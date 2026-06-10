Twin Cities PBS Announces Summer of '76; The Bicentennial in Minnesota - As America approaches 250, new documentary revisits Minnesota's celebration at 200

New film revisits the celebrations, contradictions, and cultural moments that shaped Minnesota during America's 200th birthday

SAINT PAUL, Minn., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Cities PBS today announced the premier of Summer of '76, a new documentary exploring how Minnesotans experienced the nation's Bicentennial celebration in 1976 — a moment that was joyful, complicated, patriotic, commercialized, and deeply reflective of the cultural tensions of the era.

As America approaches its 250th anniversary, Twin Cities PBS offers a flashback to the summer of 1976 and the people, events, and ideas that shaped Minnesota's Bicentennial experience through rare archival footage, news clips, and contemporary interviews with those who lived it.

Through a collection of stories drawn from across Minnesota, the documentary explores moments ranging from tall ships arriving in Duluth and celebrations at the State Capitol to local parades, community festivals, and nationally recognized arts events. Alongside these stories, the film features interviews with elders and culture bearers who helped organize Bicentennial activities, while also highlighting voices and perspectives that challenged or complicated official narratives, including Indigenous perspectives, feminist storytelling, and Black cultural contributions.

The film will feature a mix of humor, nostalgia, and cultural reflection, inviting audiences to consider how Minnesotans celebrated America at 200 — and what that moment reveals about the country today.

"Summer of '76 is a vivid time capsule of the Bicentennial in Minnesota, but it's about more than nostalgia," said Daniel Bergin, WEM Endowed Executive Producer & Director of History at Twin Cities PBS. "It's an opportunity to reflect on how Minnesotans understood themselves during a pivotal cultural moment and how public memory evolves over time. As the nation prepares to mark 250 years, this film invites viewers to revisit the celebrations, debates, and aspirations of 1976 and consider what we want future generations to remember."

Ahead of its June 29 broadcast premiere, Summer of '76 will debut at a special screening event on June 23 at St. Paul's historic Landmark Center, one of the film's featured locations and a powerful symbol of Minnesota's Bicentennial-era preservation efforts. Open to the media and the public, the event will bring together community members, cultural leaders, and audiences from across the state to reflect on Minnesota's experience during America's 200th birthday as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary in 2026.

Summer of '76: The Bicentennial in Minnesota premieres on Monday, June 29 at 8 pm, airing on TPT 2 and streaming on the PBS App. Watch the preview at: https://tpt.org/summer-of-76

About Twin Cities PBS:

Twin Cities PBS's mission is to enrich lives and strengthen our community through the power of media. Established nearly 70 years ago, Twin Cities PBS now operates as a public service media organization that harnesses a range of media tools to serve citizens in new ways — with multiple broadcast channels, online teaching resources, educational outreach, and community engagement activities reaching millions of people each month. In addition to producing high-impact local films and series, Twin Cities PBS is also a national producer of content with a body of work that includes America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston, When Whales Walked, SciGirls, Hero Elementary, and our latest children's media program Skillsville. Over its history, Twin Cities PBS has been recognized for its innovation and creativity with numerous awards, including Peabody awards and national and regional Emmy® Awards. Find more information at TPT.org.

Media Contact:

Amy Campbell

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SOURCE Twin Cities PBS