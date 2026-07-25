TTW Releases the Top 50 Beach Travel Destinations in the World for 2026

The 2026 ranking is led by Greece, followed by Australia, Mexico, the Philippines, Thailand, Spain, Türkiye, the United States, Italy and Portugal. Together, the featured destinations showcase an extraordinary range of coastal landscapes, from Mediterranean islands and Caribbean paradises to Pacific archipelagos, Indian Ocean retreats and dramatic Atlantic shorelines. Drawing on the evaluation of more than 500 beaches, the ranking celebrates countries delivering authentic, diverse and world-class seaside experiences.

"The world's greatest beach destinations are those that seamlessly unite breathtaking coastlines with vibrant cultures, thriving marine ecosystems, exceptional hospitality and responsible tourism. Today's travellers seek more than beautiful scenery—they seek meaningful experiences that create lasting memories while respecting nature and local communities.

These destinations also play a vital role in strengthening economies, supporting livelihoods and protecting fragile coastal environments. The countries recognised in TTW's Top 50 Beach Travel Destinations in the World for 2026 demonstrate how sustainable coastal tourism can successfully balance environmental stewardship with tourism growth, setting new global benchmarks for unforgettable beach travel," says Anup Kumar Keshan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Travel And Tour World.

Top 50 Beach Travel Destinations in the World

Rank Country Region 1 Greece Europe 2 Australia Oceania 3 Mexico North America 4 Spain Europe 5 Thailand Asia 6 United States North America 7 Türkiye Europe & Asia 8 Philippines Asia 9 Italy Europe 10 Portugal Europe 11 Maldives Asia 12 Seychelles Africa 13 Brazil South America 14 Indonesia Asia 15 Turks and Caicos Islands Caribbean 16 Bahamas Caribbean 17 Mauritius Africa 18 South Africa Africa 19 India Asia 20 Sri Lanka Asia 21 France Europe 22 Anguilla Caribbean 23 Antigua and Barbuda Caribbean 24 Colombia South America 25 Dominican Republic Caribbean 26 Madagascar Africa 27 Canada North America 28 United Arab Emirates Middle East 29 Costa Rica Central America 30 Aruba Caribbean 31 Cayman Islands Caribbean 32 British Virgin Islands Caribbean 33 Saint Lucia Caribbean 34 Argentina South America 35 Cyprus Europe 36 Malta Europe 37 Bermuda North Atlantic 38 Egypt Africa & Middle East 39 Cook Islands Oceania 40 Fiji Oceania 41 French Polynesia Oceania 42 Panama Central America 43 Cambodia Asia 44 China Asia 45 Vietnam Asia 46 Tunisia Africa 47 Jamaica Caribbean 48 Grenada Caribbean 49 Kenya Africa 50 Mozambique Africa

Detailed overview -

1. Greece —

Greece offers thousands of islands, turquoise waters and spectacular coastlines, making it one of the world's finest beach destinations.

Greece's Top 10 Beaches

Fteri Beach, Kefalonia – White cliffs, crystal waters Elafonissi Beach, Crete – Pink sand, lagoon Balos Lagoon, Crete – Turquoise waters, white sand Voutoumi Beach, Antipaxos – Emerald waters, snorkelling Porto Katsiki, Lefkada – Dramatic cliffs, Ionian Sea Porto Timoni, Corfu – Twin bays, panoramic views Sarakiniko Beach, Milos – Volcanic rocks, lunar landscape Voidokilia Beach, Messinia – Horseshoe bay, golden sand Rovinia Beach, Corfu – Hidden cove, clear waters Paleokastritsa Beach, Corfu – Sea caves, emerald waters

2. Australia —

Australia boasts world-famous beaches, vibrant coral reefs and legendary surf breaks, offering everything from the Whitsundays to Western Australia and Tasmania in one of the world's most diverse coastal destinations.

Australia's Top 10 Beaches

Wharton Beach, Western Australia – White sand, turquoise waters Turquoise Bay, Western Australia – Coral reefs, snorkelling Wineglass Bay, Tasmania – Granite peaks, crescent bay Manly Beach, Sydney – Surfing, golden sand Bate Bay Beaches, New South Wales – Surfing, coastal walks Whitehaven Beach, Queensland – Silica sand, Whitsundays The Pass, Byron Bay – Surfing, dolphins Bay of Fires, Tasmania – Orange boulders, secluded beaches Pinky Beach, Rottnest Island – Snorkelling, quokkas Hellfire Bay, Western Australia – Pristine sand, calm waters

3. Mexico —

Mexico offers spectacular Caribbean and Pacific coastlines, combining white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, vibrant marine life and world-renowned seaside resorts, making it one of the world's premier beach destinations.

Mexico's Top 10 Beaches

Isla Pasión, Cozumel – Caribbean waters, palm-fringed Playa Balandra, La Paz – Turquoise bay, mushroom rock Playa Xpu-Há, Riviera Maya – White sand, calm waters Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres – Shallow sea, sunsets Playa Carrizalillo, Puerto Escondido – Cliffside cove, swimming Playa Zicatela, Puerto Escondido – Surfing, powerful waves Playa Paraíso, Tulum – Caribbean coast, Maya ruins Playa del Amor, Marietas Islands – Hidden beach, rock formations San Pancho Beach, Nayarit – Golden sunsets, laid-back Playa La Ropa, Zihuatanejo – Calm waters, beachfront

4. Spain —

Spain offers Mediterranean and Atlantic coastlines with hidden coves, picturesque islands and spectacular beaches, making it one of Europe's most diverse and captivating coastal destinations.

