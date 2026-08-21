Turf and Golf Course Tires Market to Reach USD 1.01 Billion by 2035, Reports Radial Insights

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Turf and Golf Course Tires Market was valued at USD 600.43 million in 2025 and is projected to expand from USD 637.06 million in 2026 to USD 1.01 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate of 5.22% during the forecast period, according to the latest market intelligence study published by Radial Insights.

The new study, titled "Turf and Golf Course Tires Market Size, Share, Growth and Trends Analysis, 2025–2035," examines how the recovery of global golf participation, new course development, professional sports turf management and the shift toward electric grounds-maintenance equipment are reshaping specialized tire demand.

The report provides detailed market intelligence by application, end user, brand tier and region while evaluating replacement cycles, low-ground-pressure technologies, electric equipment requirements, OEM relationships, competitive positioning and emerging opportunities across golf courses, sports facilities, municipal parks and commercial landscaping operations.

Global Golf Recovery Expands Turf Equipment Replacement Demand

The continued recovery of golf participation and investment in course infrastructure represents the most important demand driver for Turf and Golf Course Tires.

The National Golf Foundation reported that 28.1 million Americans played on-course golf in 2024, the highest level since 2008, while total U.S. participation reached 47.2 million. Approximately 545 million rounds were played across the United States during the year, highlighting the scale of utilization across existing golf infrastructure.

Globally, more than 37,600 golf courses form a substantial installed base of turf-maintenance equipment requiring recurring service and replacement. The RandA counted approximately 112.2 million golfers across its affiliated markets in 2025 and about 18,500 courses within those countries.

Golf courses depend on fairway mowers, greens mowers, utility vehicles, topdressers, aerators, sprayers and transport equipment that require specialized tires capable of carrying loads without damaging sensitive playing surfaces.

As equipment operating hours increase, tire replacement becomes critical to maintaining traction, stability and low ground pressure. This creates recurring aftermarket demand beyond initial OEM fitment.

Key Insights From Radial Insights' Market Study

Golf course equipment remains the largest application segment because operators require specialized tires designed to minimize turf disturbance while maintaining reliable traction and equipment stability.

Course operators represent the largest purchasing group, supported by recurring maintenance schedules and continuous equipment utilization across greens, fairways and surrounding grounds.

Stadiums, professional training grounds and sports complexes are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their turf management practices, supporting demand for premium low-pressure tires.

Tier 1 manufacturers maintain a strong competitive advantage through specialized tread designs, durability, OEM relationships and aftersales support.

Battery-powered golf and turf equipment is creating new tire requirements related to equipment weight, ground pressure, rolling resistance and load distribution.

Asia-Pacific Course Development Creates a Major Growth Frontier

Asia-Pacific is emerging as one of the most attractive expansion regions for turf and golf course tire suppliers as golf infrastructure and participation continue to develop.

South Korea had 15 golf course projects in planning or construction in mid-2024, strengthening the future installed base of maintenance fleets. Japan continued to operate approximately 2,121 golf courses as of September 2024, sustaining substantial recurring demand for golf carts and specialized turf equipment.

China is also investing in sports and recreational infrastructure. Shanghai's renovated Huangxing Sports Park added an approximately 80,000-square-meter Playgolf Club as part of an investment approaching CNY 200 million.

Industry consolidation can also influence procurement. Heiwa's acquisition of Accordia created an operating platform covering approximately 321 courses, increasing the potential for centralized equipment purchasing, maintenance standardization and tire replacement programs.

These developments support opportunities for OEM suppliers, distributors and aftermarket service providers targeting specialized turf tires across China, South Korea, Japan and other regional markets.

Professional Sports Turf Raises Performance Requirements

Professional sports organizations increasingly treat field quality as a strategic asset, raising standards for equipment used on stadium surfaces and training facilities.

The NFL and NFLPA updated mandatory field management practices in December 2025, requiring teams to select from approved surface styles and field performance metrics beginning with the 2026 season, with further compliance requirements scheduled through 2028.

FIFA recognizes natural, hybrid and synthetic surface systems, while hybrid playing fields are becoming increasingly common across elite sports venues. These surfaces require precise maintenance programs involving mowing, aeration, drainage management and surface preparation.

Major facilities are investing accordingly. Minnesota United installed a GrassMax hybrid pitch at Allianz Field, while Columbus Crew added technologies including SubAir Sport, hydronic undersoil heating and extensive subsurface piping.

Equipment operating on premium turf must minimize ground pressure, rutting and surface disturbance. This favors smooth, wide and flotation-oriented tire profiles rather than aggressive tread patterns.

As professional turf management becomes more technical, tire manufacturers gain opportunities to differentiate through low-compaction designs, optimized footprints and specialized compounds.

Electric Turf Equipment Changes Tire Specifications

Electric equipment is becoming an important technology transition across golf courses and professional grounds maintenance.

The Golf Course Superintendents Association of America reports that 47% of superintendents already use some form of electric equipment. Lower emissions and reduced operating noise make battery-powered machinery particularly attractive for golf courses, resorts, public parks and institutional properties.

Toro's Groundsmaster e3200 illustrates the trend. The machine is supplied with 11 lithium-ion batteries as standard and can be configured with up to 17, while weighing 1,731 pounds before attachment of the cutting deck.

