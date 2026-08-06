Tucows Posts Solid Results in Second Quarter 2026

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC), a global internet services leader, today reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. All figures are in U.S. dollars.

"We made measurable financial progress in the second quarter, with revenue and gross profit increasing both year over year and sequentially, Adjusted EBITDA improving from the first quarter, and the business generating positive operating cash flow," said David Woroch, Chief Executive Officer of Tucows. "Ting was the principal driver of the improvements, supported by subscriber growth and construction activity, while Tucows Domains continued to deliver stable gross profit."

Financial Results

Consolidated net revenue increased 2.1% year over year to $100.6 million in the second quarter of 2026 and improved 4.0% sequentially, driven by strong revenue growth at Ting.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2026 increased 16.6% to $25.8 million from the second quarter of 2025, and improved 7% sequentially. Year-over-year gross profit expansion was largely driven by margin gains from Ting, as well as a decrease in network expenses. The sequential increase came from margin improvement in Ting and Tucows Domains.

Net loss for the second quarter was $20.5 million ($1.84 per share), compared with a net loss of $15.6 million ($1.41 per share) in Q2 2025. Adjusted net loss¹ was $17.5 million (adjusted EPS¹ of ($1.57)) in Q2 2026 versus $16.3 million (adjusted EPS¹ of $(1.47)) in Q2 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the first quarter of 2026 came down 2.2% to $12.3 million from the second quarter of 2025, and improved 5.4% sequentially. The Ting segment had strong Adjusted EBITDA performance both year over year and sequentially, which was offset by obligations associated with our legacy mobile business and investment in Wavelo's sales and marketing.

We ended the second quarter of 2026 with cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents of $60.2 million. This compares with $61.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $68.6 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025.

Summary Financial Results

(In Thousands of US Dollars, except Per Share data)



3 Months ended June 30 6 Months ended June 30 2026 (unaudited) 2025

(unaudited) % Change

(unaudited) 2026 (unaudited) 2025

(unaudited) % Change

(unaudited) Net Revenues 100,556 98,463 2 % 197,213 193,072 2 % Gross Profit 25,784 22,110 17 % 49,914 45,641 9 % Income Earned on Sale of Transferred Assets, net 2,480 3,112 (20) % 4,995 5,853 (15) % Net Income (Loss) (20,471) (15,637) (31) % (38,578) (30,770) (25) % Adjusted Net Income (Loss)¹ (17,515) (16,277) (8) % (30,158) (31,191) 3 % Basic earnings (Loss) per common share (1.84) (1.41) (30) % (3.46) (2.79) (24) % Adjusted Basic earnings (Loss) per common share¹ (1.57) (1.47) (7) % (2.71) (2.82) 4 % Adjusted EBITDA¹ 12,297 12,577 (2) % 23,964 26,248 (9) % Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,936 6,566 (71) % 5,460 (4,685) 217 %

1 Non-GAAP financial measures are described below and reconciled to GAAP measures in the accompanying tables.

Summary of Revenues, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA

(In Thousands of US Dollars)



Revenue Gross Profit Adj. EBITDA¹ 3 Months ended June 30 3 Months ended June 30 3 Months ended June 30 2026

(unaudited) 2025

(unaudited) 2026

(unaudited) 2025

(unaudited) 2026

(unaudited) 2025

(unaudited) DOMAINS AND WAVELO SERVICES

























Tucows Domain Services:











Wholesale











Domain Services 48,836 51,557







Value Added Services 6,303 5,757







Total Wholesale 55,139 57,314





















Retail 9,854 10,290







Total Tucows Domain Services 64,993 67,604 19,260 19,311 11,877 12,543



























Wavelo Services: 11,755 12,656 6,562 8,552 2,828 5,360













Total Domains and Wavelo Services 76,748 80,260 25,822 27,863 14,705 17,903













TING INTERNET SERVICES

























Fiber Internet Services 17,463 16,410







Construction Services 4,132 -







Total Ting 21,595 16,410 2,495 (3,151) 1,520 (3,651)













CORPORATE & OTHER

























Mobile Services and Eliminations 2,213 1,793 (2,533) (2,602) (3,928) (1,675)













Total 100,556 98,463 25,784 22,110 12,297 12,577

1 Non-GAAP financial measures are described below and reconciled to GAAP measures in the accompanying tables. 2 Beginning in the third quarter of 2025, the Company revised its presentation of segment gross profit to reflect amounts net of network expenses. This change provides a more consistent view of segment-level profitability and aligns with how management evaluates operating performance. The revision did not impact gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA or revenue.

