf Astoria New York continues its legacy as one of the world's most prestigious luxury hotels. Elegant Art Deco architecture, expansive suites, premium wellness facilities, refined dining, and exceptional service preserve its historic reputation while introducing contemporary sophistication. Combining timeless grandeur with modern luxury, the hotel remains a defining symbol of New York hospitality and an enduring destination for discerning international travellers.

12. The Lowell, United States

The Lowell delivers an intimate residential-style luxury experience in one of Manhattan's most exclusive neighbourhoods. Beautifully designed rooms featuring fireplaces, private terraces, bespoke furnishings, and personalised hospitality create an atmosphere more reminiscent of an elegant private residence than a traditional hotel. Exceptional dining, refined interiors, and discreet service have established The Lowell as one of New York City's most sophisticated boutique luxury properties.

13. One&Only Moonlight Basin, United States

Surrounded by spectacular mountain scenery near Yellowstone National Park, One&Only Moonlight Basin offers year-round luxury adventure. Elegant alpine-inspired accommodation, world-class wellness facilities, exceptional culinary experiences, skiing, hiking, and outdoor recreation combine with personalised hospitality to create memorable stays. The property's remarkable location allows guests to enjoy both exhilarating adventures and peaceful relaxation, making it one of America's leading experiential luxury resorts.

14. Fairmont Banff Springs, Canada

Often described as the Castle in the Rockies, Fairmont Banff Springs combines historic grandeur with breathtaking natural surroundings inside Banff National Park. Luxurious accommodation, championship golf, premium wellness facilities, outstanding restaurants, and legendary Canadian hospitality complement stunning alpine scenery. Its unique blend of heritage architecture and outdoor adventure has made the hotel one of Canada's most iconic and enduring luxury destinations for travellers worldwide.

15. Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Mexico

Located along the breathtaking coastline of the Sea of Cortez, Zadún offers an exceptional blend of privacy, personalised service, and sophisticated luxury. Spacious villas, dedicated butler service, holistic wellness experiences, championship golf, and beautifully designed outdoor spaces create an atmosphere of effortless elegance. Every detail is carefully curated to provide tranquillity, exclusivity, and authentic regional experiences that elevate the resort among Mexico's finest luxury retreats.

16. Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort, Mexico

Las Ventanas al Paraíso has earned international recognition for delivering personalised luxury through outstanding hospitality and remarkable attention to detail. Oceanfront suites, infinity pools, award-winning wellness facilities, exceptional dining, and legendary butler service create unforgettable guest experiences. Its combination of refined elegance, spectacular coastal scenery, and consistently exceptional service continues attracting discerning travellers seeking one of Mexico's most celebrated luxury resorts.

17. Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, Canada

Overlooking the crystal-clear waters of Lake Louise, this legendary mountain resort delivers one of the world's most spectacular alpine hospitality experiences. Elegant accommodation, award-winning restaurants, premium wellness facilities, outdoor adventures, and direct access to the Canadian Rockies create unforgettable year-round escapes. Blending historic elegance with breathtaking natural beauty, Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise remains an iconic destination for luxury travellers and nature enthusiasts alike.

18. Four Seasons Resort Whistler, Canada

Situated within one of North America's premier mountain destinations, Four Seasons Resort Whistler combines exceptional service with luxurious alpine comfort. Spacious suites, renowned wellness facilities, gourmet dining, outdoor recreation, and year-round adventure opportunities provide guests with memorable experiences in every season. The resort's consistent commitment to excellence, personalised hospitality, and spectacular surroundings secures its place among Canada's finest luxury mountain retreats.

19. Chablé Yucatán, Mexico

Chablé Yucatán transforms a beautifully restored historic estate into one of Mexico's most celebrated wellness destinations. Combining elegant accommodation with holistic spa treatments inspired by ancient Mayan traditions, the resort offers a deeply immersive luxury experience. Guests enjoy exceptional cuisine, tranquil natural surroundings, cultural authenticity, and personalised service that together create an atmosphere focused on relaxation, wellbeing, and meaningful connection with the Yucatán region.

20. Wickaninnish Inn, Canada

Perched dramatically above the Pacific coastline, Wickaninnish Inn offers an unforgettable luxury retreat where nature takes centre stage. Stunning ocean views, beautifully crafted interiors, exceptional coastal cuisine, rejuvenating wellness experiences, and personalised service combine to create an intimate atmosphere of comfort and tranquillity. Renowned for its storm-watching experiences and remarkable connection to the surrounding wilderness, the inn stands among Canada's most distinctive luxury hospitality destinations.

21. San Ysidro Ranch, United States

Nestled beneath the Santa Ynez Mountains, San Ysidro Ranch delivers an intimate luxury experience surrounded by lush gardens and tranquil natural beauty. Each private cottage features distinctive interiors, outdoor living spaces, and exceptional comfort, creating an atmosphere of complete seclusion. Renowned farm-to-table cuisine, attentive personalised service, romantic settings, and peaceful surroundings have earned the property a reputation as one of America's finest countryside retreats for celebrities, honeymooners, and luxury travellers alike.

22. Rosewood São Paulo, Brazil

Rosewood São Paulo seamlessly combines restored heritage architecture with contemporary luxury in the vibrant Cidade Matarazzo district. Elegant interiors, exceptional wellness experiences, curated art collections, refined gastronomy, and personalised service create a sophisticated urban retreat unlike any other in Brazil. The hotel's commitment to design, culture, and elevated hospitality has established it as one of Latin America's leading luxury city destinations.

