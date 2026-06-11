Turnout Raises $35 Million Series A to Put an AI Advocate in Every American's Corner

Turnout has grown its client base fivefold since announcing its seed round in September 2025, logging more than ten million minutes of AI to support the human-led advocacy platform, which empowers consumers to navigate complicated, bureaucratic processes

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turnout, an AI-powered consumer advocacy service that reimagines how Americans navigate complex government and financial bureaucracies, today announced a $35 million Series A, bringing the total company valuation to $400 million. The round was led by HighPost Capital, with participation from Shine Capital, LGVP, Mangusta Capital, Honeystone Ventures, and investor Omri Casspi.

Turnout - It's You're Turn

The funding will be used to expand Turnout's AI agent platform, Jake, and scale its human advocate workforce nationwide. Building on its work in helping clients navigate Social Security disability and Veterans benefits, Turnout will also use the funds to support two new verticals in healthcare and education.

"We started Turnout because the gap between what Americans are entitled to and what they actually receive is inexcusable," said Itai Hirsch, founder and CEO of Turnout. "We're building the advocate they deserve. One that knows them, stays with them, and doesn't disappear when the matter closes."

Outdated systems and bureaucratic red tape are keeping millions of Americans from gaining access to the benefits they're entitled to. Over 8.6 million Americans receive Social Security disability benefits, yet roughly 70% of new claims are denied at initial application. Veterans file more than 2.5 million VA disability and pension claims annually and often wait four months or more for a decision that shapes their income for life. Nearly 8 million children have an active IEP or 504 plan; when advocating for these accommodations, however, parents are often the only person in the room without a professional credential. And 67 million Americans enrolled in Medicare are expected to navigate the healthcare maze with no outside support.

Turnout brings together AI and licensed human advocates to simplify the complex, high-friction systems Americans must navigate to secure essential benefits. Jake, the AI agent, is the core of the platform and handles the work individuals dread most, such as waiting on hold, chasing records, filling applications, and flagging when a human advocate needs to step in. Licensed advocates handle the moments that require empathy and expertise. This hybrid model makes high-quality advocacy accessible to anyone who needs it, not just the wealthy or well-connected.

Since closing its seed round in September 2025, Turnout has grown its client base fivefold and logged more than ten million minutes of AI and human-led advocacy.

"When people need help the most, they often have no one truly advocating for them," said David Moross, Co-Founder and CEO of HighPost Capital. "Turnout is changing that by combining AI and human expertise in a way that makes real advocacy accessible to everyone."

About Turnout

Turnout reimagines complex bureaucratic processes with an intuitive platform that advocates for Americans across government, insurance, healthcare, and education systems. At the center of the experience is one-on-one, human-led advocacy, accelerated by their AI orchestrator, Jake, who handles tedious tasks. Turnout wants to be your Advocate for life. Visit turnout.co.

SOURCE Turnout Technologies, Inc.