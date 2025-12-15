The Sun Rose West Hollywood Announces a Three-Day Celebration of David Bowie, Presented by Legendary Pianist Mike Garson, Jan 8-10, 2026

Special Guests Including Billy Corgan, Chad Smith, and Luke Spiller and Curated Hotel Offerings Commemorate the 10 Year Anniversary of the Starman's Passing

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sun Rose West Hollywood welcomes music-loving travelers and locals alike to join internationally revered pianist Mike Garson - David Bowie's longest-serving and most frequently appearing band member - for an unforgettable three-night celebration at its intimate, jewel-box music venue, Live at The Sun Rose January 8-10, 2026. Honoring David Bowie's birthday on January 8 and the 10 year anniversary of his cosmic departure on January 10, Bowie's Piano Man: A Decade in the Stars adds a compelling new chapter to the musical lore of The Sun Rose West Hollywood—formerly the House of Blues—with an extraordinary lineup of special guests such as Billy Corgan, Chad Smith, Luke Spiller, Jake Wesley Rogers, Judith Hill, and Bowie alum Carmine Rojas.

Bowie’s Piano Man, Mike Garson, at Live at The Sun Rose

"David Bowie was one of the closest people in my life. Nothing brings me more joy than honoring 10 years since his passing and his birthday by collaborating with this all-star lineup to carry his legacy forward," says Mike Garson. "I've toured the world with Bowie and played with artists from Smashing Pumpkins and Nine Inch Nails to Duran Duran, but my shows at Live at The Sun Rose remain among the best of my career. There is a real sense of community here."

The series also honors Garson's milestone 80th birthday, kicks off ten new shows coming in 2026 to Live at The Sun Rose, and celebrates the four-year legacy of his Bowie's Piano Man residency—known for surprise moments with Dave Grohl, Evan Rachel Wood, Beck, Chappell Roan, Jake Wesley Rogers, and Mason Alexander Park, amongst others.

With only 80 seats available per night, The Sun Rose West Hollywood is offering an exclusive, 3-Day VIP Pass to experience the full arc of the celebration alongside a host of curated overnight packages, spa experiences, and craft cocktails to commemorate the legendary musician including:

TICKET PACKAGES

VIP TABLE FOR TWO, THREE DAY PASS PACKAGE

Two (x2) Tickets + Table in Front TWO Rows All Three Nights (6 Tickets Total) *VIP Section 1 - Limited to 1 table per purchase

One (x1) "A Lad Insane" or similar value Cocktail/ Mocktail Per Person, Per Night (6) beverages total) *gratuity not included

Saturday, January 10 Meet & Greet Soundcheck + Two (x2) Signed Polaroid Photos with Mike Garson (Arrive one hour before doors / 6:30 pm) *other musical guests are not guaranteed to be at soundcheck

Two (x2) "A Lad Insane - Decade In The Stars" Laminates

VIP GENERAL ADMISSION SEATING, THREE DAY PASS PACKAGE

One (x1) Ticket + Guaranteed Seat Per Night in Section 2 *Seating is first come, first serve, but guaranteed in Section 2

One (x1) "A Lad Insane" or similar value Cocktail/ Mocktail Per Person, Per Night (3 beverages total per ticket) *gratuity not included

Saturday, January 10 Meet & Greet Soundcheck + One (x1) Signed Polaroid Photo with Mike Garson (Arrive one hour before doors / 6:30 pm) *other musical guests are not guaranteed to be at soundcheck

One (x1) "A Lad Insane - Decade In The Stars" Laminates

VIP HIGH TOP TABLE FOR FOUR, THREE DAY PASS PACKAGE (2 tables)

Four (x4) tickets + High Top Table in Section 4

One (x1) "A Lad Insane" or similar value Cocktail/ Mocktail Per Person, Per Night (3 beverages total) *gratuity not included

Four (x4) "A Lad Insane - Decade In The Stars" Laminates

Saturday, January 10 Meet & Greet Soundcheck + Four (x4) Signed Polaroid Photos with Mike Garson (Arrive one hour before doors / 6:30 pm) *other musical guests are not guaranteed to be at soundcheck

To book ticket packages* and for pricing, visit: thesunrosehotel.com/events/a-decade-in-the-stars/

*All ticket packages and package contents are non-transferable and not valid if purchased through fan-to-fan resale; no refunds or exchanges; all sales are final. Package elements are subject to change. Seating is guaranteed for first two rows, actual table seating will be first come, first served. Full details for VIP package will be emailed directly week of. All shows are doors 7:30 pm. VIP Meet & Greet for Saturday, January 10 starts 6:30 pm.

HOTEL PACKAGES

THREE-DAY VIP OVERNIGHT EXPERIENCE - pricing starting at $4,069

A Bowie celebration, reimagined. This exclusive, three-night hotel package includes a reserved front row table for two each night, a nightly in-room amenity, $300 towards dinner at Merois (helmed by legendary Chef Wolfgang Puck), cocktails for two during every performance, and a VIP meet-and-greet with Mike Garson on Saturday, January 10. This intimate offering pairs a refined stay with unforgettable live music on the Sunset Strip.

STAY AND SHOW PACKAGE - pricing starting at $1,236

Experience Bowie's Piano Man – A Decade in the Stars with a curated stay-and-show offering at The Sun Rose West Hollywood. This package includes a reserved table for two on the night of your choosing, an in-room amenity, $300 toward dinner at Merois (helmed by legendary Chef Wolfgang Puck), and cocktails for two during the performance. Enjoy the celebration while staying steps from the stage.

To book hotel packages, visit: https://www.thesunrosehotel.com/offers/

ADDITIONAL EXPERIENCES

MOON AGE DAYDREAM FACIAL - $305

In honor of Bowie's Piano Man – A Decade in the Stars, the Spa at The Sun Rose West Hollywood invites guests to step into the glow of the cosmos. This star-powered, 60-minute facial blends the refined touch of Epicutus skincare with the celestial luxury of guest's choice of Diamond or Nano Gold collagen mask. Silky-smooth dermaplaning unveils radiant clarity, while nourishing serums and hydrating finishes elevate the skin to a luminous, out-of-this-world glow making the complexion shimmer like the night sky—glamorous, luminous, and touched by stardust.

"A LAD INSANE" COCKTAIL - $23

For a spirited tribute to the legendary musician, The Sun Rose West Hollywood will offer the "A Lad Insane" cocktail across all food and beverage outlets during the three-day residency. Named in homage to Bowie's sixth studio album, Aladdin Sane—and its iconic lightning-bolt cover—the elevated take on a classic G&T also nods to his UK roots, featuring Hendrick's Gin and soda water, finished with an orange and cinnamon foam.

To learn more about The Sun Rose West Hollywood and to book these experiences, visit: thesunrosehotel.com/

About The Sun Rose West Hollywood

In the heart of the iconic Sunset Strip, The Sun Rose West Hollywood is where refined style meets electric social gravity. From art and music to epicurean delights, every moment is curated for those who live in the know and move culture forward. A rooftop restaurant and pool offer sweeping views of Los Angeles, while a live-music venue plays host to both entertainment legends and boundary-pushing new voices in the industry. And, at the center of it all: 149 guestrooms, including 37 suites, and a signature spa that provide the perfect retreat after the scene. More than a place to stay, The Sun Rose West Hollywood is the destination that defines what's next in the city. Learn more at thesunrosehotel.com

Media Contact: P-22 Agency

E: [email protected]

SOURCE The Sun Rose West Hollywood