TURKA, backed by U.S.-based Opus Group, signs agreement to operate Türkiye's vehicle inspection system

ISTANBUL, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TURKA, whose shareholders include U.S.-based vehicle inspection and intelligent vehicle support services company Opus Group, has signed the concession agreement to operate Türkiye's vehicle inspection system for the next 20 years. Under the agreement, the company will assume responsibility for vehicle inspection services across Türkiye from 15 August 2027.

From left to right: Bekir Emre Haykir, President of Türkiye's Privatization Administration; Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure; Osman Boyraz, Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure; and Halis Ezer, Chairman of TURKA, at the signing ceremony for the concession agreement covering Türkiye's vehicle inspection services in Ankara.

The agreement, signed between the Republic of Türkiye's Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, the Privatization Administration under the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, and TURKA, entered into force following the completion of the legal, administrative and financial processes related to the international tender held in 2025. The project includes an investment programme of approximately US$3 billion to develop a next-generation vehicle inspection infrastructure across the country.

TURKA will operate a nationwide network comprising 249 fixed inspection stations, 103 mobile inspection stations and 900 inspection lanes across Türkiye's 81 provinces. Supported by AI-powered image processing, multi-camera inspection infrastructure and laser scanning technologies, the new system is scheduled to begin operations on 15 August 2027.

Halis Ezer, Chairman of TURKA, said the company aims to establish a next-generation vehicle inspection system that meets the needs of Türkiye's growing vehicle fleet while delivering faster, more reliable and more transparent services in line with international standards.

Türkiye has 34.5 million registered vehicles and conducts approximately 16 million vehicle inspections annually, making it one of the world's largest vehicle inspection programmes. Beginning on 15 August 2027, TURKA will operate this nationwide system for a period of 20 years.

TURKA was established by the MOI Consortium, which won the international tender held in 2025. The consortium brings together MetGün Group from Türkiye, Opus Group from the United States, Itversia Gestion from Spain and VTV Norte, one of Latin America's leading vehicle inspection operators.

Operating across four continents, Opus Group is one of the world's leading providers of vehicle inspection and intelligent vehicle support services. The company holds a significant position in the U.S. vehicle inspection market and also operates vehicle inspection programmes across Europe, Asia and Latin America.

CONTACT: Gozde Tumel, [email protected], +905333943614

SOURCE TURKA Araç Muayene