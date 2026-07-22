TuHURA Biosciences to Present at Canaccord Genuity's 46th Annual Growth Conference

TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA) ("TuHURA" or the "Company"), a Phase 3 immuno-oncology company developing novel therapeutics to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy, today announced that James A. Bianco, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of TuHURA will present at the Canaccord Genuity's 46th Annual Growth Conference taking place in Boston, MA.

Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Time: 12:30pm ET

To register and view the presentation, please CLICK HERE.

An archived webcast of the Canaccord presentation will be available on the Events Page in the Investor Section of TuHURA's website. Additionally, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to view the "Ask Me Anything" interview of Dr. Bianco available HERE.

About TuHURA Biosciences, Inc.

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome primary and acquired resistance to cancer immunotherapy, two of the most common reasons cancer immunotherapies fail to work or stop working in the majority of patients with cancer.

TuHURA's lead innate immune agonist, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors. TuHURA is enrolling patients in its randomized placebo-controlled Phase 3 registration trial of IFx-2.0 administered as an adjunctive therapy to Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) compared to Keytruda® plus placebo in first-line treatment for advanced or metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma.

In addition to its innate immune agonist product candidates, TuHURA is developing TBS-2025, a VISTA inhibiting mAb moving into dose escalation/optimization Phase 1b trial in mutNPM1 r/r AML, a molecularly defined subgroup representing approximately 35% of patients with AML. TuHURA is also leveraging its Delta Opioid Receptor technology to develop first-in-class, bi-specific, bi-functional antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting MDSCs to inhibit their immune-suppressing effects on the tumor microenvironment to prevent T cell exhaustion and acquired resistance to checkpoint inhibitors and cellular therapies.

For more information, please visit www.tuhurabio.com and connect with TuHURA on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the safe harbor created by, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These Forward-Looking Statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and other future conditions. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "should," "would," "project," "plan," "expect," "goal," "seek," "future," "likely," or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, among others: the risks relating to the timing and nature of the FDA's response to the Company's re-filed IND for TBS-2025; the risks associated with the timing and results of conducting the planned Phase 1b/2 trial of TBS-2025, including the risks related to patient enrollment, trial design, data outcomes and regulatory interactions; uncertainty regarding the timing and likelihood of regulatory approvals; and the other risks described from time to time in detail in Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as filed on March 31, 2026, and TuHURA's other reports and filings with the SEC from time to time, which are available on TuHURA's website and at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements and other information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and TuHURA does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contact:

Monique Kosse

Gilmartin Group

[email protected]

SOURCE TuHURA Biosciences, Inc.