23. Hotel Fasano Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Perfectly positioned along the iconic Ipanema beachfront, Hotel Fasano Rio de Janeiro offers an exceptional combination of modern design and coastal elegance. Stylish accommodation, panoramic rooftop views, acclaimed restaurants, luxurious wellness facilities, and attentive service create an atmosphere of effortless sophistication. Its vibrant location and distinctive architectural identity continue attracting discerning travellers seeking one of Brazil's finest urban beach luxury experiences.

24. Passalacqua, Italy

Nestled beside the tranquil shores of Lake Como, Passalacqua transforms a beautifully restored eighteenth-century villa into one of Europe's most intimate luxury retreats. Magnificent frescoed interiors, lush terraced gardens, personalised hospitality, refined Italian cuisine, and elegant accommodation provide guests with an atmosphere of timeless romance. Every detail celebrates Italian craftsmanship and heritage, making Passalacqua one of the continent's most exceptional boutique luxury hotels.

25. Aman Venice, Italy

Occupying a magnificent historic palace on Venice's Grand Canal, Aman Venice combines extraordinary heritage with contemporary luxury. Lavishly restored interiors, rare private gardens, elegant suites, world-renowned Aman hospitality, and an atmosphere of complete tranquillity distinguish the property from traditional city hotels. Its exclusive location and exceptional attention to detail deliver an unforgettable Venetian experience for guests seeking refined elegance and remarkable cultural surroundings.

26. Cheval Blanc Paris, France

Situated beside the River Seine, Cheval Blanc Paris redefines contemporary Parisian luxury through sophisticated design and exceptional service. Elegant suites, renowned wellness experiences, world-class gastronomy, and panoramic city views combine to create an extraordinary hospitality experience. Every aspect reflects meticulous craftsmanship and personalised attention, making the property one of France's premier urban luxury destinations for travellers seeking refinement, exclusivity, and authentic Parisian elegance.

27. Ritz Paris, France

A timeless symbol of Parisian elegance, Ritz Paris has welcomed royalty, artists, and influential figures for generations. Luxurious accommodation, legendary hospitality, celebrated restaurants, refined wellness facilities, and beautifully preserved historic interiors create an atmosphere of enduring sophistication. Located in the prestigious Place Vendôme, the hotel continues setting international standards for luxury while preserving the glamour and heritage that define its extraordinary reputation.

28. The Lodge at Primland, United States

Surrounded by the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains, The Lodge at Primland delivers an immersive luxury retreat inspired by nature and adventure. Elegant accommodation, exceptional dining, championship golf, outdoor recreation, and an observatory offering remarkable stargazing experiences provide guests with memorable escapes. Combining rustic sophistication with attentive service and breathtaking landscapes, the lodge has become one of America's most distinctive countryside luxury destinations.

29. Ponta dos Ganchos Exclusive Resort, Brazil

Situated on a secluded private peninsula, Ponta dos Ganchos Exclusive Resort offers adults-only luxury surrounded by Brazil's spectacular coastline. Elegant bungalows, private plunge pools, gourmet cuisine, personalised hospitality, and peaceful natural surroundings create an intimate atmosphere designed for relaxation and romance. Its exceptional privacy and tranquil setting continue making it one of South America's premier luxury resorts for couples and discerning travellers.

30. Hotel Unique São Paulo, Brazil

Hotel Unique stands out as one of Brazil's most recognisable architectural landmarks, combining bold contemporary design with sophisticated urban luxury. Stylish accommodation, panoramic rooftop spaces, innovative gastronomy, premium wellness facilities, and exceptional service create a memorable city experience. Its distinctive identity, vibrant atmosphere, and commitment to design excellence have established the property among São Paulo's most iconic luxury hotels.

31. Four Seasons Hotel Firenze, Italy

Housed within a magnificent Renaissance palace, Four Seasons Hotel Firenze offers guests an extraordinary blend of history and contemporary luxury. Lavish suites, museum-quality interiors, expansive private gardens, exceptional dining, and impeccable Four Seasons service create an atmosphere of timeless elegance. Every stay celebrates Florence's artistic heritage while delivering world-class comfort and personalised hospitality in one of Italy's most prestigious luxury hotels.

32. Bulgari Hotel Roma, Italy

Bulgari Hotel Roma brings together Italian craftsmanship, refined contemporary design, and world-class hospitality in the heart of the Eternal City. Elegant marble interiors, luxurious wellness facilities, rooftop dining, beautifully appointed suites, and personalised service reflect the renowned Bulgari lifestyle. The property effortlessly combines Roman heritage with modern sophistication, making it one of Europe's most desirable luxury urban retreats.

33. The Beverly Hills Hotel, United States

Known worldwide as the legendary Pink Palace, The Beverly Hills Hotel has symbolised Hollywood glamour for more than a century. Elegant guest rooms, famous private bungalows, iconic restaurants, lush tropical gardens, and exceptional concierge services continue attracting celebrities, business leaders, and luxury travellers. Combining timeless style with impeccable hospitality, the hotel remains one of the world's most recognisable luxury destinations, delivering unforgettable experiences in the heart of Beverly Hills.

34. Claridge's, United Kingdom

Located in London's prestigious Mayfair district, Claridge's has represented British luxury hospitality for generations. Elegant Art Deco interiors, beautifully appointed rooms, celebrated afternoon tea, exceptional dining, premium wellness experiences, and flawless service combine to create timeless sophistication. Its rich heritage, international reputation, and enduring commitment to excellence continue attracting royalty, celebrities, and discerning travellers from around the world.

