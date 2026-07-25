TTW Releases the Top 50 Beach Travel Destinations in the World for 2026

The 2026 ranking is led by Greece, followed by Australia, Mexico, the Philippines, Thailand, Spain, Türkiye, the United States, Italy and Portugal. Together, the featured destinations showcase an extraordinary range of coastal landscapes, from Mediterranean islands and Caribbean paradises to Pacific archipelagos, Indian Ocean retreats and dramatic Atlantic shorelines. Drawing on the evaluation of more than 500 beaches, the ranking celebrates countries delivering authentic, diverse and world-class seaside experiences.
"The world's greatest beach destinations are those that seamlessly unite breathtaking coastlines with vibrant cultures, thriving marine ecosystems, exceptional hospitality and responsible tourism. Today's travellers seek more than beautiful scenery—they seek meaningful experiences that create lasting memories while respecting nature and local communities.
These destinations also play a vital role in strengthening economies, supporting livelihoods and protecting fragile coastal environments. The countries recognised in TTW's Top 50 Beach Travel Destinations in the World for 2026 demonstrate how sustainable coastal tourism can successfully balance environmental stewardship with tourism growth, setting new global benchmarks for unforgettable beach travel," says Anup Kumar Keshan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Travel And Tour World.
Top 50 Beach Travel Destinations in the World
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Region
|
1
|
Greece
|
Europe
|
2
|
Australia
|
Oceania
|
3
|
Mexico
|
North America
|
4
|
Spain
|
Europe
|
5
|
Thailand
|
Asia
|
6
|
United States
|
North America
|
7
|
Türkiye
|
Europe & Asia
|
8
|
Philippines
|
Asia
|
9
|
Italy
|
Europe
|
10
|
Portugal
|
Europe
|
11
|
Maldives
|
Asia
|
12
|
Seychelles
|
Africa
|
13
|
Brazil
|
South America
|
14
|
Indonesia
|
Asia
|
15
|
Turks and Caicos Islands
|
Caribbean
|
16
|
Bahamas
|
Caribbean
|
17
|
Mauritius
|
Africa
|
18
|
South Africa
|
Africa
|
19
|
India
|
Asia
|
20
|
Sri Lanka
|
Asia
|
21
|
France
|
Europe
|
22
|
Anguilla
|
Caribbean
|
23
|
Antigua and Barbuda
|
Caribbean
|
24
|
Colombia
|
South America
|
25
|
Dominican Republic
|
Caribbean
|
26
|
Madagascar
|
Africa
|
27
|
Canada
|
North America
|
28
|
United Arab Emirates
|
Middle East
|
29
|
Costa Rica
|
Central America
|
30
|
Aruba
|
Caribbean
|
31
|
Cayman Islands
|
Caribbean
|
32
|
British Virgin Islands
|
Caribbean
|
33
|
Saint Lucia
|
Caribbean
|
34
|
Argentina
|
South America
|
35
|
Cyprus
|
Europe
|
36
|
Malta
|
Europe
|
37
|
Bermuda
|
North Atlantic
|
38
|
Egypt
|
Africa & Middle East
|
39
|
Cook Islands
|
Oceania
|
40
|
Fiji
|
Oceania
|
41
|
French Polynesia
|
Oceania
|
42
|
Panama
|
Central America
|
43
|
Cambodia
|
Asia
|
44
|
China
|
Asia
|
45
|
Vietnam
|
Asia
|
46
|
Tunisia
|
Africa
|
47
|
Jamaica
|
Caribbean
|
48
|
Grenada
|
Caribbean
|
49
|
Kenya
|
Africa
|
50
|
Mozambique
|
Africa
Detailed overview -
1. Greece —
Greece offers thousands of islands, turquoise waters and spectacular coastlines, making it one of the world's finest beach destinations.
Greece's Top 10 Beaches
- Fteri Beach, Kefalonia – White cliffs, crystal waters
- Elafonissi Beach, Crete – Pink sand, lagoon
- Balos Lagoon, Crete – Turquoise waters, white sand
- Voutoumi Beach, Antipaxos – Emerald waters, snorkelling
- Porto Katsiki, Lefkada – Dramatic cliffs, Ionian Sea
- Porto Timoni, Corfu – Twin bays, panoramic views
- Sarakiniko Beach, Milos – Volcanic rocks, lunar landscape
- Voidokilia Beach, Messinia – Horseshoe bay, golden sand
- Rovinia Beach, Corfu – Hidden cove, clear waters
- Paleokastritsa Beach, Corfu – Sea caves, emerald waters
2. Australia —
Australia boasts world-famous beaches, vibrant coral reefs and legendary surf breaks, offering everything from the Whitsundays to Western Australia and Tasmania in one of the world's most diverse coastal destinations.
Australia's Top 10 Beaches
- Wharton Beach, Western Australia – White sand, turquoise waters
- Turquoise Bay, Western Australia – Coral reefs, snorkelling
- Wineglass Bay, Tasmania – Granite peaks, crescent bay
- Manly Beach, Sydney – Surfing, golden sand
- Bate Bay Beaches, New South Wales – Surfing, coastal walks
- Whitehaven Beach, Queensland – Silica sand, Whitsundays
- The Pass, Byron Bay – Surfing, dolphins
- Bay of Fires, Tasmania – Orange boulders, secluded beaches
- Pinky Beach, Rottnest Island – Snorkelling, quokkas
- Hellfire Bay, Western Australia – Pristine sand, calm waters
3. Mexico —
Mexico offers spectacular Caribbean and Pacific coastlines, combining white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, vibrant marine life and world-renowned seaside resorts, making it one of the world's premier beach destinations.
Mexico's Top 10 Beaches
- Isla Pasión, Cozumel – Caribbean waters, palm-fringed
- Playa Balandra, La Paz – Turquoise bay, mushroom rock
- Playa Xpu-Há, Riviera Maya – White sand, calm waters
- Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres – Shallow sea, sunsets
- Playa Carrizalillo, Puerto Escondido – Cliffside cove, swimming
- Playa Zicatela, Puerto Escondido – Surfing, powerful waves
- Playa Paraíso, Tulum – Caribbean coast, Maya ruins
- Playa del Amor, Marietas Islands – Hidden beach, rock formations
- San Pancho Beach, Nayarit – Golden sunsets, laid-back
- Playa La Ropa, Zihuatanejo – Calm waters, beachfront
4. Spain —
Spain offers Mediterranean and Atlantic coastlines with hidden coves, picturesque islands and spectacular beaches, making it one of Europe's most diverse and captivating coastal destinations.
