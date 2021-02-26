Two Missouri Schools And Home State Health Participate In National No One Eats Alone Day

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A positive prevention initiative designed to promote inclusion among students was celebrated this year virtually across two schools this month with the help of Home State Health. The schools included Scott County Central and Puxico R-8.

Representatives from Home State Health hosted the online events in honor of No One Eats Alone® Day, created by the nonprofit Beyond Differences ™ . More than 450 students participated in activities designed to teach them about social isolation and the negative impact it can have on health and academic performance. Students were able to participate in fun and engaging activities, paired with video demonstrations and promotional items for school staff to use with them.

Social isolation affects millions of students and has been identified as a precursor to bullying, self-harm, and community violence. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, promoting mental health has gained increased importance, as students deal with the additional stressors from the pandemic and quarantining. Through No One Eats Alone, students have shown that if they are given the tools, they will stand up for others as empathetic and caring activists, not passive bystanders.

"At Home State Health, we're committed to helping children lead healthier lives, and that includes providing them with safe environments to discuss challenges, especially amid COVID-19," said Nathan Landsbaum, President and CEO, Home State Health. "We are proud to partner with Beyond Differences to virtually celebrate No One Eats Alone Day and give students in Missouri the tools they need to remain focused on their health and social lives."

"The pandemic has given us all a taste of social isolation and the desire to feel connected," said Laura Talmus, the co-founder and executive director of Beyond Differences. "Students and teachers need No One Eats Alone -- now more than ever -- to continue changing the culture in middle schools to be a more welcoming place for everyone regardless of their differences."

These schools joined more than 2,500 schools across the country that celebrated No One Eats Alone Day. The initiative reached more than 1 million students in all 50 states.

No One Eats Alone Day is sponsored by the Centene Charitable Foundation.

Home State Health is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Missourians through a range of health insurance solutions. Home State Health serves the Medicaid population in partnership with MO HealthNet. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan, Ambetter. Additionally, Home State Health provides insurance for the Medicare population through a Medicare Advantage plan, Allwell.

