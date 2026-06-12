Tuya Smart Partners with Zeroth to Develop Robot-Driven Smart Living Experiences, Bringing Physical AI into the Home

The collaboration integrates Tuya's AI+IoT capabilities with Zeroth's embodied intelligence expertise, transforming home robots from standalone task executors into intelligent, context-aware household companions.

GUANGZHOU, China, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391), a global AI cloud platform service provider, today announced a partnership with Zeroth, focusing on consumer-grade embodied intelligence. The two companies will combine Tuya's AI+IoT ecosystem with Zeroth's robotics expertise to co-develop robot-driven smart living scenarios, enabling home service robots to evolve from simple task executors into intelligent, adaptive household companions.

As robots gain the ability to perceive environments, collaborate proactively, and continuously learn, they are poised to become true household members that work in concert with smart devices—expanding the possibilities of smart living.

However, home service robots have long operated as isolated tools, unable to communicate with the broader smart home ecosystem. This lack of integration has been a key bottleneck in the development of the next generation of smart living experiences. The partnership between Tuya Smart and Zeroth is designed to address this challenge head-on, enabling robots to fully integrate into the connected home and serve as a "super mobile terminal" and "proactive household manager."

Deep Integration Across the Smart Home Ecosystem

As a brand focusing on consumer-grade embodied intelligence, Zeroth is dedicated to the research, development, and application of robotics and artificial intelligence, with products spanning family companionship, multi-scenario interaction, and complex environment exploration.

Powered by Tuya's proprietary Physical AI Engine (PAE) architecture, Zeroth's robots will be deeply integrated with AI+IoT devices throughout the home. Rather than operating in isolation, the robot will function as a household intelligence hub—orchestrating lighting, climate control, curtains, security, and energy management systems to collaboratively execute complex household tasks.

For example, when a user wakes up in the morning, the robot can coordinate with connected smart devices to adjust lighting to a soft, warm tone, play gentle morning music, and provide a briefing on the day's weather and schedule.

Zeroth's robots are equipped with onboard vision, audio, and other embodied sensors. Through integration with Tuya's whole-home sensor matrix—including air quality, human presence, and ambient light sensors—the partnership achieves real-time, high-fidelity sensor fusion. This effectively gives the smart home both "mobility" and "extended reach," enabling a leap from localized sensing to comprehensive whole-home awareness.

For robots to become truly adaptive companions, they require robust cognitive and memory capabilities. Zeroth's "embodied brain" integrates Tuya's OmniMem long-term memory engine, enabling the robot to proactively adjust its behavior based on past interactions. For instance, it can remember a child's favorite games or an elderly family member's daily routine, delivering an experience that becomes more personalized over time.

Bridging Cloud Intelligence and Physical Execution

The collaboration addresses a longstanding industry challenge: the disconnect between cloud-based AI and physical hardware. By bridging this gap, the partnership enables robots to be deeply deployed across real-world household scenarios—including elderly care, children's companionship, and pet monitoring—delivering accessible, intuitive, and empathetic smart services to families worldwide.

Going forward, the two companies plan to deepen the synergy between local edge computing and cloud-based AI, ensuring that robots can orchestrate whole-home devices with sub-second response times even in offline or low-connectivity environments. Additionally, both parties will collaborate to build an open embodied intelligence ecosystem, empowering global developers to bring innovative ideas to life and jointly shaping a future of smart living that is perceptive, collaborative, and human-centered.

About Tuya Smart

Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391) is a global leader in AI cloud platform services, dedicated to applying AI to everyday life. Through its AI Agent development platform and TuyaOpen open-source framework, Tuya integrates multimodal AI capabilities, lowers development barriers, and accelerates AI's integration with the physical world. Tuya provides innovative Physical AI solutions for smart devices, commercial applications, and industry developers, fostering an open and neutral global ecosystem. As of March 31, 2026, the Tuya AI Developer Platform had over 1,970,000 registered AI developers from more than 200 countries and regions.

About Zeroth

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Suzhou, China. The company's embodied intelligence brand, Zeroth, leverages proprietary core components, motion control systems, and embodied AI foundation models to build full-stack intelligent robot systems for real-world applications. Zeroth's product portfolio spans family companionship, multi-scenario interaction, and complex environment exploration, with a focus on delivering natural, reliable, and empathetic human-robot experiences.

SOURCE Tuya Smart