Spain's Top 10 Beaches

Cala Macarella, Menorca – Turquoise cove, limestone cliffs Playa de Cofete, Fuerteventura – Wild coastline, rugged mountains La Concha, San Sebastián – Golden sand, city bay Praia de Rodas, Cíes Islands – White sand, Atlantic waters Cala Mesquida, Mallorca – Sand dunes, Mediterranean coast Playa de Muro, Mallorca – Long beach, shallow waters Ses Illetes, Formentera – Caribbean waters, powder sand Playa de Bolonia, Cádiz – Sand dunes, Roman ruins Papagayo Beach, Lanzarote – Sheltered coves, nature reserve Playa del Silencio, Asturias – Dramatic cliffs, peaceful beach

5. Thailand —

Thailand combines emerald seas, limestone cliffs and palm-fringed islands, offering world-famous beaches, vibrant marine life and unforgettable tropical escapes from Phuket and Krabi to Koh Lipe and Koh Lanta.

Thailand's Top 10 Beaches

Donald Duck Bay, Similan Islands – Granite boulders, snorkelling Banana Beach, Ko He – Coral reefs, white sand Maya Bay, Ko Phi Phi – Limestone cliffs, emerald waters Paradise Beach, Koh Kradan – Crystal waters, snorkelling Freedom Beach, Phuket – Secluded, turquoise waters Railay Beach, Krabi – Limestone cliffs, rock climbing Phra Nang Cave Beach, Krabi – Sea caves, soft sand Sunrise Beach, Koh Lipe – Coral reefs, sunrise views Kantiang Bay, Koh Lanta – Crescent bay, sunsets Lamai Beach, Koh Samui – Golden sand, beachfront dining

6. United States —

The United States offers tropical islands, rugged Pacific shores and iconic coastlines, delivering one of the world's most diverse beach experiences across Hawaii, Florida, California, Puerto Rico and Oregon.

United States' Top 10 Beaches

La Jolla Cove, California – Marine life, sandstone cliffs Siesta Beach, Florida – Quartz sand, Gulf Coast Flamenco Beach, Puerto Rico – White sand, Caribbean waters Trunk Bay, U.S. Virgin Islands – Snorkelling, crystal waters Kaʻanapali Beach, Hawaii – Golden sand, snorkelling Lanikai Beach, Hawaii – Turquoise waters, island views Poipu Beach, Hawaii – Marine wildlife, gentle waters Hapuna Beach, Hawaii – White sand, clear waters Clearwater Beach, Florida – Soft sand, sunsets Cannon Beach, Oregon – Haystack Rock, Pacific coast

7. Türkiye —

Türkiye combines Mediterranean and Aegean coastlines with turquoise waters, iconic beaches and ancient heritage, offering one of the Mediterranean's most diverse and scenic coastal experiences.

Türkiye's Top 10 Beaches

İçmeler Bay Beach – Calm waters, lush hills Kaputaş Beach – Turquoise waters, limestone cliffs Ölüdeniz Beach & Blue Lagoon – Blue lagoon, mountain views Patara Beach – Sand dunes, ancient ruins İztuzu Beach, Dalyan – Loggerhead turtles, protected coast Belek Beach – Luxury resorts, water sports Gündoğdu Beach, Side – Sandy beach, family-friendly Kadriye Beach – Calm waters, modern facilities Çıralı Beach – Ancient ruins, natural scenery Kabak Beach – Secluded bay, forested cliffs

8. Philippines —

The Philippines offers more than 7,000 islands with powdery beaches, emerald lagoons and world-class coral reefs, making it one of the world's finest tropical beach destinations.

Philippines' Top 10 Beaches

Entalula Beach, Palawan – Limestone cliffs, white sand Kalanggaman Island, Leyte – White sandbar, turquoise waters White Beach, Boracay – Powder sand, sunsets Nacpan Beach, Palawan – Palm-lined, peaceful Banol Beach, Coron – Limestone cliffs, crystal waters Malcapuya Island Beach, Palawan – White sand, snorkelling Saud Beach, Pagudpud – Coconut palms, clear waters Long Beach, San Vicente – Long coastline, uncrowded Alona Beach, Bohol – Diving, beachfront Daku Island Beach, Siargao – Palm-fringed, turquoise waters

9. Italy —

Italy combines spectacular Mediterranean beaches, dramatic cliffs and picturesque islands, offering a perfect blend of natural beauty, rich history, coastal culture and world-famous cuisine.

Italy's Top 10 Beaches

La Pelosa Beach, Sardinia – White sand, turquoise waters Cala dei Gabbiani, Sardinia – Limestone cliffs, secluded cove Baia del Silenzio, Liguria – Colourful bay, coastal charm Cala Goloritzé, Sardinia – Limestone pinnacle, turquoise cove Spiaggia dei Conigli, Lampedusa – Crystal waters, white sand Cala Mariolu, Sardinia – White pebbles, snorkelling Tropea Beach, Calabria – Golden sand, dramatic cliffs San Vito Lo Capo, Sicily – Mountain views, calm waters Cala Rossa, Favignana – Turquoise waters, rocky cove Marina Piccola, Capri – Faraglioni rocks, sheltered bay

10. Portugal —

Portugal combines dramatic Atlantic beaches, golden cliffs and charming seaside towns, offering world-class surfing, spectacular scenery and some of Europe's finest coastal experiences.

Portugal's Top 10 Beaches

Praia da Falésia, Algarve – Red cliffs, golden sand Praia de Monte Clérigo, Aljezur – Atlantic waves, surfing Porto Santo Beach, Madeira – Golden beach, calm waters Praia da Marinha, Algarve – Limestone cliffs, sea arches Praia de Benagil, Algarve – Sea cave, turquoise waters Praia do Camilo, Lagos – Rock formations, scenic cove Praia da Ursa, Sintra – Wild coastline, towering cliffs Praia de Odeceixe, Alentejo – River mouth, surfing Praia da Bordeira, Algarve – Sand dunes, Atlantic surf Praia do Guincho, Cascais – Powerful waves, coastal views

11. Maldives —

The Maldives combines white-sand islands, turquoise lagoons and world-class coral reefs, offering one of the world's most luxurious and unforgettable tropical beach experiences.