35. The Connaught, United Kingdom

The Connaught combines understated elegance with world-class luxury in one of London's most exclusive neighbourhoods. Renowned for exceptional personalised service, refined accommodation, acclaimed restaurants, tranquil wellness experiences, and its legendary hospitality, the hotel delivers an intimate atmosphere rarely found in larger luxury properties. Every detail reflects timeless sophistication, making The Connaught one of Britain's finest boutique luxury destinations.

36. Aman Tokyo, Japan

Rising above the bustling Japanese capital, Aman Tokyo creates an extraordinary sanctuary of peace through minimalist architecture and refined design. Spacious suites, panoramic skyline views, holistic wellness facilities, exceptional dining, and attentive Aman hospitality combine to offer complete tranquillity within one of the world's busiest cities. The hotel's seamless integration of traditional Japanese aesthetics with contemporary luxury has earned worldwide recognition.

37. The Ritz-Carlton Kyoto, Japan

Positioned beside the peaceful Kamogawa River, The Ritz-Carlton Kyoto blends Japanese tradition with modern luxury. Elegant accommodation, exceptional dining, cultural experiences, premium wellness facilities, and meticulous personalised service create an atmosphere of refined tranquillity. The property's dedication to craftsmanship, heritage, and authentic local experiences offers guests an unforgettable introduction to Kyoto's timeless beauty and sophisticated hospitality.

38. Bulgari Hotel Tokyo, Japan

Bulgari Hotel Tokyo introduces Italian elegance to Japan's capital through sophisticated contemporary design and exceptional hospitality. Luxurious suites, panoramic skyline views, premium wellness facilities, fine dining, and personalised service deliver an elevated urban experience. Blending Bulgari's unmistakable style with Japanese precision and craftsmanship, the property has quickly established itself among Asia's most prestigious luxury city hotels.

39. Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, United Arab Emirates

Recognised globally for its iconic sail-shaped silhouette, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah remains one of the world's most famous symbols of luxury hospitality. Lavish duplex suites, private beach access, exceptional restaurants, personalised butler service, and remarkable architectural design create an unforgettable guest experience. Its unmatched reputation for extravagance and impeccable service continues attracting luxury travellers from every corner of the globe.

40. Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, United Arab Emirates

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental showcases Arabian grandeur through magnificent architecture, beautifully landscaped grounds, luxurious accommodation, and exceptional personalised hospitality. Private beaches, acclaimed restaurants, premium wellness facilities, and lavish public spaces create a resort experience defined by elegance and scale. Combining cultural heritage with world-class luxury service, the property stands among the Middle East's most prestigious hospitality destinations.

41. Bulgari Resort Dubai , United Arab Emirates

Set on the exclusive Jumeirah Bay Island, Bulgari Resort Dubai delivers a refined blend of Mediterranean elegance and Arabian luxury. Spacious villas, private residences, a world-class wellness centre, stylish marina, fine dining, and personalised hospitality create an atmosphere of effortless sophistication. Designed for travellers seeking privacy and exclusivity, the resort combines exceptional architecture with impeccable service, making it one of Dubai's most prestigious luxury destinations.

42. Raffles Singapore, Singapore

An enduring symbol of Asian luxury, Raffles Singapore seamlessly blends colonial heritage with modern elegance. Spacious all-suite accommodation, legendary butler service, refined gastronomy, elegant courtyards, and beautifully restored architecture create an unforgettable guest experience. Every corner reflects the property's rich history while delivering contemporary comfort, making Raffles Singapore one of the world's most iconic grand hotels and a benchmark for timeless hospitality.

43. Capella Singapore, Singapore

Nestled within lush tropical rainforest on Sentosa Island, Capella Singapore offers a peaceful retreat away from the city's fast pace. Elegant villas, luxurious suites, award-winning wellness facilities, exceptional dining, and personalised service provide guests with remarkable comfort and privacy. The seamless integration of heritage architecture, contemporary design, and tranquil surroundings has established the resort as Singapore's premier luxury escape.

44. Aman Summer Palace Beijing, China

Adjacent to one of China's most treasured imperial landmarks, Aman Summer Palace offers guests an extraordinary cultural experience in an atmosphere of refined luxury. Elegant courtyard-style accommodation, exceptional wellness facilities, traditional Chinese architecture, personalised hospitality, and immersive cultural programmes create an unforgettable stay. The hotel's remarkable setting and commitment to authentic heritage distinguish it as one of Asia's most unique luxury destinations.

45. The Peninsula Shanghai, China

Situated on Shanghai's historic Bund, The Peninsula Shanghai combines timeless Art Deco elegance with contemporary luxury. Beautifully appointed rooms, exceptional dining, advanced in-room technology, attentive service, and spectacular riverfront views provide an outstanding urban hospitality experience. Blending historic character with modern sophistication, the hotel continues attracting discerning international travellers seeking one of China's finest luxury city stays.

46. Badrutt's Palace Hotel, Switzerland

Overlooking the breathtaking alpine scenery of St. Moritz, Badrutt's Palace Hotel has represented European luxury for generations. Magnificent accommodation, exceptional dining, premium wellness experiences, personalised service, and rich heritage create an atmosphere of timeless sophistication. Its spectacular mountain setting and enduring reputation continue making it one of Switzerland's most celebrated grand hotels and an icon of alpine hospitality.