Notes:

1. Tucows reports all financial information required in conformity with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

Along with this information, to assist financial statement users in an assessment of our historical performance, the Company discloses non-GAAP financial measures in press releases and on investor conference calls and related events, as the Company believes that the non-GAAP information enhances investors' overall understanding of our financial performance, and should be read in addition to, rather than instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. The Company endeavors to compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income based on U.S. GAAP; Adjusted net income to GAAP net income; and adjusted basic earnings per share to GAAP basic earnings per share, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results. Tucows strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company believes that the provision of this supplemental non-GAAP measure allows investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using similar evaluation measures to those used by management. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to measure its performance and prepare its budgets. Since Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure, the Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies; and should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because Adjusted EBITDA is calculated before certain recurring cash charges, including interest expense and taxes, and is not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of the business, it should not be considered as a liquidity measure.

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA definition excludes depreciation, impairment and loss on disposition of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, income tax provision, interest expense (net), stock-based compensation, asset impairment, gains and losses from unrealized foreign currency transactions, loss on debt extinguishment and costs that are not indicative of on-going performance (profitability), including acquisition and transition costs. Gains and losses from unrealized foreign currency transactions removes the unrealized effect of the change in the mark-to-market values on outstanding unhedged foreign currency contracts, as well as the unrealized effect from the translation of monetary accounts denominated in non-U.S. dollars to U.S. dollars.

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands of US dollars):



3 Months ended June 30 6 Months ended June 30 2026

(unaudited) 2025

(unaudited) 2026

(unaudited) 2025

(unaudited) Net income (Loss) for the period (20,471) (15,637) (38,578) (30,770) Less:







Provision (recovery) for income taxes 3,130 2,265 5,522 4,431 Depreciation of property and equipment 10,341 10,539 20,212 20,999 Impairment of property and equipment 334 435 614 639 Loss (gain) on disposition of property and equipment (48) (1,788) 828 (1,788) Amortization of intangible assets 698 1,115 1,801 2,321 Interest expense, net 14,450 13,621 28,315 27,234 Stock-based compensation 1,164 1,386 2,258 2,891 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange revaluation of foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities 29 (72) 223 (437) Acquisition, transaction and transition costs* 2,670 713 2,769 728









Adjusted EBITDA 12,297 12,577 23,964 26,248

* Acquisition, transaction and transition costs represent transaction-related expenses and transitional expenses. Expenses include severance or transitional costs associated with department, operational or overall company restructuring efforts, including geographic alignments.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Common Share (Adjusted EPS)

The Company believes that the provision of this supplemental non-GAAP measure allows investors to best evaluate our operating results and understand the operating trends of our core business without the effect of acquisition and transition costs, impairment expenses and losses on extinguishment of debt. Acquisition and transition costs represent transaction-related expenses and transitional expenses. Expenses include severance or transitional costs associated with department, operational or overall company restructuring efforts, including geographic alignments. Since adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial performance measures, the Company's calculation of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies; and should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company's adjusted net income and adjusted EPS definitions exclude from the calculation of reported GAAP net income and GAAP EPS, the effect of the following items: impairment of property and expenses, acquisition and transition costs (including restructuring charges) and loss on debt extinguishment.

The following table reconciles adjusted net income and adjusted EPS to GAAP net income (In thousands of US dollars, except Per Share data):



3 Months ended June 30 6 Months ended June 30 2026

(unaudited) 2025

(unaudited) 2026

(unaudited) 2025

(unaudited) Net Income (Loss) for the period (20,471) (15,637) (38,578) (30,770) Less:







Acquisition and transition costs* 2,670 713 2,769 728 Impairment of property and equipment 334 435 11,533 639 Loss (gain) on disposition of property and equipment (48) (1,788) (5,882) (1,788) Adjusted Net Income (Loss)¹ for the period (17,515) (16,277) (30,158) (31,191) Adjusted Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share¹ (1.57) (1.47) (2.71) (2.82)

* Acquisition and transition costs represent transaction-related expenses and transitional expenses. Expenses include severance or transitional costs associated with department, operational or overall company restructuring efforts, including geographic alignments.

Management Commentary

Concurrent with the dissemination of its quarterly financial results news release at 5:05 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 6, 2026, management's pre-recorded audio commentary (and transcript), discussing the quarter and outlook for the Company will be posted to the Tucows website at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials.

Following management's prepared commentary, for the subsequent seven days, until Thursday, August 13, 2026, shareholders, analysts and prospective investors can submit questions to Tucows' management at [email protected]. Management will post responses to questions in an audio recording and transcript to the Company's website at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials, on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at approximately 5 p.m. ET. All questions will receive a response, however, questions of a more specific nature may be responded to directly.

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through domain services, communications service technology, and fiber-optic infrastructure. Tucows Domains (https://tucowsdomains.com) manages over 21 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of 32,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. Wavelo (https://wavelo.com) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access; provisioning, billing and subscription; developer tools; and more. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website (https://tucows.com).

Tucows, Hover, Wavelo, and Ting are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

This release includes forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our expectations regarding our future financial results. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Information about other potential factors that could affect Tucows' business, results of operations and financial condition is included in the Risk Factors sections of Tucows' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Tucows as of the date they are made. Tucows assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE Tucows Inc.