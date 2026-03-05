Charter Next Generation Joins the US Flexible Film Initiative to Accelerate Scalable Recycling Solutions

CHICAGO, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Next Generation (CNG), a leading provider of sustainable material science solutions, announced today it has joined the US Flexible Film Initiative (USFFI) as an associate member, becoming only the second non-consumer packaged goods (CPG) company to join the organization. CNG's membership will expand the pursuit of its goals that are consistent with USFFI's mission to create scalable, circular solutions for the recycling of flexible films in the United States.

USFFI is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit membership organization formed by leading brands and organizations individually dedicated to demonstrating that flexible packaging, including bags, wraps, and pouches, can be successfully sorted, processed, and reintroduced into the supply chain when the necessary economic incentives and infrastructure are in place.

CNG's association with USFFI reflects the company's commitment to advancing sustainable, innovative material solutions and strengthening circular pathways for flexible films. This membership aligns with CNG's broader strategy to be a leading demand generator for post-consumer recycled (PCR) content through our award-winning portfolio of sustainable solutions, leveraged by many of the top 100 CPGs in the U.S. today.

As an associate member, CNG will contribute sustainable film design expertise and collaborate to strengthen material recovery systems and domestic end markets for recycled films. Its GreenArrow™ sustainable film portfolio advances recycle-ready and increased post-consumer recycled (PCR) content, supporting customers in meeting evolving sustainability and regulatory demands.

Emerging regulations and extended producer responsibility (EPR) policies are accelerating the need for real progress. Under California's SB 343, a material must have curbside recycling access for at least 60% of Californians to be classified as recyclable1, and SB 54 requires packaging sold in the state to meet specific recyclable or compostable targets by as early as 20282. USFFI is focusing early efforts in California by funding material recovery facilities (MRFs) and reclaimers to help bridge economic gaps and advance practical recycling solutions.

"Meeting future curbside recycling requirements is a high priority for the flexible film industry, and one we cannot wait for others to solve," said Kristin Edie, Director of Sustainability and Regulatory at CNG. "Economic barriers and limited end markets have long challenged film recycling. By combining our expertise in sustainable film design with USFFI, CNG is committed to helping make flexible films a practical, scalable part of the circular economy."

About Charter Next Generation

Charter Next Generation (CNG) is a recognized leader in sustainable material science solutions in North America, delivering high-performance specialty films and advanced materials for flexible packaging and other critical applications across the food, consumer goods, industrial, and healthcare markets. With 18 facilities across the U.S. and more than 2,600 employee-owners, we bring together manufacturing excellence and innovation to help address global challenges—from reducing waste and preserving food to advancing equity and promoting climate resilience. As a company with broad-based employee ownership and a proud partner of Ownership Works™, we're committed to creating long-term, sustainable value through shared success. Visit cnginc.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or contact [email protected].

