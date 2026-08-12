TuMeke Launches Coaching Cues, Bringing Instant, AI-Powered Guidance Into Ergonomic Assessments

New computer vision capability pinpoints movement and handling issues, shows what triggered them, and helps safety teams coach improvement on the spot

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TuMeke, a leader in AI-powered ergonomics, today announced the launch of Coaching Cues, a new capability that uses computer vision to turn ergonomic assessment findings into clear, practical guidance for improving worker technique.

Unlike tools that only identify risk or generate an assessment score, TuMeke Coaching Cues helps users understand what triggered an area of risk, shows the worker the specific issue, and explains how to improve their technique while the task is still fresh.

Back Bending Coaching Cue Power Zone Coaching Cue

When TuMeke detects a movement or handling issue, Coaching Cues automatically appear in the assessment results. Each coaching cue includes:

A video preview showing the exact moments that triggered the recommendation

A clear illustration of the recommended technique

A simple explanation assessors can use to coach improvement

Because Coaching Cues are built directly into TuMeke assessment results, customers do not need to configure a separate tool or add another step to their assessment process.

"Identifying risk is important, but safety teams also need to know what to do with that information," said Diwakar Ganesan, Co-founder and CTO at TuMeke. "Coaching Cues help connect the analysis directly to action by showing what happened and giving assessors practical guidance they can use with the worker right there in the field."

AI-powered coaching built for the field

Coaching Cues are built directly into the TuMeke assessment experience, including its mobile app. Assessors can capture a task, run an assessment, review the moments that triggered a Coaching Cue, and discuss the recommended technique from a phone or tablet without leaving the work area or switching to another system.

The capability can identify common manual material handling and movement issues related to reaching, back position, torso twisting, lateral bending, one-arm handling, working outside the power zone, and unstable stance.

Coaching Cues complement TuMeke's broader AI Recommendations, which help teams evaluate changes to equipment, workstations, processes, and job design. Together, the capabilities allow organizations to address both immediate technique improvements and longer-term changes to the work environment.

"Ergonomic risk is rarely solved by one intervention," added Ganesan. "Sometimes the immediate opportunity is helping someone adjust how they perform a movement. Other times the job itself needs to change. Our goal is to give teams the insight and tools to address both."

Moving ergonomics beyond risk identification

Coaching Cues reflects TuMeke's broader approach to using AI and computer vision to make ergonomics faster, more accessible, and more actionable.

Unlike traditional assessment processes that can require manual observation, specialized equipment, or significant time to analyze, TuMeke automatically evaluates worker movement from video without wearables or sensors.

With Coaching Cues, the platform now connects that automated analysis directly to visual, practical coaching guidance within the same workflow.

To see Coaching Cues in action, start a free 14-day trial, request a demo, or join TuMeke's upcoming webinar.

About TuMeke

TuMeke is a leader in AI-powered ergonomics, helping organizations identify and reduce workplace musculoskeletal injury risk. Its computer vision platform turns job video into automated 3D ergonomic assessments and actionable recommendations, with no wearables, sensors, or specialized equipment required. TuMeke enables safety and ergonomics teams to assess work faster, prioritize improvements, and create safer workplaces.

Trusted by more than 300 organizations across six continents, including Siemens, New Balance, Koppers, Sentry Insurance, and Cargill, TuMeke supports teams across manufacturing, automotive, consumer goods, logistics, insurance, and more.

For additional information, visit https://www.tumeke.io/.

SOURCE TuMeke, Inc.