47. The Dolder Grand, Switzerland

The Dolder Grand rises above Zurich, combining historic architecture with contemporary design to deliver one of Switzerland's most prestigious luxury experiences. Elegant accommodation, internationally acclaimed wellness facilities, exceptional restaurants, extensive art collections, and panoramic city views provide guests with remarkable comfort and sophistication. Its harmonious blend of heritage, innovation, and personalised hospitality secures its place among Europe's leading luxury hotels.

48. Amanzoe, Greece

Perched on a hill overlooking the Aegean Sea, Amanzoe offers a sanctuary inspired by classical Greek architecture and timeless elegance. Spacious pavilions, private pools, exceptional wellness experiences, personalised service, and breathtaking coastal scenery create an atmosphere of complete tranquillity. Every aspect of the resort celebrates privacy, understated luxury, and meaningful connections with the natural beauty and cultural heritage of Greece.

49. Airelles Château de Versailles – Le Grand Contrôle, France

Located within the historic grounds of the Palace of Versailles, Airelles Château de Versailles – Le Grand Contrôle offers an unmatched journey into French royal history. Lavishly restored interiors, bespoke butler service, exceptional dining, immersive cultural experiences, and extraordinary attention to detail transport guests to another era. The hotel's exclusivity and remarkable setting create one of the world's most distinctive luxury hospitality experiences.

50. Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, Mexico

Hidden between dramatic cliffs and the Pacific Ocean, Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal delivers exceptional coastal luxury in one of Mexico's most spectacular settings. Spacious suites, private plunge pools, premium wellness experiences, refined dining, and attentive service combine to create unforgettable stays. Its breathtaking location, exceptional hospitality, and peaceful atmosphere make it a fitting conclusion to the world's top fifty luxury hotels.

51. Rosewood Hotel Georgia, Canada

Rosewood Hotel Georgia combines historic charm with contemporary sophistication in the heart of Vancouver. Beautifully restored heritage architecture, luxurious accommodation, exceptional dining, premium wellness facilities, and personalised service create an elegant urban retreat. The hotel seamlessly blends timeless character with modern comforts, earning recognition as one of Canada's most distinguished luxury city hotels for business and leisure travellers alike.

52. Amanruya, Turkey

Situated along Turkey's picturesque Aegean coastline, Amanruya offers an intimate retreat surrounded by olive groves and crystal-clear waters. Private villas, tranquil gardens, personalised wellness experiences, refined dining, and attentive Aman hospitality provide guests with exceptional privacy and comfort. Inspired by traditional Turkish architecture, the resort delivers a harmonious blend of understated elegance, cultural authenticity, and natural beauty.

53. Cheval Blanc Randheli, Maldives

Cheval Blanc Randheli exemplifies barefoot luxury across one of the Maldives' most pristine private islands. Expansive overwater and beachfront villas, dedicated butler service, exceptional culinary experiences, holistic wellness facilities, and personalised activities create unforgettable island escapes. Combining refined French elegance with spectacular tropical surroundings, the resort consistently ranks among the world's most exclusive destinations for luxury travellers seeking complete relaxation.

54. Six Senses Zil Pasyon, Seychelles

Occupying a secluded private island in the Seychelles, Six Senses Zil Pasyon offers extraordinary luxury surrounded by dramatic granite cliffs and turquoise waters. Spacious villas, world-class wellness programmes, sustainable hospitality, exceptional dining, and immersive marine experiences create a tranquil island sanctuary. The resort's commitment to environmental stewardship and personalised service provides guests with an unforgettable tropical escape unlike any other.

55. Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel, France

Standing proudly on Place de la Concorde, Hôtel de Crillon represents centuries of Parisian elegance and refined hospitality. Lavish accommodation, exceptional gastronomy, beautifully restored historic interiors, luxurious wellness facilities, and attentive service combine to create a timeless luxury experience. Its remarkable heritage, architectural beauty, and contemporary comfort continue placing the hotel among France's most prestigious hospitality landmarks.

56. Amanoi, Vietnam

Nestled beside the pristine coastline of Ninh Van Bay, Amanoi offers an extraordinary blend of luxury, wellness, and untouched natural beauty. Elegant pavilions, private villas, holistic spa experiences, personalised service, and spectacular ocean views create a peaceful sanctuary for relaxation. The resort's commitment to wellness, privacy, and environmental harmony has earned it recognition as one of Southeast Asia's premier luxury retreats.

57. Singita Lebombo Lodge, South Africa

Overlooking the vast wilderness of South Africa's renowned safari landscapes, Singita Lebombo Lodge combines conservation with exceptional luxury. Stylish accommodation, unforgettable wildlife encounters, gourmet dining, personalised service, and immersive nature experiences create an extraordinary safari adventure. The lodge's dedication to sustainability and wildlife preservation ensures guests enjoy meaningful travel experiences while supporting one of Africa's most important conservation initiatives.

58. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, Thailand

Gracefully positioned along the Chao Phraya River, Mandarin Oriental Bangkok has earned worldwide acclaim through generations of exceptional hospitality. Elegant accommodation, outstanding culinary experiences, luxurious wellness facilities, attentive personalised service, and timeless Thai elegance create an unforgettable guest experience. The hotel's rich heritage and unwavering commitment to excellence continue making it one of Asia's most respected luxury hospitality icons.

59. Capella Ubud, Indonesia

Hidden within the lush forests of Bali, Capella Ubud reimagines luxury through immersive nature and adventurous design. Sophisticated tented accommodation, personalised wellness experiences, exceptional dining, cultural activities, and attentive service provide guests with remarkable comfort amid breathtaking surroundings. Every aspect of the resort celebrates Indonesian heritage while offering an intimate retreat where tranquillity, sustainability, and authentic local experiences come together beautifully.