Maldives' Top 10 Beaches

Dhigurah Beach, South Ari Atoll – White sand, whale sharks Fulhadhoo Bikini Beach, Baa Atoll – Crystal lagoon, secluded Veligandu Island Beach, North Ari Atoll – Luxury island, coral reefs Cocoa Island Beach, South Malé Atoll – Sandbanks, marine life One&Only Reethi Rah Beach – Private beach, luxury villas Baros Beach, North Malé Atoll – Coral reefs, turquoise waters Meeru Island Beach – Sandy shores, calm lagoon Kanuhura Beach, Lhaviyani Atoll – White sand, snorkelling Ukulhas Bikini Beach – Marine conservation, clear waters Thoddoo Bikini Beach – Tropical lagoon, greenery

12. Seychelles —

The Seychelles combines granite-fringed beaches, crystal-clear waters and lush tropical islands, offering one of the world's most breathtaking and tranquil beach destinations.

Seychelles' Top 10 Beaches

Anse Source d'Argent, La Digue – Granite boulders, turquoise lagoon Anse Lazio, Praslin – Crescent beach, crystal waters Anse Georgette, Praslin – Secluded, soft sand Petite Anse, Mahé – Luxury beach, forested hills Beau Vallon, Mahé – Water sports, sunsets Anse Intendance, Mahé – Powerful waves, dramatic scenery Anse Cocos, La Digue – Natural pools, hidden beach Grand Anse, La Digue – Wide beach, coastal scenery Anse Marron, La Digue – Granite pools, untouched nature Anse Volbert, Praslin – Calm waters, luxury resorts

13. Brazil —

Brazil combines golden Atlantic beaches, tropical islands and vibrant coastal culture, offering spectacular scenery, world-famous surf and unforgettable seaside experiences.

Brazil's Top 10 Beaches

Baía do Sancho, Fernando de Noronha – Emerald waters, cliffs Pontal do Atalaia, Arraial do Cabo – White sand, turquoise waters Ipanema Beach, Rio de Janeiro – Surfing, sunsets Lopes Mendes, Ilha Grande – Rainforest, white sand Praia do Espelho, Bahia – Natural pools, cliffs Jericoacoara Beach, Ceará – Sand dunes, sunsets Praia dos Carneiros, Pernambuco – Coconut palms, tropical waters Praia do Forno, Arraial do Cabo – Snorkelling, clear waters Praia de Antunes, Alagoas – White sand, shallow waters Praia do Madeiro, Rio Grande do Norte – Dolphins, lush cliffs

14. Indonesia —

Indonesia combines tropical islands, coral reefs and turquoise waters, offering world-class beaches, exceptional diving and diverse coastal experiences across its vast archipelago.

Indonesia's Top 10 Beaches

Pink Beach, Komodo Island – Pink sand, coral reefs Kelingking Beach, Nusa Penida – Cliffs, turquoise waters Nusa Dua Beach, Bali – Luxury resorts, calm sea Padang Padang Beach, Bali – Surfing, limestone cliffs Nyang Nyang Beach, Bali – Secluded, rugged cliffs Tanjung Aan Beach, Lombok – Soft sand, turquoise bay Ora Beach, Maluku – Rainforest, coral reefs Derawan Island Beach – Marine life, diving Ngurtafur Beach, Kei Islands – White sandbar, shallow waters Nihiwatu Beach, Sumba – Luxury retreat, surfing

15. Turks and Caicos Islands —

Turks and Caicos boasts powder-soft white sand, crystal-clear waters and vibrant coral reefs, delivering one of the Caribbean's finest beach experiences.

Turks and Caicos' Top 10 Beaches

Grace Bay Beach, Providenciales – White sand, turquoise waters Leeward Beach – Quiet beach, soft sand Long Bay Beach – Kiteboarding, shallow waters Taylor Bay – Family-friendly, calm sea Sapodilla Bay – Sheltered cove, warm waters Governor's Beach, Grand Turk – Caribbean waters, peaceful Pillory Beach, Grand Turk – Coral reefs, snorkelling Malcolm's Road Beach – Rugged coast, reefs Mudjin Harbour, Middle Caicos – Limestone cliffs, coastal views Bambarra Beach, Middle Caicos – White sand, shallow bay

16. Bahamas —

The Bahamas offers pink-sand beaches, crystal-clear lagoons and hundreds of tropical islands, delivering one of the Caribbean's most iconic beach experiences.

Bahamas' Top 10 Beaches

Pink Sands Beach, Harbour Island – Pink sand, turquoise waters Cable Beach, Nassau – Luxury resorts, Caribbean Sea Cabbage Beach, Paradise Island – White sand, blue waters Tropic of Cancer Beach, Exuma – Clear shallows, peaceful Gold Rock Beach, Grand Bahama – Tidal flats, national park Tahiti Beach, Elbow Cay – Sandbar, crystal waters Treasure Cay Beach, Abaco – Powder sand, calm sea French Leave Beach, Eleuthera – Pink sand, tranquil Cape Santa Maria Beach, Long Island – White sand, turquoise waters Stocking Island Beach, Exuma – Island scenery, clear waters

17. Mauritius —

Mauritius combines white-sand beaches, turquoise lagoons and coral reefs, creating one of the Indian Ocean's most idyllic tropical escapes.