Spain's Top 10 Beaches
- Cala Macarella, Menorca – Turquoise cove, limestone cliffs
- Playa de Cofete, Fuerteventura – Wild coastline, rugged mountains
- La Concha, San Sebastián – Golden sand, city bay
- Praia de Rodas, Cíes Islands – White sand, Atlantic waters
- Cala Mesquida, Mallorca – Sand dunes, Mediterranean coast
- Playa de Muro, Mallorca – Long beach, shallow waters
- Ses Illetes, Formentera – Caribbean waters, powder sand
- Playa de Bolonia, Cádiz – Sand dunes, Roman ruins
- Papagayo Beach, Lanzarote – Sheltered coves, nature reserve
- Playa del Silencio, Asturias – Dramatic cliffs, peaceful beach
5. Thailand —
Thailand combines emerald seas, limestone cliffs and palm-fringed islands, offering world-famous beaches, vibrant marine life and unforgettable tropical escapes from Phuket and Krabi to Koh Lipe and Koh Lanta.
Thailand's Top 10 Beaches
- Donald Duck Bay, Similan Islands – Granite boulders, snorkelling
- Banana Beach, Ko He – Coral reefs, white sand
- Maya Bay, Ko Phi Phi – Limestone cliffs, emerald waters
- Paradise Beach, Koh Kradan – Crystal waters, snorkelling
- Freedom Beach, Phuket – Secluded, turquoise waters
- Railay Beach, Krabi – Limestone cliffs, rock climbing
- Phra Nang Cave Beach, Krabi – Sea caves, soft sand
- Sunrise Beach, Koh Lipe – Coral reefs, sunrise views
- Kantiang Bay, Koh Lanta – Crescent bay, sunsets
- Lamai Beach, Koh Samui – Golden sand, beachfront dining
6. United States —
The United States offers tropical islands, rugged Pacific shores and iconic coastlines, delivering one of the world's most diverse beach experiences across Hawaii, Florida, California, Puerto Rico and Oregon.
United States' Top 10 Beaches
- La Jolla Cove, California – Marine life, sandstone cliffs
- Siesta Beach, Florida – Quartz sand, Gulf Coast
- Flamenco Beach, Puerto Rico – White sand, Caribbean waters
- Trunk Bay, U.S. Virgin Islands – Snorkelling, crystal waters
- Kaʻanapali Beach, Hawaii – Golden sand, snorkelling
- Lanikai Beach, Hawaii – Turquoise waters, island views
- Poipu Beach, Hawaii – Marine wildlife, gentle waters
- Hapuna Beach, Hawaii – White sand, clear waters
- Clearwater Beach, Florida – Soft sand, sunsets
- Cannon Beach, Oregon – Haystack Rock, Pacific coast
7. Türkiye —
Türkiye combines Mediterranean and Aegean coastlines with turquoise waters, iconic beaches and ancient heritage, offering one of the Mediterranean's most diverse and scenic coastal experiences.
Türkiye's Top 10 Beaches
- İçmeler Bay Beach – Calm waters, lush hills
- Kaputaş Beach – Turquoise waters, limestone cliffs
- Ölüdeniz Beach & Blue Lagoon – Blue lagoon, mountain views
- Patara Beach – Sand dunes, ancient ruins
- İztuzu Beach, Dalyan – Loggerhead turtles, protected coast
- Belek Beach – Luxury resorts, water sports
- Gündoğdu Beach, Side – Sandy beach, family-friendly
- Kadriye Beach – Calm waters, modern facilities
- Çıralı Beach – Ancient ruins, natural scenery
- Kabak Beach – Secluded bay, forested cliffs
8. Philippines —
The Philippines offers more than 7,000 islands with powdery beaches, emerald lagoons and world-class coral reefs, making it one of the world's finest tropical beach destinations.
Philippines' Top 10 Beaches
- Entalula Beach, Palawan – Limestone cliffs, white sand
- Kalanggaman Island, Leyte – White sandbar, turquoise waters
- White Beach, Boracay – Powder sand, sunsets
- Nacpan Beach, Palawan – Palm-lined, peaceful
- Banol Beach, Coron – Limestone cliffs, crystal waters
- Malcapuya Island Beach, Palawan – White sand, snorkelling
- Saud Beach, Pagudpud – Coconut palms, clear waters
- Long Beach, San Vicente – Long coastline, uncrowded
- Alona Beach, Bohol – Diving, beachfront
- Daku Island Beach, Siargao – Palm-fringed, turquoise waters
9. Italy —
Italy combines spectacular Mediterranean beaches, dramatic cliffs and picturesque islands, offering a perfect blend of natural beauty, rich history, coastal culture and world-famous cuisine.
Italy's Top 10 Beaches
- La Pelosa Beach, Sardinia – White sand, turquoise waters
- Cala dei Gabbiani, Sardinia – Limestone cliffs, secluded cove
- Baia del Silenzio, Liguria – Colourful bay, coastal charm
- Cala Goloritzé, Sardinia – Limestone pinnacle, turquoise cove
- Spiaggia dei Conigli, Lampedusa – Crystal waters, white sand
- Cala Mariolu, Sardinia – White pebbles, snorkelling
- Tropea Beach, Calabria – Golden sand, dramatic cliffs
- San Vito Lo Capo, Sicily – Mountain views, calm waters
- Cala Rossa, Favignana – Turquoise waters, rocky cove
- Marina Piccola, Capri – Faraglioni rocks, sheltered bay
10. Portugal —
Portugal combines dramatic Atlantic beaches, golden cliffs and charming seaside towns, offering world-class surfing, spectacular scenery and some of Europe's finest coastal experiences.