60. Hotel Sacher Vienna, Austria

Hotel Sacher Vienna remains one of Europe's most celebrated grand hotels, combining imperial elegance with legendary Austrian hospitality. Luxurious accommodation, refined interiors, exceptional dining, personalised service, and its world-famous culinary heritage create a truly memorable experience. Perfectly positioned in the heart of Vienna, the hotel continues welcoming distinguished guests while preserving the timeless sophistication that has defined its reputation for generations.

61. Borgo Egnazia, Italy

Inspired by the timeless beauty of traditional Apulian villages, Borgo Egnazia offers an immersive luxury experience that celebrates southern Italy's culture, architecture, and hospitality. Elegant villas, exceptional wellness programmes, award-winning cuisine, and personalised guest experiences create a welcoming atmosphere where authenticity meets sophistication. Surrounded by olive groves and the Adriatic coastline, the resort delivers an unforgettable escape that perfectly blends local traditions with world-class luxury hospitality.

62. The Peninsula Istanbul, Turkey

Occupying a prime waterfront location along the Bosphorus, The Peninsula Istanbul combines Ottoman heritage with contemporary elegance. Luxurious rooms, refined gastronomy, premium wellness facilities, panoramic waterfront views, and meticulous service provide guests with an exceptional urban retreat. Its harmonious integration of historic architecture and modern design has quickly established the property among Turkey's leading luxury hospitality destinations.

63. The St. Regis Cairo, Egypt

Overlooking the majestic Nile River, The St. Regis Cairo delivers sophisticated luxury inspired by Egypt's rich cultural heritage. Beautifully designed accommodation, exceptional dining, premium wellness experiences, attentive butler service, and elegant interiors create a refined atmosphere for international travellers. The property's commanding riverside location and unwavering commitment to personalised hospitality make it one of Cairo's most prestigious luxury hotels.

64. Amangalla, Sri Lanka

Located within the historic walls of Galle Fort, Amangalla preserves centuries of colonial heritage while offering modern luxury and exceptional hospitality. Elegant rooms, tranquil gardens, holistic wellness treatments, fine dining, and attentive personalised service create an intimate atmosphere rich in cultural authenticity. Guests enjoy immersive experiences that celebrate Sri Lanka's history, architecture, and traditions while relaxing in one of the country's most iconic luxury properties.

65. The Chedi Andermatt, Switzerland

Nestled in the heart of the Swiss Alps, The Chedi Andermatt combines Alpine charm with sophisticated Asian-inspired luxury. Spacious accommodation, exceptional wellness facilities, gourmet restaurants, personalised service, and year-round mountain adventures create an unforgettable destination for travellers seeking relaxation and outdoor experiences. Its seamless blend of contemporary design and breathtaking natural surroundings places it among Switzerland's finest luxury mountain resorts.

66. Schloss Fuschl, Austria

Overlooking a pristine alpine lake, Schloss Fuschl transforms a historic castle into an extraordinary luxury retreat. Elegant accommodation, refined Austrian hospitality, exceptional dining, wellness experiences, and spectacular natural scenery create a peaceful atmosphere of timeless sophistication. The property's rich heritage and stunning lakeside setting provide guests with an authentic escape that celebrates Austria's enduring tradition of luxury hospitality.

67. One&Only Reethi Rah, Maldives

Set across one of the Maldives' most beautiful private islands, One&Only Reethi Rah delivers exceptional barefoot luxury in an idyllic tropical setting. Expansive beachfront and overwater villas, personalised service, world-class wellness, fine dining, and crystal-clear lagoons create unforgettable island experiences. Its commitment to privacy, exclusivity, and impeccable hospitality continues making the resort one of the world's most sought-after luxury beach destinations.

68. The Datai Langkawi, Malaysia

Surrounded by ancient rainforest and overlooking the Andaman Sea, The Datai Langkawi offers an extraordinary fusion of nature and luxury. Beautifully designed villas, exceptional wellness programmes, sustainable tourism initiatives, gourmet cuisine, and immersive wildlife experiences allow guests to reconnect with nature while enjoying world-class comfort. The resort's remarkable environmental setting and personalised hospitality distinguish it among Southeast Asia's premier luxury retreats.

69. Belmond Hotel Caruso, Italy

Perched high above the Amalfi Coast, Belmond Hotel Caruso occupies a beautifully restored historic palace offering panoramic Mediterranean views. Elegant accommodation, spectacular gardens, exceptional dining, luxurious wellness experiences, and attentive service combine to create timeless Italian sophistication. Its legendary infinity pool and breathtaking coastal scenery continue attracting travellers seeking one of Europe's most romantic and luxurious destinations.

70. The Ritz-Carlton Kyoto, Japan

Returning to the rankings, The Ritz-Carlton Kyoto continues to exemplify Japanese refinement through exceptional hospitality and elegant design. Overlooking the tranquil Kamogawa River, the hotel offers luxurious accommodation, outstanding cuisine, immersive cultural experiences, premium wellness facilities, and personalised service. Every stay reflects the city's artistic traditions while delivering contemporary comfort, ensuring a memorable luxury experience in one of Japan's most historic destinations.

71. The Leela Palace Udaipur, India

Overlooking the shimmering waters of Lake Pichola, The Leela Palace Udaipur captures the grandeur of Rajasthan's royal heritage. Lavish interiors, personalised hospitality, exceptional dining, luxurious wellness facilities, and panoramic views combine to create a palace experience unlike any other. Traditional Indian craftsmanship and contemporary comfort blend seamlessly, making the property one of India's most prestigious and internationally acclaimed luxury hotels.