Mauritius' Top 10 Beaches

Le Morne Beach – Kitesurfing, Le Morne Brabant Flic en Flac Beach – Sunsets, calm waters Belle Mare Beach – White sand, peaceful lagoon Trou aux Biches Beach – Family-friendly, shallow waters Mont Choisy Beach – Tree-lined, swimming Blue Bay Beach – Coral gardens, snorkelling Île aux Cerfs Beach – Lagoon, water sports La Cuvette Beach – Quiet cove, Grand Baie Gris Gris Beach – Dramatic cliffs, wild waves Pereybere Beach – Clear waters, lively atmosphere

18. South Africa —

South Africa blends dramatic coastlines, golden beaches and marine wildlife, offering spectacular ocean scenery from the Atlantic to the Indian Ocean.

South Africa's Top 10 Beaches

Boulders Beach, Western Cape – Penguins, sheltered coves Camps Bay, Cape Town – White sand, mountain backdrop Clifton Fourth Beach, Cape Town – Soft sand, Atlantic coast Llandudno Beach, Cape Town – Granite boulders, secluded Muizenberg Beach, Cape Town – Colourful huts, surfing Noordhoek Beach, Cape Town – Horse riding, long beach Robberg Beach, Plettenberg Bay – Nature reserve, coastal views Coffee Bay, Eastern Cape – Wild Coast, dramatic cliffs Umhlanga Rocks Beach – Warm waters, lighthouse Sodwana Bay, KwaZulu-Natal – Coral reefs, diving

19. India —

India combines tropical islands, palm-lined beaches and diverse coastal cultures, offering everything from coral lagoons to dramatic Arabian Sea shores.

India's Top 10 Beaches

Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island – White sand, turquoise waters Elephant Beach, Havelock Island – Coral reefs, snorkelling Agonda Beach, Goa – Peaceful, golden sand Palolem Beach, Goa – Palm-fringed, kayaking Varkala Beach, Kerala – Red cliffs, Arabian Sea Marari Beach, Kerala – Fishing village, tranquil Bangaram Beach, Lakshadweep – Coral lagoons, diving Thundi Beach, Minicoy – Clear lagoons, island scenery Mandrem Beach, Goa – Quiet beach, creek Tarkarli Beach, Maharashtra – Scuba diving, clear waters

20. Sri Lanka —

Sri Lanka blends golden beaches, world-class surf and rich coastal heritage, creating one of the Indian Ocean's most diverse beach destinations.

Sri Lanka's Top 10 Beaches

Unawatuna Beach – Calm waters, coral reef Mirissa Beach – Whale watching, surfing Hiriketiya Beach – Horseshoe bay, surfing Arugam Bay – World-class surf, laid-back Bentota Beach – Water sports, lagoon Nilaveli Beach – White sand, clear waters Uppuveli Beach – Diving, relaxed atmosphere Goyambokka Beach, Tangalle – Palm-fringed, secluded Pasikuda Beach – Shallow waters, family-friendly Dalawella Beach – Palm swings, sheltered lagoon

21. France —

France combines Mediterranean glamour, Atlantic surf and island beauty, offering elegant coastal towns and diverse beach experiences.

France's Top 10 Beaches

Santa Giulia Beach, Corsica – Turquoise waters, soft sand Palombaggia Beach, Corsica – Granite rocks, pine forests Plage du Coz-Pors, Brittany – Pink granite, Atlantic coast Plage de l'Espiguette, Occitanie – Sand dunes, untouched shoreline Plage de Pampelonne, Saint-Tropez – Riviera glamour, golden sand Étretat Beach, Normandy – Chalk cliffs, sea arches Grande Plage, Biarritz – Surfing, Atlantic waves Plage Notre-Dame, Porquerolles – Island beach, crystal waters Saleccia Beach, Corsica – White sand, secluded Calanque d'En-Vau, Provence – Limestone cliffs, turquoise inlet

22. Anguilla —

Anguilla combines pristine white-sand beaches, calm turquoise waters and luxury island charm, offering a peaceful Caribbean escape.

Anguilla's Top 10 Beaches

Shoal Bay East – White sand, turquoise waters Meads Bay – Luxury resorts, fine dining Rendezvous Bay – Calm sea, island views Maundays Bay – Luxury beach, gentle waters Little Bay – Hidden cove, snorkelling Cove Bay – Wide beach, tranquillity Sandy Ground Beach – Beachfront cafés, boating Barnes Bay – Secluded, luxury villas Shoal Bay West – Crystal waters, peaceful Savannah Bay – Untouched coast, white sand

23. Antigua and Barbuda —

Antigua and Barbuda is famed for its white-sand beaches, turquoise bays and calm Caribbean waters, offering idyllic island escapes year-round.

Antigua and Barbuda's Top 10 Beaches

Princess Diana Beach, Barbuda – Pink sand, turquoise waters Ffryes Beach – Golden sand, sunsets Dickenson Bay – Resorts, water sports Half Moon Bay – Crescent beach, Atlantic coast Valley Church Beach – White sand, calm waters Darkwood Beach – Island views, sandy shore Pigeon Point Beach – Family-friendly, English Harbour Galleon Beach – Calm waters, heritage Rendezvous Bay – Secluded, hiking Carlisle Bay – Tropical gardens, luxury

24. Colombia —

Colombia blends Caribbean islands and Pacific shores, offering vibrant coastal culture, tropical beaches and remarkable natural diversity.