Portugal's Top 10 Beaches
- Praia da Falésia, Algarve – Red cliffs, golden sand
- Praia de Monte Clérigo, Aljezur – Atlantic waves, surfing
- Porto Santo Beach, Madeira – Golden beach, calm waters
- Praia da Marinha, Algarve – Limestone cliffs, sea arches
- Praia de Benagil, Algarve – Sea cave, turquoise waters
- Praia do Camilo, Lagos – Rock formations, scenic cove
- Praia da Ursa, Sintra – Wild coastline, towering cliffs
- Praia de Odeceixe, Alentejo – River mouth, surfing
- Praia da Bordeira, Algarve – Sand dunes, Atlantic surf
- Praia do Guincho, Cascais – Powerful waves, coastal views
11. Maldives —
The Maldives combines white-sand islands, turquoise lagoons and world-class coral reefs, offering one of the world's most luxurious and unforgettable tropical beach experiences.
Maldives' Top 10 Beaches
- Dhigurah Beach, South Ari Atoll – White sand, whale sharks
- Fulhadhoo Bikini Beach, Baa Atoll – Crystal lagoon, secluded
- Veligandu Island Beach, North Ari Atoll – Luxury island, coral reefs
- Cocoa Island Beach, South Malé Atoll – Sandbanks, marine life
- One&Only Reethi Rah Beach – Private beach, luxury villas
- Baros Beach, North Malé Atoll – Coral reefs, turquoise waters
- Meeru Island Beach – Sandy shores, calm lagoon
- Kanuhura Beach, Lhaviyani Atoll – White sand, snorkelling
- Ukulhas Bikini Beach – Marine conservation, clear waters
- Thoddoo Bikini Beach – Tropical lagoon, greenery
12. Seychelles —
The Seychelles combines granite-fringed beaches, crystal-clear waters and lush tropical islands, offering one of the world's most breathtaking and tranquil beach destinations.
Seychelles' Top 10 Beaches
- Anse Source d'Argent, La Digue – Granite boulders, turquoise lagoon
- Anse Lazio, Praslin – Crescent beach, crystal waters
- Anse Georgette, Praslin – Secluded, soft sand
- Petite Anse, Mahé – Luxury beach, forested hills
- Beau Vallon, Mahé – Water sports, sunsets
- Anse Intendance, Mahé – Powerful waves, dramatic scenery
- Anse Cocos, La Digue – Natural pools, hidden beach
- Grand Anse, La Digue – Wide beach, coastal scenery
- Anse Marron, La Digue – Granite pools, untouched nature
- Anse Volbert, Praslin – Calm waters, luxury resorts
13. Brazil —
Brazil combines golden Atlantic beaches, tropical islands and vibrant coastal culture, offering spectacular scenery, world-famous surf and unforgettable seaside experiences.
Brazil's Top 10 Beaches
- Baía do Sancho, Fernando de Noronha – Emerald waters, cliffs
- Pontal do Atalaia, Arraial do Cabo – White sand, turquoise waters
- Ipanema Beach, Rio de Janeiro – Surfing, sunsets
- Lopes Mendes, Ilha Grande – Rainforest, white sand
- Praia do Espelho, Bahia – Natural pools, cliffs
- Jericoacoara Beach, Ceará – Sand dunes, sunsets
- Praia dos Carneiros, Pernambuco – Coconut palms, tropical waters
- Praia do Forno, Arraial do Cabo – Snorkelling, clear waters
- Praia de Antunes, Alagoas – White sand, shallow waters
- Praia do Madeiro, Rio Grande do Norte – Dolphins, lush cliffs
14. Indonesia —
Indonesia combines tropical islands, coral reefs and turquoise waters, offering world-class beaches, exceptional diving and diverse coastal experiences across its vast archipelago.
Indonesia's Top 10 Beaches
- Pink Beach, Komodo Island – Pink sand, coral reefs
- Kelingking Beach, Nusa Penida – Cliffs, turquoise waters
- Nusa Dua Beach, Bali – Luxury resorts, calm sea
- Padang Padang Beach, Bali – Surfing, limestone cliffs
- Nyang Nyang Beach, Bali – Secluded, rugged cliffs
- Tanjung Aan Beach, Lombok – Soft sand, turquoise bay
- Ora Beach, Maluku – Rainforest, coral reefs
- Derawan Island Beach – Marine life, diving
- Ngurtafur Beach, Kei Islands – White sandbar, shallow waters
- Nihiwatu Beach, Sumba – Luxury retreat, surfing
15. Turks and Caicos Islands —
Turks and Caicos boasts powder-soft white sand, crystal-clear waters and vibrant coral reefs, delivering one of the Caribbean's finest beach experiences.
Turks and Caicos' Top 10 Beaches
- Grace Bay Beach, Providenciales – White sand, turquoise waters
- Leeward Beach – Quiet beach, soft sand
- Long Bay Beach – Kiteboarding, shallow waters
- Taylor Bay – Family-friendly, calm sea
- Sapodilla Bay – Sheltered cove, warm waters
- Governor's Beach, Grand Turk – Caribbean waters, peaceful
- Pillory Beach, Grand Turk – Coral reefs, snorkelling
- Malcolm's Road Beach – Rugged coast, reefs
- Mudjin Harbour, Middle Caicos – Limestone cliffs, coastal views
- Bambarra Beach, Middle Caicos – White sand, shallow bay
16. Bahamas —
The Bahamas offers pink-sand beaches, crystal-clear lagoons and hundreds of tropical islands, delivering one of the Caribbean's most iconic beach experiences.
Bahamas' Top 10 Beaches
- Pink Sands Beach, Harbour Island – Pink sand, turquoise waters
- Cable Beach, Nassau – Luxury resorts, Caribbean Sea
- Cabbage Beach, Paradise Island – White sand, blue waters
- Tropic of Cancer Beach, Exuma – Clear shallows, peaceful
- Gold Rock Beach, Grand Bahama – Tidal flats, national park
- Tahiti Beach, Elbow Cay – Sandbar, crystal waters
- Treasure Cay Beach, Abaco – Powder sand, calm sea
- French Leave Beach, Eleuthera – Pink sand, tranquil
- Cape Santa Maria Beach, Long Island – White sand, turquoise waters
- Stocking Island Beach, Exuma – Island scenery, clear waters
17. Mauritius —
Mauritius combines white-sand beaches, turquoise lagoons and coral reefs, creating one of the Indian Ocean's most idyllic tropical escapes.