72. Waldorf Astoria Doha West Bay, Qatar

Located in Doha's prestigious West Bay district, Waldorf Astoria Doha West Bay offers contemporary luxury in one of the Middle East's fastest-growing destinations. Spacious accommodation, premium dining, elegant wellness facilities, personalised service, and sophisticated interiors provide guests with exceptional comfort. The hotel reflects Qatar's modern hospitality ambitions while maintaining the renowned Waldorf Astoria commitment to refined luxury and guest satisfaction.

73. Huka Lodge, New Zealand

Hidden beside the Waikato River, Huka Lodge offers one of New Zealand's most exclusive luxury wilderness retreats. Beautifully appointed suites, gourmet cuisine, personalised hospitality, peaceful gardens, and extraordinary outdoor experiences provide guests with complete relaxation amid stunning natural surroundings. The lodge's intimate atmosphere and long-standing reputation for excellence continue attracting discerning travellers seeking authentic luxury in the heart of nature.

74. Ellerman House, South Africa

Perched above the Atlantic coastline in Cape Town, Ellerman House combines boutique elegance with exceptional personalised service. Luxurious suites, impressive art collections, gourmet cuisine, premium wellness facilities, and spectacular ocean views create an intimate atmosphere of refined sophistication. The property's exclusive setting and commitment to delivering highly personalised experiences make it one of South Africa's most celebrated luxury boutique hotels.

75. Park Hyatt Sydney, Australia

Perfectly positioned beside Sydney Harbour, Park Hyatt Sydney offers unrivalled views of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge. Elegant accommodation, exceptional dining, premium wellness experiences, personalised service, and contemporary Australian design create an unforgettable luxury city escape. Its iconic waterfront location and world-class hospitality continue making the hotel one of Australia's most prestigious and internationally recognised luxury destinations.

76. Royal Mansour Marrakech, Morocco

Commissioned to showcase the finest Moroccan craftsmanship, Royal Mansour Marrakech offers guests an extraordinary palace experience unlike any other. Lavish private riads, beautifully landscaped gardens, exceptional dining, luxurious wellness facilities, and impeccable personalised service celebrate Morocco's rich artistic heritage. Every architectural detail reflects traditional craftsmanship, creating one of the world's most distinctive luxury hospitality experiences.

77. Capella Bangkok, Thailand

Located along the Chao Phraya River, Capella Bangkok combines contemporary elegance with Thailand's renowned hospitality. Luxurious suites, personalised wellness experiences, outstanding dining, attentive service, and tranquil river views create a sophisticated urban retreat. The hotel's seamless balance of modern luxury and authentic local culture has established it among Southeast Asia's leading destinations for refined city hospitality.

78. The Chedi Muscat, Oman

Set between the Gulf of Oman and dramatic mountain landscapes, The Chedi Muscat offers understated elegance in a peaceful beachfront setting. Stylish accommodation, expansive gardens, exceptional wellness facilities, gourmet dining, and attentive hospitality create an atmosphere of complete tranquillity. The resort's contemporary architecture and commitment to personalised service have made it one of the Middle East's most respected luxury destinations.

79. The Peninsula Hong Kong, China

Often referred to as the Grand Dame of the Far East, The Peninsula Hong Kong has defined Asian luxury for generations. Elegant accommodation, legendary service, fine dining, heritage architecture, and spectacular harbour views combine to deliver an extraordinary hospitality experience. Its remarkable history and unwavering dedication to excellence continue making the hotel one of the world's most recognised symbols of timeless luxury.

80. Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam, Netherlands

Occupying a collection of beautifully restored canal-side mansions, Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam offers exceptional luxury in the heart of the Dutch capital. Elegant rooms, tranquil gardens, premium wellness facilities, fine dining, and attentive personalised service create an atmosphere of understated sophistication. Combining historic architecture with contemporary comfort, the hotel delivers one of Europe's most refined urban luxury experiences.

81. Hotel Borg, Iceland

Located in the heart of Reykjavík, Hotel Borg blends elegant Art Deco design with Icelandic hospitality and contemporary comfort. Beautifully appointed rooms, refined wellness facilities, exceptional dining, and personalised service create a sophisticated city retreat. Its historic character, prime location, and timeless architecture make it one of Iceland's most distinguished luxury hotels, offering travellers an ideal base for exploring both the capital and the country's spectacular natural wonders.

82. Singita Sasakwa Lodge, Tanzania

Perched high above the Serengeti plains, Singita Sasakwa Lodge offers one of Africa's most extraordinary safari experiences. Elegant private villas, exceptional wildlife encounters, gourmet dining, personalised service, and breathtaking panoramic views combine to create unforgettable luxury adventures. The lodge's strong commitment to conservation, sustainability, and authentic safari experiences ensures every stay contributes to protecting one of the world's most remarkable natural ecosystems.

83. Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica

Surrounded by lush rainforest and pristine Pacific beaches, Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo delivers an exceptional tropical luxury escape. Elegant accommodation, world-class wellness, adventure activities, championship golf, refined dining, and personalised hospitality provide memorable experiences for every guest. The harmonious balance between luxury, sustainability, and Costa Rica's remarkable biodiversity makes the resort one of Central America's premier luxury destinations.