Colombia's Top 10 Beaches

Cabo San Juan del Guía, Tayrona – Rainforest, twin bays Playa Cristal, Tayrona – Snorkelling, crystal waters Playa Blanca, Barú – White sand, Caribbean Sea Playa de San Luis, San Andrés – Island beach, clear waters Spratt Bight, San Andrés – Urban beach, calm sea Johnny Cay Beach – Palm-fringed, turquoise waters Bahía Concha, Santa Marta – Sheltered bay, swimming Palomino Beach, La Guajira – River mouth, wild coast Playa El Almejal, Bahía Solano – Rainforest, Pacific coast Playa Guachalito, Nuquí – Waterfalls, untouched beach

25. Dominican Republic —

The Dominican Republic combines palm-fringed beaches, luxury resorts and vibrant Caribbean culture, making it one of the region's top beach destinations.

Dominican Republic's Top 10 Beaches

Canto de la Playa, Saona Island – White sand, turquoise waters Bávaro Beach, Punta Cana – Luxury resorts, calm sea Playa Rincón, Samaná – Coconut palms, untouched coast Playa Bonita, Las Terrenas – Boutique resorts, gentle waters Bahía de las Águilas, Pedernales – Protected bay, remote Playa Frontón, Samaná – Cliffs, snorkelling Playa Cosón, Las Terrenas – Palm-lined, rolling surf Juanillo Beach, Cap Cana – Luxury, calm waters Playa Grande, Río San Juan – Golden sand, Atlantic coast Playa Macao, Punta Cana – Surfing, natural beach

26. Madagascar —

Madagascar offers untouched beaches, turquoise lagoons and extraordinary biodiversity, making it one of Africa's most unique coastal destinations.

Madagascar's Top 10 Beaches

Nosy Iranja Beach – White sandbar, turquoise lagoon Andilana Beach, Nosy Be – Soft sand, calm waters Madirokely Beach, Nosy Be – Sunsets, beachfront cafés Ambondrona Beach, Nosy Be – Peaceful bay, island charm Nosy Sakatia Beach – Sea turtles, coral reefs Ampangorina Beach, Nosy Komba – Village charm, clear waters Anakao Beach – Fishing village, long shoreline Salary Bay – Remote beach, white sand Nosy Ve Beach – Coral island, marine life Île aux Nattes Beach – Palm-lined, tranquil lagoon

27. Canada —

Canada showcases rugged coastlines, freshwater beaches and dramatic island scenery, offering diverse coastal landscapes across the Atlantic, Pacific and Great Lakes.

Canada's Top 10 Beaches

Chesterman Beach, Tofino – Surfing, Pacific coast Long Beach, Pacific Rim – Vast shoreline, hiking Kitsilano Beach, Vancouver – City skyline, mountains English Bay Beach, Vancouver – Sunsets, waterfront Cavendish Beach, Prince Edward Island – Red cliffs, Atlantic coast Singing Sands Beach, Prince Edward Island – Shallow waters, family-friendly Lawrencetown Beach, Nova Scotia – Surfing, Atlantic waves Ingonish Beach, Cape Breton – Highlands, ocean views Parlee Beach, New Brunswick – Warm waters, family beach Sandbanks Beaches, Ontario – Freshwater, sand dunes

28. United Arab Emirates —

The United Arab Emirates combines golden Gulf beaches, luxury resorts and modern waterfronts, delivering world-class seaside experiences.

United Arab Emirates' Top 10 Beaches

Saadiyat Beach, Abu Dhabi – White sand, luxury resorts Jumeirah Beach, Dubai – Skyline views, urban beach Kite Beach, Dubai – Water sports, cafés Al Sufouh Beach, Dubai – Quiet beach, Palm views Umm Suqeim Beach, Dubai – Sunsets, Burj Al Arab Al Mamzar Beach Park, Dubai – Family-friendly, beach park Corniche Beach, Abu Dhabi – Calm waters, skyline Al Aqah Beach, Fujairah – Mountains, Gulf of Oman Khor Fakkan Beach, Sharjah – Rugged coast, clear waters Snoopy Island Beach, Fujairah – Coral reefs, snorkelling

29. Costa Rica —

Costa Rica combines rainforest-lined beaches, rich wildlife and Pacific and Caribbean coastlines, making it Central America's premier nature-filled beach destination.

Costa Rica's Top 10 Beaches

Playa Conchal, Guanacaste – Shell sand, turquoise waters Manuel Antonio Beach – Rainforest, wildlife Playa Santa Teresa, Puntarenas – Surfing, sunsets Playa Flamingo, Guanacaste – Marina, luxury resorts Playa Tamarindo, Guanacaste – Surfing, nightlife Playa Carrillo, Guanacaste – Palm-lined, peaceful Playa Uvita, Puntarenas – Whale Tail, national park Playa Hermosa, Guanacaste – Calm waters, family-friendly Playa Punta Uva, Limón – Coral reefs, tropical forest Playa Cocles, Puerto Viejo – Caribbean culture, surfing

30. Aruba —

Aruba offers year-round sunshine, white-sand beaches and calm turquoise waters, creating one of the Caribbean's most relaxing coastal escapes.

Aruba's Top 10 Beaches

Eagle Beach – White sand, fofoti trees Palm Beach – Luxury resorts, water sports Baby Beach – Shallow lagoon, family-friendly Arashi Beach – Snorkelling, clear waters Boca Catalina – Coral reefs, calm cove Manchebo Beach – Quiet beach, relaxation Malmok Beach – Diving, marine life Rodgers Beach – Turquoise waters, secluded Mangel Halto Beach – Mangroves, snorkelling Andicuri Beach – Rugged cliffs, Atlantic waves

31. Cayman Islands —

The Cayman Islands combine crystal-clear waters, coral reefs and luxury beaches, offering world-class diving and unforgettable Caribbean scenery.

