Two New Health Systems Launch Helix Genomic Advantage™ to Improve Care and Lower Cost Across their Risk-Based Populations

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two more of the country's leading health systems are making genomic medicine a standard of care for their own employees. Nebraska Medicine and Memorial Hermann Health System today announced the launch of Helix Genomic Advantage™, integrating clinical-grade genomic insights directly into how they deliver care for their workforce. This comes on the heels of the launch of Helix Genomic Advantage with St. Luke's University Health Network.

The Helix Genomic Advantage model enables organizations to implement precision medicine for targeted populations that delivers both expanded clinical access and cost-reduction.

"The integration of genomic data into routine clinical practice is the next frontier of medical innovation," noted Kyle Skiermont, PharmD, Nebraska Medicine Chief Operating Officer. "The initiative underscores the essential role that academic health systems play in translating complex genetic discovery into actionable, everyday clinical workflows."

Nebraska Medicine and Memorial Hermann Health System are active Helix Research Network® partners that have built research programs needed to progress genomics research. Each runs a large-scale community genomics study, the Genetic Insights Project and GenoME®, respectively, providing free genetic screening to participants. Both have added Helix Genomic Advantage as a new program for targeted populations.

"We have always prioritized the health and wellness of our team members, recognizing that they are the heart of everything we do," said Dr. James McCarthy, Executive Vice President and Chief Physician Executive, Memorial Hermann Health System. "Investing in our employees' future in this way is not merely a benefit; it is a core expression of our culture and our commitment to leading the future of healthcare from within our own organization."

"For years, the high cost of diagnostic genomics has served as a significant barrier, preventing health systems from scaling these insights for patient populations," said James Lu, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Helix. "Helix Genomic Advantage aligns Helix's incentives with our partners to drive both expanded access and total cost of care reduction. Together, we can better integrate genomics across the care continuum."

Helix Genomic Advantage extends Helix's proven track record of helping health systems implement large-scale population genomics by providing a structured, cost-efficient framework specifically designed for at-risk populations. This evolution enables organizations to seamlessly integrate sustainable genomic insights into their enterprise strategies.

To learn more, visit https://www.helix.com/what-we-do/helix-genomic-advantage

About Helix:

Helix is the leading enterprise genomics platform. The company transforms health systems and enables life science organizations to leverage the power of genomics across their enterprise, creating strategic value and fueling future growth. The Helix Research Network® – the largest precision health network in the world – accelerates genomic discoveries and translates them into real-world clinical impact. Learn more at www.helix.com.HelixHelixHelix

Helix Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Helix