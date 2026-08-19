Ty J. Young Wealth Management Acquires Ray Cessna Advisory, Expanding Presence in Texas

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ty J. Young Wealth Management, a leading financial services firm, has announced the acquisition of Ray Cessna Advisory, a respected financial advisory practice based in Conroe, Texas.

The acquisition represents another milestone in Ty J. Young Wealth Management's continued national expansion while ensuring a seamless transition for Ray Cessna Advisory clients as founder Ray Cessna prepares for retirement.

After decades of serving clients throughout the Conroe community, Mr. Cessna sought a partner that shares his commitment to personalized service, long-term relationships, and helping clients pursue their financial goals. By joining Ty J. Young Wealth Management, clients will continue receiving the attentive guidance they have come to expect while gaining access to the firm's expanded resources, retirement planning expertise, and nationwide support network.

"We are honored that Mr. Cessna has trusted us to serve his clients," said Ty Young, CEO of Ty J. Young Wealth Management. "Our firm is committed to ensuring a seamless transition by going above and beyond for every client, providing attentive service, and giving personalized financial guidance. We look forward to building lasting relationships and helping these clients pursue their long-term financial goals."

The acquisition strengthens Ty J. Young Wealth Management's presence in Texas and reflects the firm's ongoing strategy of partnering with independent advisors who have built trusted relationships within their communities.

Through these partnerships, the firm provides a solution for succession for retirement-income and FIA advisors. Ty J. Young Wealth Management has become a resource for independent annuity agent exit planning across the US. Its website, WeBuyAnnuityBooks.com, answers questions for advisors who may be considering retirement or a business exit.

About Ty J. Young Wealth Management

Ty J. Young Wealth Management is one of America's largest independent wealth management firms. Founded by Ty J. Young in 1998, the firm manages more than $1 billion in assets for nearly 10,000 clients nationwide. They are recognized as a thought leader in investment management, retirement planning and insurance with Ty Young frequently being featured on CNBC, Forbes, Fox Business and more. Learn more about Ty J. Young Wealth Management at: https://www.webuyannuitybooks.com/

SOURCE Ty J. Young Wealth Management