Cayman Islands' Top 10 Beaches

Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman – Powder sand, luxury resorts Rum Point – Shallow waters, paddleboarding Starfish Point – Starfish, clear shallows Smith Cove – Rocky cove, snorkelling Cemetery Beach – Coral reefs, shore diving Spotts Beach – Sea turtles, calm waters Governor's Beach – Soft sand, family-friendly Kaibo Beach – Waterfront dining, boating Owen Island Beach, Little Cayman – Secluded, tranquil Point of Sand, Little Cayman – White sand, crystal waters

32. British Virgin Islands —

The British Virgin Islands blend secluded beaches, turquoise bays and world-renowned sailing, creating a spectacular island-hopping destination.

British Virgin Islands' Top 10 Beaches

The Baths, Virgin Gorda – Granite boulders, sea caves White Bay, Jost Van Dyke – White sand, beach bars Smuggler's Cove, Tortola – Secluded, snorkelling Cane Garden Bay, Tortola – Live music, calm waters Savannah Bay, Virgin Gorda – Undeveloped, turquoise waters Loblolly Bay, Anegada – Coral reefs, snorkelling Cow Wreck Beach, Anegada – Shallow waters, relaxed Devil's Bay, Virgin Gorda – Granite scenery, clear waters Long Bay Beach, Tortola – Broad sands, peaceful Deadman's Beach, Peter Island – Tropical setting, luxury

33. Saint Lucia —

Saint Lucia combines volcanic peaks, lush rainforests and beautiful Caribbean beaches, offering a perfect mix of romance and natural beauty.

Saint Lucia's Top 10 Beaches

Reduit Beach – Water sports, restaurants Anse Chastanet – Coral reefs, Piton views Sugar Beach – White sand, Pitons Anse Mamin – Black sand, rainforest Marigot Bay Beach – Sheltered harbour, scenic Pigeon Island Beach – Calm waters, historic trails Vigie Beach – Spacious sands, local charm La Toc Beach – Golden sand, strong waves Grande Anse Beach – Turtle nesting, wild coast Laborie Bay Beach – Village life, calm waters

34. Argentina —

Argentina offers a unique beach experience stretching from the Atlantic Coast to the wild shores of Patagonia, combining lively seaside resorts, dramatic coastal landscapes and extraordinary marine wildlife. Its beaches attract travellers seeking golden sands, surfing, whale watching and peaceful coastal escapes.

Argentina's Top 10 Beaches

Mar del Plata Beach, Buenos Aires Province – Surfing, lively resort Las Grutas Beach, Río Negro – Warm waters, sandstone cliffs Pinamar Beach, Buenos Aires Province – Sand dunes, surfing Cariló Beach, Buenos Aires Province – Pine forests, upscale Villa Gesell Beach, Buenos Aires Province – Family-friendly, promenade Playa Unión, Chubut – Dolphins, Patagonian coast Puerto Madryn Beach, Chubut – Whales, marine wildlife Punta Perdices Beach, Río Negro – Turquoise waters, tranquil Necochea Beach, Buenos Aires Province – Wide sands, surfing Monte Hermoso Beach, Buenos Aires Province – Sunsets, long shoreline

35. Cyprus —

Cyprus offers crystal-clear Mediterranean waters, golden beaches and rich cultural heritage, creating one of Europe's most diverse island escapes.

Cyprus' Top 10 Beaches

Vrysoudia Beach, Paphos – Calm waters, urban beach Nissi Beach, Ayia Napa – Turquoise waters, lively Fig Tree Bay, Protaras – Family-friendly, snorkelling Konnos Bay, Cape Greco – Forested cliffs, blue waters Coral Bay, Paphos – Golden sand, resorts Makronissos Beach, Ayia Napa – Sandy bays, peaceful Lara Beach, Akamas Peninsula – Turtle nesting, protected Governor's Beach, Limassol – White rocks, dark sand Blue Lagoon, Akamas – Brilliant waters, rocky coast Finikoudes Beach, Larnaca – Palm promenade, cafés

36. Malta —

Malta combines golden bays, limestone coves and historic island charm, offering exceptional swimming, diving and Mediterranean scenery.

Malta's Top 10 Beaches

Qawra Point Beach – Clear waters, rocky coast Golden Bay – Golden sand, sunsets Għajn Tuffieħa Bay – Clay hills, scenic bay Mellieħa Bay – Shallow waters, family-friendly Paradise Bay – Clear waters, compact cove Blue Lagoon, Comino – Turquoise waters, boat trips Ramla Bay, Gozo – Red sand, rural scenery San Blas Bay, Gozo – Secluded, reddish sand Armier Bay – Clear waters, relaxed Għar Lapsi – Rocky inlet, diving

37. Bermuda —

Bermuda combines pink-sand beaches, limestone coves and crystal-clear Atlantic waters, offering one of the world's most distinctive island escapes.

Bermuda's Top 10 Beaches

Horseshoe Bay Beach – Pink sand, rock formations Warwick Long Bay – Coastal trails, pink sand Elbow Beach – Calm waters, resorts Jobson's Cove – Sheltered cove, gentle waters Church Bay – Coral reefs, snorkelling Tobacco Bay – Rock formations, shallow waters Clearwater Beach – Spacious sands, family-friendly Cooper's Island Beaches – Protected coves, nature trails West Whale Bay – Whale watching, sunsets John Smith's Bay – Soft sand, local favourite

38. Egypt —

Egypt blends Red Sea coral reefs, luxury resorts and Mediterranean beaches, creating one of the world's leading diving and coastal destinations.

