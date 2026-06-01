Twin Cities PBS Open Call: Stories of Land, Life & Opportunity

Up to five $10,000 R&D grants available for documentary and multiplatform storytelling projects focused on agriculture, natural resources, health, and economic development.

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Cities PBS today announced the launch of a new Open Call initiative designed to support bold nonfiction storytelling projects exploring the people, systems, and issues shaping Minnesota's future.

Through July 31, 2026, Twin Cities PBS is inviting filmmakers, journalists, producers, educators, and community storytellers to submit proposals connected to four areas critical to the strength and vitality of Minnesota and the broader Midwest region:

Agriculture – Stories of the land, farming communities, food systems, legislation, and the people who sustain Minnesota's agricultural identity.

– Stories of the land, farming communities, food systems, legislation, and the people who sustain Minnesota's agricultural identity. Natural Resources – Explorations of Minnesota's lakes, forests, wildlife, greenspace, and the environmental challenges and opportunities facing our state.

– Explorations of Minnesota's lakes, forests, wildlife, greenspace, and the environmental challenges and opportunities facing our state. Health – Community health, mental wellness, healthcare access, and the stories of Minnesotans navigating these challenges.

– Community health, mental wellness, healthcare access, and the stories of Minnesotans navigating these challenges. Economic Development – Innovation, workforce, small business, rural and urban economic stories, and the forces shaping Minnesota's economic future.

Through the initiative, Twin Cities PBS anticipates awarding up to five Research & Development (R&D) grants of $10,000 each to support the early-stage development of documentary, digital, educational, and multiplatform storytelling concepts.

"For nearly 70 years, Twin Cities PBS has been committed to telling stories that help Minnesotans better understand one another, their communities, and the forces shaping our state," said Nick Kereakos, Chief Content Officer at Twin Cities PBS. "This Open Call reflects our investment in trusted, essential storytelling that informs citizens, amplifies diverse perspectives, and strengthens civic connection across Minnesota."

Twin Cities PBS is seeking projects that reflect the histories, experiences, and aspirations of communities across Minnesota and the broader Midwest region. Projects should examine both the challenges and opportunities, while elevating voices and experiences that are often overlooked in traditional media spaces.

Potential projects may include short- and long-form nonfiction documentaries, episodic series, digital storytelling initiatives, educational programming, and community engagement concepts designed for public media audiences.

Selected projects will enter a collaborative development process with Twin Cities PBS. The R&D grants are intended to support activities such as research, concept development, preliminary filming, rights clearances, budgeting, and audience engagement planning.

"This Open Call is designed to support the earliest, most critical stage of storytelling —the time when ideas are still taking shape," said Nick. "These R&D grants give creators the time and resources to research, develop, and test concepts that can grow into fully realized projects with lasting impact."

Applicants residing or incorporated in Minnesota are preferred but not required. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and demonstrate previous film, television, journalism, or storytelling experience.

The submission window officially opens June 1, 2026, and closes July 31, 2026.

Additional information, proposal requirements, eligibility guidelines, and submission details are available at: TPT.org/OpenCall

About Twin Cities PBS:

Twin Cities PBS's mission is to enrich lives and strengthen our community through the power of media. Established nearly 70 years ago, Twin Cities PBS now operates as a public service media organization that harnesses a range of media tools to serve citizens in new ways — with multiple broadcast channels, online teaching resources, educational outreach, and community engagement activities reaching more than 4.3 million people each month. In addition to producing high-impact local films and series, Twin Cities PBS is also a national producer of content with a body of work that includes America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston, When Whales Walked, SciGirls, Hero Elementary, and our latest children's media program Skillsville. Over its history, Twin Cities PBS has been recognized for its innovation and creativity with numerous awards, including Peabody awards and national and regional Emmy® Awards. Find more information at TPT.org.

Press Contact:

Amy Campbell

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(952) 428-9369

SOURCE Twin Cities PBS