Mauritius' Top 10 Beaches
- Le Morne Beach – Kitesurfing, Le Morne Brabant
- Flic en Flac Beach – Sunsets, calm waters
- Belle Mare Beach – White sand, peaceful lagoon
- Trou aux Biches Beach – Family-friendly, shallow waters
- Mont Choisy Beach – Tree-lined, swimming
- Blue Bay Beach – Coral gardens, snorkelling
- Île aux Cerfs Beach – Lagoon, water sports
- La Cuvette Beach – Quiet cove, Grand Baie
- Gris Gris Beach – Dramatic cliffs, wild waves
- Pereybere Beach – Clear waters, lively atmosphere
18. South Africa —
South Africa blends dramatic coastlines, golden beaches and marine wildlife, offering spectacular ocean scenery from the Atlantic to the Indian Ocean.
South Africa's Top 10 Beaches
- Boulders Beach, Western Cape – Penguins, sheltered coves
- Camps Bay, Cape Town – White sand, mountain backdrop
- Clifton Fourth Beach, Cape Town – Soft sand, Atlantic coast
- Llandudno Beach, Cape Town – Granite boulders, secluded
- Muizenberg Beach, Cape Town – Colourful huts, surfing
- Noordhoek Beach, Cape Town – Horse riding, long beach
- Robberg Beach, Plettenberg Bay – Nature reserve, coastal views
- Coffee Bay, Eastern Cape – Wild Coast, dramatic cliffs
- Umhlanga Rocks Beach – Warm waters, lighthouse
- Sodwana Bay, KwaZulu-Natal – Coral reefs, diving
19. India —
India combines tropical islands, palm-lined beaches and diverse coastal cultures, offering everything from coral lagoons to dramatic Arabian Sea shores.
India's Top 10 Beaches
- Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island – White sand, turquoise waters
- Elephant Beach, Havelock Island – Coral reefs, snorkelling
- Agonda Beach, Goa – Peaceful, golden sand
- Palolem Beach, Goa – Palm-fringed, kayaking
- Varkala Beach, Kerala – Red cliffs, Arabian Sea
- Marari Beach, Kerala – Fishing village, tranquil
- Bangaram Beach, Lakshadweep – Coral lagoons, diving
- Thundi Beach, Minicoy – Clear lagoons, island scenery
- Mandrem Beach, Goa – Quiet beach, creek
- Tarkarli Beach, Maharashtra – Scuba diving, clear waters
20. Sri Lanka —
Sri Lanka blends golden beaches, world-class surf and rich coastal heritage, creating one of the Indian Ocean's most diverse beach destinations.
Sri Lanka's Top 10 Beaches
- Unawatuna Beach – Calm waters, coral reef
- Mirissa Beach – Whale watching, surfing
- Hiriketiya Beach – Horseshoe bay, surfing
- Arugam Bay – World-class surf, laid-back
- Bentota Beach – Water sports, lagoon
- Nilaveli Beach – White sand, clear waters
- Uppuveli Beach – Diving, relaxed atmosphere
- Goyambokka Beach, Tangalle – Palm-fringed, secluded
- Pasikuda Beach – Shallow waters, family-friendly
- Dalawella Beach – Palm swings, sheltered lagoon
21. France —
France combines Mediterranean glamour, Atlantic surf and island beauty, offering elegant coastal towns and diverse beach experiences.
France's Top 10 Beaches
- Santa Giulia Beach, Corsica – Turquoise waters, soft sand
- Palombaggia Beach, Corsica – Granite rocks, pine forests
- Plage du Coz-Pors, Brittany – Pink granite, Atlantic coast
- Plage de l'Espiguette, Occitanie – Sand dunes, untouched shoreline
- Plage de Pampelonne, Saint-Tropez – Riviera glamour, golden sand
- Étretat Beach, Normandy – Chalk cliffs, sea arches
- Grande Plage, Biarritz – Surfing, Atlantic waves
- Plage Notre-Dame, Porquerolles – Island beach, crystal waters
- Saleccia Beach, Corsica – White sand, secluded
- Calanque d'En-Vau, Provence – Limestone cliffs, turquoise inlet
22. Anguilla —
Anguilla combines pristine white-sand beaches, calm turquoise waters and luxury island charm, offering a peaceful Caribbean escape.
Anguilla's Top 10 Beaches
- Shoal Bay East – White sand, turquoise waters
- Meads Bay – Luxury resorts, fine dining
- Rendezvous Bay – Calm sea, island views
- Maundays Bay – Luxury beach, gentle waters
- Little Bay – Hidden cove, snorkelling
- Cove Bay – Wide beach, tranquillity
- Sandy Ground Beach – Beachfront cafés, boating
- Barnes Bay – Secluded, luxury villas
- Shoal Bay West – Crystal waters, peaceful
- Savannah Bay – Untouched coast, white sand
23. Antigua and Barbuda —
Antigua and Barbuda is famed for its white-sand beaches, turquoise bays and calm Caribbean waters, offering idyllic island escapes year-round.
Antigua and Barbuda's Top 10 Beaches
- Princess Diana Beach, Barbuda – Pink sand, turquoise waters
- Ffryes Beach – Golden sand, sunsets
- Dickenson Bay – Resorts, water sports
- Half Moon Bay – Crescent beach, Atlantic coast
- Valley Church Beach – White sand, calm waters
- Darkwood Beach – Island views, sandy shore
- Pigeon Point Beach – Family-friendly, English Harbour
- Galleon Beach – Calm waters, heritage
- Rendezvous Bay – Secluded, hiking
- Carlisle Bay – Tropical gardens, luxury
24. Colombia —
Colombia blends Caribbean islands and Pacific shores, offering vibrant coastal culture, tropical beaches and remarkable natural diversity.
