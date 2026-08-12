Turnout Announces Steve Harvey as Chief Advocate Officer and Launches Radar by Turnout to Help Everyday Americans Navigate Government Red Tape

Steve Harvey joins Turnout's AI-powered advocacy to cut through bureaucratic obstacles keeping millions from the aid they deserve

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turnout, an AI-powered consumer advocacy service that reimagines how Americans navigate complex government and financial bureaucracies, today named iconic entertainer Steve Harvey as Chief Advocate Officer and announced the nationwide launch of Radar by Turnout, a new service that helps Americans check eligibility for key aid programs across the country.

Turnout names Steve Harvey the first Chief Advocate Officer.

As Chief Advocate Officer, Steve will bring his unmatched reach to Turnout's mission of serving as an advocate for life and leveling a system that has long been stacked against everyday Americans. It pairs Turnout's AI agent Jake with a nationwide team of human advocates to help cut through the red tape standing between millions of people and the Social Security disability, Veterans benefits, Medicare, and education services they're owed.

Approximately $140 billion in government assistance goes unclaimed each year, according to the Office of Management and Budget, because the system is unnecessarily complex. Across SNAP, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and Medicare Savings Programs (MSP) alone, nine million older adults are eligible but not enrolled.

Turnout's new Radar by Turnout gives customers a free, personalized picture of what they may qualify for in about three minutes. They answer a few plain-language questions about their state, household, and income, and instantly receive a list of programs they may be eligible for, including but not limited to:

SSDI (Social Security Disability Insurance)

SSI (Supplemental Security Income)

Veterans Benefits

Healthcare Advocacy

Education Advocacy

Medicaid

SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program)

WIC (Women, Infants, and Children)

ACA Subsidies (Affordable Care Act)

CCAP (Child Care Assistance Program)

LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program)

TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families)

EITC (Earned Income Tax Credit)

Child Tax Credit

Turnout continues to build on its lifetime advocacy model by creating a one-stop-shop platform that provides millions of people access to information about the government support they're owed. The Radar by Turnout is the latest example of this commitment, connecting qualifying individuals with hands-on support for VA benefits, Social Security Disability, and healthcare and education advocacy, while ensuring everyone else walks away with curated resources spanning more than a dozen state and federal programs.

"For too long, we've accepted a system where people miss out on critical assistance, simply because they don't know it exists or can't figure out where to start. Radar by Turnout flips that equation," said Steve Harvey, Chief Advocate Officer for Turnout. "It was built to make access simpler, faster, and more transparent, so that people can spend less time navigating paperwork and more time improving their lives."

"We're proud to have Steve Harvey as our Chief Advocate Officer," said Itai Hirsch, founder and CEO of Turnout. "For decades, millions of Americans have welcomed him into their homes with trust. He's fought for what's right his entire career. That makes him the perfect voice to help people understand how Turnout can be there for them in life's hardest moments."

This news comes on the heels of Turnout's recent $35 million Series A funding round, which the company is using to expand its AI agent platform, Jake, scale its human advocate workforce nationwide, and introduce new verticals.

About Turnout

Turnout reimagines complex bureaucratic processes with an intuitive platform that advocates for Americans across government, insurance, healthcare, and education systems. At the center of the experience is one-on-one, human-led advocacy, accelerated by their AI orchestrator, Jake, who handles tedious tasks. Turnout wants to be your Advocate for life. Visit turnout.co.

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SOURCE Turnout Technologies, Inc.