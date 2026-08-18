Tutu School Surpasses 125 Locations as Joy-First Ballet Brand Builds International Momentum

Early childhood enrichment franchise combines imaginative ballet, inclusive learning and purpose-driven business ownership to serve families

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutu School, an international collection of boutique ballet studios created for young children, has grown to more than 125 locations across the U.S., Canada and the U.K. amid consecutive months of double-digit same-store sales growth among mature studios and rising family demand for joyful, screen-free development.

Tutu School Interior

Serving children ages 6 months to 8 years, Tutu School blends classical ballet, imaginative storytelling, music and creative movement to nurture confidence, creativity and a lifelong love of movement. Guided by a joy-first philosophy, the brand uses ballet as a vehicle to support the whole child rather than focusing solely on technical dance skills or performance.

"After my career as a professional ballerina, I wanted to create the kind of first ballet experience I believed every child deserved, one rooted in imagination, encouragement and joy rather than pressure or perfection," said Genevieve Custer Weeks, Founder and CEO of Tutu School. "That vision continues to shape every part of Tutu School, from our curriculum and studio environments to the way each child is welcomed and celebrated."

Tutu School's commitment to screen-free, developmentally meaningful enrichment also extends beyond its studios through its participation in the Generation Real Project, a consortium of youth organizations working to strengthen the real-world experiences and communities children need to thrive. Collectively reaching more than one million children each year, the initiative brings together organizations committed to creating more opportunities for movement, creativity, connection and confidence outside digital environments. Tutu School contributes to that mission through ballet experiences that encourage imaginative play, personal connection and joyful self-expression.

Tutu School's mission-led approach has also translated into measurable business momentum. In addition to sustained double-digit same-store sales growth among mature studios, the brand has earned recognition from Franchise Business Review, including placements on the Top 200 Franchises, Top Franchise for Women, Top Franchises for Culture and Top Innovation Award lists.

As parents place greater value on enrichment experiences that support the whole child, families are increasingly seeking active, in-person experiences that balance children's exposure to screens. The American Academy of Pediatrics AAP recommends balancing media use with physical activity, creativity and social interaction. Tutu School provides an engaging environment where children can build coordination, balance, self-expression and meaningful friendships.

Within each Tutu school studio, that commitment comes to life through a proprietary curriculum developed by educators, child development professionals and dance professionals. While many traditional dance programs focus primarily on technique, competition or recital preparation, Tutu School was created specifically for young children and prioritizes joy, imagination and participation. Thoughtfully designed spaces, small class sizes and an inclusive approach help every child feel seen, celebrated and encouraged to participate at their own pace.

Inclusivity is a formal and ongoing commitment at Tutu School as the brand works to help shape a healthier future for ballet. It's newly launched Pirouette Council brings together leaders across ballet, wellness, nutrition and advocacy to provide guidance on how early dance experiences can promote confidence, belonging and wellbeing. That commitment extends into each locally owned studio, where children build confidence and friendships, families find connection and Tutu Owners create jobs and invest in their communities.

As Tutu School continues to expand, the brand is seeking purpose-driven entrepreneurs who want to serve their communities, such as parents, educators and community-minded professionals motivated by both business ownership and positive local impact.

"Our growth is being driven by entrepreneurs who want to build strong local businesses while contributing to something meaningful," said Jen Alexander, Head of Marketing and Development at Tutu School. "As we enter new communities, we remain focused on protecting the quality, culture and personal connection families expect from every studio."

Looking ahead, Tutu School plans to continue growing its collection of locally owned studios across North America and internationally, bringing its joy-first approach to more children, families and communities. Families can find their nearest studio and explore available classes at TutuSchool.com. Prospective Tutu School Owners can learn more about available franchise opportunities at TutuSchool.com/tutu-school-franchising/.

About Tutu School

Founded in 2008 by former professional ballet dancer Genevieve Custer Weeks, Tutu School is an international collection of boutique ballet studios serving children ages 6 months to 8 years. With more than 125 locations across the U.S., Canada and the U.K., Tutu School blends classical ballet, imaginative storytelling and creative movement to nurture confidence, creativity and a lifelong love of movement. Guided by a joy-first philosophy, the brand creates welcoming, age-appropriate experiences where every child is encouraged to participate at their own pace. For more information, visit TutuSchool.com.

SOURCE Tutu School