TuMeke Unveils the Next Generation of Risk Suite

A new era in AI Ergonomics begins with fully automated assessments and movement analysis beyond posture

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TuMeke, a pioneer in using AI and computer vision for ergonomic assessments that reduce workplace injuries, today unveiled the next generation of its Risk Suite platform, introducing two major industry-first advancements: Fully Automated Assessments and Movement Analysis Beyond Posture.

TuMeke Risk Suite - the first and only platform to fully automate ergonomic assessments.

Fully Automated Assessments eliminate the need for manual inputs and scoring steps that have historically slowed ergonomic assessments down. Movement Analysis Beyond Posture expands ergonomic risk analysis to include Repetition, Duration, Job Context, Grip, Force, and Balance, giving teams a more complete view of what is driving ergonomic risk in real-world tasks.

By combining full automation with broader movement analysis, TuMeke Risk Suite gives safety and ergonomics teams a faster, more intuitive, and easier-to-use way to assess risk with far less manual effort.

"Ergonomic risk is about more than posture alone, and assessments should not depend on manual inputs that are subjective and slow teams down," said Diwakar Ganesan, Co-Founder and CTO at TuMeke Ergonomics. "With the next generation of Risk Suite, we're introducing a new era in AI Ergonomics by combining fully automated assessments with movement analysis beyond posture, helping teams assess risk more completely and with far less manual effort."

The latest advancements to Risk Suite are designed to help organizations assess more tasks, reduce friction in the assessment process, and scale ergonomics programs more efficiently across teams and sites. The release also strengthens TuMeke's market differentiation by pairing advanced computer vision with broader criteria coverage, full automation, and a more intuitive user experience.

To learn more about the next generation of Risk Suite, including Fully Automated Assessments, and Movement Analysis Beyond Posture, visit www.tumeke.io. TuMeke also offers a free, 14-day trial of the Risk Suite platform. Get started today and see how you can reduce workplace injuries by up to 68% with AI-driven ergonomics assessments: https://www.tumeke.io/free-trial-request .

About TuMeke

TuMeke Ergonomics is an AI-powered ergonomic assessment platform revolutionizing how organizations identify and mitigate workplace injury risks. By leveraging advanced AI, TuMeke delivers comprehensive ergonomic assessments that proactively prevent injuries, fostering safer and more productive work environments. The platform uses computer vision to analyze video footage and identify ergonomic risks such as poor posture, repetitive strain and inefficient workstation setups. TuMeke then offers actionable insights and personalized recommendations for ergonomic improvements, allowing organizations to address issues before they lead to injuries or decreased performance. For additional information, visit https://www.tumeke.io/ .

SOURCE TuMeke, Inc.