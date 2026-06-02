LISTERINE® Introduces Range of Mouthwash Intensities, Including New Extra Mild

Now available nationwide, the range hits the road as the brand kicks off the Swish Tour at The Governors Ball (NYC, June 5–7)

Key Takeaways

LISTERINE ® is meeting modern consumer preferences with a range of intensities—from Extra Mild to Intense.

is meeting modern consumer preferences with a range of intensities—from Extra Mild to Intense. The launch comes to life through music, kicking off at The Governors Ball (NYC, June 5–7).

This innovation reflects the brand's mission to make oral care more personalized and relevant.

Beyond innovation, LISTERINE® is scaling oral care education to drive awareness and access nationwide.

SUMMIT, N.J., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LISTERINE®, the #1 dentist- and hygienist-recommended mouthwash brand*, knows mouthwash is essential to a healthy oral care routine—but 54% of American consumers are looking for a milder-tasting option without sacrificing trusted efficacy**. That's why LISTERINE® is introducing a range of intensities, including new Extra Mild.

LISTERINE® is making it easier to find your match and Wash Your Mouth®, Your Way—without compromising on the powerful efficacy consumers expect. Only LISTERINE® mouthwash delivers the following:

5x more cleaning power than brushing and flossing alone***

Products that eliminate 99.9% of germs that cause bad breath, plaque and gingivitis

Essential oils that reach deep below the surface, reducing plaque and working from the inside-out to break down what's left behind

For many, music is at the heart of how they care for themselves, and LISTERINE® is tapping into that insight—helping people personalize their oral care routine just like they do their playlists.

Bringing "Wash Your Mouth®, Your Way" to Life

This summer, LISTERINE® is going on tour, showing up in major cultural music moments to invite consumers to choose the clean*** that fits their vibe.

The LISTERINE® Swish Tour is a limited-run experience across two iconic cities, bringing the brand's range of intensities to life through sound, self-expression and shared experiences.

As part of the tour, LISTERINE® will pop up at The Governors Ball in New York City (June 5–7) as the festival's Official Mouthwash Sponsor, followed by an interactive experience in Chicago around another major music moment from July 30–August 2.

In addition, LISTERINE® is partnering with Amazon Music's Breakthrough program—featuring a roster of popular emerging artists—while activating influencers across Instagram and TikTok and rolling out integrated retail touchpoints.

The Range of LISTERINE® Mouthwash Intensities

Extra Mild (alcohol free): New and ultra-gentle—perfect for a softer swish

New and ultra-gentle—perfect for a softer swish Mild (alcohol free): Smooth and balanced for an easy, everyday clean***

Smooth and balanced for an easy, everyday clean*** Intense: Bold and powerful for that classic LISTERINE® sensorial experience

Now available at major retailers nationwide, LISTERINE® is putting personalization first so everyone can find their perfect match.

"For over a century, LISTERINE® has been synonymous with powerful oral care," said Carla Speering, Managing Director, US Self Care at Kenvue. "Now, we're evolving to meet consumers where they are—offering personalized options without compromising the efficacy they trust."

Self-Care Doesn't Stop at the Bathroom Sink

LISTERINE® also offers On-The-Go COOL MINT® Alcohol Free Mouthwash Packets—a sleek, single-use packet that makes staying fresh on the move ridiculously easy. This alcohol‑free mouthwash eliminates the germs that cause bad breath and leaves your mouth feeling cleaner than brushing alone.

Global Rollout and Oral Care Education

Now available in the U.S. and U.K., with plans to expand to nearly 80 markets worldwide, LISTERINE® continues to lead with consumer-driven innovation—delivering more choice, at scale.

At the same time, the brand is committed to expanding access to oral care education, particularly in rural communities. This year, LISTERINE® is partnering with the Health in Hand Foundation and the American Dental Association to provide educational resources to members of the National Rural Health Association—supporting healthcare providers, patients, caregivers and community pharmacies in areas where access to care remains a challenge.

Through these efforts, LISTERINE® is making oral care more personalized, accessible and relevant for people everywhere.

For more information about LISTERINE®, visit LISTERINE.com or @listerine on Instagram.

*IQVIA ProVoice Survey February 2026 **Kenvue / Suzy UA Refresh, 2024 | gen pop 15+ n=1,019 ***Based on bad breath germs

About Kenvue

Kenvue is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue. Built on more than a century of heritage, our iconic brands, including Aveeno®, BAND-AID® Brand, Johnson's®, LISTERINE®, Neutrogena® and Tylenol®, are science-backed and recommended by healthcare professionals around the world. At Kenvue, we believe in the extraordinary power of everyday care and our teams work every day to put that power in consumers' hands and earn a place in their hearts and homes. Learn more at www.kenvue.com.

About LISTERINE®

For more than a century, LISTERINE® has advanced research and delivered solutions for whole mouth health—from fighting plaque and protecting gums to strengthening teeth and providing long-lasting fresh breath. Trusted by over one billion people worldwide and recognized by leading dental organizations, LISTERINE® continues to set the standard in oral care. LISTERINE® is a brand of Kenvue Brands LLC, a subsidiary of Kenvue Inc.

Media Contacts:

HUNTER

[email protected]

Joseph Contrino

US Brand Communications Leader

[email protected]

SOURCE Kenvue Inc.