Colombia's Top 10 Beaches
- Cabo San Juan del Guía, Tayrona – Rainforest, twin bays
- Playa Cristal, Tayrona – Snorkelling, crystal waters
- Playa Blanca, Barú – White sand, Caribbean Sea
- Playa de San Luis, San Andrés – Island beach, clear waters
- Spratt Bight, San Andrés – Urban beach, calm sea
- Johnny Cay Beach – Palm-fringed, turquoise waters
- Bahía Concha, Santa Marta – Sheltered bay, swimming
- Palomino Beach, La Guajira – River mouth, wild coast
- Playa El Almejal, Bahía Solano – Rainforest, Pacific coast
- Playa Guachalito, Nuquí – Waterfalls, untouched beach
25. Dominican Republic —
The Dominican Republic combines palm-fringed beaches, luxury resorts and vibrant Caribbean culture, making it one of the region's top beach destinations.
Dominican Republic's Top 10 Beaches
- Canto de la Playa, Saona Island – White sand, turquoise waters
- Bávaro Beach, Punta Cana – Luxury resorts, calm sea
- Playa Rincón, Samaná – Coconut palms, untouched coast
- Playa Bonita, Las Terrenas – Boutique resorts, gentle waters
- Bahía de las Águilas, Pedernales – Protected bay, remote
- Playa Frontón, Samaná – Cliffs, snorkelling
- Playa Cosón, Las Terrenas – Palm-lined, rolling surf
- Juanillo Beach, Cap Cana – Luxury, calm waters
- Playa Grande, Río San Juan – Golden sand, Atlantic coast
- Playa Macao, Punta Cana – Surfing, natural beach
26. Madagascar —
Madagascar offers untouched beaches, turquoise lagoons and extraordinary biodiversity, making it one of Africa's most unique coastal destinations.
Madagascar's Top 10 Beaches
- Nosy Iranja Beach – White sandbar, turquoise lagoon
- Andilana Beach, Nosy Be – Soft sand, calm waters
- Madirokely Beach, Nosy Be – Sunsets, beachfront cafés
- Ambondrona Beach, Nosy Be – Peaceful bay, island charm
- Nosy Sakatia Beach – Sea turtles, coral reefs
- Ampangorina Beach, Nosy Komba – Village charm, clear waters
- Anakao Beach – Fishing village, long shoreline
- Salary Bay – Remote beach, white sand
- Nosy Ve Beach – Coral island, marine life
- Île aux Nattes Beach – Palm-lined, tranquil lagoon
27. Canada —
Canada showcases rugged coastlines, freshwater beaches and dramatic island scenery, offering diverse coastal landscapes across the Atlantic, Pacific and Great Lakes.
Canada's Top 10 Beaches
- Chesterman Beach, Tofino – Surfing, Pacific coast
- Long Beach, Pacific Rim – Vast shoreline, hiking
- Kitsilano Beach, Vancouver – City skyline, mountains
- English Bay Beach, Vancouver – Sunsets, waterfront
- Cavendish Beach, Prince Edward Island – Red cliffs, Atlantic coast
- Singing Sands Beach, Prince Edward Island – Shallow waters, family-friendly
- Lawrencetown Beach, Nova Scotia – Surfing, Atlantic waves
- Ingonish Beach, Cape Breton – Highlands, ocean views
- Parlee Beach, New Brunswick – Warm waters, family beach
- Sandbanks Beaches, Ontario – Freshwater, sand dunes
28. United Arab Emirates —
The United Arab Emirates combines golden Gulf beaches, luxury resorts and modern waterfronts, delivering world-class seaside experiences.
United Arab Emirates' Top 10 Beaches
- Saadiyat Beach, Abu Dhabi – White sand, luxury resorts
- Jumeirah Beach, Dubai – Skyline views, urban beach
- Kite Beach, Dubai – Water sports, cafés
- Al Sufouh Beach, Dubai – Quiet beach, Palm views
- Umm Suqeim Beach, Dubai – Sunsets, Burj Al Arab
- Al Mamzar Beach Park, Dubai – Family-friendly, beach park
- Corniche Beach, Abu Dhabi – Calm waters, skyline
- Al Aqah Beach, Fujairah – Mountains, Gulf of Oman
- Khor Fakkan Beach, Sharjah – Rugged coast, clear waters
- Snoopy Island Beach, Fujairah – Coral reefs, snorkelling
29. Costa Rica —
Costa Rica combines rainforest-lined beaches, rich wildlife and Pacific and Caribbean coastlines, making it Central America's premier nature-filled beach destination.
Costa Rica's Top 10 Beaches
- Playa Conchal, Guanacaste – Shell sand, turquoise waters
- Manuel Antonio Beach – Rainforest, wildlife
- Playa Santa Teresa, Puntarenas – Surfing, sunsets
- Playa Flamingo, Guanacaste – Marina, luxury resorts
- Playa Tamarindo, Guanacaste – Surfing, nightlife
- Playa Carrillo, Guanacaste – Palm-lined, peaceful
- Playa Uvita, Puntarenas – Whale Tail, national park
- Playa Hermosa, Guanacaste – Calm waters, family-friendly
- Playa Punta Uva, Limón – Coral reefs, tropical forest
- Playa Cocles, Puerto Viejo – Caribbean culture, surfing
30. Aruba —
Aruba offers year-round sunshine, white-sand beaches and calm turquoise waters, creating one of the Caribbean's most relaxing coastal escapes.
Aruba's Top 10 Beaches
- Eagle Beach – White sand, fofoti trees
- Palm Beach – Luxury resorts, water sports
- Baby Beach – Shallow lagoon, family-friendly
- Arashi Beach – Snorkelling, clear waters
- Boca Catalina – Coral reefs, calm cove
- Manchebo Beach – Quiet beach, relaxation
- Malmok Beach – Diving, marine life
- Rodgers Beach – Turquoise waters, secluded
- Mangel Halto Beach – Mangroves, snorkelling
- Andicuri Beach – Rugged cliffs, Atlantic waves
31. Cayman Islands —
The Cayman Islands combine crystal-clear waters, coral reefs and luxury beaches, offering world-class diving and unforgettable Caribbean scenery.