Egypt's Top 10 Beaches

Naama Bay, Sharm El Sheikh – Resorts, sheltered waters Sharm El Luli, Marsa Alam – White sand, clear waters Mahmya Beach, Giftun Island – Coral reefs, turquoise waters Orange Bay, Giftun Island – Shallow lagoons, day trips Ras Um Sid Beach, Sharm El Sheikh – Reef walls, marine life Abu Dabbab Beach, Marsa Alam – Sea turtles, seagrass Agiba Beach, Marsa Matruh – Limestone cliffs, blue waters Cleopatra Beach, Marsa Matruh – Rock formations, heritage Sahl Hasheesh Beach, Hurghada – Luxury resorts, calm sea Zeytouna Beach, El Gouna – Lagoon swimming, resorts

39. Cook Islands —

The Cook Islands offer secluded lagoons, coral reefs and untouched tropical beaches, creating an authentic South Pacific paradise.

Cook Islands' Top 10 Beaches

One Foot Island Beach, Aitutaki – White sand, lagoon Ootu Beach, Aitutaki – Shallow waters, paddleboarding Muri Beach, Rarotonga – Lagoon, island atmosphere Titikaveka Beach, Rarotonga – Coral reefs, snorkelling Black Rock Beach, Rarotonga – Volcanic rocks, sunsets Aroa Beach, Rarotonga – Protected lagoon, coral reefs Nikao Beach, Rarotonga – Peaceful, accessible Turoa Beach, Rarotonga – Lagoon views, tranquil Honeymoon Island Beach, Aitutaki – Tropical island, blue lagoon Maina Island Sandbar, Aitutaki – White sandbar, swimming

40. Fiji —

Fiji offers turquoise lagoons, coral reefs and palm-fringed islands, making it one of the South Pacific's most idyllic beach destinations for luxury, diving and tropical escapes.

Fiji's Top 10 Beaches

East Beach, Vomo Island – Private island, clear waters Blue Lagoon Beach, Nacula Island – Coral reefs, blue waters Natadola Beach, Viti Levu – White sand, horse riding Horseshoe Bay, Matagi Island – Rainforest, snorkelling Monuriki Island Beach – Untouched island, clear lagoon Castaway Island Beach – Palm-fringed, coral gardens Honeymoon Beach, Turtle Island – Secluded, romantic Lavena Beach, Taveuni – Waterfalls, mixed sand Yasawa Island Resort Beach – Luxury escape, turquoise lagoon Waitabu Marine Park Beach – Protected reefs, snorkelling

41. French Polynesia —

French Polynesia blends volcanic islands, turquoise lagoons and secluded beaches, offering a world-class South Pacific escape with luxury resorts, exceptional diving and authentic island culture.

French Polynesia's Top 10 Beaches

PK 9 Beach, Fakarava – White sand, coral atoll Matira Beach, Bora Bora – Powder sand, turquoise lagoon Temae Beach, Moorea – Clear waters, island views Lafayette Beach, Tahiti – Black sand, volcanic coast Tereia Beach, Maupiti – Shallow lagoon, tranquil Avea Bay, Huahine – Tropical greenery, kayaking Blue Lagoon, Rangiroa – Coral reefs, blue waters Les Sables Roses, Fakarava – Pink sand, remote Motu Tautau Beach, Taha'a – Coral gardens, secluded Vaiava Beach, Tahiti – Calm lagoon, sunsets

42. Panama —

Panama combines Caribbean islands and Pacific beaches, offering world-class surfing, coral reefs and unforgettable coastal adventures.

Panama's Top 10 Beaches

Cayo Zapatilla, Bocas del Toro – White sand, rainforest Red Frog Beach, Bocas del Toro – Jungle-backed, eco-resorts Starfish Beach, Bocas del Toro – Starfish, calm shallows Bluff Beach, Bocas del Toro – Atlantic surf, rainforest Playa Venao, Los Santos – Surfing, crescent bay Santa Catalina Beach, Veraguas – Strong surf, Coiba access Isla Perro Beach, Guna Yala – Shipwreck, snorkelling Cayos Holandeses, Guna Yala – Coral islands, sailing Playa Las Lajas, Chiriquí – Open sands, relaxed Playa Larga, Coiba National Park – Marine life, protected coast

43. Cambodia —

Cambodia blends peaceful islands, white-sand beaches and turquoise waters, offering relaxed tropical escapes beyond its famous cultural landmarks.

Cambodia's Top 10 Beaches

Long Beach, Koh Rong – White sand, sunsets Long Set Beach, Koh Rong – Soft sand, accessible Lonely Beach, Koh Rong – Jungle, secluded Coconut Beach, Koh Rong – Calm waters, laid-back Lazy Beach, Koh Rong Samloem – Forest trails, sunsets Saracen Bay, Koh Rong Samloem – White sand, calm sea Sunset Beach, Koh Rong Samloem – Diving, sunset views Otres Beach, Sihanoukville – Restaurants, island access Koh Tonsay Beach, Kep – Seafood, rustic charm Coral Beach, Koh Ta Kiev – Clear waters, eco-stays

44. China —

China offers tropical island resorts, expansive sandy beaches and vibrant coastal cities, creating diverse seaside experiences across its coastline.

China's Top 10 Beaches

Yalong Bay, Sanya – Pale sand, luxury resorts Wuzhizhou Island Beach, Sanya – Coral reefs, water sports Dadonghai Beach, Sanya – Urban beach, swimming Haitang Bay, Sanya – Resort corridor, sea views Sanya Bay – Palm promenade, sunsets Silver Beach, Beihai – Fine sand, broad shoreline Golden Beach, Qingdao – Festivals, water sports Dongchong Beach, Shenzhen – Mountain views, hiking Xichong Beach, Shenzhen – Surfing, camping Nansha Beach, Zhoushan – Island resorts, coastal hills

45. Vietnam —

Vietnam combines tropical islands, lively beach cities and scenic coastlines, offering affordable seaside escapes, rich culture and outstanding cuisine.

