TuHURA Biosciences to Present at the 4th Annual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference

TAMPA, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA) ("TuHURA" or the "Company"), a Phase 3 immuno-oncology company developing novel therapeutics to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy, today announced James A. Bianco, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of TuHURA, will participate in a fireside chat, at the 4th Annual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference taking place in New York City.

4th Annual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Time: 2:00 pm ET

Links: To register and view presentation, click HERE.

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will also be available through the investors page of TuHURA's corporate website at https://ir.tuhurabio.com/news-events/events.

About TuHURA Biosciences, Inc.

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: HURA) is a Phase 3 immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome primary and acquired resistance to cancer immunotherapy, two of the most common reasons cancer immunotherapies fail to work or stop working in the majority of patients with cancer.

TuHURA's lead innate immune agonist, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors. TuHURA has initiated a single randomized placebo-controlled Phase 3 registration trial of IFx-2.0 administered as an adjunctive therapy to Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) compared to Keytruda® plus placebo in first-line treatment for advanced or metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma.

In addition to its innate immune agonist product candidates, TuHURA is developing TBS-2025, a VISTA inhibiting mAb moving into Phase 1b/2 in mutNPM1 r/r AML, a molecularly defined subgroup of patients with AML. In addition, TuHURA is leveraging its Delta Opioid Receptor technology to develop first-in-class, bi-specific, bi-functional antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting Myeloid Derived Suppressor Cells to inhibit their immune-suppressing effects on the tumor microenvironment to prevent T cell exhaustion and acquired resistance to checkpoint inhibitors and cellular therapies.

For more information, please visit www.tuhurabio.com and connect with TuHURA on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Monique Kosse

Gilmartin Group

[email protected]

SOURCE TuHURA Biosciences, Inc.