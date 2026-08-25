TV Anime Uncle's Obsession with Cute Things New Key Visual and Yuki Kaji, Takuya Eguchi, and Ayumu Murase to Cast

TOKYO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YTE Ltd. announces that the upcoming TV anime Uncle's Obsession with Cute Things has released a new key visual and announced three additional voice actors Takuya Eguchi, Yuki Kaji and Ayumu Murase to the cast.

Based on the beloved manga by Tsutomu, Uncle's Obsession with Cute Things follows Mitsuki Oji, a successful and charismatic office manager who secretly loves cute characters, especially his favorite, Pugtaro. Blending comedy and heartfelt moments, the series celebrates the joy of embracing one's passions regardless of age or expectations.

From left to right Takuya Eguchi, Yuki Kaji, Ayumu Murase Key visual

The new key visual features Mitsuki Oji and Pugtaro alongside other characters from the series.

Additional Cast:

Takuya Eguchi as Kenta Kawai

as Yuki Kaji as Wataru Naruto

as Ayumu Murase as Masumi Nii

They join previously announced cast members:

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Mitsuki Oji

as Miyu Tomita as Pugtaro

Cast Comments

Takuya Eguchi

"Kazuyuki Okitsu's portrayal of Mitsuki Oji is truly remarkable. His energy brought incredible enthusiasm to every recording session, and I hope audiences enjoy the lively performances that came from such a fun production."

Yuki Kaji

"Congratulations on the anime adaptation. I was already a fan of Pugtaro, so I was excited to join the project. Since I rarely have the opportunity to play a character in this age range, I initially approached the audition as a valuable challenge. After being cast and completing the recordings, I've grown very fond of Naruto and his character. I hope viewers enjoy the series."

Ayumu Murase

"I was impressed by how the original manga balances warmth and comedy. We worked hard to preserve that charm in the anime, and I hope fans enjoy the series."

The anime is directed by Tomoe Makino, with Yutaka Sato handling series composition and scripts, Yumi Kimura serving as character designer, and LIDENFILMS producing the animation. Uncle's Obsession with Cute Things is scheduled to premiere on Crunchyroll in October 2026.

Official Website: https://ojikawa.com/

X: @ojikawa_comic

Copyright: ©TSUTOMU/COMIC POLARIS/OJIKAWA Production Committee

Media Contact

YTE Ltd.

Shaoling ZHANG

[email protected]

https://www.yte.co.jp/

+81 8077275109

SOURCE YTE Ltd