Vietnam's Top 10 Beaches

Long Beach, Phú Quốc – Resorts, sunsets Sao Beach, Phú Quốc – White sand, turquoise waters Khem Beach, Phú Quốc – Curved bay, luxury resorts An Bang Beach, Hội An – Restaurants, relaxed sands My Khe Beach, Da Nang – Sunrise views, urban coastline Non Nuoc Beach, Da Nang – Soft sand, Marble Mountains Nha Trang Beach – Water sports, island trips Doc Let Beach, Khánh Hòa – Shallow waters, family-friendly Kỳ Co Beach, Quy Nhơn – Rocky hills, clear waters Bai Dai Beach, Cam Ranh – Long shoreline, resorts

46. Tunisia —

Tunisia combines Mediterranean beaches, historic coastal towns and warm turquoise waters, offering a unique blend of seaside relaxation and North African culture.

Tunisia's Top 10 Beaches

Yasmine Hammamet Beach – Calm sea, resorts Sidi Mahrez Beach, Djerba – Palm-lined, resort beach Mansoura Beach, Kelibia – Pale sand, turquoise waters Mahdia Beach – Fine sand, historic town Hammamet Beach – Water sports, medina charm Raf Raf Beach – Green hills, clear waters Sidi Ali El Mekki Beach – Scenic bay, open views Chott Meriem Beach – Long sands, family-friendly Tabarka Beach – Coral diving, rocky coast Seguia Beach, Djerba – Open sands, peaceful

47. Jamaica —

Jamaica combines white-sand beaches, warm Caribbean waters and vibrant island culture, offering unforgettable tropical escapes filled with music and flavour.

Jamaica's Top 10 Beaches

Seven Mile Beach, Negril – White sand, sunsets Doctor's Cave Beach, Montego Bay – Clear waters, accessible Frenchman's Cove, Portland – River mouth, jungle-backed Boston Bay Beach, Portland – Surfing, jerk cuisine Winnifred Beach, Portland – Local food, public beach Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth – Fishing villages, boutique stays James Bond Beach, Oracabessa – Film heritage, scenic bay Bloody Bay, Negril – Calm waters, swimming Bamboo Beach, Ocho Rios – Music, organised activities Bluefields Beach, Westmoreland – Local life, calm sea

48. Grenada —

Grenada blends tropical beaches, rainforest-covered hills and warm Caribbean waters, creating a relaxed island escape rich in natural beauty.

Grenada's Top 10 Beaches

Grand Anse Beach – White sand, resorts Morne Rouge Beach – Calm waters, peaceful Magazine Beach – Snorkelling, clear waters La Sagesse Beach – Palm-lined, natural setting Bathway Beach – Offshore reef, family-friendly Levera Beach – Wild scenery, island views Paradise Beach, Carriacou – Turquoise waters, village charm Sandy Island Beach, Carriacou – White sand, snorkelling Anse La Roche, Carriacou – Secluded, trail access Tyrell Bay Beach, Carriacou – Harbour life, cafés

49. Kenya —

Kenya combines palm-fringed beaches, coral reefs and Swahili heritage, creating a unique blend of tropical beauty and cultural richness.

Kenya's Top 10 Beaches

Diani Beach – White sand, resorts Watamu Beach – Coral reefs, marine parks Galu Beach – Kitesurfing, broad sands Tiwi Beach – Reef pools, peaceful Nyali Beach – City access, resorts Bamburi Beach – Water sports, family resorts Shanzu Beach – Warm waters, palm-lined Chale Island Beach – Mangroves, coral waters Shela Beach, Lamu – Dhow sailing, Swahili culture Bofa Beach, Kilifi – Open sands, quiet

50. Mozambique —

Mozambique offers remote islands, coral reefs and unspoilt Indian Ocean beaches, making it one of Africa's most spectacular coastal destinations.

Mozambique's Top 10 Beaches

Bazaruto Island Beach – Sand dunes, turquoise waters Benguerra Island Beach – Coral reefs, luxury lodges Tofo Beach – Whale sharks, diving Barra Beach – Calm waters, reefs Vilanculos Beach – Traditional dhows, island views Ponta do Ouro Beach – Dolphins, surfing Ponta Mamoli Beach – Dunes, eco-luxury Santa Carolina Island Beach – Historic ruins, turquoise waters Ibo Island Beach – Mangroves, heritage Medjumbe Island Beach – Coral reefs, diving

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Research Methodology

The Top 50 Beach Travel Destinations in the World for 2026 were selected using Travel And Tour World's editorial research framework. Countries were assessed on natural beauty, beach diversity, accessibility, tourism infrastructure, sustainability, marine biodiversity, visitor experience and global appeal. More than 500 beaches were evaluated using descriptive, comparative and qualitative research. Sources included national tourism boards, government agencies, marine conservation authorities, tourism statistics, aviation data and hospitality reports. Each destination was benchmarked for coastal quality, environmental stewardship, visitor facilities and long-term tourism appeal. A standardised editorial scoring methodology ensured transparency, consistency, reliability and balanced global representation across all 50 destinations.

About Travel And Tour World (TTW)

Travel and Tour World (TTW) is a premier global digital travel media platform reaching over 25 million readers worldwide across 104 regional platforms in European, Asian, African, Middle East and Indian languages. Since 2009, TTW has been a trusted source of travel and tourism industry news, intelligence, and trend analysis. Through insightful content, reliable information, and effective communication, TTW delivers valuable perspectives that support informed decision-making and inspire modern travellers worldwide. Built on years of industry expertise, the platform has evolved into a trusted source for comprehensive travel and tourism insights.

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