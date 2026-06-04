Turn Up the Heat with Natural Grocers'® Art of Grilling Event, June 5-7, 2026

ART OF GRILLING GIVEAWAY

From June 5–14, Natural Grocers customers can enter to win a Blackstone 28" XL Omnivore Griddle with hood and Grilling Kit. The company offers four ways to win: Count the Burgers in the June 2026 good4uSM Health Hotline® Magazine, {N}power Spend & Win, enter for a chance to win on Instagram, or shop and download the Natural Grocers Mobile App.[i]

EXCLUSIVE SIZZLING SAVINGS FOR {N}POWER® MEMBERS

Throughout the month, Natural Grocers will highlight the grilling essentials needed to kick off summer, whether by the pool, on the patio, at the park or around the campfire. From June 5–7, {N}power® members* can enjoy exclusive deals on everything needed for seasonal cookouts and outdoor gatherings. Save, enter to win, grill and give back with Natural Grocers.

June 5 – 7: Enjoy sizzling savings with up to 42% off items like Charcutnuvo Organic Mango Habanero Chicken Sausage ($6.29/10 oz), Grillo's Pickles ® Pickle Spears ($4.59/32 oz), Just Ice Tea TM Organic Canned Teas, plus Repurpose ® 9-inch Compostable Plates ($3.19/20 count). [ii]

Enjoy sizzling savings with up to items like Charcutnuvo Organic Mango Habanero Chicken Sausage ($6.29/10 oz), Grillo's Pickles Pickle Spears ($4.59/32 oz), Just Ice Tea Organic Canned Teas, plus Repurpose 9-inch Compostable Plates ($3.19/20 count). June 5 – 7: {N}power ® members will receive a free limited-edition Art of Grilling reusable bag with purchase. [iii]

{N}power members will receive a limited-edition Art of Grilling reusable bag with purchase. June 5 – 7: {N}power ® members can buy one, get one 50% off select grilling essentials like Beeler's Pork Wieners (12 oz), Thousand Hills TM Ground Beef (16 oz), Actual Veggies ® Veggie Burgers (12 oz) and Johnny Pops ® Frozen Treats (14.8 oz). [iv]

{N}power members can buy one, get one 50% off select grilling essentials like Beeler's Pork Wieners (12 oz), Thousand Hills Ground Beef (16 oz), Actual Veggies Veggie Burgers (12 oz) and Johnny Pops Frozen Treats (14.8 oz). Through June 30: {N}power members can feed up to four people for under $13 with a Natural Grocers good4u® Burger Meal Deal. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available for under $22.[v]

*Not an {N}power member? Not a problem! Signing up is quick, easy and free. Visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/npower.

ART OF GRILLING FOOD BANK DONATIONS

As part of its commitment to community, every Natural Grocers store supports a local food bank through its Bring Your Own Bag program, donating five cents for every shopping trip in which customers use their own reusable bags. The program encourages sustainable shopping practices while also directly benefiting local families by supporting the food pantry's essential work.

June 1–30: In addition to the Bring Your Own Bag program's ongoing donations, Natural Grocers will donate $1 to local partners for every $1.99 limited-edition Art of Grilling reusable bag sold.

SUMMER SAVINGS DON'T STOP THERE

The Art of Grilling celebration may reach peak heat June 5–7, but the savings keep on simmering through Father's Day.

June 19–21: {N}power customers can save up to 52% on tasty treats with Natural Grocers' Even More Affordable SM Father's Day Deals. [vi]

{N}power customers can save up to 52% on tasty treats with Natural Grocers' Even More Affordable Father's Day Deals. June 21: {N}power members can click the coupon in the mobile app or their member email for a Father's Day freebie on Sunday, June 21 (minimum $10 purchase). [vii]

{N}power members can click the coupon in the mobile app or their member email for a on Sunday, June 21 (minimum $10 purchase). Through June 21: {N}power customers can save big on items in every department including discounts on Annie'sTM Select Mac & Cheese Mixes ($1.69 each), Angie's® Select Popcorn ($3.19 each) and Cascadian Farms® Organic Cereals (2/$9).[viii]

GRILLING RECIPES & TIPS FROM NATURAL GROCERS

Fire up the grill and savor the flavors of summer with Natural Grocers' collection of wholesome grilling recipes. From a Bacon Cheeseburger Salad, to inventive desserts and practical grilling tips, readers can elevate their outdoor cooking and enjoy every bite of the season.

Healthy Grilling Recipes – including Grilled Mushroom Fajitas.

Healthy Grilling Tips – showcase your skills at the grill in the most mouthwatering style while keeping your menu rooted in health.

FOLLOW, DOWNLOAD & SUBSCRIBE

Stay connected with Natural Grocers on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube for updates and seasonal inspiration. Customers can also subscribe to the good4u Health Hotline® for recipes, educational articles and sale highlights.

Click here for a complimentary media kit.

For press inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 170 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] The Sweepstakes begins on June 5, 2026 and ends on June 14, 2026. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. The prize winners will receive either a Blackstone 28" XL Omnivore Griddle with hood and a grilling kit or $510 in cash, at sponsor's sole discretion. Open only to legal residents of the following states who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Void where prohibited by law. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their households, are not eligible for this offer. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[ii] Offers are available 6/5/26 to 6/7/26 only to registered {N}power members for in-store customer purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. Natural Grocers' loyalty program is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. To join {N}power, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/join.

[iii] Offer available only to registered {N}power® members, 6/5/26 through 6/7/26. Limit 1 per {N}power account. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks.

[iv] Offers are autoloaded to {N}power accounts. Valid for {N}power Members only from 6/5/26 to 6/7/26. Buy one item and get the same item of equal or lesser value for 50% off. Valid for in-store customer purchases only; must present membership phone number at checkout to redeem discount.

[v] This offer is available only to registered {N}power members. Must enter phone number associated with {N}power account at checkout to redeem. This offer ends June 30, 2026 and is redeemable only for in-store purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores. Pricing subject to change without notice. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors.

[vi] Offer available only to registered {N}power® members, 6/19/26 through 6/21/26. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[vii] Limit 1 per {N}power account. In-store only on 6/21/26. Click to load the free meat or fruit strip offer to {N}power account from the Natural Grocers mobile app, {N}power email or online dashboard starting on 6/19/26. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. {N}power offers available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/terms.

[viii] Offers are available 5/29/26 to 6/21/26 only to registered {N}power members for in-store customer purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Unless otherwise noted, all discounts are on regular prices, cannot be redeemed for store credit or cash, or combined with other offers. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.