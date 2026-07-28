CHICAGO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Next Generation (CNG), a North American leader in specialty films and material science solutions, today announced that Beth Miller, Operations Manager, and Jamie Justice, Corporate Training Manager, have been named to Plastics News' 2026 class of Women Breaking the Mold. The annual program celebrates women across the industry whose leadership, innovation, and mentorship are helping shape the future of manufacturing.

Two Charter Next Generation Leaders Named 2026 Women Breaking the Mold Honorees

The recognition continues a growing legacy of CNG leaders being recognized through the Women Breaking the Mold program. Following three CNG honorees in 2025, this year's recognition further reflects CNG's commitment to empowering every employee-owner to lead, contribute ideas, and help share in the company's success. The announcement also comes during a milestone year for CNG's employee-owner culture as the company also earned Great Place To Work® Certification™ in 2026.

"Beth and Jamie exemplify what employee ownership looks like at CNG," said Lisa Alteri, Chief Operating Officer at Charter Next Generation. "Their extraordinary accomplishments reflect the culture we're building at CNG, where leaders invest in people, foster accountability, and create opportunities for others to grow and succeed."

Beth Miller – Operations Manager, CNG

Miller has helped define the culture and operational discipline of one of CNG's leading manufacturing facilities. Through her leadership, she has established the foundation for long-term success, building strong processes, setting clear expectations, and creating an environment where employees have the support and confidence to deliver results.

Beyond driving operational performance, Miller is deeply invested in developing the people behind it. Her ability to pair accountability with genuine care has helped employees-owners grow their skills, embrace new challenges, and become stronger contributors and leaders. Her approach demonstrates that world-class manufacturing is built not only through execution, but also through the people who make it possible.

Jamie Justice – Corporate Training Manager, CNG

Justice contributes to the future of CNG by strengthening the systems and experiences that allow employees to grow. Through her leadership in onboarding, retention, and leadership development, she has helped create pathways for employees to build meaningful careers and prepare for future opportunities.

A trusted mentor and advocate across the organization, Justice brings a rare combination of empathy, energy, and action to every challenge. Her leadership has strengthened connections across CNG, empowering employee-owners and leaders alike while reinforcing a culture where people are encouraged to take ownership of their growth and success.

As manufacturers continue to compete for skilled talent and future leaders, CNG believes investing in people is essential to long-term success. Recognition through programs like Women Breaking the Mold reflects the company's commitment to creating opportunities for employee-owners to grow, lead, and make a lasting impact.

In just the last five years, nearly 20 women leaders from CNG have been named Plastics News Women Breaking the Mold honorees, representing operations, technical, communications, employee development, and other functions across the organization. Their achievements reflect the depth of talent within CNG, and the strength of a culture built around opportunity and shared success.

To learn more about CNG's award-winning culture and career opportunities, visit www.cnginc.com/careers/.

About Charter Next Generation

Charter Next Generation (CNG) is a recognized leader in sustainable material science solutions in North America, delivering high-performance specialty films and advanced materials for flexible packaging and other critical applications across the food, consumer goods, industrial, and healthcare markets. With 18 facilities across the U.S. and more than 2,600 employee-owners, we bring together manufacturing excellence and innovation to help address global challenges—from reducing waste and preserving food to advancing equity and promoting climate resilience. As a company with broad-based employee ownership and a proud partner of Ownership Works™, we're committed to creating long-term, sustainable value through shared success. Visit cnginc.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or contact [email protected].

Media Contact:

Ryan Gartman

(872) 870-1077

[email protected]

SOURCE Charter Next Generation, Inc.