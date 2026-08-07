Two New Rooftop Restaurant Concepts Bloom at The Sun Rose West Hollywood, Marking the Award-Winning Hotel's Next Iconic Chapter

On the heels of the one-year anniversary, The Sun Rose West Hollywood taps SAGA Hospitality to reimagine its beloved rooftop with Yuhi, a 12-seat, 17-course omakase experience and Oleander, a Coastal Pacific-focused restaurant

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One year after making its debut on the Sunset Strip, The Sun Rose West Hollywood is expanding its culinary program with two new rooftop dining concepts from SAGA Hospitality: Yuhi, a 12-seat, 17-course omakase experience and Oleander, a Coastal Pacific-inspired rooftop restaurant concept. Together, the openings demonstrate the award-winning hotel's commitment to delivering a stunning new vision of culture-driven luxury on the Sunset Strip.

Yuhi, the new 12-seat, 17-course omakase experience debuting of the rooftop of The Sun Rose West Hollywood

"Los Angeles - and particularly West Hollywood - is defined by exceptional cuisine. When we embarked on this journey to reinvent our rooftop dining experiences, we considered not only how each concept would stand on its own, but how together they would tell our story," said Kris Umstattd, General Manager of The Sun Rose West Hollywood. "It's been a pleasure working alongside SAGA Hospitality to take full advantage of the sweeping views from our rooftop and capture the energy and lore of our Sunset Strip location."

The Sun Rose West Hollywood's newly debuted rooftop concepts include:

Yuhi: An Intimate Omakase Counter

Perched on the rooftop of The Sun Rose West Hollywood, Yuhi—Japanese for "evening sun"—is an intimate, 12 seat omakase counter concept from SAGA Hospitality, where traditional technique meets the energy of West Hollywood. Each piece of nigiri in the intimate, 17-course dining experience is selected and sourced daily, guided by seasonality and the chef's daily market finds, a philosophy that shapes the sunset omakase experience. The space is designed as an intimate extension of the kitchen itself, with warm wood tones, soft ambient lighting, and open sightlines to the sunset beyond. Guests watch each course selected, prepared, and plated over the course of a multi-hour tasting experience.

Leading Yuhi is Chef Naomi Kubo, whose Japanese-American roots have influenced her ingredient-driven approach to cooking. Raised between Southern California and Baja California, she developed an early appreciation for seafood through her family's sea urchin and seafood business, which laid the foundation for her culinary path. Specializing in Japanese cuisine, Naomi trained in respected kitchens nationwide, refining her skills in sushi, fish butchery, and omakase service while blending traditional technique with a modern approach to hospitality.

Highlights from Yuhi include Hamachi with Orange Supreme, Thai Chili, Tobiko and Micro Shiso; Otoro Dressed in Pineapple, Melon, Chamoy and Japanese Tajin; A5 Wagyu Finished with Japanese Yakiniku, Toasted Sesame and Grated Daikon; and JP HOKK Uni Served over Chilled Spicy Tomato Water with White Dulce and Smoked Trout Roe.

Reservations for Yuhi are available via Resy HERE. Given the counter's 12-seat capacity, advance booking is required.

Oleander: All Day Coastal Pacific Dining with Panoramic Views

Situated to the left of the pool on The Sun Rose West Hollywood rooftop, Oleander is a celebration of the cultures and coastlines touched by the Pacific Ocean. The Coastal Pacific lunch and dinner concept from SAGA Hospitality expertly blends the bright acidity of Peruvian ceviche, the smoke of Japanese grilling, the char of Mexican cooking, and the warmth of Hawaiian hospitality with a menu ranging from chilled raw-bar starters to whole-fish dishes finished over an open flame.

At the restaurant's helm is Rooftop Chef de Cuisine Grace Dong, a Korean American chef born and raised in Los Angeles. Growing up in one of the country's most diverse culinary capitals, she developed a deep appreciation for her Korean heritage and the vibrant cultural influences that define Southern California's food scene. Chef Dong honed her craft while working at Soho House, where cultivated a strong foundation in both fine dining and hospitality.

Lunch centers around seafood, seasonal produce and Coastal Pacific flavors, highlighted by a raw bar of Oysters with Yuzu Kosho Mignonette, Huli Huli Half Chicken with Grilled Pineapple and Kiwi Dressing, and a 14 oz New York Striploin Steak Frites. Dinner expands into wood-fired meats, bincho-grilled skewers, and larger-format dishes designed for sharing, anchored by Bincho-Grilled Wagyu Beef Skewers, a 28 oz Bone-In Wagyu Ribeye with Garlic-Roasted Bone Marrow, and Wood-Fired Puerto Nuevo Lobster. Both menus close with dessert offerings such as Banana Chocolate Cake with Macadamia Nut Cremeux and Brown Butter Banana Ice Cream.

The beverage program carries the same throughline under the banner of Coastal Pacific dining. Spritzes, shaken, and stirred cocktails move across Japanese, Latin American and Mediterranean reference points, from the Pacific Current, made with yuzu shochu, dry vermouth, elderflower, Meyer lemon and sparkling sake, and the Toasted Grove, a sesame old fashioned built on Japanese whisky, toasted sesame and Okinawan sugar.

Reservations for Oleander are available via Resy HERE.

Rounding out the hotel's culinary offerings are Ritual, a lobby-level bar serving a thoughtful cocktail and wine program and Palmier, an upscale café serving coffee, pastries, and light bites. The Sun Rose West Hollywood is also home to its own screening room and bowling alley, as well as Live at the Sun Rose, an intimate 100-seat music venue bringing live music and comedy sets to the property, channeling the musical legacy of the Sunset Strip.

For the latest news and happenings, follow the hotel and the restaurants on Instagram at @thesunrosewesthollywood, @yuhi.omakase and @oleander.weho.

About The Sun Rose West Hollywood

In the heart of the iconic Sunset Strip, The Sun Rose West Hollywood is where refined style meets electric social gravity. From art and music to epicurean delights, every moment is curated for those who live in the know and move culture forward. A rooftop restaurant and pool offer sweeping views of Los Angeles, while a live-music venue plays host to both entertainment legends and boundary-pushing new voices in the industry. And, at the center of it all: 149 guestrooms, including 37 suites, and a signature spa that provide the perfect retreat after the scene. More than a place to stay, The Sun Rose West Hollywood is the destination that defines what's next in the city. Learn more at thesunrosehotel.com.

About SAGA Hospitality

SAGA Hospitality is a multi-dimensional hospitality group specializing in the development, management, and operation of distinctive food, beverage, and lifestyle concepts across some of the world's most desired hospitality markets. With a portfolio spanning restaurants, bars, hotels, and experiential venues on both coasts, SAGA blends creative brand-building with disciplined operations to bring original concepts to life. SAGA's influence can be seen with projects and concepts representing every realm of the ever evolving hospitality industry. From working alongside the world's most recognizable brand, Disney, in the creation of its new Storyliving Community, Cotino, to a small and intimate vinyl bar and yakitori concept in Hermosa Beach, SAGA's roster of creativity continues to break boundaries. Learn more at saglobalhospitality.com.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 600 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com.

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SOURCE The Sun Rose West Hollywood