Toro's lithium-powered Greensmaster eTriFlex 3370 uses smooth-tread 19x10.5x8 tires operating at relatively low pressure to maintain a gentle footprint on putting greens.

Golf carts are following the same transition, with lithium-powered platforms available across major fleet brands such as Club Car and E-Z-GO.

Greater battery weight places additional emphasis on load distribution and surface protection. Tire suppliers are therefore developing low-profile and flotation-oriented products designed to balance traction, equipment stability and minimal turf disturbance.

Regional Market Outlook

North America leads the global Turf and Golf Course Tires Market with a 40.23% share, supported by an extensive golf course network, high equipment ownership, professional grounds management and frequent replacement demand.

Europe accounts for 27.35% of the market, driven by golf facilities, sports infrastructure, public parks and growing adoption of sustainable landscaping practices and electric turf equipment.

Asia-Pacific represents 22.58% and is emerging as an important growth market due to new golf course development, sports infrastructure investment and increasing participation across China, South Korea and Japan.

Latin America holds 5.29%, supported by urban landscaping and recreational infrastructure development.

The Middle East accounts for 2.65%, with demand linked to golf resorts, sports tourism, luxury developments and large-scale landscaping projects. Africa represents 1.90%, with selective opportunities emerging through golf course development and urban green-space investment.

The complete Radial Insights study provides additional regional and country-level intelligence for companies assessing expansion opportunities, channel development and competitive positioning.

https://www.radialinsights.com/report/turf-golf-course-tires-market

Turf and Golf Course Tires Market Snapshot, 2025–2035

Market Metric Strategic Data Point Historical Period 2020–2025 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2025–2035 2025 Baseline Market Size USD 600.43 Million 2026 Current Market Size USD 637.06 Million 2035 Forecast Market Size USD 1.01 Billion Forecast CAGR 5.22 % Leading Region North America North America Market Share 40.23 % Leading Application Golf Course Maintenance Equipment Leading End User Golf Course Operators Emerging Technology Trend Electric Turf Equipment Primary Growth Driver Golf Industry Recovery and Course Development

Recent Industry Developments

In March 2025, Club Car introduced updates to its Tempo golf car portfolio, including an automatic park brake, StopSmart technology and a redesigned dashboard across lithium, lead-acid and gasoline configurations. Golf fleet modernization supports both OEM fitment and recurring replacement tire demand.

In April 2025, Titan International expanded its Goodyear licensing rights into lawn and garden and golf tire categories while renewing its agricultural tire rights. The move broadens branded product development and distribution opportunities across turf applications.

Executive QandA Summary

Q: What is the projected size of the Turf and Golf Course Tires Market?

A: The global market is projected to grow from USD 637.06 million in 2026 to USD 1.01 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.22%.

Q: Which region leads the global market?

A: North America leads with a 40.23% market share due to its extensive golf infrastructure, mature turf management industry and high replacement demand.

Q: What is driving future premium tire demand?

A: Low-ground-pressure requirements, professional sports turf management and electric maintenance equipment are increasing demand for specialized premium products.

Competitive Landscape

The Turf and Golf Course Tires Market includes Titan International, Carlisle, Kenda, Maxxis, Greenball, Trelleborg, Continental, Firestone, Alliance, BKT, Galaxy, Trac Gard, Duro, Forerunner and Yokohama.

Leading suppliers compete through low-compaction tread designs, durable materials, equipment-specific fitments, OEM partnerships and broad aftermarket distribution. Manufacturers increasingly differentiate products through turf protection, load management, rolling efficiency and compatibility with electric grounds-maintenance platforms.

Explore the Full Turf and Golf Course Tires Market Study

Golf course operators, equipment manufacturers, distributors, sports organizations, investors and grounds-management companies can access the complete Radial Insights study for strategic intelligence beyond headline market forecasts.

The full report provides:

Global market sizing and forecasts through 2035

Golf course and sports turf application analysis

End-user demand and replacement-cycle intelligence

Electric turf equipment technology trends

Premium, mid-range and economy brand positioning

Regional and country-level opportunity assessment

Competitive benchmarking of leading tire suppliers

OEM and aftermarket channel analysis

Pricing and product portfolio intelligence

Strategic opportunities across golf, stadiums, parks and professional landscaping

Request a Free Sample Report:

Visit https://www.radialinsights.com/report/turf-golf-course-tires-market to explore the complete Turf and Golf Course Tires Market study, review sample data tables and charts, examine the research methodology and request a free sample report.

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About Us

Radial Insights is North America's leading specialist market research and strategic consulting firm dedicated exclusively to the global tire, rubber, and automotive industries. Headquartered in the United States, the firm delivers proprietary plant-level intelligence, dual-track validated market forecasts, competitive analysis, and custom advisory services spanning 160+ countries.

Its core assets include a continuously updated database tracking 284 tire manufacturing facilities across 38 countries, a rigorous dual-track methodology that reconciles bottom-up and top-down data within strict error tolerances, and 50–80 primary expert interviews per study with OEM purchasing managers, plant directors, and industry executives. Radial Insights supports tire manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and automotive stakeholders with actionable intelligence on market sizing, EV and mobility transitions, supply-chain dynamics, technology roadmaps, regulatory developments, and growth strategy.

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