Cayman Islands' Top 10 Beaches
- Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman – Powder sand, luxury resorts
- Rum Point – Shallow waters, paddleboarding
- Starfish Point – Starfish, clear shallows
- Smith Cove – Rocky cove, snorkelling
- Cemetery Beach – Coral reefs, shore diving
- Spotts Beach – Sea turtles, calm waters
- Governor's Beach – Soft sand, family-friendly
- Kaibo Beach – Waterfront dining, boating
- Owen Island Beach, Little Cayman – Secluded, tranquil
- Point of Sand, Little Cayman – White sand, crystal waters
32. British Virgin Islands —
The British Virgin Islands blend secluded beaches, turquoise bays and world-renowned sailing, creating a spectacular island-hopping destination.
British Virgin Islands' Top 10 Beaches
- The Baths, Virgin Gorda – Granite boulders, sea caves
- White Bay, Jost Van Dyke – White sand, beach bars
- Smuggler's Cove, Tortola – Secluded, snorkelling
- Cane Garden Bay, Tortola – Live music, calm waters
- Savannah Bay, Virgin Gorda – Undeveloped, turquoise waters
- Loblolly Bay, Anegada – Coral reefs, snorkelling
- Cow Wreck Beach, Anegada – Shallow waters, relaxed
- Devil's Bay, Virgin Gorda – Granite scenery, clear waters
- Long Bay Beach, Tortola – Broad sands, peaceful
- Deadman's Beach, Peter Island – Tropical setting, luxury
33. Saint Lucia —
Saint Lucia combines volcanic peaks, lush rainforests and beautiful Caribbean beaches, offering a perfect mix of romance and natural beauty.
Saint Lucia's Top 10 Beaches
- Reduit Beach – Water sports, restaurants
- Anse Chastanet – Coral reefs, Piton views
- Sugar Beach – White sand, Pitons
- Anse Mamin – Black sand, rainforest
- Marigot Bay Beach – Sheltered harbour, scenic
- Pigeon Island Beach – Calm waters, historic trails
- Vigie Beach – Spacious sands, local charm
- La Toc Beach – Golden sand, strong waves
- Grande Anse Beach – Turtle nesting, wild coast
- Laborie Bay Beach – Village life, calm waters
34. Argentina —
Argentina offers a unique beach experience stretching from the Atlantic Coast to the wild shores of Patagonia, combining lively seaside resorts, dramatic coastal landscapes and extraordinary marine wildlife. Its beaches attract travellers seeking golden sands, surfing, whale watching and peaceful coastal escapes.
Argentina's Top 10 Beaches
- Mar del Plata Beach, Buenos Aires Province – Surfing, lively resort
- Las Grutas Beach, Río Negro – Warm waters, sandstone cliffs
- Pinamar Beach, Buenos Aires Province – Sand dunes, surfing
- Cariló Beach, Buenos Aires Province – Pine forests, upscale
- Villa Gesell Beach, Buenos Aires Province – Family-friendly, promenade
- Playa Unión, Chubut – Dolphins, Patagonian coast
- Puerto Madryn Beach, Chubut – Whales, marine wildlife
- Punta Perdices Beach, Río Negro – Turquoise waters, tranquil
- Necochea Beach, Buenos Aires Province – Wide sands, surfing
- Monte Hermoso Beach, Buenos Aires Province – Sunsets, long shoreline
35. Cyprus —
Cyprus offers crystal-clear Mediterranean waters, golden beaches and rich cultural heritage, creating one of Europe's most diverse island escapes.
Cyprus' Top 10 Beaches
- Vrysoudia Beach, Paphos – Calm waters, urban beach
- Nissi Beach, Ayia Napa – Turquoise waters, lively
- Fig Tree Bay, Protaras – Family-friendly, snorkelling
- Konnos Bay, Cape Greco – Forested cliffs, blue waters
- Coral Bay, Paphos – Golden sand, resorts
- Makronissos Beach, Ayia Napa – Sandy bays, peaceful
- Lara Beach, Akamas Peninsula – Turtle nesting, protected
- Governor's Beach, Limassol – White rocks, dark sand
- Blue Lagoon, Akamas – Brilliant waters, rocky coast
- Finikoudes Beach, Larnaca – Palm promenade, cafés
36. Malta —
Malta combines golden bays, limestone coves and historic island charm, offering exceptional swimming, diving and Mediterranean scenery.
Malta's Top 10 Beaches
- Qawra Point Beach – Clear waters, rocky coast
- Golden Bay – Golden sand, sunsets
- Għajn Tuffieħa Bay – Clay hills, scenic bay
- Mellieħa Bay – Shallow waters, family-friendly
- Paradise Bay – Clear waters, compact cove
- Blue Lagoon, Comino – Turquoise waters, boat trips
- Ramla Bay, Gozo – Red sand, rural scenery
- San Blas Bay, Gozo – Secluded, reddish sand
- Armier Bay – Clear waters, relaxed
- Għar Lapsi – Rocky inlet, diving
37. Bermuda —
Bermuda combines pink-sand beaches, limestone coves and crystal-clear Atlantic waters, offering one of the world's most distinctive island escapes.
Bermuda's Top 10 Beaches
- Horseshoe Bay Beach – Pink sand, rock formations
- Warwick Long Bay – Coastal trails, pink sand
- Elbow Beach – Calm waters, resorts
- Jobson's Cove – Sheltered cove, gentle waters
- Church Bay – Coral reefs, snorkelling
- Tobacco Bay – Rock formations, shallow waters
- Clearwater Beach – Spacious sands, family-friendly
- Cooper's Island Beaches – Protected coves, nature trails
- West Whale Bay – Whale watching, sunsets
- John Smith's Bay – Soft sand, local favourite
38. Egypt —
Egypt blends Red Sea coral reefs, luxury resorts and Mediterranean beaches, creating one of the world's leading diving and coastal destinations.
Egypt's Top 10 Beaches
- Naama Bay, Sharm El Sheikh – Resorts, sheltered waters
- Sharm El Luli, Marsa Alam – White sand, clear waters
- Mahmya Beach, Giftun Island – Coral reefs, turquoise waters
- Orange Bay, Giftun Island – Shallow lagoons, day trips
- Ras Um Sid Beach, Sharm El Sheikh – Reef walls, marine life
- Abu Dabbab Beach, Marsa Alam – Sea turtles, seagrass
- Agiba Beach, Marsa Matruh – Limestone cliffs, blue waters
- Cleopatra Beach, Marsa Matruh – Rock formations, heritage
- Sahl Hasheesh Beach, Hurghada – Luxury resorts, calm sea
- Zeytouna Beach, El Gouna – Lagoon swimming, resorts
39. Cook Islands —
The Cook Islands offer secluded lagoons, coral reefs and untouched tropical beaches, creating an authentic South Pacific paradise.