84. La Mamounia, Morocco

An enduring icon of Moroccan luxury, La Mamounia captivates guests with magnificent architecture, lush gardens, exceptional hospitality, and timeless elegance. Lavish accommodation, award-winning restaurants, luxurious wellness facilities, and authentic cultural experiences create an atmosphere of refined sophistication. For decades, the hotel has welcomed royalty, celebrities, and discerning travellers seeking one of North Africa's most legendary luxury hospitality experiences.

85. Château Saint-Martin & Spa, France

Overlooking the French Riviera from its peaceful hilltop setting, Château Saint-Martin & Spa combines Provençal charm with world-class luxury. Elegant suites, exceptional gastronomy, premium wellness experiences, beautifully landscaped gardens, and personalised service provide guests with complete relaxation. Its remarkable location, refined atmosphere, and commitment to excellence continue making the property one of southern France's most prestigious luxury retreats.

86. The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles, United States

Situated in the vibrant heart of downtown Los Angeles, The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles offers sophisticated urban luxury with impeccable service. Spacious accommodation, premium dining, luxurious wellness facilities, elegant interiors, and personalised hospitality create a seamless guest experience. Its central location provides convenient access to the city's cultural attractions while maintaining the refined standards that define the globally recognised Ritz-Carlton brand.

87. Aman Kyoto, Japan

Hidden within a tranquil forest on the outskirts of Kyoto, Aman Kyoto offers an extraordinary sanctuary inspired by Japanese minimalism and natural beauty. Spacious suites, holistic wellness programmes, refined dining, personalised service, and peaceful gardens create an atmosphere of complete serenity. Blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary elegance, the resort delivers one of Japan's most exclusive and immersive luxury hospitality experiences.

88. One&Only Cape Town, South Africa

Positioned on Cape Town's famous waterfront, One&Only Cape Town combines spectacular Table Mountain views with world-class luxury. Elegant accommodation, award-winning restaurants, exceptional wellness facilities, personalised service, and vibrant surroundings create a memorable urban resort experience. Its outstanding location and commitment to excellence continue attracting international travellers seeking one of Africa's premier luxury city hotels.

89. Raffles Europejski Warsaw, Poland

Combining historic grandeur with contemporary sophistication, Raffles Europejski Warsaw stands as one of Central Europe's finest luxury hotels. Beautifully restored architecture, elegant accommodation, exceptional dining, curated art collections, premium wellness facilities, and personalised service provide guests with an unforgettable experience. The property's rich cultural heritage and refined hospitality make it a distinguished landmark within Poland's growing luxury travel landscape.

90. Hotel Imperial Vienna, Austria

Originally built as a royal residence, Hotel Imperial Vienna continues to embody imperial grandeur and timeless elegance. Lavish interiors, luxurious accommodation, exceptional dining, attentive personalised service, and remarkable historical significance create an atmosphere unlike any other. The hotel's enduring reputation for excellence has established it among Europe's most iconic grand hotels, attracting distinguished guests from around the world.

91. Amanjena, Morocco

Inspired by traditional Moroccan architecture, Amanjena offers peaceful luxury surrounded by palm-lined gardens and tranquil courtyards near Marrakech. Spacious pavilions, elegant villas, premium wellness experiences, personalised service, and exceptional dining create a relaxing atmosphere of understated sophistication. The resort's timeless design and commitment to privacy have made it one of Morocco's most celebrated luxury hospitality destinations.

92. Tierra Patagonia Hotel & Spa, Chile

Set against the breathtaking landscapes of Patagonia, Tierra Patagonia Hotel & Spa offers immersive luxury surrounded by extraordinary natural beauty. Contemporary architecture, panoramic mountain views, exceptional wellness facilities, gourmet cuisine, and guided outdoor adventures create unforgettable travel experiences. The hotel's sustainable philosophy and seamless connection with its spectacular surroundings make it one of South America's most distinctive luxury wilderness retreats.

93. Belmond Sanctuary Lodge, Peru

Located just steps from the entrance to Machu Picchu, Belmond Sanctuary Lodge offers an exclusive gateway to one of the world's greatest archaeological wonders. Comfortable luxury accommodation, refined dining, peaceful gardens, personalised hospitality, and unparalleled access to the ancient Incan citadel create a truly unforgettable cultural experience. Its extraordinary location makes it one of Peru's most unique and sought-after luxury hotels.

94. The Peninsula Paris, France

Combining Parisian elegance with contemporary luxury, The Peninsula Paris offers refined accommodation within a beautifully restored historic building. Exceptional dining, luxurious wellness facilities, elegant interiors, panoramic city views, and personalised service create a sophisticated hospitality experience. The hotel's commitment to excellence, timeless design, and prestigious location continue securing its place among France's finest luxury city hotels.

95. Soneva Fushi, Maldives

Soneva Fushi pioneered the concept of barefoot luxury by combining environmental sustainability with exceptional island hospitality. Spacious beachfront villas, personalised experiences, world-class wellness, outstanding dining, and pristine natural surroundings encourage guests to reconnect with nature in complete comfort. Its innovative approach to responsible luxury has established the resort as one of the Maldives' most influential and internationally recognised hospitality destinations.

96. The Newt in Somerset, United Kingdom

Set within a magnificent country estate, The Newt in Somerset offers a luxurious countryside retreat inspired by nature, sustainability, and British heritage. Elegant accommodation, beautifully maintained gardens, exceptional farm-to-table dining, wellness experiences, and personalised hospitality create an authentic rural escape. The property's unique blend of luxury, agriculture, and environmental stewardship makes it one of England's most distinctive luxury destinations.

97. Fairmont Château Laurier, Canada

Standing proudly in the heart of Ottawa, Fairmont Château Laurier combines historic architecture with elegant modern hospitality. Beautifully appointed rooms, refined dining, exceptional service, and a prestigious location overlooking Canada's capital create a memorable luxury experience. Its rich heritage and enduring reputation have made the landmark hotel one of the country's most recognisable and respected luxury hospitality icons.

98. JW Marriott El Convento Cusco, Peru

Housed within a beautifully restored historic convent, JW Marriott El Convento Cusco blends centuries of history with contemporary luxury. Elegant accommodation, wellness facilities, refined Peruvian cuisine, personalised service, and authentic cultural experiences provide guests with an exceptional introduction to Cusco. Its remarkable preservation of heritage architecture and commitment to luxury hospitality distinguish it among Peru's finest hotels.

99. Six Senses Douro Valley, Portugal

Located within Portugal's celebrated wine region, Six Senses Douro Valley offers an elegant retreat surrounded by rolling vineyards and breathtaking river scenery. Luxurious accommodation, exceptional wellness programmes, gourmet dining, wine experiences, and personalised hospitality create a peaceful escape focused on wellbeing and relaxation. The property's seamless integration of sustainability, luxury, and local culture has earned widespread international recognition.

100. The Oberoi Amarvilas, India

Concluding the world's top 100 luxury hotels, The Oberoi Amarvilas offers an extraordinary palace-inspired experience overlooking the iconic Taj Mahal. Elegant Mughal-inspired architecture, luxurious accommodation, exceptional dining, personalised service, premium wellness facilities, and breathtaking views create an unforgettable stay. Combining timeless Indian heritage with impeccable Oberoi hospitality, the hotel remains one of the country's most celebrated symbols of luxury travel and refined elegance.

"The global luxury hotel landscape is becoming increasingly experience-driven, where exclusivity is measured by authenticity rather than extravagance alone. The world's leading luxury hotels are redefining hospitality through personalised service, architectural distinction, wellness innovation, cultural immersion, and sustainable practices. From iconic urban landmarks to secluded island retreats and heritage palaces, these exceptional properties are shaping travel trends while strengthening destination appeal, supporting local economies, and setting new international benchmarks for luxury hospitality that will influence the industry's future for years to come" says TTW Editor-in-Chief.

Earlier, Travel And Tour World has published TTW Announces Top 50 Medical Tourism Destinations in the World for 2026, UK Ranks 21st in TTW's Top 50 Medical Tourism Destinations for 2026: Rising Costs and Global Competition Reshape Its Position , TTW Announces Top 50 Amusement Park Travel Destinations in the World for 2026, TTW Releases Top 15 Coolcation Destinations in the Americas and Caribbean for 2026, TTW Unveils Top 50 Coolcation Travel Destinations in the World for 2026, TTW Picks Top 30 Wellness Tourism Destinations in Americas and Caribbean for 2026, TTW Ranks the Top 50 Wellness Destinations in the World for 2026 TTW Announces Top 30 Eco-Tourism Destinations in the Americas and Caribbean for 2026, TTW Reveals 50 Best Eco Tourism Destinations in the World for 2026, TTW Unveils Top 50 Airlines in the World for 2026

Research Methodology

The Top 100 Luxury Hotels in the World for 2026 ranking was developed through a comprehensive multi-stage evaluation process designed to identify the world's most exceptional luxury hospitality experiences. Hundreds of renowned luxury hotels, resorts, safari lodges, palace hotels, island retreats, wellness resorts, and boutique properties across six continents were assessed using industry reports, hospitality awards, TTW expert reviews, brand reputation, guest experience indicators, and destination significance and the choice of 25 million readers.

Each property was evaluated against a consistent set of qualitative criteria, including architectural excellence, uniqueness of location, accommodation quality, service standards, privacy, wellness offerings, culinary excellence, sustainability initiatives, heritage value, experiential travel opportunities, innovation, and overall luxury positioning. International brand reputation, operational consistency, guest exclusivity, cultural authenticity, and long-term influence within the global luxury travel industry were also carefully considered.

Rather than relying solely on room rates or popularity, the methodology focused on the overall quality of the luxury experience delivered to guests. Geographic diversity was incorporated to ensure balanced global representation while maintaining strict standards for excellence. Every hotel included in the final ranking demonstrated exceptional performance across multiple evaluation criteria, resulting in a carefully curated list that reflects the highest standards of luxury hospitality for discerning travellers seeking world-class accommodation and unforgettable travel experiences in 2026.

About Travel And Tour World (TTW)

Travel and Tour World (TTW) is a premier global digital travel media platform reaching over 25 million readers worldwide across 104 regional platforms in European, Asian, African, Middle East and Indian languages. Since 2009, TTW has been a trusted source of travel and tourism industry news, intelligence, and trend analysis. Through insightful content, reliable information, and effective communication, TTW delivers valuable perspectives that support informed decision-making and inspire modern travellers worldwide. Built on years of industry expertise, the platform has evolved into a trusted source for comprehensive travel and tourism insights.

As an official media partner to more than 1,500 international travel and hospitality events, including WTM Events, ITB Asia, ITB China, IMEX America & Frankfurt, and ATM, TTW connects tourism boards, airlines, hotels, tour operators, MICE planners, and luxury travel brands with global industry decision-makers. With its unmatched multilingual reach and editorial credibility, TTW continues to shape conversations that define the future of global travel.

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