Cook Islands' Top 10 Beaches
- One Foot Island Beach, Aitutaki – White sand, lagoon
- Ootu Beach, Aitutaki – Shallow waters, paddleboarding
- Muri Beach, Rarotonga – Lagoon, island atmosphere
- Titikaveka Beach, Rarotonga – Coral reefs, snorkelling
- Black Rock Beach, Rarotonga – Volcanic rocks, sunsets
- Aroa Beach, Rarotonga – Protected lagoon, coral reefs
- Nikao Beach, Rarotonga – Peaceful, accessible
- Turoa Beach, Rarotonga – Lagoon views, tranquil
- Honeymoon Island Beach, Aitutaki – Tropical island, blue lagoon
- Maina Island Sandbar, Aitutaki – White sandbar, swimming
40. Fiji —
Fiji offers turquoise lagoons, coral reefs and palm-fringed islands, making it one of the South Pacific's most idyllic beach destinations for luxury, diving and tropical escapes.
Fiji's Top 10 Beaches
- East Beach, Vomo Island – Private island, clear waters
- Blue Lagoon Beach, Nacula Island – Coral reefs, blue waters
- Natadola Beach, Viti Levu – White sand, horse riding
- Horseshoe Bay, Matagi Island – Rainforest, snorkelling
- Monuriki Island Beach – Untouched island, clear lagoon
- Castaway Island Beach – Palm-fringed, coral gardens
- Honeymoon Beach, Turtle Island – Secluded, romantic
- Lavena Beach, Taveuni – Waterfalls, mixed sand
- Yasawa Island Resort Beach – Luxury escape, turquoise lagoon
- Waitabu Marine Park Beach – Protected reefs, snorkelling
41. French Polynesia —
French Polynesia blends volcanic islands, turquoise lagoons and secluded beaches, offering a world-class South Pacific escape with luxury resorts, exceptional diving and authentic island culture.
French Polynesia's Top 10 Beaches
- PK 9 Beach, Fakarava – White sand, coral atoll
- Matira Beach, Bora Bora – Powder sand, turquoise lagoon
- Temae Beach, Moorea – Clear waters, island views
- Lafayette Beach, Tahiti – Black sand, volcanic coast
- Tereia Beach, Maupiti – Shallow lagoon, tranquil
- Avea Bay, Huahine – Tropical greenery, kayaking
- Blue Lagoon, Rangiroa – Coral reefs, blue waters
- Les Sables Roses, Fakarava – Pink sand, remote
- Motu Tautau Beach, Taha'a – Coral gardens, secluded
- Vaiava Beach, Tahiti – Calm lagoon, sunsets
42. Panama —
Panama combines Caribbean islands and Pacific beaches, offering world-class surfing, coral reefs and unforgettable coastal adventures.
Panama's Top 10 Beaches
- Cayo Zapatilla, Bocas del Toro – White sand, rainforest
- Red Frog Beach, Bocas del Toro – Jungle-backed, eco-resorts
- Starfish Beach, Bocas del Toro – Starfish, calm shallows
- Bluff Beach, Bocas del Toro – Atlantic surf, rainforest
- Playa Venao, Los Santos – Surfing, crescent bay
- Santa Catalina Beach, Veraguas – Strong surf, Coiba access
- Isla Perro Beach, Guna Yala – Shipwreck, snorkelling
- Cayos Holandeses, Guna Yala – Coral islands, sailing
- Playa Las Lajas, Chiriquí – Open sands, relaxed
- Playa Larga, Coiba National Park – Marine life, protected coast
43. Cambodia —
Cambodia blends peaceful islands, white-sand beaches and turquoise waters, offering relaxed tropical escapes beyond its famous cultural landmarks.
Cambodia's Top 10 Beaches
- Long Beach, Koh Rong – White sand, sunsets
- Long Set Beach, Koh Rong – Soft sand, accessible
- Lonely Beach, Koh Rong – Jungle, secluded
- Coconut Beach, Koh Rong – Calm waters, laid-back
- Lazy Beach, Koh Rong Samloem – Forest trails, sunsets
- Saracen Bay, Koh Rong Samloem – White sand, calm sea
- Sunset Beach, Koh Rong Samloem – Diving, sunset views
- Otres Beach, Sihanoukville – Restaurants, island access
- Koh Tonsay Beach, Kep – Seafood, rustic charm
- Coral Beach, Koh Ta Kiev – Clear waters, eco-stays
44. China —
China offers tropical island resorts, expansive sandy beaches and vibrant coastal cities, creating diverse seaside experiences across its coastline.
China's Top 10 Beaches
- Yalong Bay, Sanya – Pale sand, luxury resorts
- Wuzhizhou Island Beach, Sanya – Coral reefs, water sports
- Dadonghai Beach, Sanya – Urban beach, swimming
- Haitang Bay, Sanya – Resort corridor, sea views
- Sanya Bay – Palm promenade, sunsets
- Silver Beach, Beihai – Fine sand, broad shoreline
- Golden Beach, Qingdao – Festivals, water sports
- Dongchong Beach, Shenzhen – Mountain views, hiking
- Xichong Beach, Shenzhen – Surfing, camping
- Nansha Beach, Zhoushan – Island resorts, coastal hills
45. Vietnam —
Vietnam combines tropical islands, lively beach cities and scenic coastlines, offering affordable seaside escapes, rich culture and outstanding cuisine.
Vietnam's Top 10 Beaches
- Long Beach, Phú Quốc – Resorts, sunsets
- Sao Beach, Phú Quốc – White sand, turquoise waters
- Khem Beach, Phú Quốc – Curved bay, luxury resorts
- An Bang Beach, Hội An – Restaurants, relaxed sands
- My Khe Beach, Da Nang – Sunrise views, urban coastline
- Non Nuoc Beach, Da Nang – Soft sand, Marble Mountains
- Nha Trang Beach – Water sports, island trips
- Doc Let Beach, Khánh Hòa – Shallow waters, family-friendly
- Kỳ Co Beach, Quy Nhơn – Rocky hills, clear waters
- Bai Dai Beach, Cam Ranh – Long shoreline, resorts
46. Tunisia —
Tunisia combines Mediterranean beaches, historic coastal towns and warm turquoise waters, offering a unique blend of seaside relaxation and North African culture.
Tunisia's Top 10 Beaches
- Yasmine Hammamet Beach – Calm sea, resorts
- Sidi Mahrez Beach, Djerba – Palm-lined, resort beach
- Mansoura Beach, Kelibia – Pale sand, turquoise waters
- Mahdia Beach – Fine sand, historic town
- Hammamet Beach – Water sports, medina charm
- Raf Raf Beach – Green hills, clear waters
- Sidi Ali El Mekki Beach – Scenic bay, open views
- Chott Meriem Beach – Long sands, family-friendly
- Tabarka Beach – Coral diving, rocky coast
- Seguia Beach, Djerba – Open sands, peaceful
47. Jamaica —
Jamaica combines white-sand beaches, warm Caribbean waters and vibrant island culture, offering unforgettable tropical escapes filled with music and flavour.
Jamaica's Top 10 Beaches
- Seven Mile Beach, Negril – White sand, sunsets
- Doctor's Cave Beach, Montego Bay – Clear waters, accessible
- Frenchman's Cove, Portland – River mouth, jungle-backed
- Boston Bay Beach, Portland – Surfing, jerk cuisine
- Winnifred Beach, Portland – Local food, public beach
- Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth – Fishing villages, boutique stays
- James Bond Beach, Oracabessa – Film heritage, scenic bay
- Bloody Bay, Negril – Calm waters, swimming
- Bamboo Beach, Ocho Rios – Music, organised activities
- Bluefields Beach, Westmoreland – Local life, calm sea
48. Grenada —
Grenada blends tropical beaches, rainforest-covered hills and warm Caribbean waters, creating a relaxed island escape rich in natural beauty.
Grenada's Top 10 Beaches
- Grand Anse Beach – White sand, resorts
- Morne Rouge Beach – Calm waters, peaceful
- Magazine Beach – Snorkelling, clear waters
- La Sagesse Beach – Palm-lined, natural setting
- Bathway Beach – Offshore reef, family-friendly
- Levera Beach – Wild scenery, island views
- Paradise Beach, Carriacou – Turquoise waters, village charm
- Sandy Island Beach, Carriacou – White sand, snorkelling
- Anse La Roche, Carriacou – Secluded, trail access
- Tyrell Bay Beach, Carriacou – Harbour life, cafés
49. Kenya —
Kenya combines palm-fringed beaches, coral reefs and Swahili heritage, creating a unique blend of tropical beauty and cultural richness.
Kenya's Top 10 Beaches
- Diani Beach – White sand, resorts
- Watamu Beach – Coral reefs, marine parks
- Galu Beach – Kitesurfing, broad sands
- Tiwi Beach – Reef pools, peaceful
- Nyali Beach – City access, resorts
- Bamburi Beach – Water sports, family resorts
- Shanzu Beach – Warm waters, palm-lined
- Chale Island Beach – Mangroves, coral waters
- Shela Beach, Lamu – Dhow sailing, Swahili culture
- Bofa Beach, Kilifi – Open sands, quiet
50. Mozambique —
Mozambique offers remote islands, coral reefs and unspoilt Indian Ocean beaches, making it one of Africa's most spectacular coastal destinations.
Mozambique's Top 10 Beaches
- Bazaruto Island Beach – Sand dunes, turquoise waters
- Benguerra Island Beach – Coral reefs, luxury lodges
- Tofo Beach – Whale sharks, diving
- Barra Beach – Calm waters, reefs
- Vilanculos Beach – Traditional dhows, island views
- Ponta do Ouro Beach – Dolphins, surfing
- Ponta Mamoli Beach – Dunes, eco-luxury
- Santa Carolina Island Beach – Historic ruins, turquoise waters
- Ibo Island Beach – Mangroves, heritage
- Medjumbe Island Beach – Coral reefs, diving
Earlier, Travel And Tour World has published Travel And Tour World Names the Top 30 Food Destinations in the Americas and Caribbean for 2026 TTW Announces the Top 50 Food Destinations Around the World for 2026 Travel And Tour World Crowns the Top 100 Luxury Hotels in the Americas and Caribbean for 2026 TTW Highlights Top 100 Luxury Hotels in the World for 2026 TTW Announces Top 50 Medical Tourism Destinations in the World for 2026, UK Ranks 21st in TTW's Top 50 Medical Tourism Destinations for 2026: Rising Costs and Global Competition Reshape Its Position , TTW Announces Top 50 Amusement Park Travel Destinations in the World for 2026
Research Methodology
The Top 50 Beach Travel Destinations in the World for 2026 were selected using Travel And Tour World's editorial research framework. Countries were assessed on natural beauty, beach diversity, accessibility, tourism infrastructure, sustainability, marine biodiversity, visitor experience and global appeal. More than 500 beaches were evaluated using descriptive, comparative and qualitative research. Sources included national tourism boards, government agencies, marine conservation authorities, tourism statistics, aviation data and hospitality reports. Each destination was benchmarked for coastal quality, environmental stewardship, visitor facilities and long-term tourism appeal. A standardised editorial scoring methodology ensured transparency, consistency, reliability and balanced global representation across all 50 destinations.
About Travel And Tour World (TTW)
Travel and Tour World (TTW) is a premier global digital travel media platform reaching over 25 million readers worldwide across 104 regional platforms in European, Asian, African, Middle East and Indian languages. Since 2009, TTW has been a trusted source of travel and tourism industry news, intelligence, and trend analysis. Through insightful content, reliable information, and effective communication, TTW delivers valuable perspectives that support informed decision-making and inspire modern travellers worldwide. Built on years of industry expertise, the platform has evolved into a trusted source for comprehensive travel and tourism insights.
Media Contact:
Tuhin Sarkar
+1 917-677-7753
Travel and Tour World
[email protected]
SOURCE Travel And Tour World
Share this article